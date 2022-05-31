It sounds like Queen Elizabeth will make time for Lilibet’s first birthday, huh

Over the Memorial Day weekend, the British tabloid media was full of stories about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Hilariously, Meghan and Harry haven’t told palace aides their plans, so the aides don’t have any solid information to leak to the tabloids. So the aides are just whining about how Harry and Meghan better not do anything to “distract” from the Queen, forgetting the fact that they’re the ones trying to leak sh-t about the Sussexes (which distracts from the Queen). In any case, it’s abundantly clear that the Queen is absolutely delighted that her favorite grandson (I said what I said) is bringing his children back to the UK. Aides sniffed at the idea that the Queen would deign to attend a birthday party for Lilibet, but aides also believe that the Queen is going to do like ten events in four days? It’s ridiculous. So yet another outlet spoke to additional royal sources, and now they’re admitting that yeah, the Queen probably will spend some private time with the Sussexes. LOL.
The Queen has freed up her diary to attend a possible first birthday party for Lilibet — Harry and Meghan’s daughter named in her honour. Her Majesty, 96, is likely to miss her favourite sporting event, the Derby, on Saturday — the day her great granddaughter turns one.
Aides are making every effort to manage Her Majesty’s diary so as not to tire her. She has been at Craigowan Lodge, her Highlands bolthole with its own wheelchair-friendly lift on her Balmoral Estate.
Sources close to the Queen say it is becoming “increasingly unlikely” she will travel to Epsom for the Derby after all three of her horses pulled out of the race. Efforts had been made to ensure she could get to the royal box on the big day but palace sources tell The Sun it will be called off. The Queen, who will remain in Scotland until the middle of the week, will also miss Thursday’s official Trooping the Colour salute. She will instead appear twice on the Buckingham Palace balcony — once to receive a salute from returning guardsmen and then with family for the RAF flypast.
[From The Sun]
The Queen has apparently only missed the Derby twice during her reign, but I think this was always going to be the case, where she would cancel her appearance this year. It’s one thing to make very stage-managed appearances at the Royal Windsor Horse Show (which is actually on the Windsor Castle complex) and quite another to be out at a horse event in public, without the ability to completely control her surroundings and everything else. I doubt QEII was ever going to go to the Derby this year. My guess is that Harry and Meghan already invited her to a private birthday party for Lilibet on Saturday. I’m also starting to wonder if the Queen’s coziness with the Sussexes is exactly why she was sent to Scotland ahead of the Jubbly. Those aides didn’t want the photos of the Queen racing over to Frogmore as soon as the Sussexes arrived.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
-
-
DEN HAAG, 15-014-2022, Zuiderpark
De Invictus Games is een internationaal sportevenement voor fysiek en mentaal gewonde militairen.Deze editie is in Nederland Zuiderpark, Den Haag.
FOTO:
The Invictus Games is an international sporting event for physically and mentally injured soldiers. This edition is in Nederlasnd Zuiderpark, The Hague.
The Invictus Games is an international sporting event for physically and mentally injured soldiers. This edition is in Nederlasnd Zuiderpark, The Hague.
Op de foto: Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,Image: 683324675, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: (c) beschermde foto en verplichte volledige naamsvermelding tenzij anders voorafgaand overeengekomen of vermeld,geen gebruik zonder toestemming, alleen eenmalig gebruik, opslag in databank verboden, / Caption in file Info, Copyright marked, stricktly one t, Model Release: no, Credit line: Patrick van Emst / Avalon
-
-
DEN HAAG, 15-014-2022, Zuiderpark
De Invictus Games is een internationaal sportevenement voor fysiek en mentaal gewonde militairen.Deze editie is in Nederland Zuiderpark, Den Haag.
FOTO:
The Invictus Games is an international sporting event for physically and mentally injured soldiers. This edition is in Nederlasnd Zuiderpark, The Hague.
The Invictus Games is an international sporting event for physically and mentally injured soldiers. This edition is in Nederlasnd Zuiderpark, The Hague.
