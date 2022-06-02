At long last, here are the Windsors’ precious all-white balcony photos

Here you go, British people. Here’s your precious all-white royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. It was so important for the Windsors to only have “working royals” on the balcony that they ended up editing out the youngest and most charismatic people in the family. No Sussex family, no Zara and Mike Tindall, no Peter Phillips and his girls, no York princesses and their babies. It could have been a welcome and joyful balcony full of multi-generation royals and royal-adjacents. All of it was whitewashed and made frumpy by Prince William and Kate’s need for *their* children to be the only “important” ones.
Not only is Kate wearing Diana’s diamond-and-sapphire earrings, but she also got her hands on some of William’s baby clothes. She dressed Louis in the sailor outfit William wore to a Trooping the Colour in the 1980s. I mean… it’s cute and also a wee bit obsessive.
Look at this photo and tell me please, why is this so funny? This isn’t from THE balcony, this is from the window from the Major’s office or whatever. Kate has a face like thunder, Sophie looks like she’s about to stab someone and the children are already completely over this mess.
Oof, Kate and Sophie might as well have ramrods up their bums. Why do I get the feeling they are a tad on edge today?
That photo is legitimately funny. Not a smile to be had in that moment. Wonder why?
Khate would have had to curtsey to Harry when they were watching TTC. She drops down the ranking order when she’s not with Bulliam who was twatting about on a horse.
Maybe she’s ticked off that Meghan had a better navy and white hat than she (Khate) did? 😄 😄 😄
Meghan (in her head): 🎵Anything you can do I can do better, I can do anything better than YOU! 🎶
They look SO MAD bc by that point they probably realized that pictures of Meghan in the window overshadowed their carriage ride, lol.
Not to mention Meghan was likely in the room behind them, smiling and having pleasant conversations with everyone (which the pictures even indicate). This is the CW service all over again, just different location. Kate and Sophie haaaate Meghan and her presence has them rattled to their cores.
What is Sophie’s issue with Meg? Even at the CW service, Edward seemed happy enough to talk to Harry. Why does Sophie hate Meg?
Unless I missed something the Wessex need to get in good with the Cambridges. They need William’s favor as an heir. They’ll do or say anything for that. Sophie also seems petty and racist so there’s that.
@Steph, Sophie is basically Gretchen Weiner. Even if she had a thought of her own, she’s going to stay devoted to Regina George (Kate) because she knows where her bread is buttered. Sophie has been a notorious Cambridge ass-kisser the last several years, most likely due to the Wessexes fear that they will be cut off in Charles’ reign as king. Kissing up to Charles is a lost cause for them. I believe Sophie is hoping that if they kiss the Cambridge ring enough, they might get to stay on the Royal Welfare Payroll. In other words, it doesn’t matter why she dislikes Meghan. If Kate is going to ice her out, Sophie will too.
Kate looks especially stiff. Her shoulders are set in a way that seem to indicate extreme tension. I personally look like that when I don’t like what I’m wearing and just want to get through something, but I’m sure there are other factors for her.
Wondering when she found out the Sussexes were going to be there. It was announced late the night before right? Thinking she might not have known till the last minute either.
I suspect it was more to do with the fact that the Sussex’s were likely in the room behind them.
That’s true. I kind of wondered about the timing. At some point, they had to make their way over to the balcony so for how long were they actually in h to w same room.
I agree and that misery and tension bleeds down to those kids. “Walking on egg shells” is how the children come across imo. They are definitely going to play geriatric mean girl games, so much for hoping distance and a pandemic might make them more human.
Interesting because in the video you can see Sophie talking to and sucking up to Will when she takes up a place next to him on the balcony, but she looked like she had no time for Kate and her balcony shenanigans. I think Kate has lost a lot of capital behind the scenes.
Kate and Sophie coming to the realization that they just can’t stop Meghan!
Pretty much. They both played a role in “Megxit” and find her presence uncomfortable. Moreover, several people/children were photographed talking to H & M in a friendly manner. Most important, the Duke of Kent, the Queen’s escort, dropped to speak to H & M. This, in byzantine ways of royalty, is a way of saying “Don’t mess with them.”
So, Sophie and Kate just looked straight ahead. I wonder if they even acknowledged Meghan and Harry?
Maybe they’re pissed because QE2 INVITED H&M and kiddos, WANTED them there and actually sent security and armored vehicles to bring them safely to her.
Oh to be a fly on those walls!!!!!
That how one looks when realizing the baby’s skin color is translucent and you made a fuss about nothing.
Aye. They’re a dour (with a Scottish accent, please) bunch, aren’t they? 😂
Very depressing. Nobody looks like they’re having fun. The balcony would’ve been so much nicer with all the kids and families. The current head have no vision of what the monarchy could be. Losers. The upside is that the queen made it alive to this day/for this day, they can leave her alone now.
