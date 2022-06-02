Duchess Kate repeated a white McQueen coatdress for Trooping the Colour

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Trooping the Colour in a carriage, alongside the Duchess of Cornwall. Across from Kate and Camilla in the carriage: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. This is the first time for the Cambridge kids in a carriage for Trooping. Previously, Kate has arrived at Trooping by carriage while the kids wait for her at the Palace, then they do the balcony stuff together. It’s notable that the Cambridge kids are being included in this part.
Kate wore white – reportedly, this is an Alexander McQueen coatdress which she’s worn previously (last year, at the G7). She’s also wearing Princess Diana’s sapphire-and-diamond earrings. I’m surprised she went with a repeat, I thought she would probably go for a whole new wardrobe for the Jubbly. Interesting! As for the Cambridge kids… George is wearing a little suit, Louis is wearing some kind of sailor getup (lol) and Charlotte is wearing a little blue dress. The kids are coordinated but not too matchy-matchy.
Bonus photo of the Wessexes, looking pissed off. I will add more carriage photos as they come in.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Oh yes, all 3 Cambridge kids are there and Louis is in a sailor’s suit! Who dresses kids like that nowadays? I thought that uniform as kids’ clothes was all the rage in the 1930’s and 1940’s? He doesn’t look too comfortable in it either.
So I think the sailor suit is William’s from when he was little. My mom used to dress me and my sister up in matching sailor outfits and we hated it. Looking back, the pics are v cute but at the time we hated the sailor outfits and just wanted to be in jeans.
Same here. Mom loved, absolutely loved. She once made matching sailor dresses for herself, my sister, and me.
A history of the BRF and royal children in sailor suits:
https://www.tatler.com/article/a-history-of-royal-children-wearing-sailor-suits-a-la-prince-louis-at-trooping-the-colour
I wore my favorite sailor dress under my gown when I graduated from high school in 1983. Mine was noth the only sailor dress worn that night. I’m from Oklahoma. I see kids in sailor suits for Easter.
Louis looks like he ants to be doing something else.
Of course he does, he’s a four year old boy.
If this is the first time the Cambridge kids have been in this parade, it suggests that they waited until George was of this age (whatever is it… 7?). So, why did the parents not wait until the girl and Louis reached that age to gradually let them ride in the parade too? Why not just wait until each reaches the age when they are old enough, and also give them as much time to be kids as possible?
Southern mama’s dress their kids like that for church, especially Easter. It just needs a monogram.
NO they don’t! Southern mothers DO NOT dress their children up in sailor suits. That’s a ridiculous thing to say
My mom definitely did! I have pics to prove it 🙂
Lol, ok Gossipgirl. I assure you the very much do where I am.
I doubt seriously you’re from the South. I will repeat this loud and clear; We DO NOT dress our children in sailor clothes. Had you said the Northeast (Boston, Maine etc) I would give you that but the South, that’s a BIG NO
Southern mama to 3 boys here. Not mine (!) but there are definitely still little boys being dressed in sailor suits at church in the south. Especially at Easter.
Don’t tell my mom that lol. I’m from GA and my mom did dress us in sailor outfits. Have no idea if it’s a southern thing. However, my sister and I did feel like dress up dolls a lot of the time. Like I said, looking back, the pics are cute. I think lots of moms do that, whether they’re in New England, the South or the UK. I have never researched this though so cannot say one way or another.
I live in the South. Smocking is the traditional childrenswear styling, much more so than sailor suits.
I have lived in the South my entire life (AL/GA/TN) and I am also a mom. Yes, we dress our kids in sailor outfits and yes, it’s only for church/Easter/portraits. It’s not for school or play clothes. My Easter outfit at age 9 was a sailor dress with a matching hat. My now teenage daughter had an adorable sailor dress when she was a toddler and yes, it was monogrammed. It’s adorable!
LOL at the people thinking New Englanders dress their kids in sailor suits. Not in the past 50 years, anyway.
My born-and-bred Southern aunt sure as heck dressed my cousins in sailor suits (Georgia, c. 2005). I never once saw a child in a sailor suit in my 10+ years in New England. Not sure where you’re from, GossipGirl, but I don’t think this is the hill you want to die on. 😂
I’m from New Orleans and for sure we have a picture of my brother in a sailor suit. It was a 1983 portrait. I don’t know if it’s still “a thing” anymore.
No one is saying that they wear sailor outfits 24/7 LOL, just that its not uncommon for kids to wear them around Easter etc. And based on my FB newsfeed (I went to college in Georgia so I have a lot of southern friends), it does seem to be pretty common.
