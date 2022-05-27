Duchess Meghan went to Uvalde, left flowers at the memorial & dropped off food

Embed from Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise visit to Uvalde, Texas on Thursday. She arrived about 48 hours after 19 children and two teachers were murdered inside Robb Elementary. Incidentally, Uvalde law enforcement allowed the mass murderer to go inside the school. They didn’t follow him and they waited for nearly one hour as he murdered children. The cops waited outside and handcuffed and detained parents who begged them to go in. The massacre of children has once again left a community crippled in anguish and a country on its knees as we try to process yet another slaughter of innocents.

Meghan’s spokesperson confirmed to media outlets that Meghan went to Uvalde in a private and personal capacity as a mother. She laid flowers at the memorial site (white flowers with a purple ribbon) and she spoke to some of the other people at the memorial. She also dropped off food at the Herby Ham Activity Center, which is acting as a blood drive center. She reportedly “quietly dropped by the community center’s kitchen to drop off two ‘large’ crates filled with sandwiches, beverages, and desserts for blood donors.” Buzzfeed spoke to one of the volunteers who said she didn’t even recognize Meghan, but carried on a conversation with her for a while. One of the volunteers did recognize Meg and asked for a photo, and Meghan obliged. The women she spoke to said that they honestly thought Meghan was one of their neighbors.

