The Justice Dept. will conduct a review of Uvalde’s police response

The New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and the local Texas newspapers have been doing an outstanding job covering the Uvalde massacre of children and the abject cowardice of local law enforcement. Over the weekend, the New York Times did one of the most detailed timelines of events on May 24 – go here to see. The murderer entered Robb Elementary at 11:33 am. He was not stopped/killed for 78 minutes. In those 78 minutes, children in the school were repeatedly calling 911 and begging the police to save them. In those 78 minutes, cops were choosing to stand down, claiming that they thought everyone was dead (again, the children were still calling 911). The timeline is haunting as you can see the minutes click by and no one is coming to save those little kids.

Everything we’ve heard and seen from the Uvalde police force has convinced me that they are contemptible liars, cowards and incompetent buffoons. The state law enforcement and bureaucracy has not been any better, as it seems ass-covering is more important than accountability. So… now the Justice Department is getting involved:

The Justice Department will conduct a review of the law enforcement response to the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, a spokesperson announced Sunday. The critical incident review, requested by Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, will include a report on law enforcement actions on May 24, the day of shooting. The report will be conducted by the department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing. “The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events,” Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement. “As with prior Justice Department after-action reviews of mass shootings and other critical incidents, this assessment will be fair, transparent, and independent.” Local police have admitted to a number of failures in responding to the shooting, which left 21 people dead, including 19 children. Steve McCraw, director of the state’s Department of Public Safety, said Friday that police made the “wrong decision” by waiting to confront the shooter.

[From NBC News]

While the Uvalde mayor requested this, a DOJ review was likely to happen regardless. Part of me feels like this is also part of the bureaucratic ass-covering too. A DOJ review takes months, so it’s a kick-the-can-down-the-road move meant to deflect from accountability right now. If that’s the goal, it won’t work.

These are photos of President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visiting Uvalde on Sunday.

