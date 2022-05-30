A man got in Ted Cruz’s face at a Houston restaurant after Cruz’s NRA speech

On Friday, Senator Ted Cruz made an in-person appearance at the NRA’s Slaughtered Children Conference in Houston, Texas. While many politicians dropped out of the NRA conference, Cruz was defiant and grotesque in his speech. He claimed that only the “elites” believe that firearms are the root of the problem when really it’s “the cultural sickness.” What kind of cultural sickness? Absent fathers, video games, not enough church. True story: mass murders have also happened in church. Gun violence happens in churches all the time in America. Lots of people carry weapons in church. Cruz also said that every school should only have one door, and that door should have an armed guard. True story: Robb Elementary had an armed resource officer on the school campus. The officer did nothing.

After Cruz’s speech, he went out to dinner with his family at the Houston restaurant Uptown Sushi (speaking of “elites”). It was at that restaurant that Benjamin Hernandez tried to get in his face about Cruz’s NRA stooge status and the fact that slaughtered children are totally fine for Cruz. Here’s the video:

Hernandez is a board member for Indivisible Houston, a group which aims to hold elected officials accountable for their actions. Hernandez asked Cruz: “Why did you come here to the convention? Why? When 19 children died!” As he was pulled away by security, he told Cruz: “That’s on your hands! That’s on your hands, Ted Cruz! That’s on your hands!” Hernandez told the Washington Post afterwards: “I wanted to make him give me an answer about something so simple and basic as background checks. But it was as if he was deflecting responsibility from being a U.S. senator.”

Yeah, I’m fine with this. Hernandez clearly asked Cruz to stand apart from his family, and the aim was to challenge Cruz face-to-face. Because Cruz is a sniveling coward, he was happy to see Hernandez thrown out by security guards. Cruz went back to his table after this.

Also: a lot of people (and media outlets) referred to this as “heckling.” It’s not. It’s a citizen demanding answers from a public servant.

Nineteen families are buying child-sized caskets in Uvalde but I hope Ted Cruz is okay after being inconvenienced at lunch. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 28, 2022