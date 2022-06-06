Princess Eugenie’s 16-month-old son August Brooksbank really is a redhead!

The York princesses attended the final event of the Platinum Jubbly, the parade in London on Sunday. Eugenie and Beatrice were there with their husbands, Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (respectively). I’m pretty sure I spy Edo’s oldest child, his son Wolfie, from his relationship with Dara Huang. Remember, he was living with Dara and they were engaged when he got with Beatrice. Dara and Edo seem to coparent well though, and Wolfie goes to some royal events here and there.
But the big story for the York princesses is that we got to see Eugenie’s son August Brooksbank for the first time since he was baby. Eugenie has been pretty careful about not showing August’s face on her Instagram and I get the vibe that Eugenie doesn’t want her kids to grow up as public figures in any way. That being said, August still got to enjoy the parade. August is about sixteen months old. I love that he’s a little redhead! He looks more like Fergie and Beatrice – those ginger genes are pretty strong! He’s a little cutie.
Photos courtesy of Instar and Getty.
I saw a little video of him where he seemed to be enjoying Ed Sheeran at the concert too. what a little cutie!
He is so cute oh my goodness. He looks just like his mom. So sweet.
I wonder if the RF is going to put out pictures of the Queen with all the great-grands like they did before. That might be why Eugenie is less worried about showing his face.
Unless Archie & Lili were at Buck House for the Trooping and kept away from the windows (which is possible, but it seems more likely that they stayed at Frogmore for the day), there was never a time when all of the kids were in the same place at the same time. George & Charlotte were in Wales on Saturday.
The timing doesn’t seem to add up, you’re right, but I can’t imagine they didn’t take one, right? Maybe they went on Wednesday after they arrived? Maybe Archie and Lili arrived in a separate car and they did it on Trooping Thursday?
Historical family photos are all the rage with royals, and with every great grandkid in the country for probably last time ever, the Queen definitely wanted one as an update to the 90th birthday photo.
I just don’t think Harry and Meghan would tell the Queen no to a request like that.
Wouldn’t surprise me if they photoshop them all together, taken at different times, in the same room.
I am expecting the release of some family portraits, especially of the Queen with the grandchildren.
Oh my! I guess Grandma Fergie left her
ginger mark on Eugene!
I hope one day we’ll hear of three little redheads getting into good mischief named Archie, Eugenie and Lili. 💗
Do you mean Archie, August, and Lili?
Adorable…I see some Harry. I love this small family and Jack seems to adore Eugenie. Love em.
I think he looks just like his father, that’s the first thing I see
Same. Eye shape, nose, face shape. He’s so much like his dad.
August does look like his father. Both Jack and Eugenie are both good looking so I am not surprised how cute he is!!! August seems like a wonderful and good baby. He certainly is stealing the show in his antics and his fabulous Union Jack sweater to boot!! I saw a post, probably here, we’re August is in his seat, that has a the top portion angled downward as he is in the kitchen of Frogmore Cottage, in the kitchen, though the angle is from the back. He seems to be a very happy baby!! I hope to see more of him but alas, the Brookbanks are out in Portugal now.
@ Alexandria, doesn’t he?? I think that Jack is stand up guy. He and Eugenie seem to love each other deeply. Looking at them throughout the years they always seem happy to be with each other. Holding hands and he clearly adores Eugenie as the way he looks at her.
Of course I still see his parents in him, I just see a bit of Harry too. In summary, dang he’s cute! I’m a softie for Jack in glasses too. Much better looking at him than the Incandescent one.
the york sisters are growing on me. they seem like good people.
That Union Jack sweater is sweet and kind of perfect on August-who looks like a cutie no matter what he’d be wearing.
I’m also struck by how slim Eugenie’s waist is in the candid shot where she’s wearing the wine-colored dress. She’s not overweight, just well-endowed-and that makes it a challenge to find flattering dresses.
@ damejudi, the dress does look fabulous on Eugenie!! The cut and color look fabulous on her!! I love these deep rich jewel tones on her.
My daughter isn’t curvy but she is a DD and she has the endless struggle for dresses. But I think she has given up and just purchases separates.
I liked the dress Eugenie had on for the church service, which was quite similar to this (although the color was surprising). Bea’s dress is a great color for her. Eugenie and Bea both look happy.
And August did visit,with his parents,Harry and meghan and their children I imagine August had fun with his cousins
From what I have read, there has been bo mention that they were all together. Do you happen to have a link? If so, please share!
I think Tessa is assuming that August went to California in February with Jack and Eugenie.
There is a clip of him giving a little royal wave which was just everything. He is a cutie.
What an adorable debut!!!
Digital 🦄, I wish I’d seen that tiny wave but I might have burst from cuteness overload so perhaps it’s best I didn’t.
Such a cute little boy. That last picture kills me for some reason. He needs to see what’s going on and get a good view of the action!
That and the fact he is desperately trying to get free so he can be a common little one wanting to venture off and get into trouble!!
The worst thing you will hear is when a toddler is not within eyesight and the house is completely quiet. Antics are carrying on and you worry what you will find……
He is adorable. How old is Beatrice daughter?
I think she was born in September, so she’s not even a year old.
What a cutie-pie. I thought Eugenie was looking beautiful, too.
She does!! I tried to find more pictures of her and Jack, with a shot of her in the dress not amongst the crowd but no such luck.
Bit I did find these and they are too cute!!😌
he’s a really cute little boy. The york sisters both seem happy and settled in their lives, which is nice to see given the craziness they grew up with. I love the color of Beatrice’s dress.
Nice to see that he appears to be in long pants, rather than the ludicrous shorts and knee socks get-up.
