Kim Kardashian bought a ‘buffer home’ in-between her house & Kanye’s house

Here are more photos of Kim Kardashian in Portofino, Italy last weekend. Kim and the fam were all in attendance at Kourtney and Travis Barker’s third and hopefully final wedding. Kim and her children flew out to Italy at the same time as the rest of the family. I imagine the whole thing was filmed for their Hulu series and I don’t even remember the last time the entire K-J clan was together, with all of the kids, for a big event like this. Rob skipped it though. Rob really is the forgotten Kardashian.
Unsurprisingly, Kourtney and Travis didn’t invite Kanye West. We’ve barely heard much about or from Kanye in a few months, since Pete Davidson told him to back the f–k off. Reportedly, Kanye had a come-to-Yeezus moment about Kim and what he was doing to her, so he decided to back off and stop publicly harassing her. But… Kanye still owns a house very close to Kim’s house. He thinks it’s his place to monitor Kim. Well, Kim is trying to block him, even if it means overpaying for an adjacent property.
Kim Kardashian just dropped $6.3 million for the home next door to her custom-built Hidden Hills mansion. And she wanted it so badly, she was willing to pay $800,000 over the asking price. By the looks of it, the 4,230 square-feet California home was purchased to expand her already massive footprint in the neighborhood. It also happens to sit directly in the middle of her current house and the house that Kanye West bought across the street back in December. Is it a place for her beau Pete Davidson to hang out while in town? What we know for sure is that it appears to be in need of some major renovations.
Meanwhile, sources told The Post “Kim and Kanye continue to co-parent their four children and as such buying the property around the main home for their kids one day falls in line with that shared goal.”
Made up of four-bedrooms and 3.5 baths, the interiors are a bit outdated, with green shaggy carpeting, velvet furniture and curtains, walls made of mirrors and plastered flooring. Chances are this home will be torn down and turned into something more extravagant and Kardashian-proof. But on the upside, the property is situated on over an acre of land, giving Kim, 41, four acres after buying out Kanye’s stake for $23 million in October amid their ongoing divorce.
She absolutely bought this as a buffer property, and she was likely worried that Kanye would buy it and expand his monitoring. My guess is that she’ll tear down the current home, build some kind of cute bungalow or, like, an art space, and then she’ll plant a lot of tall trees or some kind of privacy fence or wall.
Kim really jammed her body into too-small clothing and just went “vibes.”
I honestly get claustrophobia when I see Kim in some of her skin-tight clothing. How can she stand it?
That top photo with her boobs spilling over the side. Does she not know that top doesn’t fit her? She looks absurd. And poor North looks so miserable. Having cameras following a child everywhere is borderline abusive. That may not be the correct word, but as anyone who has ever tried to get their kids to pose for a photo knows, kids don’t always want their picture taken.
When the hot flash years strike, yikes.
I think it has something to do with owning a shapewear company.
I can’t picture this layout in my head. He bought the house across the street from her, so she bought the house beside her as a buffer between them….but he isn’t on either side of her, he is across the street. How does that create a buffer?
If the live at the end of a cul-de-sac, it’s like a big U shape.
Maybe it’s a cul-de-sac? I was wondering the same thing.
I’m having the same problem. I need to see a map.
Here’s a pic of the houses. It’s Daily Fail though, sorry.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10838949/Kim-Kardashian-buys-6-3M-home-ex-Kanyes-properties.html
That is one ugly house.
Thank you!
Jeebus! “Built in 1975” and this is the first time it’s been on the market? The interior decorating makes it look like the owners were hosting lemon parties until last year.
Has she reduced her arse? It doesn’t look as hilariously out-of-proportion as usual.
Yes. Hence the lie about losing 16 pounds in 3 weeks to fit into MM’s dress for the Met Gala.
Ah, yes that makes sense.
I definitely believe there was Liposuction involved in her Marilyn Monroe dress weight loss.
You can’t “spot” loose weight like she has.
