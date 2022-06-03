Prince Andrew pulled out of all Jubbly events because he came down with Covid

Well, isn’t this a kick in the nards! First, Prince Andrew suddenly pulled out of some kind of role in Trooping the Colour, and then on Thursday, the palace announced that Andrew would no longer attend today’s service at St. Paul’s Cathedral. Why would he cancel? He was supposed to sleaze his way through the proceedings, likely at his mother’s side. Well, the excuse they’re giving is a doozy: Andrew has Covid.

The Duke of York has tested positive for Covid and will no longer attend the Queen’s jubilee service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, Buckingham Palace said. A palace spokesperson said: “After undertaking a routine test the duke has tested positive for Covid and with regret will no longer be attending tomorrow’s service.”

It is understood Andrew saw the Queen in the last few days but has been doing regular testing, and has not seen her since he tested positive. The Queen, 96, tested positive for Covid in February and later said it left her exhausted.

Andrew had been expected to join the family at the event despite not being invited to the trooping the colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade on Thursday. He didn’t join other members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the RAF flypast afterwards either.

[From The Guardian]

So, do y’all think he genuinely has Covid? Or was this a scheme by the Men in Grey and Prince Charles? If it was a scheme, then Andrew would have to agree to it, and I don’t know what they would have to give him to agree to it. What would it cost the Bank of Liz to keep him away? Several million? Ten million? And that’s on top of the reported $12-15 million the Queen gave him to settle with Virginia Giuffre. So no, I actually don’t believe that he was paid to stay away. I think this human trafficking scuzzbucket might actually have Covid. I could be wrong, who knows!

Also: hours after Andrew’s mysterious Covid diagnosis, the Queen pulled out of the church service too. Was it like “not without my favorite”?

51 Responses to “Prince Andrew pulled out of all Jubbly events because he came down with Covid”

  1. Genevieve says:
    June 3, 2022 at 7:47 am

    I think it’s straight up bs. Someone finally wised up and removed him. Prob Charles. End of story.

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      June 3, 2022 at 9:19 am

      My theory is that Charles put his hand in his pocket and asked what it would cost for him to stay away and put the covid story out there (including to Liz) as we know she would want him there.

      I saw this yesterday on the UK Simply Politics IG account and ALL the comments were along the lines of ‘yeah right’. It’s simply too convenient.

      Reply
    • PrincessK says:
      June 3, 2022 at 9:55 am

      I don’t believe the Covid story for one minute. The Queen was never going to attend the Thanksgiving Service. No point in Andrew going. The Covid announcement was made shortly before the news about the Queen’s non attendance, very carefully choreographed.

      Reply
      • DK says:
        June 3, 2022 at 11:18 am

        See, I’m all nervous now he DOES have it and the Queen is either concerned she may have caught it from him and is quarantining, or DID catch it from him and is isolating. Another round for her would likely be extremely life-threatening, so…hoping that scourge of a human being did NOT come ’round his mom while contagious, but…

    • CocofromCanada says:
      June 3, 2022 at 1:20 pm

      Sure Jan…if he had COVID do you think he would actually stay home?

      Reply
  2. Jillian says:
    June 3, 2022 at 7:50 am

    It sounds like a convenient lie, but that would indicate any of that ridiculous bunch were making good decisions regarding PR – and we know they don’t do that

    Reply
    • Jan90067 says:
      June 3, 2022 at 9:23 am

      I think it’s just waaaaaaay too convenient. When I first heard/read this, it was also said he was visiting Liz just a couple of days prior (Pedo was also spotted horseback riding with someone, MASKLESS as it came out publicly). Hope she’s been tested, and tested negative since, esp. if she’s seeing the Little Sussexes (let alone the rest of the family) at her ferkacktah jubbly events.

      Reply
  3. Seraphina says:
    June 3, 2022 at 7:50 am

    I think he does have COVID because he believes he is way too privileged and entitled to not be there – by the bank account’s, I mean mums’ side.
    And @Jillian is also correct, if it were good PR that is BS because they aren’t good at that.

    Reply
  4. Harla says:
    June 3, 2022 at 7:51 am

    I read on Twitter that PR Anne had an intern with a dart gun full of Covid, stalking Andrew to insure that he couldn’t attend 🤣🤣🤣

    Reply
    • KrystinaJ says:
      June 3, 2022 at 8:48 am

      @Harla
      You just made me spit out my coffee, lol

      Reply
    • Concern Fae says:
      June 3, 2022 at 12:04 pm

      I was going to have someone sneezing on the forks. Or catching Covid just to lie about having it and arranging a nice long lunch with Andrew.

