Queen Elizabeth traveled to Balmoral to ‘rest’ ahead of the Platinum Jubbly

I still don’t understand why a 96-year-old woman in poor health and with significant mobility issues is being moved from castle to palace to Scottish country mansion and back again. It’s actually bonkers that the Queen can’t just stay in one place. This year, she’s been back and forth between Sandringham and Windsor Castle several times. I thought her aides were going to wrap her in bubble wrap so that she would be okay for the fakakta Jubbly, but no – she apparently demanded to go to Balmoral for a week, just before the Jubbly celebrations. So they flew this 96-year-old woman to Scotland just for a week of Scottish scenery.
Queen Elizabeth is resting up ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in one of her favorite spots! On Thursday, the monarch, 96, traveled to her Balmoral estate in Scotland for a “short break” ahead of next week’s four-day event in honor of her 70 years on the throne. She is believed to be staying at her private Scottish country home, Craigowan Lodge, PEOPLE understands.
The Queen typically visits Balmoral this time of year and stays through what is usually a public holiday weekend in the U.K. This year, that public holiday is now taking place over the Jubilee weekend, which will take place from June 2 to June 5.
A royal source tells PEOPLE that the brief visit will help the Queen pace herself ahead of the four-day Platinum Jubilee celebration. The monarch is hoping to attend some key events being held in her honor.
To me, that sounds exhausting and I’m less than half the Queen’s age. I can’t imagine flying to Scotland for less than a week, then flying back down to London and Windsor and immediately attempting a public schedule of Jubbly events. Who signed off on this?
Also: people are still being pretty macabre about the Queen’s health. Royal biographer Hugo Vickers basically said flat-out that the Jubbly will be the last time people will be able to “thank” the Queen. Well, this is the actual quote: “If you think about it, this will be the last really huge time to celebrate the Queen publicly and thank her. This has been an extraordinary golden age that she has presided over and things will change dramatically at a certain point, so I think these few days will be really important. Everyone must get out and celebrate her.” Ah, “change dramatically.” Yes. All hell will break loose, I’m sure. While I’m rooting for Monarchy Shambles, I have to say… I think it would be great if the Queen lived as long as her mother. Charles and William wouldn’t know what to do with themselves.
When the Queen goes to Balmoral or Sandringham does she get to be away from her aides? To me that could be the only explanation for flying up to Scotland days before the Jubilee otherwise I do get why she was sent up there.
I don’t believe she is going to Balmoral for a rest. Something is happening there and we may hear about it later. Something connected with the Jubilee and l bet some filming takes place. It could be that Harry and Meghan will go there first for a private visit.
Having said that one explanation for the Queen moving from palace to castle to country mansion and back again is so that the staff in those places don’t feel redundant and it keeps them on their toes. But l do feel that that something of significance will happen privately whilst she is in Scotland.
Trying to get away from Andrew’s constant visits.
@Snuffles: I suspect it’s more like the Palace is trying to keep her away from Harry.
I wonder if it isn’t the opposite – that H&M will visit her there. Balmoral is bigger than Liechtenstein- more secluded from the press.
@Amy that’s my thinking too. The aides have been moving her around as they are not certain when Harry could pop in.
@snuffles it’s the opposite, they publicize that andrew visits her daily and are trying to ingratiate him in the heart of the public.
@Eurydice: It’s possible but if aides are around then they still won’t get any privacy.
@Amy Bee – they had plenty of privacy when they visited TQ last month and I’m sure there were aides around. The same can happen at Balmoral. We’ve seen that TQ gets what she wants (Andrew escorting at the memorial) – no reason why H&M’s visit wouldn’t be the same.
Yeah it’s not to get away from Harry given the palace) including chuckles who is running the show) organised for H and M to come. I do think the last visit is way more likely. She loves Balmoral. I get why she wants to go
@Eurydice: It still got that Harry and Meghan visited the Queen. I don’t believe that it were attendees to the Easter Thursday service who leaked that but really someone from the Palace. The reporting on that was fishy to me.
@MIA166 I wonder if she went because she figures, if she is going to pass on before the Jubbly, she’d like to die there. If she’s alive for the Jubbly, so be it. She’ll do a this or a that. But then she wants back to Scotland for the duration. Maybe.
