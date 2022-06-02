Duchess Kate repeated a white McQueen coatdress for Trooping the Colour

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Trooping the Colour in a carriage, alongside the Duchess of Cornwall. Across from Kate and Camilla in the carriage: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. This is the first time for the Cambridge kids in a carriage for Trooping. Previously, Kate has arrived at Trooping by carriage while the kids wait for her at the Palace, then they do the balcony stuff together. It’s notable that the Cambridge kids are being included in this part.

Kate wore white – reportedly, this is an Alexander McQueen coatdress which she’s worn previously (last year, at the G7). She’s also wearing Princess Diana’s sapphire-and-diamond earrings. I’m surprised she went with a repeat, I thought she would probably go for a whole new wardrobe for the Jubbly. Interesting! As for the Cambridge kids… George is wearing a little suit, Louis is wearing some kind of sailor getup (lol) and Charlotte is wearing a little blue dress. The kids are coordinated but not too matchy-matchy.

Bonus photo of the Wessexes, looking pissed off. I will add more carriage photos as they come in.