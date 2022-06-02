“We are truly living in Ralph Fiennes’s villainous GOAT Era” links

The Menu looks so good! I love this Ralph Fiennes era. [OMG Blog]
Karlie Kloss had dinner with a Kushner. [JustJared]
Coco-T wore a g-string to a water park, lmao. [Dlisted]
There was another mass shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma yesterday. [Jezebel]
Will we watch Jeremy Allen White in The Bear? [Pajiba]
I love these photos from the Working Girl premiere! [GFY]
The Girl Scouts gave a posthumous award for bravery to one of the Uvalde victims. [Buzzfeed]
Lainey has Covid and she apparently feels like garbage, get better soon! [LaineyGossip]
Is Anna Duggar going to separate from Josh Duggar? [Starcasm]
Ukraine’s “unicorn soldiers” are LGBTQ+. [Towleroad]
This Ryan Adams story is the least shocking news of the week. [Gawker]
I had a major crush on him circa The English Patient years. He seems like a tool in his personal life with women. But I would still hit it.
He is aging really nicely imo.
Yeah he is aging nicely and is dishier in person – have seen him perform in plays a few times. There is something charismatic/intense about him and I can see why he is v popular with the ladies.
He is an amazing actor on and off the screen – if you get the chance to see him on stage, i would recommend it.
He really is such a disappointing tool in his personal life re: women, but he’s an amazing actor. Like, it’s crazy how hot of a villain he is, and then he’s also great in non-villain roles. I love him in both The Grand Budapest Hotel and The Constant Gardner as much as I think he’s insanely mesmerizing in Schindler’s List.
He was so dreadfully awful to Alex Kingston, who really is one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met. I will still watch his stuff if it’s compelling enough, but it really does taint how much I can enjoy it.
I still remember how terrifying it was whenever Fiennes’ character came on screen in Schindler’s List. You knew something bad was about to happen to someone. Then when they announced he was going to play Voldemort, I thought: Nice. He scared the grown ups. Now he’s going to scare the kids.
Seriously talented actor.
I streamed The Dig a few weeks ago. He was barely recognizable. Great actor, though.
Ooh, that looks intriguing. And weird. And oddly delicious.
The OG Villainous Goat is the one and only Black Phillip, but yes Ralph is a very close second .
.
Bless you for this, I really needed the laugh today.
Good to hear the Derp/Heard blackout was a voluntary choice. I was worried you’d gotten a restraining order or something.
Who needs restraining orders when you have a bot army at your disposal.
Musk seemed to try to be even-handed in his reaction to the trial. Maybe he’ll help her pay the 8M.
I think Elon just didn’t want to anger the rightwing trolls (fans) he’s desperately worked so hard for.
So, The Menu is the new Midsommar? Clapping, music and vibe incredibly similar
Amerie Jo Garza posthumous award from GSUSA adds to my sadness for all these children who have been murdered. She sounded like such a brave little girl.
Comments are closed on the Depp thread, likely because of his insane bot army but I just wanted to thank you, Kaiser, for the sensitive write-up. I knew exactly why you guys didn’t cover this shit show, but I still came here a couple times a week to see if there was a post, anyway, Why? Because I knew you’d be fair and compassionate.
To all the C/Bers in the replies showing empathy for Heard–I’m not surprised. This site has always had an inordinate amount of thoughtful and genuinely caring people. Love you guys. ♥
My thoughts exactly! It must have been challenging from a site-running perspective, but I really appreciate that they didn’t enable the trolls.