The Sussexes arrived at Trooping ‘discreetly’ & were photographed at the window

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did attend Trooping the Colour and Archie and Lilibet were there too. Since they were “banned from the balcony,” I assumed that Harry and Meghan were just going to skip Trooping entirely… because I still honestly believe it was Harry’s call, and that he didn’t want any part of the balcony shenanigans. So I am definitely interested in learning what exactly happened behind-the-scenes to get the Sussexes at Trooping. The Sussex family watched from the Major General’s Office. No photos were taken of their arrival, it seems.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gathered in London on Thursday morning with Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family to watch the queen’s birthday parade, a hotly anticipated moment in royal history coming after two years of acrimonious allegations by the couple against Harry’s family. However they were not immediately seen on the televised version of events. The California-based couple were said to have arrived discreetly at Horse Guards Parade in London by car with their children, in contrast to some other members of the family who arrived publicly in horse-drawn carriages. William and Kate’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, arrived in a royal carriage with their mother and step-grandmother, Camilla. George was later seen on the balcony of a room known as the Major General’s Office, but Harry and Meghan and their kids stayed out of view as proceedings got underway. Their arrival was not filmed by TV cameras, and as the ceremonies began at 11 a.m., they had still not been shown on British TV screens, although palace sources had previously confirmed that Harry, Meghan, and their two children would be there.

This just emphasizes how stupid it was to make a big public show of “banning” the Sussexes from the balcony. Now the story and attention is on “where are they” and “are we going to see the kids” and “why is the balcony only for white people.” I also feel like it was a mistake to “ban” the York princesses from the balcony too – I genuinely believe people would want to see Eugenie, Beatrice and their kids, much more so than the octogenarians and septuagenarians making up the “working royal” roster.

The Telegraph says Harry & Meghan are watching Trooping from the window. Oh, pics!!!

