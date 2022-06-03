Brad Pitt believes Angelina ‘has gone out of her way to delay & stall’ the divorce

For the past five years or so, “sources close to Brad Pitt” will update Us Weekly. Usually the updates happen every couple of months, and the updates are inevitably variations of “Angelina Jolie is being so mean to Poor Brad” and “Brad is just a humble guy who wants to see his kids.” This September will be the six-year anniversary of Angelina getting the hell out of the marriage and getting the kids the hell away from Brad. A lot of sh-t has happened in the past six years, legally, financially, psychologically. Yet Brad abides with this narrative of someone sad and arty, someone quietly fighting for his kids.
Brad Pitt is focusing on work as he continues his custody battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.
“Brad has been holed up at his place,” the source says of the Oscar winner, 58. “He occasionally enjoys downtime at his art studio. … He’s busy signing off on and brainstorming projects all the time, [and his production company] Plan B is always working on stuff.”
The Bullet Train star and the Maleficent actress, 46, who tied the knot in August 2014 after nine years together, were declared legally single in 2019, but they are still hammering out the details for custody of their six children: Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13.
“It’s very clear to him that Angie has gone out of her way to delay and stall the process,” the insider tells Us. “All he can do is work with his legal team and file the paperwork whilst responding to her claims. Month after month goes by with one piece of red tape after another, endless jumping through hoops and bickering between their lawyers with no resolution.”
According to the insider, Pitt’s “sober buddies,” including Flea and Thomas Houseago, have been supporting him throughout the custody battle, but he’s “not going out and mingling in Los Angeles like he used to” before the pandemic. “His will to put on a happy face and have fun out of his comfort zone has just kind of dried up.”
He is, however, excited to remodel his home in France, which was a major point of contention throughout his split from Jolie. “The whole estate is going to be remodeled and fixed up for these cool new extensions, like the recording studio and other features Brad’s custom-designing himself,” the source explains. “He loves that place and sees it as his spiritual home in a lot of ways. He can be by himself or relax with friends.”
There are many people keeping track of all of the Jolie-Pitt divorce filings – the filings which are public – and for years, Jolie has been the organized one, she’s been the one keeping up with motions, disclosures, filings. Brad has been the one slow-walking the divorce for years. I’m still not sure if he’s even made his financial disclosures to the court. Regardless of whether they ever work out any kind of deal on custody, the fact is that they haven’t even begun to work out the financial part of their divorce because Brad hasn’t been “responding to her claims.”
As for the stuff about the Chateau Miraval… I heard there was some kind of raid by French authorities? I heard that Tenute del Mondo, the company which bought Jolie’s half of Miraval, is disgusted with all of the alleged financial impropriety within Brad’s half of the business. I haven’t seen any media outlet report on that yet, but we’ll see.
Is he at all a part of the children’s lives?
I’m so glad that she has delayed and that his part in the children’s lives, if at all, was supervised.
I think dragging the divorce out to keep her children safe is the very best thing she could do – I wish my mom had been able to do the same.
I often think people imagine that money and fame somehow keeps kids safe from unsafe situations, like substance misuse or anger/abuse – it really doesn’t
He doesn’t seem to be part of his kids’ lives at all. There seems to be complete estrangement between him & the oldest boys. (And maybe with the younger kids as well?)
I’m still just astonished at how Brad has turned out to be such an awful person—absolutely nothing like who i thought he was. He really had me bamboozled into thinking he was a loving family man and humanitarian who cared about helping people. It was all just a facade.
I actually get sad when i see old photos of Brad, Angie, & the 6 kids back when they were a happy family. They looked like they had it all. He sure did let people down—his family most of all. He’s nothing but a selfish, abusive narcissist.
I also thought Brad was a gentle soul. I think he liked the idea of being a family man and humanitarian. But he didn’t like the stress and work of it, preferred other things like producing films, and had pretty bad substance abuse problems when he wanted to escape. Instead of saying “hey I’m overwhelmed having six kids and taking on humanitarian problems while also starring in films and dealing with paparazzi, this isn’t for me” he got acrimonious and drunk.
