At long last, here are the Windsors’ precious all-white balcony photos

Here you go, British people. Here’s your precious all-white royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. It was so important for the Windsors to only have “working royals” on the balcony that they ended up editing out the youngest and most charismatic people in the family. No Sussex family, no Zara and Mike Tindall, no Peter Phillips and his girls, no York princesses and their babies. It could have been a welcome and joyful balcony full of multi-generation royals and royal-adjacents. All of it was whitewashed and made frumpy by Prince William and Kate’s need for *their* children to be the only “important” ones.

Not only is Kate wearing Diana’s diamond-and-sapphire earrings, but she also got her hands on some of William’s baby clothes. She dressed Louis in the sailor outfit William wore to a Trooping the Colour in the 1980s. I mean… it’s cute and also a wee bit obsessive.

Look at this photo and tell me please, why is this so funny? This isn’t from THE balcony, this is from the window from the Major’s office or whatever. Kate has a face like thunder, Sophie looks like she’s about to stab someone and the children are already completely over this mess.