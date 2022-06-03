Prince Andrew pulled out of all Jubbly events because he came down with Covid

Well, isn’t this a kick in the nards! First, Prince Andrew suddenly pulled out of some kind of role in Trooping the Colour, and then on Thursday, the palace announced that Andrew would no longer attend today’s service at St. Paul’s Cathedral. Why would he cancel? He was supposed to sleaze his way through the proceedings, likely at his mother’s side. Well, the excuse they’re giving is a doozy: Andrew has Covid.

The Duke of York has tested positive for Covid and will no longer attend the Queen’s jubilee service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, Buckingham Palace said. A palace spokesperson said: “After undertaking a routine test the duke has tested positive for Covid and with regret will no longer be attending tomorrow’s service.” It is understood Andrew saw the Queen in the last few days but has been doing regular testing, and has not seen her since he tested positive. The Queen, 96, tested positive for Covid in February and later said it left her exhausted. Andrew had been expected to join the family at the event despite not being invited to the trooping the colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade on Thursday. He didn’t join other members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the RAF flypast afterwards either.

[From The Guardian]

So, do y’all think he genuinely has Covid? Or was this a scheme by the Men in Grey and Prince Charles? If it was a scheme, then Andrew would have to agree to it, and I don’t know what they would have to give him to agree to it. What would it cost the Bank of Liz to keep him away? Several million? Ten million? And that’s on top of the reported $12-15 million the Queen gave him to settle with Virginia Giuffre. So no, I actually don’t believe that he was paid to stay away. I think this human trafficking scuzzbucket might actually have Covid. I could be wrong, who knows!

Also: hours after Andrew’s mysterious Covid diagnosis, the Queen pulled out of the church service too. Was it like “not without my favorite”?