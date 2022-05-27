“Morton: the Cambridges will carry the burden for the monarchy going forwards”

Andrew Morton released a royal book, Elizabeth & Margaret: The Intimate World of the Windsor Sisters, last year. He tried desperately to make his story about how Prince Harry is the “Margaret” of this generation and no one really bought it. So he’s trying something new – he’s got another book out called The Queen. The Daily Mail has been dutifully excerpting from it, and most of it is just stale tea about how the Queen was annoyed with Diana and Fergie sometimes, etc. Morton also tried to breathe new life in all of the old stories about how Prince Charles spent years gaslighting Diana and telling everyone that Diana was “mad” (meaning crazy). Morton doesn’t even mention that the royals are running the exact same play on Prince Harry, telling everyone that Harry is too emotional, too fragile, too sensitive. It’s especially galling coming from certain royals who want to be seen as mental health advocates.

Anyway, I’m fine with ignoring most of Morton’s BS because it’s abundantly clear that he has little in the way of relevant or fresh gossip. But I did want to talk about his recent interview, where he spoke about how the future of the monarchy is William and not Charles.

The Prince of Wales’s time on the throne will be “an interregnum”, royal biographer Andrew Morton has claimed. And, he added, the Queen is aware of this and sees the second-in-line to the throne as the future of the Firm. Asked what the monarch is putting in place for the future and how she is protecting her legacy ahead of the end of her reign, Mr Morton told OK! magazine: “She’s spent a lot of time with Prince William and with Catherine and I think she sees them very much as the future. She’s no fool – she knows Prince Charles is going to be an interregnum, like Edward VII, so the family that will carry the burden for the monarchy going forwards is the House of Cambridge.” The Duke of Cambridge, Princess Diana’s biographer added, has been involved in conversations regarding the future of the monarchy and his role. He said: “Of course, he has – he’s a central player. Obviously, Prince Charles is the next in line, but even he would acknowledge that everyone sees William as the future of the Crown and the popular future – despite being booed at Wembley!”

So, um, agree or disagree? I disagree, strongly. I think the Queen and Charles are both quite worried about William being the “future” of the institution. They’ve seen him close-up and they know how ill-suited he is for anything. It’s clear that the Queen is actually pretty concerned about both of her heirs, but she must feel like Charles is much steadier than William. However long or short Charles’s reign may be, seeing William as Prince of Wales will – I believe – end up being pretty f–king stark.