I wanted a sailor dress so bad when I was little bc of Samantha Parkington in Samantha Saves the Day (and that was in New England IIRC, although she was based in NYS), but my mom instead put me in all of these smocked dresses lol. (I am not from the south but my mom made them all herself.)
@Becks1, I love your Samantha reference. I was a Molly girl thru and thru!
As for the south, I live in NE Florida, and while I haven’t noticed any sailor suits, there are loads of children wearing seersucker and gingham. And monograms. Lots and lots of monograms. I won’t lie, I love them too. I’ve got I don’t know how many monogrammed water bottles, my planner, a couple of duffle bags. Yeah, it’s real obnoxious, but it’s a way of life down here.
When my boys went to church or occasions, they wore things like that. I used to buy their dress clothes from Daffy’s before it went belly up. The clothes came from Spain or Italy. It’s not unusual that all and we’re Caribbean American and live in NY.
LOL OMG Becks your Samantha reference! That was immediately what I thought of when I saw Louis. I wanted that sailor dress too!!! My mom would only get me the bo’s’n’s whistle accessory 😂
Gossipgirl, you’re tripping. Mobile, AL here and we definitely dress our kids like this. My grandson is always dressed like this and he’s 5.
Gossipgirl – chill on the gatekeeping. It may not YOUR experience, but plenty of us have witnessed little boys dressed like that in the South.
My cousin’s five year old worn a sailor suit to my sister’s wedding and looked adorable. The best photo of the wedding was one of the two of them together. I much prefer dressing them like that to putting little kids in copies of adult suits.
It actually goes back even further than the 30s.
For instance, the little hemophiliac Tsarevich Alexei Romanov of Russia used to wear a sailor suit constantly. I believe his father Tsar Nicholas II also did when he was a child. So Louis’s style is truly Victorian/Edwardian! Which is definitely why the Cambridges like it. So on brand.
Fun fact: Tsarina Alexandra was Queen Victoria’s granddaughter. I suppose you could argue this style is in keeping with family tradition…
Louis is wearing what William wore at Trooping in 1986.
Kate said “I won’t allow Archie and Lili get all the shine. My kids must be up front too”! LOL
Kaiser – Louis is wearing one of William’s old sailor outfits, because of course he is.
Yes, but Archie didn’t get to wear Harry’s baby clothes … only Louis did. Which only makes sense if you know what Kate is really like: hateful and petty.
What’s the connection? Is William controlling Harry’s baby clothes?
So I think it’s that Kate has dressed her kids in some of Harry’s old baby clothes. Which fine…..As far as I know though, she never offered to hand them down to Meghan afterwards, which would’ve been sweet. Actually, if it was just Louis then I guess she didn’t do that until Meghan came on the scene. Did George ever wear some of Harry’s old clothes?
Poor Louis! Why do parents use their children for their petty squabbles?
@Tessa, yes. Kate and William didn’t pass the clothes to Harry for Archie but rather dressed Louis in them. Plain mean.
@ Anance, because that is all that KHate has! As for why they are seated with her is due to that no one else wanted to be with her, though Camilla took a bullet for everyone.
@ Jais, she is such a vile and vindictive woman. Her pettiness has no bounds. I hope that Harry is/was able to obtain his childhood items and his fair share of Diana’s personal items, as we all know how greedy KHate is.
The least amount of effort would have been to return Harry’s childhood clothing but THAT would be too gracious, something of which escapes every sense in KHate’s hateful and vindictive soul.
Kate never dressed her kids in Harry’s clothes. I believe royal wardrobes are conserved, which means she doesn’t own the outfits and has to return them. I doubt Meghan and Harry would request to borrow his childhood clothes. I t was cute when George was a baby, but, at this point, it’s a bit much.
@MeganC – no, Kate put Louis in one of Harry’s old outfits for his first balcony appearance. People tried to say that it was one of William’s old outfits, but the embroidery was obviously different and matched the one that Harry wore as a child.
Is anyone here even surprised that TOB and Mutton would bitterly cling to Harry’s baby clothes so the cough **black** cough American kids can’t wear them?
More Diana cosplay for Kate, too. She put her second son in the same clothes that Harry, the second son, wore.
^^ For sure, Khate dressed Louis in an old outfit of Harry’s at his first Trooping balcony appearance. So, @MeganC is wrong that Louis was never dressed in old clothes of Harry’s. He was. OTH, @MeganC also said that these old baby clothes are conserved by the palace clothing archives, and thus Khate has to return them. If true, Khate would have no control over passing such clothes on to Harry for his son.
