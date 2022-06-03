Sarah Jessica Parker discusses Kim Cattrall again, claims Kim is only one talking

Just when I have a moment where I think “maybe Sarah Jessica Parker isn’t so bad,” she reminds me that she is, in fact, the worst. I only realized that SJP is the worst during the messiness with Kim Cattrall circa 2017-18. In the script for Sex and the City 3, there was a plot line involving Kim’s character Samantha and Miranda’s teenage son Brady. Kim gave the script a hard pass. That’s what set everything off – SJP was furious that Kim wouldn’t agree to do the movie, and SJP’s team ran to People Magazine, Us Weekly, Star, Andy Cohen and everyone else to scream and cry about how Kim “creates drama” and that she’s awful and unprofessional for not wanting to do the sequel. Kim has always dealt with everything directly, speaking about it openly in interviews and online, saying that SJP “could have been nicer” about the script, and then after the big smear campaign against her, Kim told SJP directly: you are not my friend, you are not my family. Since then, SJP has given multiple cloying “who me??” interviews where she played the victim and continued to villainize Kim. Well, Sarah Jessica still cannot f–king stand it that her goody-two-shoes image took a well-earned hit. She brought it up again in her Awards Chatter podcast interview:
Speaking to Scott Feinberg on THR’s Awards Chatter podcast, Parker acknowledged that “it’s very hard to talk about the situation with Kim,” but that she wanted “to kind of run through how it happened” to clarify why it is actually not the two-way “catfight” that the media has portrayed it to be. As she put it, “There has been one person talking.”
In Parker’s view, the issues with Cattrall may date back to 2017, when a third Sex and the City movie was being contemplated but “fell apart” over contractual demands that Cattrall made of Warner Bros., the studio which was to finance and distribute the film. (Reports at the time suggested that Cattrall made her participation contingent upon the studio greenlighting an unrelated project of hers.) “They didn’t feel comfortable meeting where she wanted to meet, and so we didn’t do the movie because we didn’t want to do it without Kim,” Parker recounted. “Were we [she and costars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon] disappointed? Sure. But it happens.”
Then, however, Cattrall began publicly slamming Parker, accusing Parker of having behaved cruelly towards her during the original run of Sex and the City, claiming that the two had never really been friends [and saying the same of her relationship with Davis and Nixon] and even rebuffing Parker’s extension of condolences after Cattrall’s brother died in 2018.
“There were just a lot of public conversations about how she felt about the show,” Parker told Awards Chatter — conversations which Parker found “very painful” because they did not reflect “our experience” [meaning hers, Davis’s or Nixon’s] and because, she added, “I’ve spent a lot of years working really hard to always be decent to everybody on the set, to take care of people, to be responsible to and for people, both my employers and the people that I feel I’m responsible for as a producer of the show. And there just isn’t anyone else who’s ever talked about me this way.”
While Parker readily acknowledged that Cattrall “was a huge contributor to the success” of the Sex and the City series and films, she also explained, “We did not ask her to be part of this [And Just Like That…] because she made it clear that that wasn’t something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn’t occur to us. That’s not ‘slamming’ her, it’s just learning. You’ve got to listen to somebody, and if they’re publicly talking about something and it doesn’t suggest it’s some place they want to be, or a person they want to play, or an environment in which they want to be, you get to an age where you’re like, ‘Well, we hear that.’”
Parker further noted, “We felt comfortable moving on without her and without that part because we knew what Michael [Patrick King, the AJLT showrunner] wanted to do. And we thought he handled it beautifully.”
Parker concluded her remarks about Cattrall with a plea to the media to stop mischaracterizing what has occurred: “I just want to say one thing, because you’ve allowed me this opportunity: it’s so painful for people to keep talking about this ‘catfight’ — a ‘fight,’ a ‘fight,’ a ‘fight.’ I’ve never uttered fighting words in my life about anybody that I’ve worked with — ever. There is not a ‘fight’ going on. There has been no public dispute or spat or conversations or allegations made by me or anybody on my behalf. I wouldn’t do it. That is not the way I would have it. So I just wish that they would stop calling this a ‘catfight’ or an ‘argument,’ because it doesn’t reflect [reality]. There has been one person talking.”
