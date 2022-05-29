Gemma Chan wore a lingerie-inspired Louis Vuitton in Cannes: ugh or amazing?

Here are some photos from the final events and red carpets of this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Almost all of these photos are from Friday night’s premiere of Mother and Son. Gemma Chan was there, I believe because she’s an ambassador/model for L’Oreal. She wore this Louis Vuitton gown which… God, I hate this. I’ve been following Gemma’s career and her style for a few years now, and I appreciate that she likes offbeat looks and that she rarely does princess styles. But… this wasn’t it. LV made a naturally elegant woman look so trashy!

Michelle Williams wore Chanel on the red carpet and at the photocall for Showing Up, her latest film. I’ve really come around on Michelle in every way, to the point where I’m really into her hair these days. To be fair, back in the day, her pixie cut was often too white-blonde and I never really liked how she styled her pixie. But she seems to have figured out the color, the cut and the style. She looks great! And yes, she’s pregnant. That Chanel dress looks so comfortable for a pregnant lady.

Helen Mirren wore Dolce & Gabbana. The dress itself is… kind of great, actually, and I think it’s cool that a woman with white hair wore silver, that visual is kind of awesome. But I hate Helen’s scraped back hair! Oh my God, it’s so unflattering!

Andie McDowell wore Christian Dior. She’s also been grey-silver for a few years and she looks great. This dress is fantastic too.