The Sussexes arrived at Trooping ‘discreetly’ & were photographed at the window

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did attend Trooping the Colour and Archie and Lilibet were there too. Since they were “banned from the balcony,” I assumed that Harry and Meghan were just going to skip Trooping entirely… because I still honestly believe it was Harry’s call, and that he didn’t want any part of the balcony shenanigans. So I am definitely interested in learning what exactly happened behind-the-scenes to get the Sussexes at Trooping. The Sussex family watched from the Major General’s Office. No photos were taken of their arrival, it seems.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gathered in London on Thursday morning with Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family to watch the queen’s birthday parade, a hotly anticipated moment in royal history coming after two years of acrimonious allegations by the couple against Harry’s family. However they were not immediately seen on the televised version of events.
The California-based couple were said to have arrived discreetly at Horse Guards Parade in London by car with their children, in contrast to some other members of the family who arrived publicly in horse-drawn carriages.
William and Kate’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, arrived in a royal carriage with their mother and step-grandmother, Camilla. George was later seen on the balcony of a room known as the Major General’s Office, but Harry and Meghan and their kids stayed out of view as proceedings got underway.
Their arrival was not filmed by TV cameras, and as the ceremonies began at 11 a.m., they had still not been shown on British TV screens, although palace sources had previously confirmed that Harry, Meghan, and their two children would be there.
[From The Daily Beast]
This just emphasizes how stupid it was to make a big public show of “banning” the Sussexes from the balcony. Now the story and attention is on “where are they” and “are we going to see the kids” and “why is the balcony only for white people.” I also feel like it was a mistake to “ban” the York princesses from the balcony too – I genuinely believe people would want to see Eugenie, Beatrice and their kids, much more so than the octogenarians and septuagenarians making up the “working royal” roster.
The Telegraph says Harry & Meghan are watching Trooping from the window. Oh, pics!!!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instar.
-
-
Netherlands and France Out – The Hague, Netherlands -20220420-
Prince Harry during the 5th the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51431868.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – The Hague, The Netherlands -20220422-King Willem-Alexander and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the finals of wheelchair basketball during the Invictus Games
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51441060.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – The Hague, The Netherlands -20220422-King Willem-Alexander and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the finals of wheelchair basketball during the Invictus Games
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51441053.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the 5th edition of the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the 5th edition of the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 17 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the 5th edition of the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 17 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – The Duke of Sussex cycles through Zuiderpark during the Invictus Games at the Zuiderpark, in The Hague, Netherlands.
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 20 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visits Wheelchair Rugby during the 5th the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 20 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220420-
Prince Harry fist bumps a United Kingdom supporter as he attends the Indoor Rowing competition during the Invictus Games at the Zuiderpark.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: DDP/INSTARimages.com
-ddpimages_17059995
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Hidden in plain sight. Loving no Archie or Lili..
How she can be the topic of conversation across every American media outlet covering the Jubbly and not be on the balcony is POWER!!
Especially fox news, piers was a host, every other comment was meghan mostly, then harry and mengan. The other two followed his lead, but a y attempt to change the subject, piers would pivot back to the Sussexes. He was making it. All about meghan. It typical pigs moron, attacking the Sussexes, he made it boring. I couldn’t watch it.
I have to say, Meghan’s interactions with kids look so much more natural than Kate’s, whose over-the-top (manic, almost) expressions are so forced.
and yes, hiding in plain sight and the press is going bonkers. hahahahahaha!
Meghan doesn’t have to try to act engaged with children – she just is. She doesn’t have to try to be beautiful or interested in other people – she just is. She is just who she is and that what makes her special among the BRF.
Made the mistake of looking at some of the comments in the DM article. Especially enjoyed the one about her cheap weave. ? If she has a weave, it’s much nicer than Kate’s wiglets.
American media struggling to explain to the American People why we should CARE
Watch Trooping coverage on TV this morning via MSNBC (Katty Kay; love her) and BBC World News (Robert Lacey & some BBC people with no idea of who they are) and you are right. The American TV media was definitely struggling to explain to the American People why we should CARE other than history that took place before most TV watchers tuning in were born..