Sophie looks photoshopped into that picture. And I don’t think those two women can stand one another, which is stupidity on Kate’s part as she doesn’t want to do any work and Sophie would gladly step up and show up.
Sophie and Edward are cropped out in most of the balcony photos. How insulting. And they actually do work.
I cannot get over the fact that all of the men up there except for the Duke of Gloucester (who has tons of honorary military appointments) and Vice Admiral Laurence are in military uniforms…. And it’s just absurd to me that Edward is up there in a military uniform and Tim Laurence isn’t.
This.
I wonder if that’s bc Laurence is an actual vice admiral, right? It’s not honorary? so there are maybe different rules for when he can wear his uniform and when he can’t?
The royals wear their unearned uniforms for this ceremonial nonsense when the people who actually served are told they can’t once they retire. I am not sure if Tim Laurence has retired or not.
Duke of Kent is the only royal wearing a uniform who did active duty in a combat zone.
They all look unhappy except TQ.
yeah, was just thinking exactly that.. these photos are quite depressing, yikes..
I was thinking that, too – she’s the only happy one and she’s 96. UK, welcome to the next generations!
They need a shot of tequila, gin doesn’t seem to help.
She’s the only one smiling in any of the pictures.
She’s smiling because she stuck it to EVERYBODY by having H&M there despite the shenanigans. She pulled one over and I am here for it
Meanwhile trending on Twitter
Last night
Harry and Meghan to watch Trooping the Colour ringside with senior royals
Here’s the Firm you wanted Britain! Boring and miserable but hey, all-white! (I know not all of Britain wanted this, so maybe I should say “British press, here’s what you wanted.”)
I said in the other post but I’ll reiterate here…..Kate was NOT moving from that spot. It would make so much more sense for William to be closer to his grandmother, since he’s the FFK, or for William even to be standing directly behind George (closer to Kate) so that the Wessexes could fit in more. But he can’t stand too close to Kate and she wasn’t budging.
She did the same thing in 2018–cemented her feet to the spot, staking her claim.
Remember the RAF flyover in 2018…..with Kate in the pale blue dress….that was when William had to tell her repeatedly to move down to make room for H&M and she was not happy about it.
That’s exactly the event I was thinking of. Kate lives for these balcony moments and nobody–not even the FFK–is going to deprive her of it.
I mean technically he could stand closer to Kate couldn’t he? They don’t have to flank the kids. They could stand next to each other with the kids in front of them both. Assuming he just didn’t want to stand closer?
Cambridges giving each other SPACE.
Yeah the first thing I noticed was the huuuuge gap between Wills and Kate. Like, Charles and Camilla are practically holding hands, and W&K need a 2-kid buffer zone? I think she is looking miserable because of her marriage, not because of Megan.
Love when she tried to engage the Queen in a conversation and Betty gave Kate her back!
@Gossipgirl OMG l went to YouTube and saw how TQ gave Kate her back when she try to engage her in conversation! Girl you get what you deserve!
I get a sense that Black Britons do not give a damn about who is on the balcony. I don’t see this discussion on black blogs or black Twitter. Heck I am from an African commonwealth country and frankly no one cares. I think white people are more invested in this family and all the drama.
Yes and then only certain white people. The monarchy doesn’t represent the general population in any form (no matter how hard the younger royals try to act working class) . Nobody I know watched any of this. I only got home and saw it on the news a couple of hours ago.
The people who care are white people at the top of the chain who feel like they have something to lose.
Do we not think that the balcony positioning is decided on ahead of time (at least for the most senior members that stand right around the queen?). I also thought it was an interesting choice that Kate and Louis were the ones to stand right next to the queen instead of William (or even William and George though I was glad they put Louis next to her as the youngest grandchild on the balcony). But I certainly assumed that the positioning was decided ahead of time for everyone there (in previous years when there are so many on the balcony, I would assume that the positioning is only set for the most senior members, and the rest just cram in wherever they can).
It’s been said that its not set, that its kind of a free-for-all, with the exception of the Queen obviously and Philip when he was there. With a smaller crowd like this it might have been agreed upon in advance, but if it was, then Kate broke protocol bc no way would she have been placed next to the Queen like that.
You have to hand it to Kate. I bet Carole made her practice Keeping Her Spot on the balcony with moves such as “turn shoulders to block when confronted” and “bend to speak to a child to divert.” Baldingham tried to scoot her over, then Sophie tried, then Edward…and she just said Eff these fools, I’m at the jubbly and I WILL NOT LOSE.
I wish William and George would have switched places with Kate that would have been a great image of the monarchy. Yet again all about Kate. Royal family has the worst PR.
She refused to let that happen bc then she would have been cut out of all the pictures. The pics would have all focused on Charles, the Queen, William and George and Kate would have been too far to the side.
Doesn’t exactly inspire Dynamism.
The Future of the Monarchy looks grim and increasingly out of touch with today.
