Did Queen Elizabeth already meet baby Lilibet at a private lunch on Thursday?

I’m still not sure if Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor went to Trooping the Colour in any capacity. From what little we saw of Harry and Meghan on Thursday, it did not appear that their kids were there. The Today Show even had footage of Harry and Meghan’s motorcade leaving Trooping, and they didn’t appear to be traveling with the kids. There also seemed to be widespread cheers when they passed:
So, you get the idea. Archie and Lili stayed in Windsor for Trooping. After Trooping, the Queen returned to Windsor as well. And Omid Scobie says that the Queen met Lilibet and saw Archie at a private lunch at Windsor Castle:
The Queen has met her great-granddaughter Lilibet for the first time after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had lunch with the monarch and senior royals behind closed doors as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduced their little girl to the Queen – nicknamed Lilibet as a child – yesterday at Windsor after attending a private Royal Family lunch at Buckingham Palace following Trooping the Colour.
News of the Queen’s meeting with Lilibet yesterday – which comes ahead of her first birthday tomorrow – was revealed on BBC Breakfast this morning by royal commentator Omid Scobie, who is friendly with the Sussexes.
He said: ‘I think people are expecting some sort of big birthday extravagant event, that we’re going to see photographs from. From what I’m told, we shouldn’t expect anything. Those moments with Lilibet are very much private between them and the Queen and of course we know how much she’s been looking forward to it. They’ve been held back by a pandemic. Of course the times that Harry has been here it’s just been by himself for quite sombre occasions. And so this really was the first time.
‘Of course we know the Queen went back to Windsor Castle yesterday, the couple went back to Windsor as well where they’re staying at Frogmore Cottage. So that would have been the first moment or the first chance for her to meet her namesake.’
Scobie is being somewhat cagey and I doubt he knows for sure, it’s more like he’s making an educated guess. My educated guess is somewhat similar – I think it’s quite likely that the Queen met Lilibet yesterday (Thursday) or maybe even Wednesday. The Queen arrived back in Windsor Tuesday after her nonsensical four-day jaunt to Balmoral. The Sussexes arrived on Wednesday afternoon. While the kids were probably tired, I could absolutely see Harry and Meghan briefly stopping by the castle for ten minutes to see the Queen as soon as they arrived.
Man the DM is so bitter about Omid. “friendly with the Sussexes” i.e. the sussex spokesperson will still take Omid’s calls, LOL.
The use of the term “senior royals” is doing a lot of heavy lifting here, isn’t it? I can see there being a lunch or reception after the Trooping, although I’d be surprised that the queen attended if she was in that much pain after the Trooping. (But maybe she was still fine at that point?) I don’t see H&M bringing their kids out to parade them around the entire royal family. But I can see them bringing them to a lunch with the Queen and Charles and Camilla.
I also think that the children probably did meet the Queen on Wednesday, even if just for 10 minutes, just to get the initial meet and greet (so to speak lol) done before the Platty Joobs kicked off (sorry someone used that term yesterday and I love it lol.)
Maybe just the queen not c and c
The way this is written is confusing. It sounds like after trooping there was a lunch for the royals at BP. Then Sussexes and queen went back to Windsor where lilibet met the queen.
I think you’re right, based on this line:
” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduced their little girl to the Queen – nicknamed Lilibet as a child – yesterday at Windsor after attending a private Royal Family lunch at Buckingham Palace following Trooping the Colour.”
so whether that was the first meeting or it was on wednesday, it seems there was a reception/lunch after the Trooping at BP and then bc the Queen returned to Windsors and the Sussexes as well, its thought that they then got together with the queen and the children?
Yes, very confusing. There must have been a lunch for senior royals at the Palace after Trooping of the Colour, did the Queen attend that? Did the Sussexes attend that? Did the Queen have lunch at Windsor also? Did Archie and Lili travel to London with their parents??
Flying 11 hours with toddlers and then meeting a by the book great-grandmother, not sure about that.
Between the long flight and the time change, those kids are not going to be in any shape to be sociable for at least a couple of days after arrival. One is still a baby and the other only three. I pity the Nanny!
The Lilies got time to bond privately yesterday. And tomorrow they gon’ turn this mother out!
I dunno. I think Omid is the least likely to lie about these things. So, they probably met. But who were the other senior royals there? Charles and Camilla? Certainly not the Cambridges. My guess would be the York girls and their husbands. Keep it friendly.
I wonder what’s the plan for Lili’s birthday. I’m guessing a small gathering at Frogmore Cottage. Invite the Spencer Aunties and the god parents.