We Americans are likely too busy tallying the dead from mass shootings and COVID to take a break for the Jubbly.
Yeah, I have no interest in the Jubbly outside of Harry and Meghan and making sure they are safe. And I hate that they are being used to draw attention to this farce, especially by people who have done so much to hurt them. But I guess this is a way for the Sussexes to show they are unbroken. “How you like me now!” As far as the queen meeting Lili, I would have been done with Gan Gan after that clownery over the baby name, but I believe it was important to the Sussexes for the queen to meet her so I can respect that.
Wow, she looks gorgeous! Now that’s a hat!
Absolutely stunning. We all knew it would be, but this is clearly the “You could have had a bad bitch” tour Pt. 2.
I am here for it. I know I’ve been saying I hope we don’t see the Sussexes because the BM don’t deserve it, but I shamelessly change my mind. I want to see all the Meghan fabulousness.
LOL! That’s always been my conundrum. I want to see Meghan just float above all of them with her grace and confidence and class, but I also don’t want the BM to get the pictures or clicks. Oh well. If the BM is getting clicks, at least it means everyone is seeing all the Meghan fabulousness, like you said.
Funny I came here to say the same thing.lol. You could have had a bad bitch tour part 2 has begun and Meghan didn’t disappoint. Oh I wish I could see the rest of her outfit.
She’s so striking here OmG! It really is the second coming of Coulda Had a Bad Bitch. Part of me was hoping she’d show up rocking black glitter nail polish because $&@! the prOtoCoL pearl clutchers. But she’s got more restraint than me. 😂
Duchess Meghan is looking gorgeous! She is having fun with these kids.
https://twitter.com/DelMody/status/1532328944036372480?cxt=HHwWgICzxcrD9sMqAAAA
Notice how she’s actually interactIing with the little girl (is that Mia?), not just making crazy Incan mummy faces at her. Someone should tell Kate that THIS is what it looks like when someone genuinely enjoys being around children, and the children feel the same.
Have we ever seen Kate interact with the young cousins like this? Nope. I thought she was the early years expert and SO good with kids?
@miranda: i think it’s Savannah Philips, Mia tindall and she is probably holding Lena Tindall, her younger sister and Harry’s goddaughter.
And look at how the girls are mirroring her! She is genuine as hell and it looks like they’re hanging onto her every word!
I think Kate would see joking around with the young kids beneath her — unless there’s a camera directed at her, and it’s for show.
Meghan just seems like the sort of warm person to whom children respond.
Without her mouth hanging open!!
Cue up the thinkpieces and white outrage that Meghan dared to “shush” the lil’ white girls. /s
…oh there’s already a Fail article implying *just* that…
Looks like Jack Brooksbank in the picture on the right.
I meant Edoardo.
I like that they stayed out of sight. The optics of all the white waving is so bad. But those sneaky pics show a glorious Meghan.
I need to see a full length picture of today’s outfit.
I hope they shows Meghan’s entire outfit. She always slays with her fashion choices., hair and makeup.
The “why is the balcony only for white people” comment sends me! This is a great visual message to the Commonwealth and even just the very diverse population of London: white people only, a royal WoC had to RUN FOR HER LIFE, far away from the British Isles, just to survive.
Commence the Sussex Jubbly! Meghan looks radiant–she went big with the bow on the hat. Look at how all the children are turned toward her. Kate, take note.
Kate doesn’t take notes. She makes pie charts.
And of course the Rats are already saying Meghan’s hat is “huge” like she’s trying to pull attention or something by being “showstopping”. From the window. Le sigh.
No, DailyFail, Meg is not returning to royal duties.
Lol let them cry about her big (and beautiful) hat. It looks glorious on her.
Meghan’s hat is the “Granville” by Dior Haute Couture and is already sold out online! I believe her dress is also Dior.
The hat is called the Granville and it’s out of stock, but it’s by Stephen Jones Millinery.
I mean all those women have on huge hats but let’s make a big deal about Meghan’s. Otherwise they’d have to focus on how gorgeous she looks which is the real story.
Right, Jais? I was like,”This family is known for its big hats!”