Op de foto: Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,Image: 683324725, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: (c) beschermde foto en verplichte volledige naamsvermelding tenzij anders voorafgaand overeengekomen of vermeld,geen gebruik zonder toestemming, alleen eenmalig gebruik, opslag in databank verboden, / Caption in file Info, Copyright marked, stricktly one t, Model Release: no, Credit line: Patrick van Emst / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 23: Queen Elizabeth II is given a tour during a visit to The Chelsea Flower Show 2022 at the Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 23, 2022 in London, England. The Chelsea Flower Show returns to its usual place in the horticultural calendar after being cancelled in 2020 and postponed in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic. This year sees the Show celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and also a theme of calm and mindfulness running through the garden designs.,Image: 693865616, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: PAUL GROVER / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 23: Queen Elizabeth II is given a tour during a visit to The Chelsea Flower Show 2022 at the Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 23, 2022 in London, England. The Chelsea Flower Show returns to its usual place in the horticultural calendar after being cancelled in 2020 and postponed in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic. This year sees the Show celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and also a theme of calm and mindfulness running through the garden designs.,Image: 693865774, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: PAUL GROVER / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 23: Queen Elizabeth II is given a tour during a visit to The Chelsea Flower Show 2022 at the Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 23, 2022 in London, England. The Chelsea Flower Show returns to its usual place in the horticultural calendar after being cancelled in 2020 and postponed in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic. This year sees the Show celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and also a theme of calm and mindfulness running through the garden designs.,Image: 693865793, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: PAUL GROVER / Avalon
-
-
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, on the Yellow Carpet ahead of the Invictus Games. The Invictus Games will take place from 16 to 22 April 2022 at the Zuiderpark and are intended for soldiers and veterans in the service who have been psychologically injured Robin Utrecht.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 15 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, on the Yellow Carpet ahead of the Invictus Games. The Invictus Games will take place from 16 to 22 April 2022 at the Zuiderpark and are intended for soldiers and veterans in the service who have been psychologically injured Robin Utrecht.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 15 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the Friends and Family reception during the 2022 Invictus Games in The Hague. The reception at the Invictus Games Park is hosted by the city of The Hague and the Dutch Ministry of Defence
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 15 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the Friends and Family reception during the 2022 Invictus Games in The Hague. The reception at the Invictus Games Park is hosted by the city of The Hague and the Dutch Ministry of Defence
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 15 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Perhaps they plan to christen her that day?
I know many here have poo poked the idea, but I wouldn’t be the least bit shocked if they held a christening ceremony just to please granny.
If that was true it would be leaked to press. A christening at Windsor requires involvement of the Palace. It’s being reported by the Telegraph that there will be no christening.
“To please granny” The same granny who didn’t bother going to Archie’s christening?! Even though she’s the head of their church.
The same granny that they have both made very clear that they love and talk to often; the same granny their daughter is named after. So yes, its plausible they might do some things “to please granny” (such as attend the Jubbly.)
Or she’s already Christened
@Yeahright, the Queen was in Scotland and M&H didn’t want to postpone the christening, because she had friends from America over, I think it was the July 4th weekend.
@Jan, that’s my recollection as well, TQ was in Edinburgh at Holyrood for her usual end of June/early July visit that week, while that weekend was the three day July 4 holiday in the US, which would have been convenient for some guests. Assumed they discussed it with her prior to setting the date.
Also, IIRC people here said there were other times TQ didn’t attend the christening of a great grandchild, Archie’s wasn’t the first.
Well, it’s only important to attend George’s christening since he is the great-grandchild that matters.
@Jan, Windyriver, the queen did not leave for Holyrood until the day after Archie’s christening. She spent the weekend at Sandringham. Nothing was on her calendar and it was basically reported that she had already planned to spend the weekend there before heading off to Scotland. There was no real reason given for not attending Archie’s christening, so some, including rota reporters, used Holyrood as an excuse.
Looks like my other comment wasn’t posted, maybe because there were links.
@Mary – You’re not correct. TQ was in Edinburgh to begin Holyrood Week on Friday, June 28 in 2019. This was when she usually went, end of June. She had events in Scotland through Wednesday, July 3 as per the Royal website. Archie’s christening was Saturday, July 6. In theory TQ could have made her way back to Windsor on Thursday or Friday, but she didn’t, and we were told in advance she wouldn’t be at the christening. I remember looking this up at the time. If you recall she spent a weekend at Sandringham, maybe that’s where she went after Scotland, instead of to Windsor.
@Windyriver, my bad if I had the incorrect weekend but my main point remains the same: the queen was at Sandringham when Archie was christened. She had nothing scheduled on her calendar, so, while the Sussexes picked a date that did not conflict with the Queen’s official schedule, the queen chose to kick back at Sandringham for the weekend instead of attending Archie’s christening. There was no reason given other than that the queen simply wanted to spend the weekend at sandringham. That to me was an intentional slight.
I also think Lili’s already been christened, probably either last summer or when Eugenie and Jack visited this February (Eugenie could be a godparent to her).
It is a real possibility.
The Queen appears to like Meghan very much. The RR need to get over the fact that The Queen wants the Sussex to visit and spend time with her, Harry and the grandchildren.