      Reply
  5. Splinter says:
    June 3, 2022 at 7:53 am

    That’s a page out of Thomas Markle’s book.

    Reply
  6. Snuffles says:
    June 3, 2022 at 7:54 am

    I think they faked a positive COVID test, then locked him in his room with his sweaty teddy bears before he could go running to Mummy.

    Reply
  7. Dr Mrs The Monarch says:
    June 3, 2022 at 8:00 am

    I wonder if he caught it from the Archbishop while demanding forgiveness? Mysterious ways as they say…

    Reply
  8. ThatsNotOkay says:
    June 3, 2022 at 8:01 am

    @Splinter Was coming here to say that. Was it a “massive” bout of COVID?

    Andrew didn’t want to be shunned publicly by his family. Only the Queen would speak to him and look at him adoringly. Without her as a shield, he’d be too humiliated to show his smugly face. He didn’t catch COVID, he caught some karma.

    Reply
    • Renae says:
      June 3, 2022 at 9:00 am

      Oh my goodness, yes!
      If Andy couldn’t come with all his shining medals, then he wasn’t going to play at all.
      He could whine all he wanted, he could have the Archbishop throw up a trial balloon (which burst immediately as no one was buying that). But Andy just wasn’t getting the outcome he wanted… so, like a toddler, he went screaming and crying to his room and refuses to come out. So…..”Covid”!! B.S.!

      Reply
  9. mia girl says:
    June 3, 2022 at 8:02 am

    I’m sure there are some machinations behind this. Could he have Covid? Sure.
    But it just seems waaaay too convenient that he tests positive the day before the service.

    Outside of Charles, William and Harry all not wanting him anywhere near any events, my guess is no one in the family actually wanted him to sit next to him at the service. Not even his daughters. Who wants that photo circulating of pedo and you at the service? It likely became unmanageable, he’d have to sit with “lessers”, so saying he is Covid positive was a way for Andrew to save face.

    Reply
    • Merricat says:
      June 3, 2022 at 8:16 am

      That is what I think, as well. He’s been banned by Charles, and they agreed to go with the Covid story so Andrew can save whatever is left of his face.

      Reply
      • tuille says:
        June 3, 2022 at 1:21 pm

        He would have been booed by the crowd & that would have ruined the show. Betcha he & Mumsy were hanging out watching the show on tv.

  10. Dee says:
    June 3, 2022 at 8:02 am

    Yup. They put their foot down and said he couldn’t be there, last minute. I think the original deal the queen made was that she would suck it up and do all the big things, but the WHOLE family had to be there, particularly at church and possibly on the balcony. Pulling her family together seems to be super important to her now, which makes sense when people feel they’re nearing the end. That said, it’s difficult to give her what she wants a) because Andrew is an absolute PR black hole, and b) because egos are large at CH and KP, and H+M are a double-edged sword for the royals now (powerful for them, powerful against them) and “including” them supposedly risks making them more powerful in a potential future where relations break down again. So I think, after H+M came to talk to her in person and she begged them to come, the “men in grey” promised that EVERYONE would be out together, especially at church. It’s why they got the Archbishop of Canterbury to make that unprecedented statement. Sadly, there is still zero appetite to “forgive” or even see Andrew at public engagements, so they had to nix that idea. The queen, feeling like she was snookered with false promises, and upset at the austere, tedious balcony experience (where she was isolated, Kate was awkward and the Cambridges were frosty, Charles clung to Camila like a life raft (again), and Louis threw a tantrum every time a jet flew past), decided to sit the rest of it out and babysit her namesake instead. My take and I’m sticking to it.

    Reply
  11. Plums says:
    June 3, 2022 at 8:04 am

    the very moment I saw that headline yesterday, I thought “we’ll say he has covid”. It seems utterly obvious, and I think that’s also the point.

    Reply
  12. Blithe says:
    June 3, 2022 at 8:05 am

    How convenient! This works well for everyone, including posterity. Win-win.

    Reply
  13. MissyGirl says:
    June 3, 2022 at 8:05 am

    Sure, Jan.

    Reply
  14. North of Boston says:
    June 3, 2022 at 8:06 am

    Sure Jan.

    Reply
  15. MY3CENTS says:
    June 3, 2022 at 8:17 am

    Maybe he caught it from Thomas Markle ?

    Reply
  16. Lucy2 says:
    June 3, 2022 at 8:33 am

    The timing is rather convenient! Well it’s certainly possible, so many people around me have it, I wouldn’t be surprised if somebody lied to keep him from being in the spotlight.