I know! IT’s insane. And saying they were ‘banned’ from the balcony. The media didn’t state that anyone else was banned, but they weren’t on it either. Just get over it already. The balcony would be so boring without the kids, did you see Louis and his antics? I admit I love that stuff. I look for the kids’ photos and wish the other cousins’ kids were on the balcony instead of the other extras. 🙂
My eyes almost rolled out of sockets when I saw that headline. And if she wore NO hat it would also be a problem.
“Returning to royal duties” my backside!
The one who pulled attention was as usual, Kate – she has what? 90 blue coat dresses, and with TQ, Camilla, and her own kids in blue, Kate chose bright white.
Didn’t Diana wear something similar?
the hat is Christian Dior and it is already sold out.
So the BM is still desperate to get their money shots of the entire Sussex family. Glad H&M arrived the way they did and hope they continue to be elusive. This is going to be a total shit show and the BM salivating and wetting their pants over the Sussexes.
H&M are done posing the British media. IMO, they are staying out of site because William the Bald can explode at any time and they probably don’t want to family, especially those in his immediate vicinity through that.
Dealing with an over-entitled anger freak.
I like that they stayed out of sight. The optics of all the white waving is so bad. But those sneaky pics show a glorious Meghan. She is radiant, has a California glow, and it’s all her little secret how she looks so good. (Melanin.) Go Meg!
“Return to royal duties”? I’m so confused.
She looks effervescent by the way.
Looks like Edo is in the background, too. Judging by by everyone in the photo is smiling, this looks like way more fun than the balcony. M, of course, looks gorgeous.
Meghan looks stunning. Navy colour a great choice for her, nice clean lines of the dress show off how beautiful she is, love the simple wavy hair and THAT HAT! J’adore 🙂
Oh and I’m gonna die laughing if Meg’s dress is a repeat, like Kate’s. It looks kinda familiar. If Kate was hoping to look thriftier, I hope she’s foiled by Meg.
It does have a similar neckline to a dress she’s worn before. It was a Dior in 2018
Yes, wasn’t it like a version of her wedding dress? She wore it on the balcony.
@Rapunzel. I think it is a repeat. Looks like she’s wearing the Roland Mouret ‘Barwick’ dress she wore the day before her wedding.
It is the navy blue dress she wore the day before her wedding when arriving at the hotel with her mom. You can see it is the same sleeve and partial neckline.
In the full picture you can see 4 blonde girls, so is that both Tindall and Phillips sets of girls?
And also Edo, because errybody wants to be close to Duchess Meg!
Yep, the two Tindall girls & the two Phillips girls. With Edo in the back.
Am wondering now if Autumn Phillips is a secret Meghan Stan cuz those girls seemed all good with Meghan. Either way, tells you the parents haven’t forbidden them to speak to certain people.
I LOVE that the first pics of her to drop is her being goofy with savannah Philips and the tindall kids!
By attempting to relegate H&M to avoid “overshadowing” they managed to make the Jubbly completely about them. M is trending, the all white balcony is driving home the accusations of racism, abolish the monarchy is trending and M, who they’ve tried to make miserable at every turn, looks 10000000x happier than the whole pasty ass balcony combined. I LOVE TO SEE IT!
THIS^^^^^^^
💯! The entire Jubbly. Has become “where’s Waldo” for H&M who look glorious! The pasty white balcony looked miserable. Kate and William look like the length of the balcony is y enough space to be apart!
Sophie is also looking very unhappy in her pictures too. Sorry, no sympathy for you whatsoever lady.
Yep, this. This is exactly as hilarious as we all were hoping. They have made Meghan the most important woman in England, and I can’t stop laughing.
She looks fantastic and those pictures with the girls are adorable!
Not Emily Andrews saying “we should welcome them back”
I’m sure sis. Everybody realized you had exactly zero to offer when there wasn’t a black woman’s neck to stand on. I’m sure you do wish they would come back. Dizzy bitch.
+1000
Cackling at “dizzy bitch”. SAY MORE.
When I saw “dizzy bitch,” I wondered if the poster was Black, because I’ve only heard that term used by my (Black) family. I love it.