Thatsnotok The jubbly is next weekend, I can’t see her dropping off before that but after! Well, that’s anyone’s bet. People can go downhill really quickly. Interesting she’s going there now, though. I do think it means something. (tinfoil tiara firmly fitted)
@subaru_lady
So you were present for the entire visit because that is quit a claim you are stating there. I really doubt Harry would return with his wife and kids if that is the way Meghan was treated when they visited before the Invictus games.
I had the EXACT SAME THOUGHT, so we can pretty much assume this is the reason. They always do the most transparently dumb thing.
Also @Subaru_Lady where are you getting these details from nothing has been released that mentions any of that from what I’m aware. What’s the source of that?
In my opinion the end is near. This is the last time she will be seeing Balmoral and that is a place filled with private personal family moments with her parents, Margaret, and Philip with her kids growing up. Harry will see her no matter where they put her, but Balmoral is too far, I doubt they would risk it all like that because of Harry. They wouldn’t give him that privilege of troubling them that much (lol)
This is the Queen’s Goodbye Tour imo. Seeing all the places one last time.
I worked a lot of hospice/dementia in my day and people do seem to hold on for big events. After that they pass peacefully within a week.
WW I too worked for a long time with hospice / dementia patients (one reason I’ve suspected for 2 years qe2 has some dementia issues and I agree it’s a last past kinda thing to all her fav spots. And we know she adores Balmoral
Mia1066
I believe the Queen has dementia. Not all present with confusion. One resident was 103. She could toilet and wash herself. If she fell she got herself back up without assistance. She was remarkably independent. How it affected her was she only spoke French. Her first language that she stopped speaking by the age of 8 according to her children.
WW: that’s interesting. In a somewhat similar way, my grandfather lost all his English after his first stroke & could only speak Swedish, the language he grew up with.
Beanie
The mind and body are fascinating.
This is not a goodbye tour. Of course the Queen is 96 and anything can happen but she doesn’t look too bad to me. I can see her being with us for a while.
I mean what are they going to do after the Jubbly off her? Or Keep the old woman hostage? There’s no telling how much longer the queen will live but she’s looked decently spry for 96 in her recent appearances especially for having had covid, like her trip to the underground line and the horse event. Dementia isn’t necessarily a cause to expect her imminent demise either.
Her mother’s longevity and her own lack of any other major health issues at aren’t suggestive she’s kicking the bucket eminently in any way. Nonetheless of course the end is near she’s 96 that isn’t some insider info. She’s only got a few year ahead of her at tops.
It may not be she’s about to pop her clogs but IF she has dementia, she might want to go while she can still enjoy it. But we’re all just speculating as nothing will be confirmed
Well, perhaps Scotland is more low key. Palace staff are probably running around making last minute preparations, that’s not exactly restful.
Or maybe she’s going to try to do some family photos before the jubbly, so they can be released by the weekend? I imagine it’s easier to keep things under wraps because Balmoral is private.
Maybe someone from the UK can comment – isn’t the last weekend in May usually a bank holiday – i.e., long weekend? BBC news has said, and it’s repeated in People, that TQ usually pays a visit to Balmoral this time of year. This year that Late May/Spring Bank holiday has apparently been rescheduled for next week, 2 June, because of the Jubbly, but it’s listed for 29 May in 2023, 27 May 2024, etc.
If this is true, and TQ has usually been at Balmoral at this time, maybe she’s routinely gone at the end of May to oversee preparations for her usual longer summer visit. And she’s there now because it’s what she’s always done. She’s obviously been feeling well enough to be out and about, and as she travels everywhere in ultimate luxury and comfort, it’s not the hassle it would be for most of us. She probably gets a burst of energy just being someplace she loves (and away from the craziness around Windsor and the Jubbly preparations). Wasn’t she at Sandringham for her birthday a month ago? Seems to have managed fine after that.
Obviously this isn’t as colorful an explanation as some of the ones here, and sure, maybe these are final visits because her health is so dire, but it could be as simple as, she’s going so she can spend time at places she loves while her mobility is still good enough to really enjoy them – and just because, she can. If it were me, I’d ditch opening Parliament and save my energy for Scotland too!
