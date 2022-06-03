Queen Elizabeth pulled out of the Jubbly service at St. Paul’s Cathedral

At Trooping the Colour, Queen Elizabeth had a moment with her little great-grandson Prince Louis. For some reason, they placed Louis closest to the Queen, and Louis… well, he’s just a little kid. You could see the Duchess of Cambridge continuously leaning down to tell Louis to behave or fix his face, but he refused. He appeared to scream and hold his hands over his ears during the flyover. He was pulling faces, as the Brits say. Well, the Queen leaned over and spoke to him and that actually seemed to work a little bit. It must be exhausting to be a little kid with that much personality in that family.
Anyway, during Trooping, the Queen looked like the only one who was actually enjoying the whole Jubblyshambles. She enjoyed the flyover, she chatted with the Duke of Kent and then Prince Charles, she spoke to Louis and she mostly ignored Kate. I don’t know how long she was up there, but I know they made her walk out on her own, and it didn’t look like she was able to lean on anything on the balcony. Now it appears that the entire Trooping rigmarole was too much for her. She’s canceled her appearance today at the St. Paul’s Cathedral Jubbly service.
Queen Elizabeth is taking a break amid her four-day Platinum Jubilee celebration after a whirlwind day of Trooping the Colour celebrations left her feeling “some discomfort,” the palace announced on Thursday. The monarch said that she will not be attending the National Service of Thanksgiving in her honor at St. Paul’s Cathedral on Friday. She will, however, still participate in a beacon lighting ceremony on Thursday evening.
“The Queen greatly enjoyed today’s Birthday Parade and Flypast but did experience some discomfort,” a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said. “Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend. The Queen is looking forward to participating in tonight’s Beacon lighting event at Windsor Castle and would like to thank all those who made today such a memorable occasion.”
A source tells PEOPLE that the Queen’s episodic mobility issues flared during the course of the day on Thursday. She was pictured using her cane on the palace balcony as she took the salute and viewed the flypast alongside members of the royal family.
It’s a regrettable but sensible decision based on the physical demands of tomorrow’s service at St. Paul’s Cathedral, the source adds. It was always the Queen’s hope that she would attend rather than a firm commitment.
[From People]
I mentioned yesterday that we could feel the sense of relief from palace aides and courtiers, that they had ensured that the Queen survived long enough to get through the Jubbly. But… yeah, I bet they have regrets now. While Trooping was arguably the big “money shot” with its white-royals-only, octogenarians-preferred mandate, y’all know that this church service was super-important to the Queen, her aides and the family. The service was going to be the whole family together at church. Without the Queen there, it’s just going to be the dysfunctional white royals versus the Sussexes. I bet you anything the Keens try to pull some sh-t in the Queen’s absence.
Also: I hope everyone regrets the nonsensical four-day trip to Balmoral, right? It was too much to allow her to travel to Scotland just before the Jubbly.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth II, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the fly past after Trooping The Colour – The Queen's Birthday Parade, London, UK – 02 Jun 2022
Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth II, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the fly past after Trooping The Colour – The Queen's Birthday Parade, London, UK – 02 Jun 2022
Queen Elizabeth II, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the fly past after Trooping The Colour – The Queen's Birthday Parade, London, UK – 02 Jun 2022
Queen Elizabeth II, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the fly past after Trooping The Colour – The Queen's Birthday Parade, London, UK – 02 Jun 2022
Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the fly past after Trooping The Colour – The Queen's Birthday Parade, London, UK – 02 Jun 2022
Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the fly past after Trooping The Colour – The Queen's Birthday Parade, London, UK – 02 Jun 2022
Queen Elizabeth II, Kate Duchess of Cambridge Catherine Katherine Middleton, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William Duke of Cambridge during Trooping the Colour part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Buckingham Palace in London.
Queen Elizabeth II, Kate Duchess of Cambridge Catherine Katherine Middleton, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge during Trooping the Colour part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Buckingham Palace in London.
Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Kate Duchess of Cambridge Catherine Katherine Middleton, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William Duke of Cambridge during Trooping the Colour part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Buckingham Palace in London.
I imagine her getting through the trooping spectacle was the biggest anticipation for the aides and especially the huge crowd gathered. I am sure they are quite pleased with themselves.
Not surprised. All of that standing yesterday was a lot. I mean, even little Louis would have sat down if the let him.
Oh, but she wasn’t done! They made her come out later to press a button on some lighting display at Windsor. That entailed more walking. I think two events in one day is too much for a woman her age.
Louis is adorable
That behavior is only adorable with small children that aren’t your own as you witness it from a distance.
It didn’t seem like he wanted to be there for any of it and he wasn’t prepared for it.
Poor child must be exhausted in that 18th century dress looks like his russian relative. Also it must be long time with kate because whatever the nanny Maria is always with kid. I yet to see any interaction with george and louis. If you have any link below.
Agreed, Wiglet Watcher.
I wonder if the whole thing was a little too overstimulating for him? The noise, the posing, the standing around etc is probably exhausting and even overwhelming for adults let alone a 4 year old. And before anyone says his siblings were fine with it when they were his age/my kid/grandkid/niece/nephew/etc would have been fine, every single kid is different and how one or even most 4 year old behaves, doesn’t mean every single 4 year old is going to act like that.
