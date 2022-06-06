‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #126: Meghan looked expensive at the Jubilee



Introduction: Minutes 0 to 5:30

We’ll have episodes out for the next two weeks and then we’ll be off for two weeks. We’re also taking two weeks off in July because I’m moving. Both of us want new cars but we’re waiting on that. Chandra has been watching the French Open and is happy that American Coco Gauff was in the final (note by Kaiser: Coco lost!). You can listen below!

Royals: Minutes 5:30 to 29

Duchess Meghan made a quiet visit to the Uvalde memorial and she brought food to blood drive volunteers, who had no idea who she was. One woman said she thought Meghan was a neighbor and that Meghan was sweet. Meghan seems to prefer to do quiet, respectful work on the ground.

After we heard that Harry and Meghan were going to the Jubilee there was so much hysteria about whether they would pull a “stunt,” if they would overshadow the Queen and if would bring Netflix cameras despite the fact that Netflix didn’t request a press pass. It’s all very predictable. We also heard that the Sussexes likely arranged with the Queen to spend Lilibet’s first birthday with her privately. The Cambridges are going to be in Wales for Jubilee events on that day. It’s clear that the two couples are being kept apart.

The Sussexes arrived in England on Wednesday night by commercial flight and were greeted at the airport by armored SUVS and the Queen’s protection service. It’s interesting how Harry got security for this visit considering that he is fighting in court for protection while in the UK.

For Trooping The Color they were not on the balcony but watched from the Major General’s Office. Meghan was photographed wearing a wide sun hat with a giant bow and she wore a cute cap sleeve dress.

Prince William, Prince Charles and Princess Anne arrived to the Jubilee on horseback in full military regalia while The Queen and her cousin, The Duke of Kent, watched from the balcony. Chandra saw some tweets about that which cracked her up. The balcony was very subdued this year. The Queen, The Cambridges and their kids, Camilla and Charles and the Duke of Kent and his wife were there. Sophie, Edward and her kids were on the balcony but they were pushed to the side. More of the royal family, especially the children, should have been included.

Kate, Camilla and the Cambridge children arrived by carriage. Kate wore a white McQueen coatdress with shoulder pads that she last wore to the G7 last year. George wore a suit with a blue tie, Charlotte had on a blue dress and Louis was in a sailor outfit that William wore as a child to a Trooping the Colour in the 1980s. I play a segment from Zoom where we talked about the royals.

In a section we recorded on Friday, we talk about the Jubilee service. Both couples came without their children. Meghan was wearing a Dior belted coat that looked cream in photos but was actually pale lilac. She looked rich and expensive. Kate was wearing a yellow Emilia Wickstead with a weird criss cross high waistline. Her Philip Treacy hat was in a saucer shape and had floral embellishments underneath. Chandra doesn’t think it’s the same hat she wore to Harry and Meghan’s wedding.

Zara Tindall was in a fuchsia dress that was so fug! Eugenie was in an orange short sleeve dress and Beatrice had on a pleated blue dress with little white buttons down the front. It was like she stole Kate’s style!

Several outlets including The Daily Mail and People said that the body language between the Cambridges and Sussexes at the service was tense. (Here’s a link to the video of Kate giving sideeye.)

The Daily Mirror reported that the Sussexes went to Clarence House before the service, so they spent some time with Charles and Camilla.

The Queen is not going to the horse race on Saturday the 4th so Chandra thinks the Sussexes and their children will visit her.

Omid Scobie has been doing great analysis of the royal family in his new Yahoo UK column.

The verdict

We talk about a recent court verdict

Comments of the Week: Minutes 38:45 to end

My comment of the week is from Crowhood on the post about Jana Kramer having an affair with her married Dancing with The Stars partner.

Kaiser’s comment of the week is from Amy Bee on the post about the Archbishop of Canterbury saying Andrew wanted to make amends.

Thanks for listening bitches!