LOL, this is too logical and undramatic. I agree – she’s picking and choosing those events that she’ll enjoy and can handle. Just looking at past openings of Parliament – long processions, big heavy gown with big heavy medals and jewels and a giant necklace, big heavy crown, and what looks to be a 20-foot long cape lined with ermine. I mean, seriously, how could she drag herself up onto the throne when covered with all that.
And the thing is we don’t have to imagine a whole list of infirmities to recognize that, at 96, she’s nearing the end of her life – even if she makes it to 100, that’s still less than 4 years.
Really! She’s an old woman and doesn’t have the physical or mental stamina to undergo all these rites and rituals, in addition to whatever ailments she has. We wouldn’t realistically ask that of an average person of advanced age, let alone her. More reason for her to step aside, kick back and enjoy the remainder of what’s left of her life.
@Eurydice – will go one step further, and repeat something I’ve said before – it’s an interesting coincidence Harry pays her a visit on his way to an event that’s all about accomplishing things despite physical and/or mental limitations, and we suddenly see TQ out and about riding in a car to get around at the horse show, and a golf cart at the flower show. And looking ecstatic to be out there – as Maeve says below, “I’m going to the places I want to, because I’m 96 and I can.” Couldn’t you see California Harry saying, “C’mon gran, you’ve done 70 years. You’re TQ – tell these guys that dad can take care of Parliament – you know he’d love it – and go out and have fun. And use the damn cane/car/cart if you need to. People who are 96 can sometimes use assistance!”
Also wonder if she was getting proper treatment (e.g., PT) for what looks like it might be a very painful back. This could’ve been one of the (probably several) things Harry was referring to when he talked about having the right people around her. Another could be, courtiers trying too hard to dictate what TQ “should” be doing when she’s feeling up to it, rather than what she wants to be doing, especially with the Jubbly looming (looking at you, Edward Young). In any event, she looks beautifully dressed when she’s out (loved the cape at the evening horse show performance and the yellow suit at the subway opening) – and there’s no repeat of the very problematic picture some months back where she was leaning on her cane, standing alone, with her olive coat misbuttoned.
Time will tell, of course. but hey, my tinfoil tiara is as good as anyone else’s!
The Spring Bank Holiday weekend is usually the last weekend in May so tomorrow would normally be a day off. Everything’s been faffed about with and an extra day added because of the Jubbly. It’s never on Oaks/Derby weekend (first Friday/Saturday in June) when she usually comes to Epsom.
She doesn’t usually go to Balmoral at this time. She goes to Holyrood end of June/start of July for a work week, back to London for a month. Balmoral first week of August through September. That’s also why she’d be staying at Craigowan and not the main house now, because the main house at Balmoral is open to the public/tourists from 1 April through 2 August this year. Going this time of year is off.
@Jay l agree l am sure that there will be some special photos or filming done. There is a reason for this visit.
Now that I think about it more they might be trying to keep her from getting exposed to illness by all the staff running around like mad for the Jubbly in London (not covid but anything else too, she’s 96 even a cold to ruin all the celebrations) and to allow her peace from that madness.
And of course it’s all unusual she’s never celebrated a 70 year ruling milestone before.
Can someone please send me a WhatsApp when you figure out what we are all supposed to thank her for.
Also yes Kaiser yes. Let her live for another 10 year and then Chucky can live to 110 and then poor old ffk , he will shit himself with incandescent
this is my secret wish. that betty keeps drinking the blood of young virgins and lives another 10 years to celebrate another jubilee.
“Everyone MUST get out and celebrate her” makes me think that the people of the U.K. aren’t as excited about this whole Jubbly thing as the palace and the press want them to be and they’re worried that there might be embarrassingly empty street parties, or even people protesting the whole thing, or at the very least, including all the shit that the queen and the RF have done wrong in their “reminisces” and news coverage.
We will get back to you on that @Over it. Until some actual good deeds are recounted, just thank her for walking the earth at the same time you are. Don’t you realize how lucky you are that she exists? Don’t forget to curtsey. HAHAHHAHA
My feelings exactly…
I suddenly have this mental image of groundskeepers and custodians frantically scooping up giant, incandescent, iridescent turds from the Buckingham Palace grounds ahead of the Jubbly celebrations.
I was just discussing this with someone, that 70 is the platinum jubilee, but given her mum she could live to be 101, so that would be 75 years on the throne, and what comes after platinum? What if they are making a big deal bout 70 only to have to make an even bigger deal for 75?