The fact that the country still worships this uselessness is the root of the problem. I get that the royals are a tourist attraction, but they are a roadside show at this point, a gimmick. I can’t believe the expense and actual feelings that people have for a family that does absolutely nothing at all for the common good. There are no redeemable qualities here. It’s shocking to me.
Kate’s definitely rattled by Meghan being there. When she wasn’t positioning herself for the cameras, she was looking tense and trying to get her kids to be still. The balcony photos will show the fake grins, but the videos show the awkwardness and tension. She and William barely interacted.
W & K have a whole bunch of separate issues unrelated to Meghan.
Of course, but I think there’s a bit of both A and B going on in regards to this unhappy display. Kate is definitely discomfited by Meghan’s presence AND her marriage continues to be in free-fall. I thought she and William would be a little more cordial to each than usual given the nature of the event, but they couldn’t even do that.
Agree they will have to interact cause Cali is in the building. Notice that she was always with everyone else with Sophie being her bodyguard but barely with will
Look at how far away they are from each other. Her hat is giving me UFO vibes
Poor Louis was too young to be in that carriage. He looked frightened.
IMHO he looks bored and / or annoyed. I have a 3 year old niece and it’s difficult to get her to sit still for ten minutes, let alone stand around doing nothing for goodness knows how long. I’d bet he’s counting the seconds until he could get out of there.
I’d look annoyed too if my mother insisted on stunt-dressing me.
You could actually see Charlotte soothing him while their mother just looked at the camera with a stupid grin on her face. Hands-on mother my ass.
She actually placed her hand on his arm to get him to stop waving, not sure why, but a big sister can do that.
Charlotte was irritated by little Louis non stop waving so she clamped his hand down.
There are also photos of him on the balcony, covering his ears and screaming. Twitter comments were “so adorable”. Nope. That”s a kid saying “Too Loud. My Ears Hurt.” His parents can afford child-sized noise-cancelling headphones. But that wouldn’t look right.
At one point, Louis was talking to HM and Kate did the whole finger snap to get him back in front of her where she wanted him.
This is the type of mother Kate seems to be most like. It seems on point with how her mother raised her and how controlling Kate comes off as a person. She seems more horrible by the event.
I didn’t see any finger snap but l saw protesters carried away by police, where those protesting against the monarchy?
He is probably royally pissed to be wearing that sailor suit
Wait ‘til he gets to about 8th grade when the other boys print out that picture of him in the ridiculous sailor suit and use it to humiliate him. Thanks, Keen!
On Twitter (@ isaguor) there are side by side photos 1985 and 2022. Sailor suit is Williams hand me down.
Kate is nuts
Anne looks utterly ridiculous in that military get-up.
But she loves it. I think she wishes she had been born a man.
is it possible that Kate and Meghan …..coordinated their outfits??
That’s what I thought too! When I saw the navy and white/off-white. But then why would Kate look soooo mad haha
I wonder if they do have a family photo, perhaps, it was asked that they wear shades of blue? So Kate decides to wear all white with just a bit of blue on her hat. Who do you think is going to stand out in that pic? Lol, I have no idea if that’s the case but it would be funny.
I am sure that they 100 percent all coordinate outfits, certainly on an engagement like this but really on any joint engagements. That doesn’t mean that they coordinate outfits the way that normal families do – they’re not texting each other back and forth selfies of their outfits and asking if they look good. But all of their respective staff that is tasked with the outfit selection will coordinate with the other family members staff to make sure that looks are cohesive, and to the extent there is a dress code/color to wear that would also be communicated. I would also guess that the most senior members get their first pick in what to wear and what color, and that everyone else works around those selections all the way down the line.
I dont know how much they coordinate. Maybe for events like this they do, but its probably just as simple as “everyone should wear blue.” And if they do coordinate, Kate never follows the directions. Here, she is wearing blue in her hat and earrings, but that’s it, while Camilla and the Queen are wearing pale blue. At meghan’s wedding, she again wore white even though the other leading royal women were in pretty spring colors like pale green and pale pink. And at Eugenie’s wedding, she showed up in cranberry lol.
Word on the street is that the Cambridges didn’t acknowledge each other very much. It was giving Charles/Di pre-divorce. Hmmmt.
Not surprising. That body language is a CHOICE.
You’d think that they’d at least smile at each other, especially since they have the Sussexes physically present for their ongoing one-sided competition. The big Jubilee circus is finally here and they can’t even pretend to tolerate each other. Bad vibes all around.
I was rewatching the clips and there is a very brief moment when Kate comes out and turns slightly to her left and literally sneers something at William under cover of her hat brim, if you blink you will miss it, and he took it! Revenge/punishment for Houghton Hall last weekend I think.
Well just days ago, Willy spent unsupervised time at Houghton Hall.
ORLY. where did you hear that?
Houghton Horse Trials, Will went solo, Zara rode/competed. Covered here and elsewhere. The Tindalls were all there, Mike gave Will a giant bearhug that the media read in all sorts of ways.