In any case, in an old documentary about their mother, Harry & Will laughed and joked about the matching outfits Diana used to dress them up in. Neither Harry nor Will were looking back with fondness for the clothes, though they forgave their mother for the fuss she made over what they seemed to feel was often weird and awkward clothing when they were little boys. It would be fun to see a gallery of all H&W’s old matching shorts and tops before they grew into long pants. LOL! 🤣😁
Kate dressed Louis in Harry’s baby clothes when archie was only a few weeks old, and it was meghans first appearance after giving birth. I think kate was jealous, not only of Meghan getting attention for having a baby, but the fact she had Harry’s baby. Kate knew dressing louis in Harry’s baby clothes would lead to side by side comparisons, with pics of her and louis next to pics of baby harry, like she was wishing he was his father lol. She’s such a stalker.
Kate was being her usual bitchy self when she put Louis in one of Harry’s outfits and wore a yellow dress which matched the photo of Anne holding young Harry in the outfit that Louis was wearing. She acts like she owns all the stuff from Diana.
Colonialism for kids isn’t the smartest thing to do, but kate is that white supremacy queen and thinks this stuff is cute doing it every year.
Ok, Kate’s hat is giving major echoes of Meghan’s two pale pink hats from just after she got married…one for Trooping and one for a garden party or something. Am I reading way too much into this?!
Closer to the blue and white one at ascot. But don’t read too much into it. It’s probably Philip Treacy. They all wear his hats and they all are similar
Those were my thoughts. It looks a lot like the one Meghan wore to Ascot, but after a certain point the hats all start to blend together.
The entire look is a mix of the White Invictus games suit and the Ascot hat with the white dress to me. They both came to mind as soon as I saw a photo. She must have on quite the heels to because looks extremely tall, even for her.
Really didn’t like the pink hat or this one it is like it’s a UFO
The only difference being that Kate’s hat looks like somebody dropped a Burger King straw on her head from the floor above.
It does!!!!! 🤣🤣🤣
Maybe Baldemort is testing his archery skills…..
The Daily Mail article about Kate’s dress mentioned that it cost $3000 pounds at least twenty times, with the reference to it being a rewear hidden further down. It felt like another crafty anti-Kate media swipe, given how much (rightful) grumbling there is about the cost of the Jubilee when people are starving. They are going to turn on her very, very soon.
Did the Mail happen to say how many bathrooms the dress has, though?
Ha!!!!!
That’s shriekingly funny, Miranda!
It really does seem that the tabloids are ramping up the shade against Kate. Once the Queen hops the perch, it’ll be open season. I hope that Carole has good lawyers…
Those are some deep pockets.
(. . . I’ll see myself out.)
LOL!
Did you notice the distance between Kate and William on the balcony? And no interaction.
Yes, I did. There were reports of how close and fond TQ is of Lois, but we have never seen them interact, once! Of course, these BM’s scum bags will do everything to twist lies into truth within an inch of their miserable lives.
I saw photos of QEII talking to Louis and they did seem relatively familiar.
Ginny, no you’re not.
The kids were definitely going to be trotted out for this, we saw that previewed in Tominey’s article yesterday with the weird line about how the Cambridge kids were going to have to step up or whatever.
I think Kate is wearing a repeat for this because its probably going to be the most watched/photographed event, so she can get credit for wearing a repeat, and then she’ll wear all new $$$$ outfits for the rest of the weekend, but no one will remember that.
She’s wearing a repeat because she knows that if they spot Meghan they will inflate the price of whatever she is wearing while kate gets to be the “down to earth” and “trifty” duchess.
That would be my guess.
YUP.
That’s what I thought too. But the thing is Meghan is not using royals money anymore . She is using her own money . So nobody cares what her outfit cost.
oh the DM et al still care, unfortunately.
Yes, one would think so, but the Brit tabs rarely, if ever, deal in facts.
Oh they care and will put it in big font because they think everyone should care. After all these years, they still add the value of her engagement ring and the cost of any jewelry she wears from before she even met Harry to the outfit price.
I meant kate because now in uk people and Dm doesn’t care about Kate dress cost. She can wear as much as 10000 pounds dress but they are still salty over meghan dress.
Let’s call it what it is. The undercurrent is that Black women shouldn’t have nice things…even if they pay for those nice things themselves.
Word, Beverley.
If Kate wears an expensive dress, she is being “regal.” Isn’t she the perfect future queen? She is just so elegant and classy. Kate realizes that she would be helping the economy by purchasing new items; the country will be in good hands when she is queen.
If Meghan wears an expensive dress, she is flaunting her wealth. Who does she think she is? Rubbing her extravagant lifestyle in the faces of the working class people, who are struggling just to get by. It’s so insulting.
If Kate wears an inexpensive dress, she is so down-to-earth, just like us! What a good mother she is, to teach her kids to be thrifty and think about reusing items more than once. The country will be in good hands when she is queen.
