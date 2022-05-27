“Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ got a 12-minute standing ovation in Cannes” links

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis got a 12-minute standing ovation in Cannes. [Dlisted]
Chris Pine with long hair and a beard… god, he looks so hot. [Just Jared]
The Uvalde police just walked away from questions about why they didn’t enter the school for an hour while an armed psychopath massacred children. [Buzzfeed]
Someone made “mullet shoes.” [OMG Blog]
Blue Ivy Carter went to an Olivia Rodrigo concert with friends. [LaineyGossip]
This headline about The Flight Attendant is funny because NO. [Pajiba]
Gigi Hadid’s ensemble just looks uncomfortable. [Go Fug Yourself]
A blind item about a writer who moved from Paris to NYC. [Gawker]
Rest in peace, Andy Fletcher. [Towleroad]
How did Angelyne make money? [Starcasm]
Adidas let Karlie Kloss have her own collection? [Egotastic]
Cynthia Erivo wore Louis Vuitton at the amfAR gala. [RCFA]
Elvis was a hero to most. . . .
…but he never meant $#!+ to me
Lol. Love that song!
I will see the Elvis movie when it’s streaming or I may just watch Moulin Rouge again. Mr. Pine does look quite sexy and to me this isn’t his best look. Karlie Kloss isn’t interesting at all to me, I can’t imagine why she has an Adidas line? I’ve tried but I do not like Cynthia Erivo or anything she wears.
Chris pine looks handsome all the time, but no. This isn’t his best look.
I agree with you on both Karlie Kloss and Cynthia Eviro. Kloss has always been boring nothing intriguing about her. Cynthia is arrogant and seems to have no respect for the community she routinely plays in movies yet get opportunity after opportunity
Agree @wiglet watcher…Chris Pine is a good looking man but this long hair and beard are giving me Chewbacca vibes.
Chris Pine is turning into a lion. He could be cast with minimal makeup to play the Beast in Beauty and the Beast.
I must admit that, while I didn’t purchase anything at the moment, I did like some of the items from Karlie’s previous collab with Adidas.
RIP Andy Fletcher.
And yesterday’s Heardle was Personal Jesus…sob
Many movies of varying quality have received an extended standing ovation at Cannes. It’s part of the culture.
This right here. Some deserve it. Some don’t. Don’t know if I’ll watch this one even if reviews are really good, because I’m not really inclined to watch anything about Elvis. I’ve never been a fan of his music, for many reasons, and his getting so much fame and credit over the artists he appropriated from irks me to high heaven.
Was just going to say that—a standing ovation there doesn’t mean that much.
Yes. Many films get lots of hype at Cannes but end up not doing so well once they are released.
I’m very excited to see Alton Mason as Little Richard. They did a huge casting to find the right person and apparently he’s amazing.
The Neon Demon received a 17-minute clap? Hmm. Guess the Cannes Clap is but a joke.
Austin Butler looks more like Ricky Nelson than Elvis.
Totally!
How does a 12 min long standing O even happen? Is it like a challenge to see how long you can keep one going? I’d be out of there after 20 seconds, max. Who has the time or interest to stand and clap for so long?
Dlisted had a hilarious post about that
Yes, it is what Kaiser linked to in post …
I must be the only one to absolutely love this look on Chris Pine. I’m so tired of looking at these “boys” (see the photo used in this post.) Give me a man! He looks so good. And the more of you who don’t like it, the more of him there is for me!!!
I had the pleasure of seeing Pine in person Years ago. He and my ex’s cousin went to school in Cali together. It was a gathering. I was floored at how gorgeous that man is. He smiled and my knees buckled.
Ahh—photos of dulcet gray wolf Chris Pine and his missing top button brought a chuckle that I really needed today!
Maybe it’s because I’m surrounded by hairy mountain men in my small mountain town, but his long hair and beard makes me think of laziness and lack of personal hygiene more than a “hot look”. Like, this is a look that just happens when you either stop caring, or when you live off grid without electricity or mirrors. I’m always surprised when someone chooses this look on purpose. 😆
Nah, his beard is well shaped and groomed. If it was laziness, the beard would be wild.