Yeah Liz likes Meghan so much she didn’t lift a finger to help her when she was struggling. She doesn’t mind helping out mummy little pedo though.
Meghan says she gets on well with the Queen. Fans need to accept this.
I don’t understand their relationship but HM gets along with HM (and this is from their own mouths) so I’m sure they like each other. You can still dislike the Queen (as I do) but it seems true.
Meghan can like those people all she wants Liz is still a horrible person. Old age and her eventual death isn’t going to change that fact.
it was the men in grey who didn’t lift a finger, and the men in grey who signed off on the 12 million payoff.
LMAO and I’m the Easter Bunny
Trying to paint their relationship as Vader vs Skywalker is hilarious. No one, but absolutely no one made Harry or Meghan go anywhere. They are going because they want to go.
@ Wiglet Watcher, I suspect that TQ admires and respects Meghan very much. Much more than she does as the other one. They hadn’t been married very long when she took the overnight trip on the train together, something which she didn’t do with the Stepford wife within the first 7+ years with her. TQ respects that Meghan, without the advantage given the rest of the BaRF have, took on philanthropy on her own and early in her. Meghan can hold her own, whether it’s working in BA or giving a speech in front of the U.N. Meghan is respected on her own, NOT for simply marrying into the family.
Yeah…whatever we think and feel about what Elizabeth did or didn’t do (and I completely understand YeahRight’s stance because I’m partially there as well), it’s been made clear multiple times by both Harry AND Meghan that they’ve always been on good terms with her. They have a direct line to her, they talked about how she and Philip were the only ones who didn’t turn on them post-Oceania…it is what it is. BothSidesNow also brings up a good point: Elizabeth seems to have warmed up to Meghan far more than she ever did to Kate (who she all but iced out at that December 2020 “Magnificent Seven” photo op).
I wonder if PC, the environmentalist, will continue with trooping the colour and the flyovers with vapor trails when he is king.
I would imagine so , as it happens on the anniversary of day of he will be Crowned and has been going on for 350 years since Charles II was in charge
In other words, he has no choice.
But it could be altered to be more environmentally friendly. I highly doubt there was a flyover 350 years ago.
All that money and time spent on events she won’t even attend. Ugh. The courtiers are idiots. They should have streamlined this whole jubbly.
It very much feels like Betty is done with the job of being the “Queen”. There is a sense of freedom about her nowadays…. she seems to be free to just be an old woman and a loving grandmother who wants to spend time with her family. I expect Charles will be announced as a Regent quite soon after the Jubbly.
Yes, I think that something like that needs to happen so it will stop all the silly stories about the Queen’s mobility issues and engagements.
Another BS story. It’s well documented that Betty doesn’t like babies.
She likes horses and dogs, I doubt she will be attending a birthday party.
I mean it could be a birthday tea with cake or something. Birthdays for 1yr olds are mostly just for the adults anyways. Imagine the dogs could be there too.
Well, its not like she’s babysitting, lol. I believe the queen could spare an hour for her great grandchild’s birthday party. Especially since this could be the only time she gets to see her. Not trying to be morbid either but I’m guessing the queen will have more opportunities to see the Cambridge children than the Sussex kids.
Does she see any of the children much? Funny how W&K had video and pictures taken visiting her after H&M had been there at Easter but other than that nothing ever leaks?
Well, Harry said he wanted his kids to meet her, so I’m sure she’ll be seeing them at some point, whether it’s the party or not. And this particular baby is specifically named for her. She’s also very fond of Harry, and we know whatever corgis/dogs are around will be in Meghan’s corner.
I wonder though – even if she generally hasn’t liked babies, and doesn’t see much of her other great grandchildren – if she’s been zooming with H&M, maybe she’s seen a lot more, and interacted more, with Archie and Lili than she might have otherwise, and has more emotional connection. There’s that waffle maker she sent (well, had sent) Archie for Xmas…
Yeah I think she will see the Sussexes on Saturday for Lilibets birthday, and photos will be possibly released a few weeks after?? Could be a christening too but that might be too difficult to manage (depends where?)
What would be the reason for pictures to be released? And who would be releasing them?
IDK if they would, just thinking out loud lol. Can just see the Palace wanting photos to match those of Archies christening, but H&M might not want them public, which I totally understand! I didn’t think they would return for the Jubbly at all so my predictions are unlikely to be accurate 😅
Harry and Meghan haven’t sanctioned the Palace to release any of their pictures of them and their family since they left. I don’t think this will change just because it’s the Queen’s Jubilee.