If Meghan wears an inexpensive dress, she is showing disrespect to the queen. Who does she think she is? It’s so insulting. Plus, she’s just playing up to the cameras and pretending she’s down to earth. What a phony.
LOL, “step it up, you 4-year-old little slacker, you!” ….What planet are these people from?! 8, 7, and 4 year old children need to step it up?!
We must have the children all under the age of 10 step it up rather than their parents act like normal human beings and be nice and relatable? Or even not be just total piss faces and look remotely happy for the crowds? God forbid William make an effort, the British press will sacrifice the children before they’ll demand that of him! I really hope these children all bolt like Harry did. George renounces his throne and says I’m out, I’m living a normal life.
Botox refresher , check.
I can’t always tell if its the Botox or photoshop with her sometimes. Probably a little of column A, little of column B?
Becks1, oh I completely believe it’s a bit of both. I usually look to the forehead and it seems frozen in time even though she is smiling. I do however like that color on Camilla. Do
Kate always looks lovely when the DM photoshops her face.
Maybe botox, but that doesn’t change skin texture sufficiently to account for the difference b/t the Top Gun premiere and here.
George looks like James Middleton. All the kids are very cute.
Is it cold enough in the UK for her to need a coat? She couldn’t put on Meghan’s white suit from Invictus, because how would we know she is the thinnest in the bunch. So the closest thing she could find was this. She does look pretty.
With such low bodyfat, she must feel the cold intensely. I know that I certainly did during my anorexia days: I’d wear wool jumpers in midsummer when it was 30 degrees C outside.
I’ve been dying to know about this whole coat dress situation. I’m born and raised in Miami, so I don’t understand. Does she just not wear ANYTHING else under, like it’s literally as heavy as a coat but there’s no 2nd outfit below? What If it gets too hot? I am so confused.
Demona, I had a few coat dresses back in the day. They vary, of course, but imagine a business suit, with a jacket and skirt. Then imagine that same outfit as a coat dress — elongating the indoor-weight jacket. So: one piece of clothing instead of 3, and, for me, a lot easier to wear than a suit and blouse combo. I think mine were by Tahari. They were lined, so I usually wore a bra, tights, and sometimes a slip or camisole. For me, they were a comfortable, practical way to quickly get a work-appropriate wardrobe.
I think the DofC looks pretty and the kids are adorable. I also wasn’t aware how nice looking Edward’s son is. Everyone looked nice and HM looks great at 96 and far fresher than her 86 year old cousin
Don’t sleep on Edward’s son, he’s going to be very attractive.
Edward was VERY good looking in his younger days. It’s kind of a tragedy what happens to the Windsors as they age, lol.
Becks1 is correct. Edward was really good looking – and then the Windsor curse hit him HARD.
Yes, James is going to be the next royal/Windsor “heart throb/most eligible bachelor” in a few years time when he gets to be 18-20 I think. I hope he’s ready for all that attention and craziness because he seems quite shy like his sister. (Well, they probably aren’t even shy just normal kids not interested in the hoopla.)
Oh, man, Edward was a LOOKER back in his heyday.
Blithe, thank you for the explainer! I was picturing the heavy wool coats I have for winter travels. 🙂
Elegant, simple and modern, perfect jewelry and a repeat to boot – well done. She looks lovely. I’m glad she is continuing the wider, flatter hats. Isn’t that style one Diana wore for a Trooping, or am I misremembering?
Lol nobody looking at Kate will say modern. She always looks and dress like old granny. Coyykeening meghan again.
Modern in the sense that it’s a simple, tailored white coatdress as compared to the Edwardian monstrosity she wore to the last garden party (shudder)
Lady Esther. Get a full view of the hat. It’s very 1980s. It’s not Edwardian, but not anywhere close to modern.
I agree, she looks great. And Charlotte’s dress is lovely too!
The fit of Charlotte’s dress is a little off, which I assume is Meghan’s fault?
Modern? There is literally nothing modern about Kathy. The earrings are her mother in laws and her look is Basic Royal. She’s old fashioned and nostalgia. That’s just what she chooses to give.
Kate is as modern as the button hook.
Never modern. My God I am enraged by coat dresses. I. Don’t. Get. It. So many stylish (yet still conservative, which is what Kate would be going for) dress options out there and available to her.
@Green Desert – I’m perplexed by the coat dress fad. Don’t get me wrong in the 80’s I had some really great coat dresses & maybe into the early 90s but seriously it’s 2022. Has Queen Letitia worn a coat dress – nope. Kate could do so much better but honestly I just think she’s lazy about it all.