The international horse trials was nothing. What I’m sure the issue is are those private dinners William takes with “an old friend” that is never identified.
This is so true. I also noticed Kate was pissed with William when she said something to him upon their entrance to the balcony and was ignored by him. She looked peeved and riled but had to quickly bounce back and put on the fake smile for the cameras. You could actually insert two more people between them. The gap between them is so telling. Calling the rota’s so-called body language experts.
Unintended funny consequence, i bet the Phillips and Tindall girls had a wonderful time hanging out with Duchess Meghan, not on display.
But yeah, no one is interested in that white power picture of the decaying royals.
Nothing mischievous or even remotely interesting.
I bet the “non-working” royals in whatever room there were in, *not having every move watched and recorded- had a better time at this weird colonial party.
Yeah – also the Cambridge kids were cute in the carriage ride. Charlotte stopping Louis’s waving and you could hear him excitedly shouting ‘Hi, Hello’ at the crowds.
On de DM the main 3 single pictures are The Queen, Megan and de British people, says it all really doesn’t !!
The kid are working royals? Get rid of the child labor, Windsors.
(Do you think the sailor outfit smells like mega mothballs after having been in storage for 35 years?)
William and Kate are standing as far apart as possible, true love there!
Man and wife. Say man and wife!
Will and Kate are what would have happened if Wesley didn’t save Buttercup
LOL and they’re virtually the only couple on the balcony doing so too. At least the Wessexes have their kids standing between them. What’s Will and Kate’s excuse?
It was nice of the Royals to give the dictionary a picture to put next to the definition of yawn.
I mean this is what the Royal Family and the press wanted.
I suspect that the positioning of people was pre-arranged before everyone got on the balcony and it all went to sh!t because of Keen who, as always, plants herself either dead centre or as close to TQ as she can get. She does this EVERY SINGLE YEAR – no wonder the Wessex’s were p!ssed and it was clear William didn’t want to move closer to her.
She’s on her way out and she knows it. I firmly believe once TQ passes the Keens will divorce. William is his father is so many ways.
She made sure no one could edit her out the photo if they wanted to include William.
Kate actually planted herself so firmly in her spot next to the Queen that she was blocking the other royals from getting onto the balcony at all. They were having to turn sideways and squeeze past her. Girl was NOT moving.
It ensures that she is in all the photos. Since they’re more spread out than usual, a lot of the royals are being cropped out of the photos being circulated on social media etc, but Kate is in all of them, even if William and George aren’t.
Yes, I noticed that Hench. Honestly, has she done anything to endear herself to other family members? Maybe they were horrible to her when she was the gf or newly married and this is her payback? If that was the case, maybe I’d get it but she seems like a strait up B. The girls does not play around on that balcony, pretty much kills the vibes.
At one point Charles suggested that Louis stand next to him but Kate was having none of it.
I think that most of the royals cannot stand Kate.
I’m still laughing at Louis. My fave today will take me days to stop laughing at those faces and his actions. I’m routing for that kid for life.
Is it just me? That first balcony picture has little Louis so far aesy from George and Charlotte. It’s giving me the “tag you’re it” vibes. Is he the scape goat in the making???
Of course he is. George is the future future future king. Charlotte is probably being slotted for the Princess Royal role that Anne has. That leaves poor Louis to bear the brunt of it all.
I do worry Charlotte is in for a rough time of it. She’s cute and charismatic. She engages with the cameras. It doesn’t seem to throw her like it does poor George. That baby looks miserable.
And she’s a girl. And she’s Diana’s granddaughter.
So that child is in for a lifetime of having her clothes and body dissected, and being thrown to the wolves to make bad stories about her brother go away.
@Alice – Hope to God that Lilibet escapes that fate.
Don’t a tone worry about Louis. He looks as tough as they come. I feel sorry for George. Maybe like Prince Charles when he was young.
Charlotte also has a mother who is obsessed with being extremely thin so there is no way that Kate’s issues won’t be thrown onto Charlotte in some form.
Those poor kids look miserable. I bet they’d rather be playing with their cousins in the background.
The picture would be so much more balanced with William in Kate’s place, so the two red uniforms flank TQ. She really ruined it.
Sad thought: I’m sure the Cambridge kids really would prefer to be playing with their cousins. I wonder what half-assed reason they were given for not having their cousins or the whole family together on the balcony. The adults can’t play nicely together so the kids absorb the stress.
That’s what I was going to comment down post. They look bored and uncomfortable knowing right behind them are all their cousins and aunts and uncles giggling and joking.
And dear god Kate, it’s already ridiculous that George is in a suit why put Louis in that absurd sailor outfit?
Is it just me or is Willy looking a little chunky?
He’s definitely put on some weight. When he was leaving his three hour dinner with a “friend” at that private club a couple of weeks ago, it looked like he had gotten heavier.
I certainly noticed the extra fat on his head.