IF — big IF — any pictures were released, I could imagine the Queen wanting to do so to use her influence to indicate publicly that the Sussexes are indeed much loved members of her family. I can imagine Charles supporting this as an indication that they are “not a racist family”. I can imagine Harry and Meghan wanting to preserve their children’s privacy, and not really being interested in having such pictures be public.
My guess is that any pictures taken will remain private, at least for now.
Pictures will definitely be released.
I could see them doing it on Mother’s Day next year (or some other holiday) via World Central Kitchen or one of their other nonprofit partners in order to raise money for the charity.
If they do release pictures, I hope they are all in matching 1st bday party hats.
I wouldn’t discount her putting in an appearance at the party. She seems to be changing things up lately and a children’s birthday party just might be right up her alley now. I hope they’ll have pics of her wearing a party hat too!
The Cambridges must be going insane with jealousy right about now. None of their children has ever had a private birthday party with the queen. Then you throw in the fact that every paper is reporting the fact she is Liz’s namesake, add in all the extra prep being done to ensure things run as smoothly as possible for the Sussex’s, and the C’s are probably choking on their breakfast. Breakfast I might add, they’re forced to eat in another country because everyone who matters knows they can’t conduct themselves with any deportment whatsoever.
@ Lady D, I think that if we all listen well enough, we can hear Incandescent screaming at such a frequency that only dogs can hear!! Bullyiam has lost his ability to sleep, as he is in constant shock to HIS exile out of the country, with HER no less!! All while KHate is screaming and calling CarolE non stop in fits of crying, blubbering to which her own Mum who can’t understand one convoluted word!! There are buttons and wiglets flying through the air as we speak…..oh, the horror!
The poor buttons and “hair” never saw this coming……
I’m here for whatever angst, envy, fury, and misery the Hatebridges are feeling right now.
Karma is a grown ass beyotch. 😁😆😎
This Aides are a Bunch of Idiots they are trying so desperately to control the queen while trying to leak against the Sussex . For all the talks about the Sussex over shadowing the Jubilee its the Aides and the press making the Jubilee all about the Sussex their so desperately for news for a Narrative where the Sussex are the bad guys .
@ Banessa, yes! They are the ones putting Harry and Meghan out front for ALL to see and read about!! They are not very good at playing games!! They always seem to out themselves, and quite badly at that.
I guess I don’t understand why they didn’t move the Queen to BP in the past week, so she’s settled in and its less effort for her to get to the various events – if she’s staying at BP, then having her appear on the balcony isn’t a big deal at all. St. Paul’s is a lot closer than if she’s in Windsor. etc. And I also bet BP is a lot easier for wheelchairs. It seems weird to say that there’s this old woman who is so frail and tires so easily so we’re going to fly her to Scotland for a few days and then bring her back and put her back in her 1000 year old castle and then make her travel to London for various events when she has a home in London where many of these events are taking place. I get that there are renovations, but BP is still open to the public and again many of the events are taking place there, so it can’t that bad, you know?
Anyway, I digress. I’m LOLing at the idea that the Queen is clearing her schedule for Lili’s birthday. My guess is there will be a celebration but it may just be some cake, balloons and a few family members gathered. I would laugh so hard though if they released a picture of the queen in a party hat with Lili at Windsor. (That’s not going to happen and I know it lol, but its still a fun image.)
It’d basically be a joint birthday party for the two of them. Of COURSE she wants to be there with party hats flyin’!
Absolutely!!! Much better than sitting around having AK up her arse every 3 seconds….as TQ thinks to herself, my gawd woman, get a JOB and leave me the F alone….
@Becks: I believe the Queen’s apartments at BP are under renovation but it’s not a bad idea for her to be stationed at BP after she returns from Scotland.
I mean Epsom Derby was never going to happen because of the logistics. And as I said the other day, that trip to Scotland was probably the Palace trying to keep Harry away from the Queen. Soon after his visit in April she was sent to Sandringham perhaps because the Palace feared a return visit from Harry on his way back to California.
I am guessing this time has been earmarked for Lili’s christening.
Two birds and one stone.
Also it makes sense for Lilibet Snr to spend time for Lilibet Jnr as this might literally be the last time they meet where Liz is lucid.
Hey universe: Sussex copyright only photos of Lillibet Sr and Jr in birthday tiaras please and thank you.
Yaaaaaaassssss please!
I don’t know the difference between any of these events so I am off to google them
Can someone help me out please. I googled this trooping the color and the raf flypast and the royals seem to stand on the balcony for both. However I use to assume that first it was. Carriage ride followed by going on the balcony for the flypast all in the same day as in one event. Where have I gone wrong in my assumption because I am seriously lost here
Trooping the Colour happens at the horse grounds for the Household Cavalry, down the road a bit from BP. Viewing (presumably from a balcony, although I don’t recall seeing photos) happens there, then everybody gets in their carriages or on their horses–the Queen rode sidesaddle back in the day–for the ride up Pall Mall to BP, whence they stand on the balcony & wave & watch the flypast.