Lol I love the dizzy bitch .lol
“Dizzy bitch” I SCREAMED!
LMAO!!!
I love that in a little candid shot she’s more gorgeous and glamorous than all of those other ones put together.
She looks beautiful! Probably much easier to be there knowing they won’t be staying and will be back to their lives soon enough.
If Duchess Meghan looks this stunningly gorgeous from behind a window. I can just imagine what sensational impression she would have made from the balcony. The RF’s global image can never recover from letting Meghan go. This is a historical mishap to reckon with.
It’s kind of funny how both Meghan and Kate are wearing white and navy, one in the stuffy coatdress way and the other in a slight California polo vibe way.
ikr? Meghan dressed conservatively and appropriately so she fits with the family and the occasion, but in a way that is original and completely hers, this sort of effortless California vibe that only enhances her beauty. She’s not trying so hard anymore to colour within the lines and it shows. I can’t wait to see more of her fashion during the Jubbly!
Well she was told to be 50% less of herself and i think you can see that clearly in some of her fashion choices late 2018/ 2019
The hat does give polo vibes lol. Love it. Just a reminder that she is normally chilling around hot polo boys in gorgeous SB on the wknds but she took a wknd off to extend some grace to her British fam. Bahahahah.
I love that even at that distance, from a window, Meghan shines like a beacon. She is radiant.
There’s another photo of Harry and Meghan speaking with the Duke of Kent
https://twitter.com/marklecombr/status/1532331980230369281?s=20&t=nvGFx9LzC8eyZL6q_8rIQw
Forgot to add that this Twitter account has the photos of the Sussexes if you’re like me and refuse to give clicks to the British tabloids
…but you do need a Twitter account to view them.
There’s definitely been some sort of tone shift across a lot of media outlets of their Harry and Meghan coverage this week.
The same exact thing happened on H&M’s farewell weekend. Up to that point the media had been ripping her apart, but when she showed up in that slinky blue dress, then the red dress, then the green dress, they couldn’t hide their true feelings. Instead of ripping her apart, they were falling all over themselves practically drooling over her glamour. I remember vividly the 180 the BM did, and it’s because when all is said and done, they know. They know she’s the most glamorous, the most interesting, the most everything. And occasionally they simply can’t hide it.
LOVE the hat – she’s looking radiant esp with a smiling Edo in the background.
I love how if you click through the DF’s photo carousel you see Meghan having a laugh with adorable children who are all smiling at her, and then Kate, staring straight into the camera looking tense and tight, trying to Charlotte away from having fun in the window with her cousin probably because it’s not “regal” enough.
I just saw a couple of videos of the ~working royals~ on the balcony and it was amusing to see Kate trying to get Louis to stop making faces and fidgeting. Couldn’t keep up the smiling and small talk for the cameras for too long.
Kate is so self-conscious. She kept talking (nervously?) to anyone around her — the Queen, Louis, Prince Charles and her husband— but nobody was interested to engage her. She should keep her composure in check and not fidget much.
I’m looking at the DM story linked in the post – only for the pictures lol – and there’s mention of the Commonwealth Service, calling it “awkward” and stating that W&K “virtually blanked H&M.” I mean we all know that’s what happened but I feel Keen defenders have spent 2 years denying that’s what happened so its interesting to see it point blank in the DM like that.
I was struck by that line, too. A complete shift in tone — until you get to the part further down about Kate being a “peacemaker,” because they can’t help themselves.
So I just tried to look at those pictures again and it looks like they took out the picture of Kate trying to grab Charlotte away from the window. They’ve added a bunch of carriage photos into the slide show now. Interesting.
Huh, the caption I remember said Kate was stopping them from “playfighting.” I mean they looked like they were just being silly and I didn’t think it was a fight at all. But it was weird how the DF worded it. Also, just saying, that window makes even me nervous, seeing all those little kids looking out and leaning over.
Wanted to add, pretty sure there’s a guardrail and the kids are not really super leaning over or anything but my mind still goes there’s for a min.
