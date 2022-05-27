Uvalde police waited outside the school for an hour, handcuffing & tasering parents

Texas’s Governor Greg Abbott has made a bold decision. He will not spent today with his handlers and donors at the big NRA convention in Houston. He will go to Uvalde to use the parents of murdered children as props in his Republican propaganda. But don’t worry, Abbott is sending a video to the NRA convention, and Donald Trump still plans on making a speech. I would imagine that a good chunk of Abbott’s visit to Uvalde will be another press conference in which the entire narrative changes about the massacre. Local and state law enforcement have not been able to keep their stories straight, and in every version, the Uvalde police force comes across as grotesquely inept, cowardly and guilty of criminal manslaughter. From this Wall Street Journal article:

Cops lied about how the murderer entered the building and who he encountered: The gunman entered the building unobstructed after lingering outside for 12 minutes firing shots. Victor Escalon, a regional director for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said he couldn’t say why no one stopped Ramos from entering the school during that time Tuesday. Most of the shots Ramos fired came during the first several minutes after he entered the school. Department of Public Safety officials previously said an armed school officer confronted Ramos as he arrived at the school. Mr. Escalon said Thursday that information was incorrect and no one encountered Ramos as he arrived at the school. “There was not an officer readily available and armed,” Mr. Escalon said.

The cops stood around, doing nothing for an hour: “The police were doing nothing,” said Angeli Rose Gomez, who after learning about the shooting drove 40 miles to Robb Elementary, where her children are in second and third grade. “They were just standing outside the fence. They weren’t going in there or running anywhere.”

The cops were handcuffing, jumping & tasering parents who begged them to go inside: Ms. Gomez, a farm supervisor, was also waiting outside for her children. She said she was one of numerous parents who began encouraging—first politely, and then with more urgency—police and other law enforcement to enter the school sooner. After a few minutes, she said, U.S. Marshals put her in handcuffs, telling her she was being arrested for intervening in an active investigation. Ms. Gomez said she convinced local Uvalde police officers whom she knew to persuade the marshals to set her free. Ms. Gomez described the scene as frantic. She said she saw a father tackled and thrown to the ground by police and a third pepper-sprayed. Once freed from her cuffs, Ms. Gomez made her distance from the crowd, jumped the school fence, and ran inside to grab her two children. She sprinted out of the school with them.

Again, the cops tasered parents: After the confrontation at the school ended with Ramos dead, school buses began to arrive to transport students from the school, according to Ms. Gomez. She said she saw police use a Taser on a local father who approached the bus to collect his child. “They didn’t do that to the shooter, but they did that to us. That’s how it felt,” Ms. Gomez said.

The coverup: Bob Estrada lives directly across the street from the school, which his grandson attends. The 77-year-old said he and his wife walked outside when they heard gunshots and were confused why the police who arrived didn’t immediately enter. “They are trying to cover something up,” he said of the information released Thursday. “I think the cops were waiting for backup because they didn’t want to go into the school.”