The York “girls” aren’t senior royals. But I think if anyone else was there, it was Chaz and Cam, and Anne (and her husband) as well. Forget the Caustic Cambs. They probably were using the excuse of being “otherwise engaged” getting their own kids home after Trooping (not that Nanny M and her staff couldn’t do it).
I think they probably did have lunch with Queen ,.Charles snd Camilla maybe Anne too , de..reason they said senior royals is because William and Kate were not there.and de DM didn’t want to draw attention to de fact that they probably were not invited.
Omid is thinking out aloud, who knows if they didn’t have a party for Lili already, with her playgroup.
Makes a boatload of sense. We don’t need pictures. I’m just glad there will be some for the children to look back at when their parents tell them the story of a weekend they’re either not old enough (Lili) or barely old enough (Archie) to remember.
Archie will remember some of it. Lili, not at all. Studies show that children’s earliest memories start at around 2 and a half years. That jibes with me. I spent my first 2 years in New York and have zero memories of it. But I remember moving to Maryland around 3 years old. I remember watching the realtor showing my mother the dishwasher in the kitchen.
Anyhoo, Archie will most likely remember this trip.
I remember being on a train seat at two* and looking out the window. All I could see for as far as I could see was gold coloured grass as tall as the train windows. Big bro beside me in his seat and baby bro at my feet in a wicker basket.
*I do have proof I was two during that journey.
I believe a picture of Lili will be released tomorrow.
@ Princess K, I am sorry to disagree with you, but I find that not likely in any stratosphere of the planets.
I could see a side pic (like the holiday card), or a “from behind” shot, or like the beach one, as they did with Archie. A shot where you can’t *really*see* her face perhaps. Hmmm.. one where you can see Liz in front of Lili, but just Lili from behind, looking up at Liz? It would be lovely.
But I wouldn’t count on it 😄
See I read this as after they had lunch with the Windsors, The queen and Harry and Meghan went back to Windsor and then introduced baby lili to the queen. However I don’t think that’s when she met the queen. I think she met the queen on Wednesday. I say this because I think afterwards the balcony stuff the queen wasn’t up for any more.Also 5 bucks says she has only seen the queen and not Charles or William.They still haven’t seen Lily or Archie yet . Here’s hoping they never will especially Willy and Katie
Agreed. The Hatebridges should NEVER be allowed anywhere near these children they feared would be too dark to be part of their family. With relatives like Will and KKKhate, one doesn’t need enemies.
Omid’s comment that no one should expect any public release of birthday pics, etc. is a true statement. So far, it seems H&M are keeping the kiddos away from the vipers, so bringing them to meet their great-grandmother — their stated wish — is what is, in fact, happening. The 🤡🤡🤡 have been salivating and hoping for sightings in vain. I love it.
To be honest, I’d LOVE to see pics of the wee Sussexes, but not at the expense of their privacy and security. 🥺
I agree @ C-Shell!!! As much as we would love to see little Archie AND Lili, it’s not happening, even on that continent.
In fairness to Scobie, he just speculated that with both the Queen and Sussexes returning to Windsor post the JubblyShambles 😂, it might have been the most opportune time for them to meet. I don’t think we’ll ever find out the details of when, where etc.
Yes, exactly. Omid even clarified to someone on Twitter that he did NOT say they met, only that it would have been a good/first opportunity to meet.
I’m hoping for a single official photo of the Sussex children with their great-granny, released after the hoopla of the Jubbly is over.
The wording is kind of odd in this article but I guess it means that the Sussexes brought the kids to Windsor Castle (most likely) or the Queen stopped by Frogmore on her way back to Windsor Castle. I don’t think any of the others met Lili yet at least not based on what Scobie is saying, unless they went back to Windsor too.
@ MsIam, I suspect that Harry and Meghan attended the luncheon with everyone sans Archie and Lili. They then picked them up and returned to BP to have a private visit with TQ ONLY!! No C and C, just the five of them spending time together. While “that BITCH” AK stood around the corner listening in on everything and probably tried to take photos of all of them.
✨✨✨A wonderful thanks and admiration to Snuffles for this title bequeathed to Angela Kelly and her despicable actions!!✨✨✨. I had heard the on the CB podcast announcing her winning post!! ✨✨✨
I suspect it was just TQ, Chuck and Cams staying in London along with most of the other royals. The only royals in Windsor seem to be TQ, the Sussex’s and maybe the Yorks.
Chuck and Cams have also probably met the kids – I suspect that the Cambridges r being kept far away from them as possible as it will get leaked.
My theory is, that traditionally for Trooping, small children are left at BP with their nannies and then brought out for the balcony, sometimes for their 1st formal public debut (see appearances by William, Harry,George) and later there is a big family lunch. I would guess that happened yesterday , as Bea posted a pic of her, jack and August on the roof of BP watching the air display.
