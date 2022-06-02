“We are truly living in Ralph Fiennes’s villainous GOAT Era” links

The Menu looks so good! I love this Ralph Fiennes era. [OMG Blog]

Karlie Kloss had dinner with a Kushner. [JustJared]

Coco-T wore a g-string to a water park, lmao. [Dlisted]

There was another mass shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma yesterday. [Jezebel]

Will we watch Jeremy Allen White in The Bear? [Pajiba]

I love these photos from the Working Girl premiere! [GFY]

The Girl Scouts gave a posthumous award for bravery to one of the Uvalde victims. [Buzzfeed]

Lainey has Covid and she apparently feels like garbage, get better soon! [LaineyGossip]

Is Anna Duggar going to separate from Josh Duggar? [Starcasm]

Ukraine’s “unicorn soldiers” are LGBTQ+. [Towleroad]

This Ryan Adams story is the least shocking news of the week. [Gawker]