He is simply adorable.
I just see the Windsor genes in him. He is a cutie patooty.
He’s cute.
He looks like his Dad but with red hair.
August is a cutie. I see Fergie, Beatrice and Jack in him.
What a cute little guy. I don’t know who he looks like more but he definitely has dad’s ears! The kid with dark hair in that first pic is confirmed to be Wolfie, Edo’s son.
He is such a cutie! He looks like a cross between both parents. 😊
Where is the criticism of her bringing a 16 month old when you ripped Kate for bringing Louis? Also, its so gross you are so critical of Kate’s parenting. Like you know anything about it…
Eugenie never aggrandized herself, publicly declaring herself to be an expert on Early Childhood Development.
That’s why KKKhate is being criticized. She claims to know ALL about it.
Because August’s behavior seemed fine and appropriate for a 16 month old?
It’s not that Kate shouldn’t have brought Louis as an absolute matter. It’s that Louis obviously was overwhelmed at the Trooping (I understand why he was there though) and at the pageant also seemed overwhelmed and antsy. Kate and William had other options besides bringing him especially to the pageant if they didn’t think he could last for the whole thing.
I’d say the difference is that Louis was visibly melting down and looked miserable during the events, and it was obvious that he shouldn’t have been there by that point. With a baby, typically they have times of the day (post-nap) that are optimal for being out and about for a bit of time, so I’m sure Eugenie timed his naps around the scheduled events that day.
Had August been melting down too (instead of looking happy and adorable!) of course we’d be saying the same about Eugenie as was said about Kate.
You guys are always about supporting women but I think everyone here is nothing but a hypocrite, you all like to criticize Kate for every little thing. Nobody is perfect but yet you guys like to tear her down, talking about her parenting skills as if you live with her, I will to know how you feel if someone said the same about you.
Kate has consistently been praised as the ‘greatest mother of all time’. That is how she markets herself as well as a self proclaimed expert in child development.I even remember the headline where the Keenbridge kids were ‘made of the right stuff’. All to embiggen kate and place her above other mothers, who actually work hard and take care of the kids without nannies and staff. So watching kate get put in her place by a 4 year old is quite amusing, I’m not gonna lie.
Katrina, like you, everyone is allowed to have an opinion.
Calm down.
@ February Pisces, right? Amusing and sorry I laughed!
A February Pisces too (21st).
Does August seem visibly in frustrated or distress or unable to withstand the events at all? Is sitting with a child that probably slept at some point given how young he is the same as dragging a 4-year-old in a costume all over the grounds of Buckingham for hours just for a photo op?
.
Has August’s mum taken part in a coordinated campaign of harassment and defamation along with the British tabloid media against another mum of small children (and her very own relative) about how awful of a parent she’ll be and how horrible her children will be? A woman of color in a vulnerable position at that?
.
No! No to all of these questions. No to you. No to Khate.
.
Khate gets what she gave and what she started. When you put hate out in the world originally, don’t be surprised when it comes back tenfold. Khate needs to learn to take the hate as well as her venomous heart dishes it out! Or stop dishing it out and publicly own and apologize for everything she’s done. Until then pound sand about any criticism Khate gets, it’s WELL EARNED.
^^^Every damn word.^^^
HeyJude, that sums it up perfectly. *Chef’s Kiss*
Precious little boy. Eugenie and Jack seem like they have a lot of love in their home. So glad he gets to grow up in normalcy. I wish them the best.
So cute! And better yet, he looks perceptive. Intelligence in babies often shows as curiosity and focus. Watch this one for making his own way in the world and doing it well.
My own August looked his most gingery at that age, so I’ll be interested to see if he stays that way or takes on Eugenie’s coloring soon (as my kid took on my own just a few months later).
Wow, I’d like to see that beautiful little boy with Archie and Lili. Three redheads on the loose! And then with Harry in the background!
Wow! Little August looks a lot like baby Harry. The family genes are strong!
He’s just adorable.
Eugenie is so pretty. She has the most beautiful coloring I think, with the glossy dark hair and fair but rosy skin. And her smile is lovely too. She’s one of those women who glows.
I love that there’s a whole ginger gang now! (And it’s all the good eggs- Harry, his kids, Eugenie’s kid.)
Eugenie’s son at 16 months, is better behaved than the 4 y/o. That kid looked around, saw he was being watched, and went back to his mom abuse. Couldn’t have happened to a nicer, early childhood expert, and not from a poor, and fatherless home. What are the odds?
Petty me, that Louis is displaying terrorist tendencies. Teach him better than that kate, and willie, do it now.
Margaret, they wanted to be the center of attention and thought that taking the kids with them everywhere would guarantee it. My takeaway from all of this is that if you’re determine to thrust children into these situations, then you need to prepare them. How you do that with the size of the crowd, etc., I don’t know. Louis should have been in the carriage, waiting around in a room, and then put on the balcony. It was too much for him. That’s on the parents. They shouldn’t have made him go to this event. I suspect that when they told him he was going, he had a mini melt down because he didn’t want to go. Just a feeling I have. Since they did decide to bring him to this event, they should have got him out of there when he started this “tantrum” and taken him home. Where was the Nanny that they could have shoved him off to? I have never believed that KHate was spending much time with the kids, but Louis’ disrespect was completely surprising. Frankly, I don’t lay this one at W’s door, I think if she spent more time with him then he wouldn’t be doing this stuff. As far as the disrespect goes, I have a feeling this is what he does. No one is trying to correct that behavior. It could be because he’s the youngest and youngest children can be spoiled. But my money is on the fact that the parents aren’t spending time with the kids
What do you mean terrorist tendency ? Are you serious ?