Kate wore white? What a shocker.
Well, at least the bulge in the left cheek is gone.
What in the world is lady Louise wearing😩. My goodness
That hat is just awful. The rest of the outfit doesn’t look any better.
I came to the comments to say how AMAZING her hat is. It’s cool and different, perfect for a young person. (I hate the whole British artist hat wearing thing, btw, so everything is relative).
I really like the hat too and think Louise looks good in it. She can wear hats with no problem.
Awww I love her hat! It’s an amazing creation and gives me hope for her! She may actually have a personality and a mind of her own. Contrast to mama Soph, looking like she wrapped herself in the picnic tablecloth and engaged in a lil too much Botox and filler for the big day.
Idk, I like quirky hats. Good on her. It’s different. Would’ve worn it with something else though.
I love her hat! She is going the route of the York princesses with her hat choices, and I am all the way here for it. B and E are must sees at any event, for me, just for their various hat choices throughout the years.
It’s a strange hat, but I think she carries it off well.
The hat is dumb but she looks very elegant somehow anyway. How is her skin so perfect at 18? I am 40 and I still have to use Clearasil every day!
I absolutely hate it. She’s 18. There’s no need for her to play dress up with her mother’s clothes. She should be experimenting with fashion. You can look elegant, while at the same time young and fresh.
What is it with Kate? The Queen, Camilla and Eugene all wear pale blue and she sticks out in white. Reminds me of the black polka dots she wore to Philips memorI’ll while all the other royals wore forest green. Is Kate included on the memos? Is is she being subversive in her own way?
She and Sophie remind me of the evil step-mom and step-sister from Cinderella. She is very pretty though, especially with her hair pulled back.
Part of me wonders if the Wessex’ allowance isn’t enough to cover new fashionable clothes for an 18 year old non working royal. Hence why she raids Moms closet…
A royal fashion account on IG said she’s rewearing a hat and jacket that Sophie wore for Trooping years ago. I guess we have yet to see what others are wearing, but between this and the rewears from Camilla, Kate, and Louis, I’m starting to wonder if there was actually some coordination among the whole family to avoid “pulling focus” and/or being criticized for overspending on new stuff. Maybe a directive from Charles.
I always thought that Sophie was dipping into her mom’s closet. Well I guess that’s one way to save money on expensive frumpy clothes.
I think Chuck pulled in all the purse strings for them starting shit with the Sussexes. That was the punishment no new clothes. Cutting the allowances of all members who brief against H&M and who effed up on tour.
Given that people are going hungry on a daily basis and credit card use shot up in April (along with energy bills and a tax increase) this suggests someone decided to try and make them seem thrifty. You know, after they all got dressed in their palaces this morning.
I like Louise’s hat and I like the flower print dress but I do not think the hat and dress go together.
I initially read this as Kate wearing something from Sophie’s closet. It’s the most confused I’ve ever been in the history of royal watching.
Is that what is meant by genteel / aristocratic poverty? Cause, if so, Lady Louise looks it every time she’s photographed out in public.
It’s LITERALLY an outfit Sophie wore about 10+ years ago. It’s awful. S
Agree. She looks like she raided the old lady fashions at Marks & Spencer.
Apparently it’s one of her mothers hats from about 15 years ago. Sophie needs to stop dressing her
Jesus Christ yes! Louise is not even 20 and she’s wearing her mother’s outfit? Frankly speaking it feels like Soph is making sure Louise doesn’t look better than her… She’s young an lovely, why is she wearing 50-year olds’ clothes?
She looks positively Edwardian. They all do. If they insist on dressing from that era couldn’t they at least be stylish with it. They have the money.
Louise looks 40 in that hat, if a day. SMH. But, then, she’s always been dressed in what has always looked to be her Moma’s cast-offs. Sophie should be ashamed on that front. Oh, well. Big sigh.
Lady Louise seems to be still in that awkward stage. Unfortunately, the clothes she wears seem so frumpy. I wish she would wear more age appropriate clothes. She is a beautiful young woman who was born to a family of frumps.
She did get the Queen’s skin. Hope she lathers on the SPF.
I thought her face and features looked really striking, and then the strange proportions of the clothes swallowed her.
I don’t know if she’s doing it on purpose? I don’t understand the fit kids her age are going for now, with the mom jeans and other re wears from when I was a kid. I hope she picked the weird fit for herself, and didn’t just get stuck wearing something her mother handed her.