The queen and Camilla are the only ones putting on a pleasant face. Everyone else can’t disguise how much of an annoying farce this is.
Truly I have no idea why these people didn’t appreciate the added value of having a professional with media training for photo ops in the family. They can’t even do the bare minimum of competently being the tourist draw natitional mascots they justify their continued privileged existence as being for.
That picture of Kate and Sophie is hilarious, the Karen energy coming off them is crazy. Isn’t the jubbly supposed to be a celebration? LOL
Haha! I wonder if KKKate tried unsuccessfully to get Harry to look at her.
Earlier this week the BBC called this the most famous balcony on earth and I had a good laugh. Hardly! My first thought on balconies goes to the Pope and I’m an atheist. This photo is a perfect summation about how out of touch & clueless the royal family is.
William looks oddly chunky and really old in these pictures. It could just be the awkwardness of the uniform, but he looks terribly bloated and unhappy. Man. Contrast his looks and sour behavior with Felipe of Spain (smooth, urbane), Fred of Denmark (human, at the very least), and Haakon of Norway (friendly and engaging), and it’s pretty obvious that the RF has a big problem. He and Kate need to take acting lessons or something, because it’s as if they don’t realize it’s possible to be tense/unhappy without letting it show on your face. They both look like they’re pouting, which is a bad look for FFK and FFQC. Goodness.
Willem from The Netherlands is a good example. He always looks engaged and happy to be there.
Willem Alexander was the first person I thought of, when thinking of contrasts to William. He’s so warm and jovial!
Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark is fabulous and an example William would do well to follow….engaging, down-to-earth, intelligent and the love he has for Crown Princess Mary is palpable.
Anne looks cool. TQ looks happy. The rest look like mashed potatoes.
“Mashed potatoes” indeed!! 🤣 🤣
And not the smooth, buttery mashed potatoes I have taken years to perfect. The ones that are perfect for gravies and toppings. No, they are my early efforts when I didn’t give a crap, lumpy, uneven, boring.
The poor Duchess of Kent hasn’t been a working royal since 2002, but I guess they couldn’t have the Duke of Kent on the balcony without her. I also didn’t see Princess Alexandra who is also still a working royal. And why is Tim Laurence there?
Sorry, the woman I thought was the Duchess of Kent is actually Princess Alexandra!
Princess Alexandra was there (and quite rightly too- she’s been a working royal her entire life). Some sources (cough The BBC!) misidentified her as the Duchess of Kent, but it was Alexandra next to the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester (also longtime working royals – not glamorous but steady). I know someone who met the Duke of G. Very decent and affable chap apparently. Was 5th in line when he was born btw- shows how one starts going down the line as new generations are born.
@Elizabeth Kerri Mahon – sorry! I had responded before you put in your correction!
The Duke of Gloucester was never supposed to be a working Royal either. He’s a trained architect. Shortly after his marriage, his elder brother William died in a plane crash. Their father was already immobilized from a stroke and died a few years later. The new Duke and Duchess have been quiet workhorses since. I don’t think there’s ever even been a whiff of scandal in their public or private lives. One of their daughters married a man of Māori descent but they eventually split.
Yeah, I hate it when people throw shade at people like the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra. They went to work for the Queen when it was expected of them. Now things have changed and there need not be as many royals but they are old people now and deserved this show on the balcony since they’ve served the monarchy throughout her reign. And they were all there at her coronation!
William of Gloucester was in the line of succession behind Margaret. Gorgeous, learned, charismatic. Diplomat in Hong Kong. He was told off BY Margaret to get rid of the love of his life as it clashed with his royal “duty”. For years they kept away from each other as much as possible and finally when it looked like William could breath free and be with her he dies in a cash. Heartbreaking!
Princess Alexandra close friend of Prince Phillip……..
Tim Laurence is there to escort his wife.
I think it’s kind of cute that the Queen invited the older, very-not-glamorous kins to the balcony. They probably have worked hard (as much as royals do) and deserve some recognition. But, my Oh my, just a glimpse of Meghan and you know who is the real star. Cambridge kids are super cute, cant hate on them.
They should’ve left the Cambridges off the balcony. The whole scene was tense & awkward. The Queen seemed to be enjoying herself at least.
I honestly feel for those kids, and is it weird that I am sincerely glad I don’t have to share mine with the world like this?
I thought Camilla looked a little agitated and unsettled, while the queen looked totally unbothered.
Family group pictures make Camilla feel very uncomfortable because she knows that it should be Diana on the balcony with her grandchildren and not her. Camilla always tries to make herself as inconspicuous as possible.
Charlotte was born over it all. I’m always detecting a “this is b—-shit” vibe to her knowing expressions.
Kate really looked off today. You can tell having Meghan there is bothering her. She looked so tense.
If the separation has already started she may be feeling it. She didn’t spend all those years just to be cheated on and live separate lives/divorce. Harry and Meghan being besotted with each other doesn’t help, it highlights everything she doesn’t have.