    Reply
  17. Mia4s says:
    June 3, 2022 at 8:59 am

    Full credit to Caitlin Moran on Twitter where she said she would like to introduce the phrase that something is “as convenient as Prince Andrew’s COVID test”.

    I will be using this. 🤣

    Reply
  18. Brassy Rebel says:
    June 3, 2022 at 9:53 am

    The only purpose for these ostentatious displays is pro monarchy propaganda. Andrew’s presence at any big event undercuts that goal big time. Remember how his escorting the Queen to the Philip memorial service dominated the coverage and had even staunch royalists criticizing. So, yes, I agree there is something fishy here. It could even be a minor mutiny among other family members who just don’t want to be seen with a sweaty nonce. How they got him to agree to come down with COVID is a mystery but ostracizing him wouldn’t be enough. Charles certainly has the means to buy him off.

    Reply
  19. Brassy Rebel says:
    June 3, 2022 at 9:57 am

    The Archbishop of Canterbury may be another case of convenient COVID. Or maybe they caught it from each other. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

    Reply
  20. TIFFANY says:
    June 3, 2022 at 9:58 am

    Karma ain’t always on time, but they know your address.

    Reply
  21. HeyKay says:
    June 3, 2022 at 10:12 am

    Covid my butt.
    I agree this is a cover story. More likely Andrew was worried about being boo’ed or egged. lol

    Reply
  22. Julia K says:
    June 3, 2022 at 10:19 am

    Andrew has Covid like Thomas Markle had a stroke.

    Reply
  23. Ace says:
    June 3, 2022 at 10:21 am

    I think Chuck paid a bunch of people with Covid to lick everything in his brother’s room and luckily for him it worked.

    Reply
  24. lunchcoma says:
    June 3, 2022 at 10:21 am

    I think they bribed him. Given the state of the Queen’s health, this will probably be the last public event where she and all her children and grandchildren are present. It’s worth it to keep him away and let everyone else avoid the landmines associated with his presence.

    There will be one more big event where his attendance will be expected, and that will be his mother’s funeral. I assume he will attend and be bribed not to be seen interacting with any of the other family members. After that, he won’t be invited to anything anymore.

    Reply
  25. Christine says:
    June 3, 2022 at 10:46 am

    Charles is obsessed with optics so I believe he had something to do with it. I also wonder if there was some barter with H&M where they only agreed to attend some of the public events if Andrew were not invited?

    Reply
  26. gubbinal says:
    June 3, 2022 at 10:48 am

    I think Her Madge badgered the Archbishop of Canterbury to give Prince Paedrew some divine forgiveness; in return Charles and Anne probably arranged for the Covid diagnoses of the two. They were afraid that the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, might use the service as a plea to give Paedro a second chance.

    The Queen clings to Andrew as if he were her love child. POW along with his trusty sister, Anne, probably did everything in their power to get them both to stay away.

    Reply
  27. Sophie says:
    June 3, 2022 at 12:07 pm

    I believe he has it, but only because 1) cases are spiking like crazy right now and 2) I think he’s too stubborn, shameless, and spoiled to be convinced to stay away.

    Reply
  28. usavgjoe says:
    June 3, 2022 at 12:12 pm

    He ain’t got no Covid-19, point blank. But, a good darn excuse, though… Covid will always get you off the rack.

    Reply
  29. Tessa says:
    June 3, 2022 at 12:24 pm

    I hope he has not visited the queen recently. Although this could be what is called a “diplomatic illness.”

    Reply
  30. Sour Pasoa says:
    June 3, 2022 at 1:04 pm

    Like I said earlier. He really pulled a Thomas

    Reply
  31. Sarah says:
    June 3, 2022 at 1:37 pm

    Harry and Megan refused to attend with a sex trafficker and this was their concession to assure their attendance.

    Reply
  32. Anon says:
    June 3, 2022 at 2:28 pm

    I mean honestly, isn’t everyone just rolling eyes and LOLing any of this with Pedo Andrew right now?

    Reply
  33. Duo says:
    June 3, 2022 at 2:30 pm

    I bet Andrew already had covid — maybe even multiple times. This family is so shady about it and refuses to wear masks, so I believe almost all of them have come down with it and just haven’t shared it publicly. It is just a convenient excuse to bench him last-minute.

    Reply
  34. Serena says:
    June 3, 2022 at 3:10 pm

    I think the opposite actually happened, TQ wasn’t going to go and Andrew found no reason (and support) to be there.

    Reply

