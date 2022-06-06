Princess Eugenie’s 16-month-old son August Brooksbank really is a redhead!

The York princesses attended the final event of the Platinum Jubbly, the parade in London on Sunday. Eugenie and Beatrice were there with their husbands, Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (respectively). I’m pretty sure I spy Edo’s oldest child, his son Wolfie, from his relationship with Dara Huang. Remember, he was living with Dara and they were engaged when he got with Beatrice. Dara and Edo seem to coparent well though, and Wolfie goes to some royal events here and there.

But the big story for the York princesses is that we got to see Eugenie’s son August Brooksbank for the first time since he was baby. Eugenie has been pretty careful about not showing August’s face on her Instagram and I get the vibe that Eugenie doesn’t want her kids to grow up as public figures in any way. That being said, August still got to enjoy the parade. August is about sixteen months old. I love that he’s a little redhead! He looks more like Fergie and Beatrice – those ginger genes are pretty strong! He’s a little cutie.