She’s 18! For fecks sake, give her an allowance on a card and let her buy some clothes for herself. The choices are endless: Mango, Asos, ebay, H&M etc. Let her develop her own sense of self partially through her own clothing choices. Seriously, she hardly seems the type to go rogue, wander off the horse farm, and start a punk rock band. Sophie reached into her wardrobe, pulled out a flowered printed pink dress to coordinate with the pink checkerboard tablecloth she was wearing. Tablecloth, flowers, and wicker-basket hats.
I think it would have been great if they’d raided the Queen’s wardrobe archive and remade/updated one of her lesser known dresses over for Lady Louise. That would have been super interesting.
Lady Louise looks great! What’s wrong with Sophie? She looks as if she just swallowed a bug.
I love Louise’s hat. Sophie, can’t tell the style but bedspread fabric comes to mind.
Kate looks very photoshopped given we know how she really looks. Glad she’s back to coat dresses that her stans love. A ‘repeat’ hey? Oh, a multi thousand pound outfit she’s worn once. 🙄🙄
Sophie’s dress reminds me of those gingham blankets that were very popular in the 70’s and 80’s that used to pill something awful.
Eddie playing dress up again with his made up medals mummy gave him meanwhile a real war veteran can’t put on his uniform because he stepped away from the family business.
Sofiesta couldn’t even find an outfit to coordinate with it! She looks like she’s going to a picnic.
This Marine washout wearing the uniform. I just can’t.
I thought Eddie was William at first.
I think she looks nice. It’s a typical Kate outfit but it’s appropriate for the occasion. I suspected she would wear a repeat at least once over the Jubbly celebrations. There is a lot of talk about the cost of the events so Kate will want praised for being “thrifty” in such hard times for common people 🤣
Louise looks like a 50 year old mother of 3.
Hey! I’m a 50 year old mother of three and I wouldn’t be seen dead in that get up 🤣
HAAAAA!!!
Lol
I hope she dresses like a normal teen behind the scenes.
Whoever is helping her dress for big occasions is doing her dirty. They are really leaning in to ‘weird horse girl’ aesthetic.
😂🤣😂 – straight looking like a church elder. I swear I don’t think Sophie likes her based on the way she has always dressed Louise and now with what looks like hand-me-downs.
The truth is that none of them really have much style. They are still either dressing like the worst Edwardian or like the late Queen Mother in those getups.
Hah! If they start wearing any of those flowered or feathered monstrosities that the Queen Mum called hats, we’ll know they have totally jumped the fashion shark! 😂😂
All those racist fools running around in the military uniforms they didn’t earn really pisses me off. And Kate trotting out the kids is such an obvious ploy that it’s gross. Just pawns to their own parents.
I am sure Kate always had this image of herself as a beauttiful, young mum of cute kids, and I also wonder if she realizes this won’t last forever. What’s her plan for +10-15years from now? what’s going to be her thing? Accomplished and popular it won’t be
What’s her plan for 5 years from now? Because she’s already past her youth, her inner self is showing up all over her face, and cosmetic procedures can only do so much.
Oof. Forty may not be 18, but “past her youth” makes her sound elderly. I’m in my late 30s and still consider myself young.
40 is middle aged. I say this as someone who has crossed that number. When someone 20 years younger than you is an adult, you are not youth anymore
Add to that Kate looks 15 years older than most 40 year olds despite all her botox and fillers.
100% agree.
It’s called “stolen valor” in the US.
Thanks for “stolen valor.” Even though it’s a US term, I see no reason we can’t also apply it to BRF nitwits who dropped out of military training. Interesting rundown of the term, including Stolen Valor Act of 2005 free speech challenge at Supreme Court, is in New Yorker https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2020/10/26/how-to-spot-a-military-impostor
I think Justice Kennedy’s remedy, public shaming, would work just fine with fake BRF insignia.
Knew we’d see a white blazer look sometime soon 👀
Kate is a nasty mess.
Swfing her sis in law shamelessly for her return.
Yep! I wonder who gave Kate the idea to wear white mercy me?!? My goodness Sophie’s mean girl is all over that bedspread. Someone please get Lady Louise some modern clothes…
What happened to the story of “Kate is working with designers to create an spectacular Jubilee wardrobe”?
Was that story fake? Or did someone realize the bad optics of flashing a bunch of lavish new clothes? Maybe she was denied funds for her clothing plans? Or is Becks right and she’s just trying to look “thrifty” with the most watched event so the rest of her new stuff doesn’t make waves?
I find it bizarre that she’d put together a jubilee wardrobe and not use one of those new outfits for the trooping, which is the marquee event. Did she change her dress plans once Meg was confirmed? Is she saving the great new stuff to compete with her? Or did she ditch the glamour parade when they got sent to Wales?
This is fascinating to me. I really didn’t expect this sartorial choice.
