A man got in Ted Cruz’s face at a Houston restaurant after Cruz’s NRA speech

On Friday, Senator Ted Cruz made an in-person appearance at the NRA’s Slaughtered Children Conference in Houston, Texas. While many politicians dropped out of the NRA conference, Cruz was defiant and grotesque in his speech. He claimed that only the “elites” believe that firearms are the root of the problem when really it’s “the cultural sickness.” What kind of cultural sickness? Absent fathers, video games, not enough church. True story: mass murders have also happened in church. Gun violence happens in churches all the time in America. Lots of people carry weapons in church. Cruz also said that every school should only have one door, and that door should have an armed guard. True story: Robb Elementary had an armed resource officer on the school campus. The officer did nothing.
After Cruz’s speech, he went out to dinner with his family at the Houston restaurant Uptown Sushi (speaking of “elites”). It was at that restaurant that Benjamin Hernandez tried to get in his face about Cruz’s NRA stooge status and the fact that slaughtered children are totally fine for Cruz. Here’s the video:
Hernandez is a board member for Indivisible Houston, a group which aims to hold elected officials accountable for their actions. Hernandez asked Cruz: “Why did you come here to the convention? Why? When 19 children died!” As he was pulled away by security, he told Cruz: “That’s on your hands! That’s on your hands, Ted Cruz! That’s on your hands!” Hernandez told the Washington Post afterwards:“I wanted to make him give me an answer about something so simple and basic as background checks. But it was as if he was deflecting responsibility from being a U.S. senator.”
Yeah, I’m fine with this. Hernandez clearly asked Cruz to stand apart from his family, and the aim was to challenge Cruz face-to-face. Because Cruz is a sniveling coward, he was happy to see Hernandez thrown out by security guards. Cruz went back to his table after this.
Also: a lot of people (and media outlets) referred to this as “heckling.” It’s not. It’s a citizen demanding answers from a public servant.
Nineteen families are buying child-sized caskets in Uvalde but I hope Ted Cruz is okay after being inconvenienced at lunch.
Cruz is a leech. A blood-lusting parasite.
It says an awful lot about the people of Texas and Kentucky that they elect these punk a$$ degenerates as their senators.
I can’t say what I’d like to without a visit from the
FBI, but I wonder if these punks have ever looked at an AR 15 from the assaulted’s point of view.
Let’s not paint the folks of these states with a broad brush. Please keep in mind that these states are gerrymandered to hell and back. They don’t win, they cheat.
How does it work in America, are you not allowed to ask civil servants anything in public!? Its seems the go to answer is always ‘oh you are looking for a viral moment’ or ‘you were sent by the lefts for their own propaganda’ why dont they asnwer questions especially when its respectable as this initially was,or i guess they want you to write to them!?
Civil servants and elected officials are supposed to listen to us as citizens. They are supposed to act by both the majority and what is best for us.
What they do is hide behind their security we pay for out of taxes and sell their votes to the highest bidders. As citizens we no longer matter in how they vote.
Houstonian here. @wigletwatcher- Ted Cruz especially, is horrendous at constituent communication. He NEVER holds town halls or public comment sessions, I guess because he knows how much people hate him. You can’t even call his office and speak to an aide- the phones go directly to voice mail which is always full. The only way to comment on policy is to fill out the form on his website, which earns you a canned response and a subscription to his disgusting, self-aggrandizing newsletter. We truly have no representation here in Texas.
GOOD. Never let these ghouls have a moment’s peace
I loved this. Ted Cruz thought he was just taking a photo with fan. More people should do this.
I agree. This guy deserves a reward.
Ted is a vile person with no integrity or morals. I hope he is shamed daily(not that he seems to feel shame).
Good for that gentleman for speaking up.
Every time I see this bloated bag of nothing masquerading as a human being, I think about how satisfying it would be to hit it in the face with a brick. And how disappointing it continues to be that it even holds political office in the first place. I feel like we’re living in an alternate dimension where everything is upside down. Common sense is now ignorance, intelligence is now stupidity, bravery is now cowardice.
Let me get this right, Cancun Cruz was dining at an upscale sushi restaurant in Houston instead of greeting Biden in Uvalde? God that man triggers me. Just like Abbott, Cruz has the blood of dead children on his hand.
This is also the same son of a bitch who tried to leave the country while me and my fellow Texans were freezing and left without power.
Unfortunately, this idiot has two more years left on his senate term. I will personally crawl through hot glass to vote his ass out.
My anger is seriously off the chart this week. Is 7AM too early to start drinking Chardonnay to calm my nerves? Lol…
Regardless, thank you so much Kaiser for continuing to post stories like this. Expressing my rage in the comment section helps redirect my anger.
“Is 7AM too early to start drinking Chardonnay to calm my nerves?” Wine is made from grapes, and grapes are fruit. Fruit is a perfect breakfast food, so I say go ahead and pour a glass, Winter Day! Cheers! 🙂
And as such its part of your 5 a day – so go for it, all justified 🙂
Much needed @LUCKY CHARM and @DIGITAL UNICORN. Thank goodness for Chardonnay and Celebitchy.
He is vile. He refuses to make any attempts in speaking with his constituents and will regularly refuse to answer or behave as that ass that he is in this above clip. He is a vile POS and doesn’t care about Texas citizens and I am APPALLED that people still vote for him. Why????
