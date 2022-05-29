Kim Kardashian bought a ‘buffer home’ in-between her house & Kanye’s house

Here are more photos of Kim Kardashian in Portofino, Italy last weekend. Kim and the fam were all in attendance at Kourtney and Travis Barker’s third and hopefully final wedding. Kim and her children flew out to Italy at the same time as the rest of the family. I imagine the whole thing was filmed for their Hulu series and I don’t even remember the last time the entire K-J clan was together, with all of the kids, for a big event like this. Rob skipped it though. Rob really is the forgotten Kardashian.

Unsurprisingly, Kourtney and Travis didn’t invite Kanye West. We’ve barely heard much about or from Kanye in a few months, since Pete Davidson told him to back the f–k off. Reportedly, Kanye had a come-to-Yeezus moment about Kim and what he was doing to her, so he decided to back off and stop publicly harassing her. But… Kanye still owns a house very close to Kim’s house. He thinks it’s his place to monitor Kim. Well, Kim is trying to block him, even if it means overpaying for an adjacent property.

Kim Kardashian just dropped $6.3 million for the home next door to her custom-built Hidden Hills mansion. And she wanted it so badly, she was willing to pay $800,000 over the asking price. By the looks of it, the 4,230 square-feet California home was purchased to expand her already massive footprint in the neighborhood. It also happens to sit directly in the middle of her current house and the house that Kanye West bought across the street back in December. Is it a place for her beau Pete Davidson to hang out while in town? What we know for sure is that it appears to be in need of some major renovations. Meanwhile, sources told The Post “Kim and Kanye continue to co-parent their four children and as such buying the property around the main home for their kids one day falls in line with that shared goal.” Made up of four-bedrooms and 3.5 baths, the interiors are a bit outdated, with green shaggy carpeting, velvet furniture and curtains, walls made of mirrors and plastered flooring. Chances are this home will be torn down and turned into something more extravagant and Kardashian-proof. But on the upside, the property is situated on over an acre of land, giving Kim, 41, four acres after buying out Kanye’s stake for $23 million in October amid their ongoing divorce.

[From The NY Post]

She absolutely bought this as a buffer property, and she was likely worried that Kanye would buy it and expand his monitoring. My guess is that she’ll tear down the current home, build some kind of cute bungalow or, like, an art space, and then she’ll plant a lot of tall trees or some kind of privacy fence or wall.

Kim really jammed her body into too-small clothing and just went “vibes.”