Yes, where is the Sarah Burton we were promised? Did Kate decide she’d do thrifty to give herself an angle once Meghan confirmed? Or did someone read the pulse of the public and order her to reign it in? If we see her in a new Sarah Burton in the next year to six months we’ll know it was the Jubbly wardrobe that wasn’t.
Just like someone commented that the garish, shiny hot pink evening dress she wore in Belize was probably her BAFTA dress that she didn’t get to use this year.
Someone pointed out that all the women are in repeats, which reads to me like they were told to done down their outfits (although Kate’s hat is new.) I said above that I bet you we see new outfits from Kate over the rest of this weekend now that she’s been photographed in a repeat.
Yup, people are saying that Meghan is wearing that lovely off-shoulder navy dress she wore right before she and Harry got married.
Can we be honest. No one cares. We just all want to see you know who and family (haters and supporters alike) lol!
I just watched de Flyover Omg it was so funny Kate kept trying to talk to de Queen who completely ignored her constantly, now it was very obvious, Eddie came in after Sophie who gave Kate daggers, de look on his face ! William ignored her too so de only one talking to her was Louis !!!!! Poor Louise God almighty de Queen is dressed better,.there is Sophie in a dreadful but new outfit and her daughter looks like a extra from de 90s she is 18. !!!!!!! , l would swear Sophie does this to her on purpose !
And OMG, I just noticed Kate’s hat, which I originally thought was all white, is not. It’s got a dark navy or black color outside. Wtf?? Gross. It should just be all white. The color makes it look so dated. It’s like straight out of Dynasty. Just ugh.
Didn’t you see her at the memorial what’s it recently? She clearly has a Dynasty mood board right next to her Meghan and Diana ones!
Lol
How is color “gross”? These comments are getting crazy with “gross” and “nasty mess”. I get that you don’t like her, but she doesn’t look gross or messy.
She said the color makes it dated and Dynasty-like. That’s the gross part.
I actually liked the hat with the two-toned brim, it gave some flair to her outfit and broke up the solid white. I also liked Camilla’s outfit and I thought her hat was beautiful.
They’ve finally gotten photos of Meghan! She’s wearing a blue dress, BIG hat, and she’s being cute with Zara’s daughters.
The dress Meghan is wearing appears to be the one she wore when she arrived with her mom at the hotel the night before her wedding. The visible part of the dress in the photo (the sleeve and partial neckline) look similar.
All of her new stuff looks like repeats anyway, so at least she didn’t waste the money this time.
For showstoppers Kate brought out Louis and Diana’s sapphire and diamond earrings that everyone thought was dismantled.
Of course she wore white – gotta stand out and be seen.
Just watched the fly past and as always she pushed herself into the best camera spot next to TQ – William was out of shot for most of it as all you could see what his arm.
I laughed hard, when Sophie attempted to stand next to the queen, and pushed out of that position. The look on her and Edward’s face was priceless. Kate mugging for the cameras. Stooping down to be on that big screen next to Louis, who seemed to not. be listening to her. That woman is strange, yes she had refillers,, S those jowls were dropping the other day. Also one article reported, kate was with the Sussexes, of course she was, isn’t harry with meghan, why wouldn’t she be near as possible. I can’t get over how many times she stoops down, but looking at the cameras, whispering to a uninterested louis.
Oooh, I missed the start of the balcony side of the event – who pushed them out? Katty Keen and her mugging?
I think one of the times she did that because Louis was making faces and putting his fingers in his mouth at one point. Not to defend her trying to mug for the camera because she absolutely does but I did see pictures of Louis grimacing with his fingers in his mouth.
Kate was with the Sussex? Pics or it didn’t happen.
How giving of Ikea to donate their curtain fabric made up in Sophie’s outfit. And why is a charming (?) young girl wearing her great GanGan’s hat? Whilst I’m at it would someone enlighten me as to why Katie chooses such nondescript necklaces…she has all the choices in the world!!!!
Kate looks good here, though I do question her choice to wear a white outfit during Meghan and Harry’s stay. She’s probably not even thinking of those optics because she’s not the brightest bulb. She definitely wore a rewear to be strategic, betting that she will be praised to “not steal focus from the Queen,” but it doesn’t seem like the media isn’t all that interested lol.
The kids look cute, though I don’t understand this custom of dressing the boys in things William and Harry wore. How many baby outfits did Charles hold on to?? Are they going to keep those outfits for Prince George’s kids? Today is the first time I’ve seen the resemblance between George and his dad.
Sophie looked like she bit into a lemon and Louise needs to stop bothering from her mother’s closet. That hat is hideous and nearly hides her from view and the cardigan looks too big on her. I hope she finds her own style because she does seem like a lovely young woman.