“There has been one person talking,” she said, in what was easily her twentieth interview in which she addressed the controversy. While it’s technically true that SJP has not publicly “fought” with Cattrall, there absolutely was a full-tilt campaign against Cattrall the very moment she turned down the script. It was insane too, it was like Sarah Jessica and the producers were trying to publicly bully Kim into returning to the character. And as Cattrall has clearly said in interviews, they could have recast Samantha, or they could have given Samantha a much better storyline to help the character grow along with Kim. When SJP started executive-producing the SATC series, that’s when Samantha’s storylines took a hit. When the movies came around, Sam’s stories got even dumber. Weird how SJP has never addressed that.
As for Kim’s “contractual demands” – everyone was a little bit fuzzy about that at the time and still, to this day. I believe it went down this way: Kim knew she was done with SATC, but there was good money involved and she was curious about the script, so she waited until she saw the script. And that’s what made it easy for her – it was offensive to Samantha and so Kim turned it down. It was that simple. She didn’t want to do it. And SJP has been trying to villainize Kim ever since.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
And SJP had horrid storyline in just like that whereby Samantha quits being her publicist which is why they are not friends (in SATC, Samantha reps Carrie for free).. this is baffling why SJP keeps talking.
Carrie says that she felt like Samantha’s ATM, which is ridiculous, considering that Samantha had far more famous and/or more financially successful clients (Smith Jarrod, Richard the hotel mogul, etc.).
If Kim has receipts about what really happened, I wish she would finally drop them because this is just bullsh!t. Kim’s part has been “I just feel ready to move on and there are other things I want to do.” She’s been working pretty steadily in plays and smaller movies. Meanwhile, the other three women… are stuck in the past.
Passive-aggressive people are dreadful and SJP is a spiteful, jealous actress—she hated how much attention Kim C. received for that star-making role, so, of course once she got the opportunity to diminish the Samantha character on ‘her’ show, she did.
Why didn’t they recast? They couldn’t get financing for a movie without Kim C. returning in that role. Without Kim, it’s a TV project, hence the jangling tired, old bones acting like fools on HBO. I can’t stand that show—60-year-olds with the mentality of 16-year-olds is not my thing.
Also, I would like to note that there have been people making claims online about how toxic SJP was towards KC, so there are people that are backing UP KC. This is why SJP won’t shut her trap!! She has seen the articles and that’s why she keeps talking. We all knew that KC didn’t give the studio an ultimatum, that’s SJP speaking. KC said she didn’t like the script and passed on it.
I will have to see if I can find those articles, but they came out when KC made the claims of being treated as a leper by SJP and her ass-kissing groupies.
SJP needs to stop. Nobody believes her and it’s clearly driving her nuts. It’s giving stalker vibes at this point.
If she’s still talking about this in public, imagine how much she must rant about this in private?
That was my first thought. I can only imagine how often Ferris Bueller has to hear about this.
hahahahaha
I can’t imagine how much she obsesses about this in private! It must never end. And I laughed at her claim “And there just isn’t anyone else who’s ever talked about me this way.” First, I wanted to say well, sure, they’re not saying it to your face. But let’s indulge her for a minute and accept her premise. I can believe she fawned over others—to keep her nice girl persona—and was a mean girl to Kim. Kim was more talented, beautiful and popular with viewers, but also less beholden to SJP because she could get other jobs. SATC wasn’t the be-all for her. And that drove SJP crazy.
Amen!
Narcissist cannot ABIDE being dumped – she will never, ever let this go. It will eat at her forever. hahahahahahahaha
That first picture is absolutely awful! Why would she do that to herself?
I feel like this is truer to her actual appearance.