Good grief, what a miserable bunch. Apart from TQ who seemed to be enjoying herself. Kate in particular had a face like a smacked arse through most of this.
p.s. Was good to see Seamus the Irish wolfhound at the parade. He was the best bit!
OMG, Seamus was everything – strutting along the mall like he owned it, surveying the general public like they were there to pet him and give him treats.
There is another event tonight when TQ lights the beacons – wonder who will be with her?
Also aren’t the Keens off to annoy the Welsh tomorrow and Saturday?
Man, those are some sour faces. What’s got you ladies so down? Is it the superstar couple in the next room? Is it the fact that for all of your mean girling 2 years ago, Meghan is blessed, fresh, and loved up in Cali? Hmm…inquiring minds want to know.
TheOriginalMia, I wonder if they (Shamebridges and Wessexes) got a talking to about not repeating their mean girling from the CW service? I have a feeling that there are lines that TQ and PC have drawn. Partner that with the fact that H&M get so much of the attention, and it’s a wonder she doesn’t burst into flames. I feel sorry for any of her staff that have to deal with KHate today.
You know, even everyone but the Sussexes and Prince Andrew were on that balcony, because Kate is such a sour B it would still be awkward. She would make sure that she and her children were positioned away from the non-titled ones.
Ugh.
This whole thing is cringe. Louis looks too big for that outfit. I’m getting Charles/Diana in Korea circa 1992 vibes from W/K. The BRF totally mucked up with the Sussexes. This, added with the Karibbean Kolonial Kosplay tour, has extremely bad optics.
Kate has had her moment in the carriage and her goal to be centre on the balcony, but what is she going home to?
She will see the ease and happiness Meghan and Harry naturally have and will be pissed because ultimately her usual games got her no where
So this is what the Cambridges wanted, a balcony appearance with Kate and William looking miserable and tense and standing several feet apart? They stick out like a sore thumb being the only couple standing like that, Charles and Camilla and Anne and Timothy are all standing next to each other. The kids don’t look happy either. I’m sure the British tabloids will blame it on the Sussexes being there but you can’t blame a failing marriage on them. I can’t wait to see how What Kate Wear will spin this. They tend to fawn and praise Kate and like to gloss over the fact Kate mistreated Meghan (to be fair they also have a What Meghan Wore website too).
Kate is the odd woman out. Both QE & Camilla are wearing pale blue and there’s Kate in her white. She never gets the memo to coordinate with the other senior royals. I wonder if she does and decides she won’t or they just don’t care to inform her.
Even Meghan got the blue memo, although navy blue.
I’m sure she chooses to ignore it so she can stand out. She’s done this before; remember at Eugenie’s wedding everyone was wearing muted tones of blue and green…and Kate strolled in with a bright cranberry number. She also made sure to stand out at Philip’s memorial with that polka dot dress.
I would guess that the Queen and Camilla could pick their outfits first though, and if anything I would think wearing the exact same color as them would potentially overshadow them? And it would be strange for them to all be in the same color anyway, I think they just go for coordinated? I thought the shades of blue and white looked very nice. I don’t know why that dress code didn’t extend to the Wessexes though, maybe that’s far enough down the seniority line that there isn’t really a dress code for them?
Keen really ruined it for the entire family with that balcony moment. Willy should’ve been in her place with George to get all the future’s close together for the archives. But no, of course Keen had to stomp her way to the front. No wonder everyone looks pissed and why Willy didn’t bother to talk to her once. She’s on the outs, imo. Also she looks super tense that Queen Meghan is there, present and looking healthier than ever. Glow Queen!
I assume that because Louis is supposedly her favorite and looks most like a Middleton that she put him next to the queen, and then, of course, herself. The other two kids are decidedly left of her. No joy on that balcony at all. That’s what backstabbing and hate do to a family or a nation. The balcony looks curiously empty, stilted and lifeless. Only the queen truly brings it. That’s what happens when you battle everyone out of the family–the victors are the least of them with the most predatory qualities. Killer queens indeed.
All because biracial Meghan is gorgeous, intelligent, charismatic, glamorous and loved up by their “spare” Prince. Looks like Meghan won Life’s lottery!
Racism, jealousy, and bitterness takes a toll, shows on one’s face. Makes you ugly and we have a saying in Black America, God don’t love ugly.
Let ‘em stay mad!
You can Stan for Kate and the Cambridges all you want, but Kate gives it all away. She dislikes Meghan.
There’s just mountains of evidence to this.
But if you have some proof for why you disagree please share!
Sourpusses! Thought TQ’s outfit was lovely and a gorgeous colour but Sophie and Kate! I used to like Sophie till she picked that side. She seems to work and get involved. And where were the Middletons? Surely they SHOULD have been on the balcony as ‘related to TQ’ *sarcasm
Sophie has no choice, she has to pick the Cambridge’s, Bageshot costs a lot of money to run, they need the money.