I think it should be diamond, but she’s already had a diamond jubilee, and gold comes after platinum on the periodic chart, but she’s already had one of those, too – so, maybe…uranium…?
Titanium, perhaps.
Is there any chance QRII is visiting Balmoral for the last time… as queen? Perhaps her regent Chuckles finally persuaded* her to move to Queen Mother like her mother did before her? To ease the “transition” to the new** regime?
*In exchange for promises about what does or does not happen to Randy Andy, of course.
**It would be a smart move and therefore probably not what the yahoos in charge are doing.
Perhaps she’s having a private visit with Harry and Meghan & family in Balmoral or even a baptism may be happening there. They would all have more privacy there than in England.
A baptism would be leaked to the press already so I don’t think that’s happening.
Idk Amy
Seems like both Harry and Meghan are in the protection of the fold at the moment. Only William, Kate, KP seem to be pushing anti Sussex nonsense to their mouthpieces. Everyone else seems to have hushed.
Even the BBC approaching Meghan at the memorial was squashed.
That would be good. Windsor is now the scene of much activity in preparation for next weekend. ‘Insiders’ would be sure to report on the Sussexes if they go straight to Windsor.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the Christening has already happened in Montecito. A private ceremony could have been arranged at home. In fact the last family photo released could have been the day of the Christening.
Lilibet’s white outfit looks right for a Christening. Some churches have informal services for babies and little children that involve a paddling pool with the child splashing around and having fun and everyone in casual clothes. After the baptism the baby is taken away to be changed into new white clothes and re-emerges to be greeted with applause and presents.
Anotherlily: I’ve always felt the same about the Christmas card. I think Lili’s been christened already.
Not to be morbid, but Charles is no spring chicken, and the Windsor men historically have dramatically shorter lifespans then the women. She could still outlive her son.
Hard to know, Charles seems healthy and has never had health gossip. His father lived to 99.. Can’t really compare 2022 to, you know early 1900s. There’s basically no one to compare him to other than his parents. His grandmother drank the equivalent of about a bottle of wine plus plus a day and lived to 100.
There is speculation of his health. There are photos of his hands that are severely swollen in many pictures, which is a sign of a few things, some not too serious or things like arthritis or heart issues. Obv. we can’t be sure of anything… but I am not making any speculations on who will outlive the other.
Charles has always had puffy sausage hands and fingers, his entire life. Queen Mary pointed it out when he was a baby. He may have arthritis like Philip but sorry W&K stans, Charles will likely be king for 20-25 years.
What nota said. Charles has always had sausage fingers. Harry’s fingers seem more like Diana’s, while William’s seem somewhat between.
You can go back 20 years and read about his hands. like his rosacea, he’s had that forever too
TQ is definitely traveling a lot considering she wasn’t well enough to attend the opening of parliament recently.
Could this be a “goodbye Balmoral” situation? Is she in such bad health she wants to see it one last time?
At 96, she doesn’t need to be in bad health in order to see things “one more time.” She could just pop off from natural causes.
True, Eurydice- I was just thinking “one last time” seems urgent here if they’re cramming it in before the Jubbly. I suspect her mobility issues are serious and that’s going to prevent travel post-Jubbly.
My suspicion is they’ve got her hopped up on whatever drugs possible to get her to the Jubbly. That’s why she’s all of a sudden being seen more in public. But after the Jubbly, that will stop and they know she’ll be staying in Windsor.
I have taken my almost 93-yr-old grandfather to “see the leaves change in the Smokies one last time” four times now!
FancyPants: that’s sweet!
Opening of parliament was different. There was a lot of walking involved and a strict time table. Totally understandable that wasn’t doable for her level of health. It seems to be a day to day proposition which is understandable.
What exactly should they be thanking her for?
@smegmoria, why her decades of charity contributions and efforts to eradicate child hunger, improve education and job sources for all her people, welcome asylum seekers, and…oh. Never mind.
And what’s this must business? Is the monarch commanding a display of fealty from the peasants? Royalty really is ridiculous in a modern age.
Her 70 years of fighting for equal pay for women, child care, maternity health care, better working conditions, early childhood education, making sure women had a sit at the table when decisions are being made, a living standard for retirees, support for the aged and handicapped, apologizing for the atrocities committed by her ancestors…, Oh, never mind.