Reminds me a bit of Johnny Depp. These guys want a family life but end up in a string of failed relationships and coping through addiction but want to blame the woman to be the bad actor.
He’s full of sh*t.
I’m tired of hearing the custody topic how long?
Someone on Twitter posted a poll/survey/question: Tom Cruise or Brad Pitt? And I’m thinking to myself, you mean two men from whom their wives fled in terror? BOTH of them terrorized the women in their lives and have no relationship with their kids with that wife. You mean…THOSE men?!?! Yeah, no. And you can add Johnny Depp to that list.
Exactly. Way to normalize toxic relationships.
The veil is lifted it’s well and truly lifted. I had such a crush on Brad Pitt years ago, especially after Oceans Eleven.
Maybe she has delayed. And maybe she has good reason for delaying.
seriously. she has, and she has every right to GET. HERS.
I mean, I know it’s more about protecting her children, but I still say “get yours, AJ”.
I agree, she has. But I don’t think it was all in good faith. She definitely had a reason for filing, there are a lot of issues to deal with to split up their partnership… But I feel for Brad somewhat and see it from the other side a bit. My brother had 3 kids with his ex wife and she tried so hard to keep the kids away from him (there was no accusation of abuse like there is with Brad and I don’t take that lightly, my brother wanted to keep his family together and loves his kids). It was heartbreaking for my brother and she tried to fill their heads with negative thoughts about him. He only saw them for 2 days, every other weekend. She even changed their last names to hers and had screaming matches with him in the driveway when it was his time to pick them up…. but now they are in their late 20’s and absolutely adore their dad because we all helped him to keep them in his lives. It was so hard on all of us, and there were times I didn’t get to see my niece and nephews because of her. One time it was almost a year when they were toddlers and my Mom was so heartbroken, as we all were.
Just from the perspective of a Dad and Dad’s family, I’m sorry but I feel he should be able to try to have a relationship with his kids and I think she is delaying this so they don’t create that bond. I understand it’s the children’s choice … but I think it’s highly possible she helped them form their opinions. Okay. come at me. I’m sorry but it was a horrible experience for my family.
“I think she is delaying this so they don’t create that bond”
There’s nothing to delay. They have a a court agreement that he agreed to in 2018. He sees his kids. She even moved 5 minutes so their bond wouldn’t be too disrupted.
If I were Brad Pitt’s talent agency, I would drop him. He’s a washed -up has-been.
The dude sucks beyond belief, but didn’t he just win an Oscar for OUATIH? Unfortunately, you stand a better chance of getting Johnny dropped, which also won’t happen. This toxic male crap is starting to depress me.
He’s just an average actor IMO. And yes, this toxic male crap is starting to depress me too.
Where do you figure it’s her who has stalled the finalization? It would take weeks/months for his lawyer to get back to hers.
Hope whoever builds the recording studio (?) and other stuff there gets paid in advance. The lighting designer he hired had to sue him to recoup some money.
Didn’t he delay a lot of the divorce by not providing financial info? If Angelina is dragging her feet to run out the clock until the kids are old enough to have a say, I can’t say I blame her at this point. I used to hope, for everyone’s sake, that they’d be able to work this out, be decent co-parents, and that the kids would have good relationships with both, but he’s spent the past few years being terrible.
Yes of course she has been stalling. I’ve been back and forth with this but I don’t think it’s going to work in her favor in the long run. I really hope the kids get therapy when they’re older and develop a healthy relationship with both parents.
What’s she been stalling? She got custody in 2018, it’s Brad that is bringing her back to court. Also, kids are in therapy since the divorce. Angelina did all that she could from her side to help heal kids relationships with their father. It is obvious that he is in denial and that children are angry at him for everything he did during the last years of marriage and since the divorce – those constant attacks on their mother don’t help either. Three of the children are adults, or almost adults. The other three are teens with their own mind. They all know what really happened in that house and they all adore their mother. That says everything to me.