@Sofia – I think it was definitely too much for him. his behavior on the balcony wasn’t bad, but to me it looked like a kid who was overwhelmed, and every kid processes things differently. While he does attend some events, I also feel like overall he has been more isolated than his siblings as a result of the pandemic (for example he went to trooping in 2019 but that was it, so its been 3 years. George and Charlotte each went to a couple before the shutdown and are older so probably is easier for them to adjust to it.) He did not look like he was enjoying himself during the flyover.
Well, considering that pretty much 100% of the audience was watching someone else’s small child from a distance, it’s no wonder the press is reporting that Louis was the star of the show.
@Becks1 – Yeah he’s been more isolated from the royal pomp and circumstance due to the pandemic so he hasn’t quite had the experience his siblings have so he’s not used to it. It’s also possible that he’s just like that as a kid and even if there was no pandemic, he still would have been overwhelmed by it. Maybe that’s why Louis doesn’t go out in public as much as his siblings do – he finds it too overwhelming in general.
She appeared very fragile as she shuffled up to the beacon lighting last night, so I think this was a good call. The Duke of Kent looked like he was struggling as well this morning as he walked into the church, I wish they could have done something for him too (but maybe that was his choice).
I admit I’m surprised she pulled out of this. I thought out of anything, this would be the event she would not miss, even if she didn’t do the long walk up the aisle and just was sort of escorted in from the side etc. But I agree with whoever yesterday said once she went back to Windsor it didn’t seem likely they were going to get her back to London today.
i guess in terms of PR, the flyover was the most important thing, the Firm needed that image of her on the balcony, so everything was built to accommodate that, schedule wise.
It’s possible the courtiers knew she was going to be able to only do one major event and it was decided trooping would be it because as you said, the image of her in the balcony was needed. Perhaps more than the image of her in the church.
I’m just going to assume that the Queen is resting up for Lili’s birthday party.
I feel like a lot of ppl had negative comments about Louis “pulling faces.” I’m just here like what did think would happen when you put a 4yo on display?!
Yeah he’s just a kid. At the same time, imagine the comments if it were Archie acting up.
Queen refuse to use wheelchair is the problem. It is her pride and that’s why palace is covering up for in the past. She looks way healthy than philip or kent guy. I like how she tries to make louis interest in the show. I also love how she never bother to talk to kate not even for once.
Only louis looks like Middleton. George is slowly looks like William when he was younger. I knew it that ugly windsor gene wont leave the kids alone. Diana gene only try to hold william for long but that Windsor gene beat it. George also has dirty blond and windsor horse teeth. His face change from micheal middleton to windsor.
In a way, though, the Queen’s absence at the church might simplify the seating arrangements and possibly some of the tension. Without the queen there, there may be less pressure all around, and the cameras will be able to find the Sussexes without the royal rota screeching that they are overshadowing and ruining her very special weekend (it’s all she has now, don’t you know?).
Plus, Liz might be resting up to see her great granddaughter on her birthday tomorrow, and maybe also watch the ponies if she has a chance. Old girl’s gonna do just what wants, I can respect that.
She will probably be on bed rest the rest of the Jubbs. If she has back pain, etc., standing that long is going to be unforgiving on her spine even if she’s in sneakers. Oh, well. The “Family” had their stupid public moment and insecure people got to lord themselves over everyone else. Congrats
This is not the nicest thing I’ve ever said on here, but my goodness the Queen looks great compared to the Duke of Kent….that guy appears to be on 2% battery right now. I don’t know how he stood up the entire time. Bring a stool or something out there for the old people!
Well Prince Louis is a whole ass 4 year old mood isn’t he? I feel for him though because it’s seems he has Harry’s mischievous nature which the stick up their bum RF will now spend the rest of his life trying to suppress. Let the Heir vs spare shenanigans begin.
I thought he was highly amusing and delightful ( and I had a child just like that myself and she secretly still amuses me). Some news reports are saying Kate told him to stop and when he did she said “ good boy” I was taken aback because I associate that phrase with training my dog. Is that one of those common phrases that gets lost in translation between sides of the Atlantic?
Yes I think possibly. Good boys not unusual here for kids
I wonder how amused the Brits would be if this was Archie making cute little boy faces. A slap in the face to the Queen comes to mind.
I knew the Queen wasn’t going to be at the church service because there are stairs at the entrance of St. Paul’s.
She should have allowed Louis a new outfit those sailor suits were worn by king George and queen Mary’s sons way back when
I thought I read yesterday that Andrew had visited the Queen prior to his alleged Covid diagnosis. What if pedo truly has Covid and exposed the Queen?
The Queen looked so happy yesterday. Did ya’ll see the video of her on like the BBC or something where she wiped a tear from her eye?
If you noticed, they put up some kind privacy screen behind the central balcony door while the family was out looking at the flypast. My guess is the second she went back inside, she sat down in a wheelchair. The screen hit it from view obvoiusly. I don’t think I’ve ever noticed the privacy screen for previous balcony appearances. Not surprised Trooping the Colour was too much for her, that’s a lot of standing for a 96 year old woman.
There was a rage monster in Kensington Palace last night. ALL the closeups on the balcony from the Royal YouTube stream were Camilla, Charles, HM, Kate and the kids. No Baldemort. You only saw him in the long view shots with the extended family.