Yep, exactly. Am having a lot of conversations about how they’re asking us to praise her for being born rich and protected, given the best health care and a luxurious life. Hard to swallow at any time but going down particularly adly at the moment, I think….
I’d imagine travelling as the Queen isn’t as exhausting as it is for the rest of us. It’s not like she’s going to have to queue at check in and take her shoes off at security. it’s about 90 mins to fly up to Aberdeen, and the an hour to Balmoral – probably quicker if she’s got an escort. She’d be driven to the plane steps, and picked up on the tarmac at the other end.
A bit of Scottish fresh air will do her good, and she might as well take the chance to pop up while she’s feeling fit rather than kicking her heels in stuffy old Windsor for a week. I’m quite enjoying her “I’m going to the places I want to, because I’m 96 and i can” mindset. And if it turns out it’s too much and she misses the jubbly, well I bet she’d rather that than missing a week in one of her favourite places.
100%. It’s not exhausting when you don’t have to lift a finger and get special treatment the whole way.
When it’s private plane /helicopter all the way it’s barely a blip in the day. Shes not travelling on regular transport.
“I’m going to the places I want to, because I’m 96 and I can”…
@Maeve, said something similar above, but I like this much better! That’s exactly what it looks like to me.
@Maeve, your second paragraph made me laugh, and wouldn’t it be just hilarious and perfect if she misses the entire jubbly and Harry and Meghan spend that time with her, while the rest of the family is making the public appearances?
Is it really dark to wonder if the Charles/William do it all on purpose?? Give her covid and then make her do zooms and meet people instead of recuperate. I mean she’s works and travelling more than that button rail factory Kate?! Let’s pose her next to some unstable stallions or whateva!
I think Harry’s warning was just too close to the truth and that’s why they all went incandescent. The courtiers want her to ‘leave’ as soon as possible are a bit of jubblie.
I really love this fancy golf cart. I would make it my primary mode of transportation.
there are places (mostly retirement communities) where golf carts are street legal in the states. it makes so much sense! why drive to the golf course in a car when the cart will get you there just fine? they also are very easy to drive, and can do a lot less damage than a car can. all the places I personally know of that have this are in either California or Florida, but I haven’t researched it to find out if there are more. I also dk how they handle in snow, heh. so depending on where you live, you could totally do that!
Is TQ’s move to Balmoral designed to show her snubbing H&M and “putting them in their place”? I bet her vengeful staff would love to see headlines like that in the tabloids and on TV.
Lol, she invited them.
Resting from what exactly? She’s been resting for months and months already … ?
She’s also a fairly recent widow, with a questionable support system, multiple family, work, and life stressors, and unknown heath problems, including a recent bout with COVID. And she’s 96. Most of the nonagenarians who are still with us have 96 years of life to rest up from. Her vast privileges don’t change all of the psychological and physical impacts of being super-elderly, including the multiple losses that go along with that.
The Queen needs to rest after slowly explaining to William why it is necessary to live his drama at 🏡.
She let him know that in no uncertain terms that Harry and Meghan are very much a welcome part of the family who do not want any public role due to his past behaviour.
It was stressed to him, that he can no longer leak items to the tabloid media, that action is not considered transparency.
He was reminded that monarchy is not a fairy tale, and despite being designated as heir at birth, the power lies in the position not the title.
Bill is expected to grow into that position and has to prove himself as worthy, like this little brother.
Bill was promised that he will get all the attention, if he exhibit some good manners and grace towards his brother and has family, after being reminded that they had to meet all the prerequisites to make this trip possible.
What did Bill do? He leaked that Harry promised to behave, after outing himself.
He is leaking, pretend to be in an advantageous position in that ‘relationship’ while casually throwing his wife under the bus.
At the end, the Queen threw up her hands and decide to take a mini vacation.
The instructions were given to not share the Sussexes itinerary while they are in the UK for security reasons.
Then she left by helicopter.
Why can’t her dresser get QE a decent bra? The girls are resting in her lap.
I think the queen has given up on wearing a bra.
My mom at that age couldn’t wear a bra anymore. It compressed too much against her fragile skin and she already had bruises from her blood thinner meds. But then again, my mom wasn’t a queen who regularly made public appearances either.