She does look really nice. And those kids are such cuties!
Kate is nothing like Diana imo Diana had style, class,work ethic and genuine interest in causes and charities Kate lacks
she looks like Shania twain.
No offence to Miss twain,
Maybe she couldnt decide which botox she want.
Why does Sophie dress Lady Louise so badly? I think LL doesn’t care about fashion & leaves it to her mother. She is a young 18 year old women & could look so stylish if they just tried a little. My daughter (22, 19 & 17) would refuse to put on what LL wears.
This has been going on for YEARS. I remember the first time I really noticed LL was during the rehearsal for the Cambridge wedding. Louise was walking on the stairs with Princess Margaret’s granddaughter. The Linley girl had on an age-appropriate but cute and stylish for a tween outfit. Louise looked like she was wearing Elizabeth’s cast-offs from WWII and had on what looked like orthopedic shoes. Like. Sophie. WTF. The outfit was both too young and too old for her.
I found the picture! http://media.gettyimages.com/photos/bridesmaids-lady-louise-windsor-and-margarita-armstrongjones-attend-a-picture-id113241561?s=594×594&w=125
I feel like sophiesta may be one if those moms who sees her daughter as competition so she wants to make her daughter appear less attractive and less interesting.
I wonder who picks out Louise Windsor’s clothes. Why dress her like a dowdy old lady. That hat is the worst yet. Free this young lady!
The hat belongs to her mother last worn in 2009 or something.
But that is not the point. Louise is old enough to have an opinion about clothing. I get the impression she is not bothered about fashion.
That is definitely a Mad Hatter hat. I kind of like it, but it needs to be worn with more panache.
Is there a microclimate in the carriage? Charlotte & Louis have bare arms while Cam has a lap blanket.
Kate is dressing more like her personality these days.
… Colourless?
White supremacist?
Kkkate robes?
Her top lip looks a lot bigger. Or maybe it’s makeup or photoshop
She’s been getting injections in her upper lip for a while now because a few years ago she had no upper lip.
lol
Think this comment didn’t post on other thread so adding here too
On Twitter (@ isaguor) there are side by side photos 1985 and 2022. Sailor suit is Williams hand me down.
Kate is nuts
Breaking news. Queen is not going to St Paul’s Cathedral. I believe she never planned to go. It was already announced that she may or may not attend. Why would she return to Windsor today at 96, only to drag herself back to London. Andrew knew this was the plan and decided to get Covid.
Tomorrow will be even more interesting as the focus will now be squarely on the Sussexes and how the Palace handles the order of precedence, entering the Cathedral. Many will be disappointed not to see the Queen but they will have the Sussexes instead.
Wow. I thought that was one event that she was sure to attend. so there’s a service of thanksgiving for her and she’s not going to be there? Yikes. Well at least they got their balcony shots.
They didn’t even let that little old lady rest up today! They made her do even more walking to push a button for some lighting display. She’s just plumb tuckered out.
They all look lovely and appropriately dressed- very charming and happy to celebrate her Highness on her special week.
Louis seems more spunky. But what in the world is Lady Louise wearing, she’s dressed as dowdy as the queen, maybe they’re doing it on purpose so Kate doesn’t look so odd and out of date in her fashion. I thought Sophie knew better than Kate, guess not.
As another poster said, Louis was terrified by the loud noise of the planes and covered his ears. Kate ignored him, only bending down to correct him when he put his fingers in his mouth. And this is her favorite. She is head over heels in love with the fame and perceived adoration of the people. She positioned herself next to the queen and could have cared less where William stood (I kind of get that, but he actually belonged next to the queen as her successor after his father Charles–who was also positioned next to the queen). To me, this is a true breach of etiquette that they are always accusing Meghan of (for wearing the “wrong” shade of nail polish). Kate has learned nothing except self-aggrandizement for the past 20 years. She is all sorts of wrong.
You think William is going to risk injury (on a balcony no less) by trying to get between Kate and the cameras? No way. He’s decided to let her have the position next to the queen.
I think all the women look well-dressed. As for Lady Louise, I hope one day soon, a tall and pretty teenager who is well-dressed in fashions favored by teens and young women in their twenties, will emerge from all this dowdiness.
Now there’s a blast from the past! The ubiquitous 1990s Tahari coat dress in wool crepe. I had one in black, navy blue & tomato red (with gold buttons). It was go-to for business travel or presentations…with Joan&David pumps of course.
Im just looking at the pics thinking, I wish they all would’ve worn something (socks, hair clip, hanky) yellow to accompany their blue fits. Just to show their human side.. I’m asking to much, yes. And I know they don’t show their political affiliation, but still..