I don’t even really like the queen but she does look cute here, and she’s the only one too
I can’t believe this childiness from Kate and Sophie, and with the world press there. It must kill them the press is checking for Meghan. They are going to be a mess at the Thanksgiving service. They shouldn’t go.
I am livid about no adults checking on Louis. There is one picture of Louis with his hands over his ears screaming his lungs out. The Fail is calling this stealing the show? Kate be a mother and tend to your son.
Khate was too busy bearing her teeth at Chuck who was speaking to her – the BBC website has a photo on the front page. Louis has his hands over his ears looking uncomfortable and she’s gurning at Charles who looks none to pleased – am sure he is p!ssed she took his spot next to TQ. As I have said a few times – someone really really needs to have stern words with her about this, the balcony is NOT about her.
So I agree that it would be totally crazy and inappropriate if Kate took a spot that was meant for someone else on the balcony next to the Queen. But for such an important event and photo opportunity I just have a hard time believing that they didn’t all have assigned spots for this one. And even if Kate likes attention and inserting herself, that would be truly over the top to take someone’s spot if it was communicated to her and everyone else ahead of time who was supposed to stand there. Therefore, I’m assuming it was intentional she was placed there instead of William (of course it wouldn’t be Edward, his family has always been off to the side). My honest guess is that Buckingham Palace didn’t want Charles and William standing on either side of the Queen – I think they want the spotlight on Charles and they are avoiding the placement of Charles and William on either side of the Queen which might make it look a bit more like Charles and William are equals. So the solution is to put Williams family, but not William himself, directly to the other side of the Queen. It actually makes a bit of sense in that context. Personally I think that’s why Kate didn’t attend the opening of Parliament as well (while Camilla did). To have had Kate there sitting next to William at the opening of Parliament would have looked like an alter court / alter option. I know as hard as it is to believe to most commentators on this board, there are still a lot of people in the UK who would have preferred the crown skip over Charles head. I think BP is taking pains to put Charles solely in the spotlight and make it clear that William is not his equal in these highly symbolic engagements. In terms of Kate and William not standing together, etc. while I have no doubt that their marriage isn’t on good terms, again I really think they’re told not to stand together on this circumstance in order to get William off to the side a bit. When they need to fake it for joint engagements and tours they do, and they would have stood together if they were asked to.
William is the future future heir and matters more than Kate. So if they were doing rank in terms of position near the queen then kate should not have been right next to the queen.
Plus the queen blanked her which is hilarious.
I don’t know. I’m no fan of any of the white royals but sometimes kids just throw tantrums. I don’t have children myself so obviously I bow to parents’ expertise, but I’ve seen so many of my friends’ kids have minor flip outs and all of the parents have different methods of dealing or not dealing with it and none of them seem wrong? Again, I am only “cool aunt” so I’ve never been in the driver’s seat for any of these interactions, but from my observation this happens to both the “good” parents and the “bad” ones.
Those faces on Kate and Sophie is because Madame Duchess came to slay. She said bow down Bitche-sssss
Meghan’s dress is off the shoulder. You can see it in other pictures.
They realize how frumpy the look next to her.
Meghan’s hat looks lovely. I’m maybe not a fan of her off the shoulder stuff, but she pulls it off!
Hmm… elegant with those scowling faces?
Gorgeous family, and TWO future kings! Love that family!!!
Hmmmm…shouldn’t that be THREE future kings?
Yes, it would have 3 future kings but that’s only if the monarchy survives. I would love for the royal scam to end with Charles.
It’s interesting that both in the carriage and in that “Mayors room area that BOTH Sophie and KKKate look like they could throw down WWE style. All that ass kissing that Sophie and Gargamel of Will and Waify Katie did at the last Commonwealth Service was all for naught. The way they ignored Meghan and Harry was as obvious as Keen ignoring them. Look at them now. True English Rose besties. Trash.
Does Kate even have any friends in this “family”?
Ya’ll can someone go look at Eugenie’s Instagram and tell me if they’re even at the same place as the rest of the family???
She posted pics and video of her, Jack and their son outside watching the fly over.
I saw those pictures. Eugenie really does seem to be “over” the firm these days. She’s making a point of making her own way. Good for her.
Eugenie made a speech/statement yesterday about how much she hoped her son would have the super qualities of HM!
I wonder if Princess Eugenie and Jack needed to “isolate” due to Andrew’s covid dianosis. I am assuming now that they aren’t in Frogmore they were staying with her Father, or they were at Ivy cottage?
They were with a lot of other people so i don’t think they’re isolating.
Probably they arrived from Portugal and went to Ivy Cottage.
I don’t believe Andrew has Covid.
It actually looks a bit like Kensington Palace, in the last video I feel like that’s KP in the lower left corner. but it looks like there are a lot of people with them, maybe it was a party for the flyover or maybe she’s on a smaller balcony at BP? I can’t tell for sure, and I keep watching it, lol.