What does this woman wear on ” bloat” days”. We all have them. Even we post menopausal ladies feel more comfortable some days in elastic waist pants. I just can’t believe she never feels gassy– or is a flat tummy 24/7 a special Kardashian gift?
She probably has someone on retainer specifically to massage and press on her stomach just to push the gas to get released. Either that, or the last time she had her last tummy tuck they put a valve in, instead of a belly button, so she can pop it, release, and plug it back in. 😜
Nothing would surprise me (monetarily or otherwise) with this Koven.
I’ve never, ever, had a flat abdomen. Never. Not as a kid, not in high school, not in young adulthood, not at my thinnest, whenever. And I’ve never known anyone completely flat from one hip bone to the other.
Its quite unnatural to be so flat after a couple of kids, but even with any type of help her stomach is so damn flat ,i wonder how she achieved that.
I am sporty enough, I mean I exercise regularly (run 3 times a week, I go to work by bike, 12km every day)I don’t eat processed food, I cook etc. Etc. And the only times I have flat stomach is when I’m sick.
Surgery, and more surgery.
All I can think of when I read shit like this is the housing shortage. Cities should not give out a permit to combine properties without an additional home being created elsewhere to compensate. Kim can let some of her underpaid staff live in the now empty house.
Those kids are going to be so messed up.
“Those kids are going to be so messed up.”
Going to be? I think they already messed up.
Anyone else think that she wants us to see her phone text message conversation. Lol.
That is way too much text, both sending and receiving. That could have been a quick phone call.
Would love it if we just stopped commenting on women’s bodies. Just in General. Whether you like that woman or not. Please and thanks
@Jodi, All the Kardashians, by their well documented behavior and well compensated reality shows which invite us into their lives where they openly discuss diets, weights, clothes, also invite us to comment on those very same topics. It is not an invasion of their privacy, as they have long ago forfeited their right to privacy by profitting from pictures, interviews, tv shows etc etc.
Kim endorsed Rick Caruso for mayor in LA, and he’s a mini-Trump anti-choice billionaire developer that switched parties in January to run. He’s been buying ALL the ad time everywhere (including Kids YouTube!!!) and is probably going to buy his own election.
Kim is not on my faves list right now.
I wrote a long post about her endosing Rick Caruso but for some reason it isn’t displaying. I think Kim is nothing more than a hypocrite who loves kissing the a$$ of rich people. Rick also owns the place where Kravis got enganged. He’s also anti-abortion. He’s all about mass incarceration. He’s everything Kim says she’s not. She’s as fake as they come. There should be some law you have to be a member of a certain party for a minimum amount of years before being able to run. He literally switched months ago. All of a sudden he’s a Democrat huh? All of a sudden he’s done a 360 huh? So he’s not going to try to get homeless people arrested anymore? He’s a billinaire who thinks all he needs is money to get what he wants…just like Kim.
I honestly thought it was Victoria Beckham in the first photo!
@CuriousCole to me she looks like Lili Collins in the third pic.
Actually Kravis are having a fourth wedding celebration in LA very soon.
Also, Kanye’s house is across the street, not next door. Kim bought the house next door to hers. She bought it right after Kanye bought his. Kanye said they discussed doing this prior to the purchases. I think it’s a way to shield the kids from nosey neighbors that might move in. Anyways, forget this story. We should be talking about how Kim just endorsed Rick Caruso for LA mayor. Firstly, she doesn’t even live in LA county and can’t vote there. Secondly, this dude put homeless people in prison. He’s also pro mass incaration, and anti-abortion. Why would she support him? Oh yeah, he’s a billionaire who owns The Grove, aslo the place where Kourtney and Travis got engaged. Kim should be ashamed of herself.
Bare feet on public streets. How disgusting
Her bodyguards are hot, though. That’s all I got.
She looks ridiculous. That house is a gut job.
I didn’t really notice the weight she lost to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress, but I’m sure noticing it in these photos.
To be clear, I think she looks great at both weights; I’m just seeing the change now.