I can’t fathom why the Daily Mail keep calling her “Meghan Markle”. If she’s temporarily back to royal duties, she is so in her capacity as a Duchess, damn it.
Oh, come on, Kate has been “Kate Middleton” for what, a decade now? That’s the one thing I won’t hold against them, seems consistent.
Duchess Kate, ahem, HRH Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, is still regularly referred to in the press as Kate Middleton, so I’m not mad about that.
And the Daily Mail writes –
“Fortunately William, who has been most deeply affected by his brother’s actions and has struggled to hide his hurt, will not be forced to greet the couple in public. ”
IMO, William tried to stop Harry from coming, ending up with only not being on the same balcony with him. Evidently, William can’t even keep them away from a nearby window. The Queen sending her Range Rover means she doesn’t have a problem with Harry. We’ll see how Charles reacts.
And the Daily Mail writes –
“And Kate proved to be an admirable peacemaker when she made a point of breaking the ice and speaking to Harry after the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.”
They are absolving Kate for the rupture, which the DM implied earlier. IMO, this signifies that some refreshed DM’s recollection that she has tried to mend fences
So it appears that it was William, William alone, who was behind the smear campaign and banishing of the Sussexes. As for Kate, she doesn’t have any power to change William’s behavior toward anyone.
Lol, Kate has her own behavior to account for, regardless of the DM’s “absolution.”
Those cameras, are trained at windows, and doors, trying their best to catch a money shot of the Sussexes. Lol. I really pray, as much as I would love to see the kids, that bm, don’t get a shot. They didn’t want them there, and their polling was so low, sorry except in the independents poll, where meghan and army were on top.
So, Archie and Lili are on the premises? I’m sensing a family/generations photo happening.
with all the kids there and everyone dressed up it would make sense to do photos pre-balcony. they probably had a whole call list for various groupings. my hope is that those will be the only photos of Archie and Lili from the weekend that the public will get to see.
I’m also looking forward to photos from the church. Andrew has covid, TQ isn’t attending… I wonder if this is going to turn out to be the Superspreader Jubbly.
at least it’s almost over! they’ve probably scooped up all the horseshit off the streets already. too bad it’s not as easy to get rid of the bullshit!
Well damn, they both look great, those blue tones are beautiful and I love her hat.
Kate looks good and appropriate, the kids are cute as always. But it must be so weird to be the center of attention like this at such a young age. Charlotte looks super comfortable though.
Also, HOW old is the Duke of Kent, my God! I did an honest-to-God double take when I scrolled to that pic of him talkling to the Sussexes. I know many here wanted them to stay in California and I get that but for better or worse, that’s their family. I know I had to just forgive and forget some things I thought I could never get past. But when you get some distance and family members get old, it sometimes helps to move forward. I hope they have a good time.
I don’t begrudge the Queen her last hurrah. I’m sure Harry and Meghan are of the same mind. But the BM needs to let go of the “they’re coming back into the fold” hopes. Not gonna happen. This is a one off because it’s a special occasion.
Agreed
Prince Edward, Duke of Kent born October 9, 1935 is 86 years old.
That is a marvelous hat. She would’ve never work something like that when she was a “working” royal. Good sign she’s settled in herself and able to have fun again with fashion while in that dysfunctional, stuffy environment. Meghan really manages to surprise with her fashion, I have no idea what she will wear next.
As a working royal she constantly tried to look “not too much”; I love how she adopted a “it no longer applies” approach!
Looking back on those days, you have love the way that, even when she was trying to minimize herself, Meghan still outshone everyone else. They could never turn her off.
Proof that those royal welfare grifters need Meghan and Harry more than they need them. Just a touch of fairy dust…our Duchess Meghan looks gorgeous. I love the hat that she chose. I’d love to see the whole ensemble.
Meghan is stunning!!! Her elegance and chicness just oozes without any effort. No wonder they wanted her to tone herself down as she is such an iconic woman. Her character comes across as well. Meghan is engaging and is a natural around everyone and hasn’t a worry about who she will offend because she doesn’t CARE!!! That’s why the BM are so angry!! They can’t fathom that they don’t even enter the minds of Harry and Meghan except when they listed the activities of who and when they would attend the Jubbly, and TQ happily obliged. TQ wanted Harry and Meghan, with the wee Sussex’s, so that she could celebrate with them. It was important to TQ as well as her showing everyone that she loves her grandson, Meghan and their children.