She’s been stalling the divorce being finalized. I don’t know what happened in their marriage and neither does anyone. We don’t even know what happened “on the plane” if that was an ongoing event or a one time thing. Obviously if he only has supervised visits he cannot repair or develop a good relationship with his kids. and what makes you think they don’t adore their dad?
@forgotuser12
You can absolutely bond & repair a relationship with supervised visits, that’s not an excuse whatsoever. He starts with that & then once they see he’s safe to be around & made actual efforts then he’d be bumped up to unsupervised visits. If Brad is estranged from his kids then that’s on him & he needs to show his children he’s better, but all this negative pr against their mother isn’t helping.
@Shai well i hope so. I hope everything works out for them in the end.
It’s a shame these things are so nuanced and I think people tend to forget that. It just can’t be one side or the other. They are both parents to these children. Neither is perfect and I’m sure both have made questionable choices. It’s just sad all around.
Ok so far out thought here
Maybe, just maybe, as soon as the twins turn 16, the divorce will be actually final and brad can dust the kids off his hands and say “I tried but she turned them against me”
I also believe Angelina has all her ducks lined up tight and orderly and is just biding her time.
Pitt just needs to shuffle on back to his hidey hole and get on with it
Ugh, Brad has terrible taste too imo (very stylized and uncomfortable, like Kanye’s homes) so I look forward to a magazine spread on his next decorating monstrosity. I remember Jennifer Aniston saying after they split that she could finally get a comfortable couch.
I’m shocked as to how many women here are happy that she is stalling the divorce. I think this is toxic and not in the best interest of her children. Had this been anyone else people would be asking for their heads.
How exactly is she stalling? They were declared legally single four years ago. She has custody of the kids for the past four years. She sold her part in France. Nothing is binding her to him yet. It’s him who is bringing her back to court.
@Renee
Point out, if you will, ONE person on this site who is happy that she is “stalling the divorce”
You must be new here or you’re one of bradley’s paid bots.
As @Bergamot pointed out they were declared legally single 4 years ago. I think what’s left is financial (and you can’t deal with someone who drags their feet) and child custody issues (and I am firmly #teamangelina on that issue)
The only toxicity is coming from team pitt.
Renee : Did you read this article or just the headline? It is specifically citing all the stalling which has come from Brad’s side. This is more P.R. spin from Brad’s team.
I think 3-4 posters have made comments suggesting she is stalling the divorce. That’s not a lot.
Brad Pitt’s still gaslighting and bullying Angelina Jolie, by making himself as a victim like Johhny Depp, please just stop and move on with your life, you’re doing more harm to your children
Let’s see he’s not mentioned Shiloh’s sweet Sixteenth birthday daddy dearest has missed again, yet have mentioned he’s in France surrounded by his suspect friends who mainly have addictions in common with Brad. But again blaming Angelina because of course everything is her fault isn’t it. He’s such a big disappointment. Instead of making peace he’s still chasing to keep smearing her name.
Let’s see he’s in France and yet again fails to be there for his children’s milestone birthdays. Instead surrounded himself with his addict friends who are clearly making matters far worse. Still blaming everything upon Angelina painting her as a bad mother, the woman has been looking after a six children on her own and still be viciously attacked for protecting them. How low can he get. These children are nearly adult’s and he stays 5 minutes away from them, and yet still never been seen with them. But still blames his incompetencies upon Angelina, how the hell does that work..
Sources cited and public legal filings don’t really tell the story. I think it’s so convoluted that they both are creating motions and piling on layers that add extra time. And there’s such a great deal of money at stake that lawyers are just fine with long delays. Just an opinion.
Hang on so Brad Pitt has millions to spend on He is, French home no matter how “excited to remodel his home in France,” yet he has no money to give to the homeowners whom he sold derelict houses , his Make It Right Foundation is rotting, but has millions for his personal property
Poor Pitiful Sad Dad Brad
The brown shoes are despicable. Really, Brad?