If so, then maybe it is true that’s you get the face you deserve as you get older (well just in her case).
How can Kim be the “only one talking” if SJP is talking?!
SJP really needs to stop talking I can’t believe she’s trying to gaslight the world into believing this is all Kim. What a joke! I can’t stand her I’m so glad Kim keeps it real
This show, and her obsession with KC, are the ONLY things that keep her relevant. W/out either, it’s SJP WHO?
Exactly!
It must really rankle SJP that even production companies recognized that without Kim the movie would tank. Doesn’t say much about SJP’s acting abilities. I have never thought she was a great actress.
I realized SJP was the worst way back when she was promoted to EP and KC lobbied for better treatment. I’m not sure which of those 2 things came first. BUT the fact that what came after was that KC was doing more nude scenes than before while Ms. Executive Producer got to keep her black bra in sex scenes on, well.
SJP ended the show because once they passed a certain number of episodes, the other women would receive a higher percentage of residuals. She claimed it was because they had told all the stories they could tell but here we are over a decade later and she’s still insisting they actually have more stories to tell. She’s selfish and fake.
This I wasn’t aware of. But it doesn’t surprise me at all.
SJP really needs to let this go already.
lol kim gave one interview with variety where the interviewer kept bringing it up, and she gave a very fair, respectful answer about being giving a shitty, weird script. sjp is making sjp look so much worse than kim ever did.
SJP is KC’s Toxic Tom and BM rolled into one incandescent obsessive package.
SJP can’t stand the idea that there is someone out there who doesn’t like her, that she could have worked with KC for six seasons and two movies, and KC only considered her a work colleague and not that they were friends. And she’s been obsessing over it ever since KC made it plain that she was not interested in doing the 3rd movie. So she and Michael Patrick King began a smear campaign against KC, claiming that she was demanding, and that was why the film didn’t go ahead. Hence KC’s claim that SJP could have been nicer when KC turned down the third movie after reading the script. And I can understand why she wouldn’t want to do the 3rd movie, after the embarrassing why Samantha was written in the 2nd movie and the plotline intended for the 3rd.
Revising the truth does not make SJP look better. She is not the victim here, and most people know it.
SJP has co signed everyone else doing her dirty work for her and saying nasty things about Kim. She could have politely declined to speak on this topic and let it be in the past but she didn’t so her true colors are finally showing for everyone to see.
The persistent attempts to reframe the narrative to shift all blame to KC and make herself blameless, the use of flying monkeys to do her dirty work …… honestly, she is coming off as very narcissistic.
I have always thought SJP is a mean girl bully. She hated that KC was well liked and more talented. She has always had her friends or those she hired, to do her dirty work for her. Side note: Carrie was a crappy friend.
SJP is showing her true self every time she talks about this. She has some kind of OCD that she can’t let it go.
“I don’t need to speak about that anymore. Kim is no longer interested in it, and I respect that and wish her the best”. That’s all SJP every should have ever said on it. Instead she’s been low key whining about it for years now, and then sits silently while her flying monkeys trash Kim.
EXACTLY. Too many people on instagram buying her talking out of both sides of her mouth. If you don’t want the media to feed on the ‘catfight’ you claim doesn’t exist then don’t talk about it other than to say there’s no beef.
Classic DARVO (Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim and Offender) – the abuser denies the abuse ever took place, attacks the victim for attempting to hold the abuser accountable, and claims that they, the abuser, are actually the victim in the situation.
Same with Meghan, same with Amber, same old same old with any number of power imbalance and abuse situations.
SJP is no nice girl and she is absolutely not the victim in her own machinations.
Yeah. Meghan Markle is definitely another example of a liberal famous woman who has been on the receiving end of that publicly.
SJP spent much of her childhood being “Annie” (the musical) where she was the star of a group of sycophants. Evan as an orphan, she’s an “Alpha” mean girl.
Kim was the best part of SATC and it’s urks SJP to no end. Kim has handled this whole situation with class, candour, and dignity, while SJP just looks like a whiney, annoying mean girl who can’t STFU!