So, two different locations, same day, ‘trooping’ first, carriage procession/parade in the middle, balcony/fly-past second.
Yes, the Queen finally gets it right: go to your great grandchild’s first birthday. Get rid of trouble-making Will and Kate. That’s how to handle your business.
Oh, I definitely thought her wanting to spend time with the Sussex clan was why she was packed up and taken to Scotland in what seems like a last minute move
Or the queen may host the party for Lili at Windsor. Side note: Lilibet II will be eligible to run for US president because she was born in California. A 34 year wait but there it is. Not since Queen Victoria a direct descendant of a monarch could become head of state in another country. ( Correct me if I’m wrong.) Lili would be elected not in a birth lottery and the most she could get is 8 yrs as Chief Executive, but the power she could have and the good she could do from the Oval Office. It makes House Sussex more fascinating.
There are some descendants of Kaiser Wilhelm II (himself a grandson of Victoria) who were eligible to be president. Also some Romanovs and Bonapartes.
I’m being quiet because Ive traveled to be with my mom who’s 90 today. Talk about mobility issues. While the Jubbly is a huge waste of money with Liz only participating in very few events, I don’t blame them one bit for limiting her activities. I love that she’s cleared her decks (diary) for a joint birthday get together with the Sussexes. If she actually goes to Frogmore Cottage instead of having them come to her, that will be terribly sweet.
Do we think that shipping all the “working” royals all over the UK on that day is an elaborate cover for keeping Bulliam and Khate out of the way? I mean, they could have scheduled those visits anytime.
Happy Birthday to your Mom C-Shell. I hope she has a good day!
I think that Charles and the Queen now have a better sense of the underhanded machinations that the Cambridges have employed— to the detriment of the Sussexes, and to the future of the monarchy. So, I do think that that the goal was to get William and Kate out of the way — while saving face. I’m thinking that the visits were only announced after things were sorted out with the Sussexes. While they could have scheduled the visits any time, I would also have thought that any such visits scheduled as part of the Jubbly celebrations would have been scheduled and publicly announced far earlier than these visits actually were.
Wishing you and your Mom a lovely day of celebrations of your own!
@ C-She’ll, Happy Birthday to your Mum!!! I hope that she had a splendid birthday with lots of cake and had a magnificent time!
(I love birthdays 🥳)
As for TQ, we know how dearly she cares for Harry!! If I remember correctly, didn’t we see her drive to Frogmore when he touched done once when he was in Britain last year? Am I remembering this correctly?
Thanks, y’all! My mom thanks you, too, 🥳
Yep, Liz drove HERSELF to FC to see Harry and the pics showed her smiling and happy. Doubt we’ll get such delighted pics this time (or any, really), but I’ll bet she’s looking forward to it.
Happy Birthday to your mom🎈
I would so love a picture of the queen with all four Sussexes. If Meghan or Harry could set up the camera to take the picture, either of them can get the royalties from the pic and give all to charity (unlike Kate, who keeps the money for herself).
It is lowkey pissing me off that the queen is using the Sussex fairy dust to also rehab her own legacy too. After paying to make Andrew’s problem go away and her selfish lobbying, she is going to have people saying how wonderful she is for welcoming the Sussexes with open arms.
Sigh.
I believe a photo of QE2 and the Sussex children WILL be taken and AT LEAST 1 will be officially released (possibly included with all great grand kids or all Sussexes together) and the main reason H&M would be willing to allow it is to prevent their ERASURE. This is a point that was a little glossed over in Oprah but both M&H made sure to mention they understood the importance their marriage and children represent. M even emphasized this “it’s not theirs (BRF) to take away” (the children’s heritage) and when talking about The Bench “If you can see it you can be it.”
Especially when you consider that her pre-royal history is attempting to be diminished/ overwritten by the BM, the cray-cray birther nutjobs online, the SWF replacement K has been doing and the commentary verbiage reeking of “1 drop rule” mentality H&M have consistently shown they are actively protecting THEIR legacy and nobody can take what they are not willing to give.
“Pics or it didn’t happen- Royals Addition”
RoyalBlue, I see your point.
I like H&M. I think they are the only real human beings in the bunch. I don’t like the Queen and think monarchy should be abolished. That said, it is clear that Harry loves his grandmother which is his right. It doesn’t make me admire him less or admire her at all. She’s not my granny!