^^ Yeah, I think the Queen has perked up a lot ever since M&H’s unannounced visit to see her on their way to The Hague in April. The Queen’s spirits seemed to be lifted afterward, possibly in part because she knew her grandson Harry and his family would make the effort to attend her Jubbly, if their security needs, etc., were met.
I think you may be confusing the Duke of Kent with his awful brother Prince Michael of Kent and his racist wife who wore that terrible broach to a family luncheon to show off her racist solidarity. The Duke of Kent & especially his wife are pretty low key and stay out of the public eye a lot.
@nancy- you are right. I see your comment has stayed. I wanted to raise the point as well that Black and racialized people don’t have the choice to not engage with people who have been racist towards them. We don’t get that option. That’s important to be aware of.
Meghan looks gorgeous. I have to laugh at how the DM says she “put on a show stopping display” – sure, a display they had to capture from long distance through a window. Also love how they say that Andrew will not be seen anywhere at any time today.
And all that whining by the BM about how nobody knows what the Sussexes will do and blah, blah, blah – clearly there was communication with H&M going on all this time – getting from the airport, where they were going to observe the Trooping, color coordinating the outfits, etc.
Meghan looks amazing as usual! Glorious hat!
So… they made the one black woman in the family the nanny. To the white kids. I am speechless.
Lol. No, they did not. As you can see, Meghan is clearly having a blast with those kids…as they are with her too!
Lol. No, they did not. As you can see, Meghan is clearly having a blast with those kids…as they are with her too! She looks much better than the stuffy ones lining the balcony!
Meghan being gracious and making the best of what they throw at her still does not erase the clear racist undertone to the act.
I mean, all the kids parents are there too, it’s the “non-working royals” party, which I think most people are starting to think looks more fun than the main event!
Also, when your own kids are 1 and 3, it’s a nice break every so often to hang with some older kids who are beyond the food throwing and tantrum stage.
^^ Yep @SAS, and others. All the fun is taking place inside BP, not on the balcony. 😂😃
I have to disagree with @Hikaru. That’s looking at this harmless interaction through a rota lens. Meghan is just one of the more fun and spirited adults interacting with the kids. She has young ones of her own, and she clearly has always enjoyed being around young children, who definitely love her as well. We’ve seen this kind of dynamic between Meg and children quite often, regardless of anyone’s skin color, btw.
💯 The “non-working royal” party looks like it’s THE party to be at. Meghan and Harry don’t have to work, they don’t have to “be lesser” they get to shine like the diamonds they are.
I’m sure she finds the kids more charming and interesting than the adults. I know I would!
I was getting “fun glamorous aunt you don’t get to see enough” vibes from her interaction with the kids.
No they didn’t. Harry was interacting with them too ( there is a photo)
There are other photos of Beatrice interacting with the Cambridge kids.
What? She’s having fun with the kids, who happen to be by the window, which is the only reason we are seeing this. I assume her own kids are around too. She’s not “nannying” them. There’s a lot to be outraged about, in their world and in ours, but this doesn’t make the list.
When you are as much in love as Harry and Meghan appears to be, you have to do engagements or interact with family folks you would otherwise distant yourself from. Meghan loves her husband, this is his racist family, Of course she will have to interact with them from time to time. Is Harry’s family racist, yes, their past action and deeds reflect this. Harry and Meghan according to them have put in the work towards their mental fitness to anchor themselves as they engage with these folks and life. The Sussexes are living life on their terms at home in California, surrounded by the folks who enjoys their company and whose company they enjoy. They come to this Jubby at peace at the behest of his grandmother
That doesn’t seem like a fair assessment. Actually it’s pretty uncharitable. Goodness knows there’s enough about this family to criticize without making hay about normal stuff. She’s at a family party speaking to the kids there, she’s not shackled to them. She clearly likes and has always enjoyed being around kids and hasn’t seen them literally in years. I’m sure she was just commenting on how much they’ve grown like most people would in that exact situation.
