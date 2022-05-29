Gov. Abbott claims the Uvalde police ‘misled’ him: ‘I am livid about what happened’

The Uvalde police and Texas law enforcement haven’t been able to keep their stories straight for even a couple of hours since the massacre at Robb Elementary School. We know that police waited an hour before stopping the murderer, leaving the heavily armed 18-year-old in a school full of children. We know that parents descended upon the school only to be stopped, harassed, thrown to the ground, tasered and handcuffed when they begged the police to enter the building. We know that local police not only refused to enter the school, they discouraged federal agents from entering the school as well. Agents from BORTAC, the Customs and Border Protection tactical unit, and ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations only entered the school thirty minutes after they arrived on the scene and were told to stand down.

We also know that several of those little kids had cell phones, and as their classmates and friends were being slaughtered, those babies called 911, as their parents taught them to do in emergencies. Those children called 911 and begged for help, begged for someone to come and rescue them. The cops still waited outside their classrooms, listening to Salvador Ramos murder children. On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott told the media that he had been “misled” by the police about their actions and inactions.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he is “livid” after being “misled” when told details of the shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed 19 children and two adults. “Short answer, yes, I was misled,” said Abbott, 64, at a press conference Friday. “I am livid about what happened… I was on this very stage two days ago, and I was telling the public information that had been told to me in a room just a few yards behind where we’re looking at right now. I wrote down hand notes in detail about what everybody in that room told me in sequential order. As everybody has learned, the information that I was given turned out, in part, to be inaccurate. And I’m absolutely livid about that.” The Republican governor went on to announce the OneStar Foundation “to assist with ongoing challenges that would be faced by the victims of this crime.” During a press conference on Wednesday captured by several media outlets, Abbott said, “The reality is, as horrible as what happened, it could’ve been worse. The reason it was not worse is because law enforcement officials did what they do. They showed amazing courage by running toward gunfire for the singular purpose of trying to save lives. It is a fact that because of their quick response, getting on the scene, being able to respond to the gunman, and eliminate the gunman, they were able to save lives. Unfortunately, not enough.”

Ah, yes, he’s “livid” that the cops lied to him. End of story, no follow up questions! How about “I’m livid that these cops lied to me and everyone is fired and being charged with manslaughter.” The children were calling 911 as Ramos was in the room, murdering their classmates. While the cops waited outside, handcuffing and tasering their parents. This is not “mistakes were made.” This is “people need to go to jail for their grotesque incompetence AND their attempts to cover up their own crimes.”