Ok, in the video of her post you can maybe see Beatrice’s pearl puffy headband from behind??
Yes I thought I saw that and someone commented that Lena Tindall and Wolfie are there in that clip as well, so that would mean she is at BP bc we know Lena was there. I like that Wolfie was included.
I have been all over the internet looking at balcony pictures. Most of them include Camilla, Charles, Her Madge, Louis, Kate. Both the FFK and the FFFK are not visible.
I think that this is the clearest hint so far that we are moving to the House of Middleton. Maybe Louis is destined for that throne?
Kate is defying all the rules.
And even if you think that they should fold up their circus tents forever (as I do) it remains shocking to see Keen’s blatant power grab.
It was a blatant power grab and I think she’ll be punished for it the way she was punished for her behavior at Philip’s funeral. She’s in some rocky road ahead.
Kate had work added to her schedule last minute and she was restricted in a few things. Also she was not allowed to the Diana statue unveiling. Which she ran a lot of articles to sway opinion and want people to want her there. But it didn’t work. William did not want her there. If William wanted Kate there it would have happened.
Kate made sure she was next to HM. She could’ve given that space to her husband. But no. It was all about her again. And William knew her scheme. That’s why he was ignoring her because he was riled and miffed. It was only when she kept patting his arm to talk to him to give her his attention that he politely spoke with her. But it was curt and short. They’re strangers on that balcony— no love in the room. Very palpable. Wow!
When the queen was ignoring her she was already setting the stage for repercussions.
Someone mentioned the video showing how kate was blocking others from entering the balcony … that’s going to piss off a lot of people close to the queen, which kate isn’t and never will be.
Just watched de entrance clip on de news, it looked like William was trying to get his family to move down but Missy wouldn’t move, Edward.l think was suppose to stand beside his mother which would make sense, de stern pissed off look he gave Kate was so funny, he won’t be impressed! Seriously she is no meek lady she has a nerve of steel
Yes I noticed that and it has happened at least once before. It was also obvious HM did not speak to her. She goes all peculiar on that balcony. She has practically knocked Charles and Camilla over other years trying to get off the balcony ahead of them. Common person.
I watched video of their entrances onto the balcony and Baldingham was trying to get KHate to move down — it looked like she WAS GOING TO, but then looked behind her, noticed it was Sophie waiting to take the spot she would vacate and then changed her mind and scooted back into her original position!
So @Kit might have it right that the Wessexes were meant to stand by the Queen, cause why else would Sophie expect KHate to move?
Compare Khate’s smile with Harry at trooping the color 2012, and her smile this year without Harry……
Regarding the balcony, I am British and three years ago I thought the balcony scenes, with so many royals, ridiculous, just ridiculous. There had to be cuts but if it ended up right I do not know. I won’t name names but a couple of those kids – on it other years- real bashers. Kate did her usual thing of not moving once she got beside the Queen although William tried to usher her along. She would have been better to have let William stand beside E2 as she did not utter a word to Kate. Kate was sour but she is always peculiar on that balcony. As for Harry and Meghan there are a couple of press photos of them on the balcony but I watched practically the whole thing on the BBC and they were mentioned fleetingly once. Looking forward to the service tomorrow!!!
In the third picture, I’m wondering if Camilla isn’t asking Charles if William should be standing next to the queen, rather than Kate. Camilla had no problem letting Charles stand next to his mother. It’s Kate that had the problem. She certainly centered herself. I agree that she will be punished in some way for the gall of this action, like she was for her Prince Philip villainess pics. I do wonder if her mother Carole told her to do this? The queen is certainly giving Kate the cold shoulder. This makes the narrative that everything is Kate’s fault look more credible, if William chooses to use it (which he certainly will). She is deliberately overshadowing her husband and is disrespectful to the queen by disrupting the naturally correct family order (in terms of both relations and future monarchy). I fear Carole will regret her bad advice to Kate.
I was taken aback by Kate right next to the queen shows Kate and her agenda and the daily mail was horrified that Meghan opens a car window
Can you imagine dogging someone so hard they leave the country (!) and then years later, they — who are undeniably gorgeous/relaxed/besotted — are invited back with open arms and standing right behind you as everyone gushes over them. And they know you smeared them and drove them out with bullying. And now? They’re getting all your press coverage for just showing up. Ooooo the turnt tables.
Glad Harry and Meghan left England because once the queen dies all hell is gonna break loose in the UK because the younger generations don’t like or want a monarchy and will protest to demolish the monarchy. Also the UK will be dealing with BREXIT. Waity and Baldy will have to get jobs with no experience. Waity better be putting money aside for a raining day.
Proud boys kodak moment!
I think the kids look this way because this is boring for them, they would have preferred to stay inside with their other cousins and have fun. One more thing in a long list they can say thanks mum and dad sarcastically of course.
Kate should have worn a two piece white suit instead of the coat dress. It looks really weird with that smart hat.