Return to royal duties? I don’t think so. Harry and Meghan got a round trip ticket back to Monticeto That’s the return . Can you say happy wife happy life? Can you say polo! and backyard barbecue? Can you say freedom!
Meghan looks stunning and I figured the BM would have fought for the money shot. It’s the top of the fold on the Fail. Somewhere in Mexico Bad Dad and the demon spawn are screaming the failure of their stroke scam and the loss of a big payday from GBNews. By being there Meghan has rejected that abusive bunch in front of the whole world.
Shine on, Meghan! She looks radiant, carefree, happy and gorgeous. I’m glad the kids haven’t been photographed, but are safely ensconced in BP with their parents. Harry & Meghan are bosses of stealth. They get in and out of places without the paps seeing them. Congratulations, Sussexes, you are interacting with that family on your terms, in your own time, with nary a concern for the BM. Someone is probably grinding their teeth to nubs right about now.
Do we think this might be the navy Mouret dress that she wore on her wedding weekend? It had this same neckline.
Also, it looks like, at least with those on the balcony, that families are in blocks of color. Queen and Wales/Cambridge/ Sussex in blue and white, Wessex in pink, and there was a block of green from Betty’s cousins. They are definitely taking a big photo today.
It looks that the Mouret dress to me.
Maybe all the ladies got the memo to re-wear an outfit and let the queen shine?
OMG, that hat is everything.
She looks so beautiful and the children are having a great time with Fun Aunty Meg!
She’s definitely the fun and glamorous aunt they’ll try to style themselves after until their light is stolen by the po-faced grownups in their lives.
She looks absolutely gorgeous! Love the off shoulder dress. And what I love more is the interaction with Zara and/or Peter’s kids and how comfortable they look with her despite them knowing/hearing the family stuff and having not seen her in 2 years or something. I just love it honestly.
One of the French Sussex squaddies is saying that Meghan’s hat is Dior and probably the dress too. The hat is the Granville, special edition in the CD museum at his home in Granville.
Lots of window pics coming out now, with most of the kids at various points (not Char or George) also Edo &Bea. It seems like the tabs had all their long range lenses focussed on those windows to get the money shots. In the daily fail montage of pictures of the Trooping they’re using that pic of Meg, along with the soldiers the fly past and the *official* balcony shot.
I was hoping for no pictures at all but this is just as good. I suspect that Harry said no to the carriage ride too.
Oh No! Looks like all the Meghan haters on your Facebook page are going to lose their racist, sexist minds! One likes to scream about “Royal Blood.” Every. Single. Time.
^^ Well, the joke’s on the derangers. Meghan has always been royal, regardless of blood. But anyway, as a matter-of-fact, Meghan also happens to be a direct line descendant of King Edward III (a 1300-era King of England) via her father’s maternal ancestry. In this respect, Meghan & Harry are 17th generation cousins. Since this connection is via Harry’s maternal ancestry, this means that Meghan is also related to the Spencers. LOL! God forbid, but even Meghan and Katie Keen very distantly share a common ancestral link through a different line, unconnected to the Spencers. W&K happen to be 11th cousins via their paternal lines. Yep, it’s a small world, especially the farther back we go. In the end, we’re all related.
I still remember when Emily Andrew and Omid Scobie had their joint Royal podcast in 2018. Glad to see her espouse these views.
^^ Emily Andrews was horrible on that OnHeir podcast. Omid Scobie shed himself of her crass wannabe leak-ridden a$$ fairly quickly. Andrews was tedious and her voice was so irritating and pretentious, especially next to Scobie’s marvelous baritone voice and sensible takes. Isn’t it obvious that EA is simply pandering for attention?! Like all the other thirsty rota rats, she’s scrambling for Sussex angles and rehash spin. 🙄 As @Crowhood aptly referred to EA upthread: “dizzy bitch.”
I Wonder, after being on the balcony in previous years, how the children fell about not being allowed this time?. Watching the Cambridge clan, and wessex two being allowed to. Children view things differently than adults. Glad our meghan helped keep them entertained. These kind of things brew resentment.