When the President visits a disaster, ALL the area’s elected officials should be THERE, front and center. Not speaking at a “special interest-sponsored convention.” I was a reporter for 25 years. Including Washington DC. Ted “Cancun” Cruz doesn’t even have the brains to be ashamed of himself.
Isn’t Chardonnay a breakfast wine anyway? (Paraphrased badly from Emily in Paris)
Put some cranberry juice in Prosecco then it’s a breakfast drink.
@ SPANKYB, It is now. A glass of cold Cali Chardonnay with cinnamon butter oatmeal is a great paring. Lol…
@JULIA K, on my list to drink on a the next rage filled morning.
I’m kind of pissed at that b*tchy looking lady at the Cruz table. Looking like she was sooooo over talking about dead children already and just wanted to get back to her food. What is wrong with these people?
Someone should be getting in Cruz’s face every minute, of every hour, every single day about this issue. The man doesn’t deserve a second of peace, not while our kids and citizens are dying and he….does….NOTHING.
EXACTLY. Ghouls like Cruz and Abbott and their fellow gun worshippers should never have a moment of peace in public. If he wants fancy sushi (lol what a man of the people!) he can order in.
It would be a step up for him to do nothing. What he does is take blood money to enable the NRA to get more guns into the hands of killers. I personally think that Republicans are trying to kill the public schools and don’t mind killing kids as part of that effort.
I don’t think that Cruz and family should have a moment’s peace. I hope that every time he attempts to eat in a restaurant, goes to a baseball game, attends church, etc., that voters will call him out and ruin his little fun. A friend of mine drove to Uvalde to lay flowers and she has cousins there. They told her with great disgust of all the elected officials who had shown up there. They said that the officials brought photographers and spouted empty promises. But worst of all was Ted Cruz. They said that he would put on a fake concerned face and had a stock answer to questions: he kept moving through crowds at a good clip, and no matter what the question was he’d answer “God bless you.” No answer to “Senator, what is your stance on automatic weapons?” or “Senator, how much money have you received from the NRA?” He’s garbage and a blot on humanity.
Cruz should have immediately done his job and started to hold town meetings, but instead he chooses to feed his face with high priced dinners. Seeing as Cruz is not providing opportunities for people to speak with him, which is part of his job, I am happy people are finding their own opportunities to do so. If I were Cruz I’d be afraid of open conversations with my constitutes too, after that interview with the British reporter that sent Cruz fleeing, when Cruz couldn’t think of any logical explanation to argue against the reporters very valid points on gun control.
Chub Cruz could stand to miss a few meals & go to Uvalde, where iI wish he could can the police chief who wouldn’t let cops go inside. Mrs. Cruz should be there too helping the catering services.
Perhaps when Ted Cruz is done with his pleasure trip to Houston, he can fix the power grid. It’s gonna be a hot summer!
Oh wait, I forgot Ted Cruz lives in Houston. My bad.
Former Houstonian here, thankfully back home in my blue state. Ted is a scourge and pariah in Houston. May it continue and spread.
Ted Cruz crying about “elites” is so hypocritical. He went to Princeton and Yale Law School and is married to a multi-millionaire Goldman Sachs executive, lives in River Oaks (the Beverly Hills of Houston), and sends his kids to fancy private schools. He IS the elite.
Mr. “Green Eggs And Ham” can shut up and listen for once. Bravo to Mr. Hernandez. If I’d been there, I’d have given him a standing ovation as he was escorted out.
we need to ban lobbying. full stop. the lobbying industry is disgusting and as long as it’s legal, people will continue to exploit it for their own gains in money and power.
ban campaign advertising unless it’s completely regulated to equal allotments for each candidate.
ban attack advertising.
and a lot of other things to curb the power and perks available to both the senate and the house.
gd. this place makes me mad. we live outside the country right now and while we will likely go back and live in our NYC bubble it’s horrific to know the rest of the country lives in fear, can’t access abortion and is barely represented.
Agree with all you said, @GAH
The truth is Ted Cruz doesn’t have an answer…well he does, but it involves him being a heartless, power hungry, elitist money-chasing piece of sh*t…so there’s that.
On top of every reprehensible thing Cruz said in Houston–and first reprehensible thing was even being at the convention–was that ‘only one door’ thing. That would never pass fire code anywhere because it’s completely dangerous. He cannot be serious. Would his children have to go to a school with only one door? And the whole ‘absent fathers’ thing veers too close to blaming all of society’s ills on single mothers.
BeanieBean, and since he’s 100% behind banning abortions, there will be more single mothers. How does his reasoning hold up? We have some incredibly stupid people in D.C.
Yup, agreed!
If Cruz and a lot of the other Republicans are for more guns then why aren’t guns allowed in the capitol. More guns should mean they would be safer right? And why aren’t guns allowed at the NRA convention? Surely all those NRA members would be good guys with guns. That place would be the safest place on earth. That’s sarcasm if anybody didn’t get it.
I just dont understand why the other people in the restaurant didn’t back this activist up. If I was there I would be loudly clapping and agreeing with him. I’d speak up loudly to the people at my table that ted cruz has blood on his hands. I’d often pass the table to use the bathroom and loudly say what a scumbag he was. I’d make a protest sign with my napkin and stare him down while I ate. I just don’t understand the complacency. Was everyone there a gun nut republican?