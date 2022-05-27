“Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ got a 12-minute standing ovation in Cannes” links

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis got a 12-minute standing ovation in Cannes. [Dlisted]

Chris Pine with long hair and a beard… god, he looks so hot. [Just Jared]

The Uvalde police just walked away from questions about why they didn’t enter the school for an hour while an armed psychopath massacred children. [Buzzfeed]

Someone made “mullet shoes.” [OMG Blog]

Blue Ivy Carter went to an Olivia Rodrigo concert with friends. [LaineyGossip]

This headline about The Flight Attendant is funny because NO. [Pajiba]

Gigi Hadid’s ensemble just looks uncomfortable. [Go Fug Yourself]

A blind item about a writer who moved from Paris to NYC. [Gawker]

Rest in peace, Andy Fletcher. [Towleroad]

How did Angelyne make money? [Starcasm]

Adidas let Karlie Kloss have her own collection? [Egotastic]

Cynthia Erivo wore Louis Vuitton at the amfAR gala. [RCFA]