Yeah, not one of those royal women has a proper bra. Zara does okay once in a while, but that’s it.
Also, no way in hell will I be wearing a bra at 96.
Because at 96, being comfortable is more important than being perky. As Feeshalori said, blood thinners, fragile skin, latex allergies and other sensitivities are all possible factors that make supportive bras problematic, if not dangerous. What you might consider a “decent bra” for a nonagenarian bosom is likely to be both uncomfortable and have less than ideal results.
I like her outfit. She looks happy and engaged. I hope she’s comfortable and enjoying herself.
If nothing else, AK could be building gentle, non-abrasive support in to her clothing. Queen Letizia’s main designer, Varela, has been doing that for years. Very old school but prevents any bra or slip straps showing because it is all built-in.
Leave her alone, she is 96. Why should women wear bras??
Loved your last sentence!
Agree, if Liz lives to 100+ Charles and Wills will just be bent outta shape! lol
That would really cheer me up. 😀
Charles and William are facing a very quick changing world, IMO, they need to face the reality that they are tourist attractions. lol
Sometimes it seems she will keep going longer than expected and other times it feels like a very well paid doctor is doing everything they can to get her through this jubilee and then that’s it. Months ago, Piers Morgan tweeted that there was something we weren’t being told about The Queen’s health and I suspect all the media have the same tea they can’t spill.
I still think the main reason H&M are coming is for the last photos that can be taken of all the kids, family portraits, etc.
I must’ve missed something. I don’t understand why, aside from her age, the opinion is that the Queen is at death’s door. I don’t think her health has ever been publicly discussed. How does anyone know if her health is so dire?
Because she keeps cancelling appearances. If she can’t do the job, she should step aside.
She is 96, she can do what she wants.
If they’re going to pretend a monarch has any use at all? If she is no longer capable (mentally, physically) of doing the taxpayer-funded JOB? No, she doesn’t get to do what she wants. If she is at that point, an official Regency MUST be declared. Only after that does she get to do what she wants, when she’s no longer in the job.
“everyone must get out and celebrate her”
???
If I had an estate in Scotland, complete with chefs and housekeepers, I’d rest up there too!
FWIW; My spying eyes do spot a hearing aid cord in her ear. I wonder why she does not wear the more comfortable ‘in the ear canal’ ones like I do.
I scrolled up for a look. I think that’s simply a stray lock of hair, although I was fantasizing that she had a fancy comms system where she could communicate with someone elsewhere.
Balmoral is the only royal estate with a suspended animation chamber.
Ding, ding! And the prize for the best internet comment of the day goes to CC!
Suspended animation chamber! Brilliant!
This sort of travel might be a lot for the likes of you and I (assuming ‘you’ are also a peasant like me) but is it for her? She’s not the one packing, checking she locked the doors and windows, watering the plants, etc. She presumably just hops on a private plane, drinks a cup of tea in the luxury she’s used to in her palaces, then has a short car ride. I know she’s old but how tiring is that?
The Queen has already told us how she feels. She appears well groomed in bright colors with a big smile on her carefully made up face. The whole picture shouts” I’m not going to die anytime soon”. She picks and chooses her activities because she can. She’s the Queen!
As a full time caregiver to someone who is 94, it’s incredibly ageist and ableist for you to keep diagnosing this woman. Seniors and elderly people still have rights, dignity, lives and every time you write about the Queen’s status you miss more interesting media relations coverage by claiming she’s in poor health and with significant mobility problems. Being able to stand is huge. Using a stick, walker or scooter is common, not a sign of infirmity. And from her skin, eyes what health issues are you seeing? Sure she might’ve had Covid but many seniors and elderly people gave and recovered. Honestly, your writing on this is really troubling and the kind of perspective that strips seniors and the elderly of their dignity.
FFS. This woman has lived in the lap of luxury off the taxpayers her entire life. She is a government EMPLOYEE. It is entirely valid to ask questions of her mental and physical health. If she is no longer capable of doing the JOB she needs to be forcibly retired out of it.
Danielle thanks you for your comment.. my parents both passed away last year from Covid (my dad) and from a long illness (my mom). Both were in their 80s and mentally as sharp as a tack. Their caretaker treated them with the upmost respect and I am incredibly grateful to her for recognizing who they were.