AJLT was good and I enjoyed it, but thought it amusing that they still had to centre portions of the plot around a completely MIA Samantha. Clearly, they want her to come back for the season 2 with how the series wrapped and their whole text exchange in Paris. I hope Kim never goes back – she’s better than this crap and SJP can suck it!
Yes to all of that. And I believe both SJP and Michael Patrick King said, recently, that Kim would not be asked/welcomed back. Which was hilarious, because Kim had already made it very clear, years ago, she would never come back. SJP and MPG just HAD to stick it to Kim again— “You’re not dumping me, I’m dumping you! Nyah Nyah!”
Kim was not the best part of SATC, lol. Looking back, her character was so often so one-note. When SATC was good, it was because all four of the women brought it. The best scenes are the ones where all four of them have natural chemistry.
Her character also benefits enormously from the fact that she’s mostly used for comedy. Samantha’s flaws are limited and are less centered in the plot, and that makes it easier to love the character. Great character, mind, but definitely a side role.
Honestly, as much as I get Kim’s frustration and completely agree with her turning down that plot, I think she and a lot of other actors underestimate how lucrative it is to be a beloved side character. You don’t have the carry to show, but you get all the benefits of being part of the hit show. Hell, Amanda Seyfriend made a whole career out of it, then crossed into more leading roles recently when she had a bigger profile.
Kim was the best all around character prior to SJP takeover as exec. Look at the characters in JLT. The non-white characters are all written like how yt people view minorities and then you have how insanely cringe and unhinged Charlotte and Miranda have become. It’s bizarre. Like SJP wants make sure she’s the center and all of the other women are just decorations with lame half-assed stories.
I don’t think Kim underestimated the lucrative nature of being a beloved side character. It raised her profile and she probably got a fairly good payday for the two movies. She wisely realized SATC had run its course, she didn’t like the proposed plotlines, didn’t like the working with SJP. She was done, wanted to do other roles. She had the right to say no but SJP wanted to keep beating that dead horse. Personally, I think if AJLT that been a critical and viewer success—instead of many people just hate watching—we would never hear about Kim. SJP is lashing out, she’s unhappy with the reception the show got.
+1, Minx
I do think she was the best part. It’s a testament to how interesting she was that she was still so enjoyable even though they gave her ridiculous episodes and storylines and diminished her. She went from dirt poor serving Dilly bars at Dairy Queen to a woman with her own PR firm that was extremely high profile. She was always loving and accepting even while being funny and sometimes over the top and obnoxious. The show worked because of the four women together but that doesn’t mean she wasn’t the best part.
I mean, I’m by no means an SJP stan but every interview that Kim Catrall has given recently, she’s also discussed SATC, AJLT, and Samantha Jones. Both of these women are thirsty.
When Kim would be asked about it, she responded and then moved on. SJP, on the other hand, can’t drop it. Here she’s doing it again! Kim lives rent-free in SJP’s head.
That’s pretty much my feeling, though I do think some of it’s inevitable given this show is their claim to fame. SJP has a little more Hollywood power, so I do hold her more responsible for some of it, but I kind of look at it like…I don’t think there’s a clear villain here at the end of the day. *shrug* I think it’s just two women with strong personalities who just didn’t get along. It happens. Just a shame that it’s mostly what Kim is known for these days.
Lol, Kim C. works consistently and has for years; SATC is the least of her resume.
I think it was LaShauwn Beyond who said it best when uttering those immortal words “This is not RuPaul’s Best Friend Race!”
It was a job. Kim was coworkers with these women for awhile but she has moved on and wasn’t interested in returning, whether it was the bad storylines or money, or WhaTEvEr, it doesn’t matter. She is not required to be ride-or-die for these women forever. The fact that SJP seemingly can’t handle that Kim didn’t want to come back and has to try and utterly assassinate her and turn everyone to ‘her side’ of the controversy says just so, so much about her.