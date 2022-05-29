Gemma Chan wore a lingerie-inspired Louis Vuitton in Cannes: ugh or amazing?

Here are some photos from the final events and red carpets of this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Almost all of these photos are from Friday night’s premiere of Mother and Son. Gemma Chan was there, I believe because she’s an ambassador/model for L’Oreal. She wore this Louis Vuitton gown which… God, I hate this. I’ve been following Gemma’s career and her style for a few years now, and I appreciate that she likes offbeat looks and that she rarely does princess styles. But… this wasn’t it. LV made a naturally elegant woman look so trashy!
Michelle Williams wore Chanel on the red carpet and at the photocall for Showing Up, her latest film. I’ve really come around on Michelle in every way, to the point where I’m really into her hair these days. To be fair, back in the day, her pixie cut was often too white-blonde and I never really liked how she styled her pixie. But she seems to have figured out the color, the cut and the style. She looks great! And yes, she’s pregnant. That Chanel dress looks so comfortable for a pregnant lady.
Helen Mirren wore Dolce & Gabbana. The dress itself is… kind of great, actually, and I think it’s cool that a woman with white hair wore silver, that visual is kind of awesome. But I hate Helen’s scraped back hair! Oh my God, it’s so unflattering!
Andie McDowell wore Christian Dior. She’s also been grey-silver for a few years and she looks great. This dress is fantastic too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only, Cannes, France – 20220527- Showing Up Premiere During 75th Cannes Film Festival
-PICTURED: Gemma Chan
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67147789
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only, Cannes, France – 20220527- Showing Up Premiere During 75th Cannes Film Festival
-PICTURED: Michelle Williams
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67146412
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Gemma Chan attends the screening of “Mother And Son (Un Petit Frere)” during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2022 in Cannes, France.,Image: 695043227, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Olivier Sanchez / Avalon
-
-
Andie MacDowell attend the screening of “Mother And Son (Un Petit Frere)” during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2022 in Cannes, France.,Image: 695052778, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Olivier Huitel / Avalon
-
-
Michelle Williams attends the photocall for “Showing Up” during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 28, 2022 in Cannes, France.,Image: 695204790, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Olivier Sanchez / Avalon
-
-
North/South America, UK, Australia Rights Only – Cannes-France-20220527-Mother And Son Premiere At The 75th Cannes Film Festival
-PICTURED: Gemma Chan
-PHOTO by: IPA/INSTARimages.com
-IPA_IPA31155778.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
USA Rights Only, Cannes, Cannes – 20220527-
Premiere Of Mother And Son – 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival
-PICTURED: Helen Mirren
-PHOTO by: DDP/INSTARimages.com
-ddp_33.01522387
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
North America Rights Only, Cannes, France – 20220527- Showing Up Premiere During 75th Cannes Film Festival
-PICTURED: Helen Mirren
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67146783
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
I love all the looks – beautiful, comfortable and sophisticated.
Love Helen Mirren’s dress, but her eye makeup is legit terrible.
The eye makeup AND the hair are hatchet jobs! I know she’s been growing it out, but she looked SO MUCH better with her shorter bobbed hair! SO MUCH BETTER! And I’m not crazy about that dress. Its length is odd, not long enough (???) and it makes her look wide; doesn’t go with those dark shoes, IMO.
Michelle looks amazing, esp in the blue and silver dress, and for me, it’s Andie McD for the win, hair, styling and all.
Gemma, a gorgeous woman, was done a SOLID WRONG. Outfit, hair, styling… tragic.
Too, too much with Helen’s eye makeup and hair length. Too bad as I can picture her looking lovely in silver. I love everything about Andi’s look and I want that dress!
Can we not with the see through lingerie look?
Whenever I see dresses like Gemma’s I wonder – by whose lingerie were these inspired? Wild wild west bordello? 1950’s dominatrix pin ups?
The dress would be perfect for brothel work. She usually looks classy. I wonder what she was thinking when she put this on.
I winder what Louis Vuitton were thinking. This look is so dated – we’ve seen dresses like this on the red carpet for what, over 10 years?
That’s what I thought, Eurydice. I’ve seen this dress on a dozen women.
That was my thought, too. She looks like an antebellum streetwalker. And Gemma Chan is so gorgeous, they had to work hard to make her look this bad.