Also for this landmark event they would have had formal photos taken of the family in the throne room at BP, which will probably be published later.
Today, after the service at St. Paul’s the royal family and the politicians are being entertained to lunch by the Lord Mayor of London at the guildhall; Sky news was reporting live there for the arrivals- everyone came BUT no sign of H&M- my guess is that if there’s a private event with TQ it’s today and they’ve gone back to Windsor for this!
The Sussexes did not go to Guildhall. The event looked like a waste of time opportunity to hob nob. Better to get back to the kids and prepare for the birthday party.
My thoughts exactly @ PrincessK!! There are a lot of balloons to blow up!! I could go somewhere with that but won’t waste my oxygen on him.
Anyway, the big soirée is tomorrow!!! All the guests will be appearing and there is much to do before the big FIRST birthday!!!!!
✨✨✨Happy pre-Birthday to Lili✨✨✨
Yesterday some of you suggested that Lili might already be christened but I could not find any hint of this.
So I still think there may be a chance of a christening tomorrow. Think of it – on her birthday, in the UK, with a person she is named after present or maybe even having agreed to be her godmother. Why would the Queen need to clear her schedule for a toddler’s bithday party? They both are of the age where parties become tiresome really fast. So I will keep this fantasy alive for a bit.
I mean, Omid’s not breaking news here. Harry and Meghan have been very protective of the children’s privacy even when they were working royals. There are not going to be any photos released because that’s what the press is hungry for.
It’s interesting that there’s been absolutely no talk about the Sussex children meeting Charles and Camilla. I think that tells you the extent to their relationship with Harry and Meghan.
Charles will definitely meant the Sussex grandkids.
Lili is going to get loads of presents.
@PrincessK: I guess you can live in hope. But if there were going to meet, CH would waste no time telling us. All the talk is about Lili meeting the Queen.
@ Amy Bee, you are exactly right!!!! Charles desperately needs to redeem himself as a father. CH would have plastered photos ALL over the Daily Fail!
Since no one can really know, my theory will forever be the queen took off today so she could chill with Lilibet and the corgis. She’s chilling at Windsor, babysitting her great grandchildren, teaching them the names of all her pups and horses.
This idea delights me!
Me as well!!!! 😌
I agree that she probably met the kids as soon as possible. I don’t believe anything about them going to a family lunch though, everything I’ve read about the BRF tells me they’re not big on family lunches with kids running around and I don’t see H&M bringing out their kids while they are in the ‘adults’ room. Why would they trust anyone at BP? It’s obvious they don’t have their or their kids best interests at heart.
Omid Scobie talked to BBC mostly about the Sussex low profile. Omid then talked about the first opportunity for kids to meet grandma, vs confirming an actual meeting. The Daily Fail seems overly focused on lunch, while asserting the meeting actually happened. Meanwhile back at the Daily Beast, Tom Sykes is parroting the meeting actually happened story while resurrecting the story that H-M did not ask for permission to use Lilibet name. Gaaah.
There are no standards in Royal Reporting, reason enough for true journalists to avoid it like the backwater it is, having to rely on anonymous sources providing 3rd party accounts.
@ kirk, the BM reporters are seriously the lowest level of any mammals but should be more closely aligned with parasites. My gawd, the audacity!! They shouldn’t be calling themselves journalists because they harming the industry’s reputation and their constant bold, unhinged, vile, racist, misogynistic and flat out lies and every turn.
Omid is right, Harry and Meghan are under zero obligation to trot those kids out for any pictures. Public or private.
I think we’ll get a group pic with the Queen and all the great grandkids next week, but the days of the Sussexes being forced to give the press access to the kids are very long gone. That’s the beauty of no more invisible contract.
@ molly, any photos published to the general public, there will be zero presence of Archie and Lili. Harry and Meghan, possibly, but none with regards to Archie and Lili. The ONLY photos posted of A&L will be done by their parents only!!!
I don’t know, the photo thing is tricky. I read a theory that made sense, that Harry and Meghan are determined that the institution does not deny their children their birthright. The picture of Archie with the queen is historical and no one can deny his heritage. It’s trickier now since he older but it would have ugly undertones if there’s a picture with all the little ones without the Sussex children.
Except for the Beacon lighting from Windsor, all events are occurring in London. That would mean that in order for the Sussexes to attend Jubilee events, they would have to leave ARchie and Lili and travel to London everyday. So my guess is the Queen, who returned to Windsor yesterday after the big family lunch, watched the service from Windsor. So, if the Sussexes attend any more events, they have to go back up to London, like the party at the palace tomorrow. I wonder if today was their only public event, and obviously they will spend time with the Queen in Windsor.