^^ Hopefully, none of the adjacent royal kiddies are overly concerned with not being on the balcony this time. It would be good if the young ones all maintain a friendly dynamic, even with knowing that the Cambinos are more front-and-center due to being direct line heirs — which is not all it’s cracked up to be, eh! But yeah, it will be interesting to see the trajectory of the younger generation of royals as they come-of-age. Mayhap they can all escape the hot glare of toxic rota depravity.
I recall enjoying the fun relationship and goofiness that existed between very young George and his older cousin Savannah on BP balcony at Trooping a few years back. Ideally, these Windsor cousins will continue to share good relationships, unsullied by the ‘silent contract’ and BM f*ckery. I hope that Archie & Lili might also be able to know and get along with their many cousins, without any of them being irreparably corrupted by Windsor adults and slimed by crapsh*t BM, especially as they enter their vulnerable teenage and twenty-something decades.
THe children all should have been welcomed to be on the balcony with their parents. The babies would not know the difference but questions probably were asked by children who were not on the balcony.
Great to see Madam Duchess, she looks happy and not at all tense. I’m sure the DM will accuse her of “stealing attention” as she interacted with the Phillips and Tindall girls but who cares. I haven’t seen video of her talking to them but the interactions seem cute and genuine. At least these kids don’t seem to have been poisoned against her, otherwise they’d be actively ignoring her like the Cambridge kids at that infamous polo game.
Who are the two girls with the big sister holding the little sister at the window? They are so cute!!! Reminds me of my sister and I at that age before we decided to fight like cats and dogs haha.
The taller girl with the long, wavy hair is Savannah Phillips. It looks like Isla Phillips is holding Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall is on the other side of them, but Mia isn’t seen in the views posted in the Twitter link in the header section here. Mia and Lena have a younger brother, Lucas Philip Tindall (who is probably somewhere further inside with Sienna Mozzi and California cousins Lili Diana and Archie). All the fun action is happening on the inside, not on the balcony. 😄
Fab.
I think Meghan has outhatted them all today! Even Camillia can’t compete with Meghan’s hat on this occasion.
Megs looks grand, I’m just stick on the description “Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family”. They just” and Peggy’d” everyone else, even the all important blood princesses 😂😂😂.
Meghan with kids she barely know and all are smiling and happy. That is true royalty for you. She may be hidden, but rest assured, she is the only life of the party in that sorry group (of course we can’t see Harry or the kids). Meghan is the true queen.
^^ We don’t know that Meghan ‘barely knows’ the Phillips and Tindall children. For all we know, M&H could be zooming often with them so their kids can get to know their extended cousins from afar — maybe not with the Cambinos though, due to their parents’ nasty attitudes.
At the very least, I’m sure M&H send cards and gifts to the younger Windsor clan all the time. I used to do that for my nieces and nephews when I lived in a different state, regardless of how I was getting along with their parents. 😉 Another thing to keep in mind is that Harry is a godparent to Lena Tindall, so I’m sure he takes that responsibility seriously. All of these youngsters are Harry’s first cousins, once removed.
On Twitter people started calling it Platty Joobs and the tweets are hilarious…
Hear me out: it is my firmly held belief that the image of H&M in the window with the kids, was them playfully swearing the kids to secrecy about seeing Archie and Lili-Di, who were also in the room.
Fight me!
Anyhooooo……….I seriously doubt this very much bcos I cant see H&M with their backs turned, as they were while they spoke with Duke of Gloucester(?) in a room in which A&L were also there, even if they kids were with their nanny as well as possibly their grandma.
I wanted to post comments on the Amber Heard section but you closed the comment section. I will no longer be following this website.
Hahahahahhaha (im laughing over the comment Karen, I mean Tataro made. Is the Johnny Depp section closed too🤦🏾♀️??)
Guys, f the time difference, wake up!! I need a post and some sarcastic comments about Andrew pulling a Tommy, daily fail making it seem as if H&M were put at the kiddie table, and Kim not getting in to Buckingham palace (her cry face meme).