Chan’s dress looks like something Morticia would put on for Gomez. I don’t see any nice element. I do like Mirren’s dress, but the look as a whole doesn’t do it for me. I love McDowell’s hair and makeup, but I only like the dress. It is the length I’m not enthralled with. It seems like shorter would be better imo.
Ugh. Jemma’s look. The thing is, it’s such a generic sheer dress. That just makes it worse. No one could do a thing with it. Even a goddess, apparently.
😍 I love Andy McDowell’s style, face, grey hard. She is a major crush of mine just recently. I find her more attractive now than when she was younger.
Ugh. Meant grey hair, not hard.
Andir Mcdowell is so pretty at whatever age! I want her hair! So cooool
Andie looks great from the shoulders up. Those stripes are horrible, though.
Yeah, not fond of the stripes. Maybe if they were in a different color? Maybe something in pink or red, something that contrasted a bit more with her skin color? Deep blue, maybe?
I wonder if something happened with Gemmas first choice dress and this was backup or something? Because even she looks like she hates that look. She’s usually my fave at any redcarpet.
Yes, she doesn’t look confident to me, but maybe it’s these photos.
Gemma Chan, even though I don’t know who she is – big UGH.
Michelle Williams – nice and comfy m
Helen Mirren – her scraped-back hair is ghastly. More than ever, her very tweaked face needs the soft frame of hair she used to have. And another thing: that very dark eye makeup is too garish and stark on her pale complexion, and makes her eyes look tiny, as if they’ve sunk into her face. Leave the all-round black eyeliner to whatever goths are left, luv.
Thank goodness forAndie McDowell – she looks great!
I kinda like the dress, maybe it doesnt fit the classy Gemma. The hair this time looks dirty – i think the weather must be really really hot
Michelle Williams looks great in both photos. I wish I could pull off that short pixie look. My hair is curly, so I don’t know what would happen if I cut it that short. I’m pretty sure it would not cooperate and I’d be in haircut hell.
Her black skirt looks like her pants are on backwards.
Yes! The zipper in the front looks so weird.
Helen Mirren doesn’t usually miss but that is not a good hairstyle on her. It was a great look for Orlando Bloom as Legolas though.
Oh, that’s it! That’s Orlando’s look!
Helen is usually a favorite for me but this outfit and hair is a no. And those black pumps look too heavy and not right for that giant silver dress. Andie’s hair looks gorgeous gray but again the dress is a no. Maybe its the color?
I am really over the see through skirt look. Also the saggy boob look. I am from the ” cover up and leave them guessing” days.
Why is the sheer dress still a thing? It’s been around for years now and in all that time, in the thousands of versions of the same dress, maybe three of them have looked good. If Gemma Chan can’t pull it off and make it look good, nobody can.
I have pictures of Helen Mirren saved from when My hair first turned white. Her hair was soft around her face and looked both stylish and achievable. I used those pictures as my goals, and now love my hair. But Helen, what have you done? Yikes!
Makeup was appalling and those extensions are ghastly! Wtf. Way to ruin a beautiful woman.
Helen’s hair & make up are terrible! Fire that stylist!
Good call on Gemma’s dress. It’s super odd, because she has a marked elegance that I’ve always admired, but the dress just… wow, looks so cheap. I guess I’m more uptight than I realize, but I’m tired of being able to see through to people’s crotches on the red carpet. It’s not that interesting, really.
Michelle looks great and comfortable. Standing tall. Gemma is not comfortable w what she is wearing and probably knows it belongs at the Grammys, the pillar of bad test clothing. Andy same style for dress but colors awful. Burgundy please. And Helen. Usually on point but she’s in a silver sack and the hairstyle is calling attention to her aging.
Gemma is lovely, but that dress is not.
I like all the rest of the looks except for Helen’s hair and makeup.
I usually really dislike all see-through dresses. Kristen Stewart was doing a lot of them for a while, and to me, they always made the person look scabby-skinned and they were generally unflattering no matter how well-made they were.
Gemma’s outfit, however, I actually do think is very pretty. So to me, she found something that actually succeeds as a pretty, see-through lace dress.
I like all the looks here, in fact. Agreed that Helen Mirren looks the best, although the hair is a bit marginal.