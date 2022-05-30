The Sussexes plan to ‘limit’ their public engagements while they’re in the UK

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will make their way to the UK shortly, if they haven’t already arrived in Windsor as I’m writing this. The important dates this week: Trooping the Colour on June 2, the service at St. Paul’s Cathedral on June 3, The Derby and the Platinum Party at the Palace on June 4, and the Big Jubilee Lunch on June 5. So far, Harry and Meghan are basically only confirmed for the June 3rd church service, although there have been rumors that they are invited to The Derby as well. I think the Sussexes confirmed to Buckingham Palace that they would go to the church service but they’re not saying what else they’ll do. Which has left the Palace briefing the media about how they desperately hope the Sussexes won’t be seen too much. Some highlights from the Daily Mail:

Low profile: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have told the Queen that they will keep a low profile during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations next weekend and will only take part in official engagements after the Monarch ‘ordered the family to come together’ with ‘no dramas’ to overshadow the events. Lilibet’s birthday on June 4: A source told The Sun: ‘Harry and Meghan will want to celebrate Lilibet’s birthday somehow with their family. But diaries are full on Saturday. There isn’t much wriggle room to fit in a birthday party for a one-year-old.’ LOL the Sussexes aren’t telling BP their plans: Organisers of the Jubilee are said to be ‘frustrated’ over a ‘lack of clarity’ in regard to where the Sussexes will be appearing and when, according to The Telegraph. They said they have fears that the novelty of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex being back in Britain for the huge 70th Jubilee celebrations will ‘overshadow’ the Queen’s special weekend. Those organising the royal events of next weekend are concerned that the couple’s ‘habit of making unpublicised appearances’ could lead to a ‘circus’. Harry & Meghan probably won’t do many public engagements? The Telegraph reported that the Sussexes are ‘intending to limit themselves to public engagements’ next weekend, instead focusing on spending time with family in private, and not making these unannounced visits. Their only correspondence with the Palace has been to discuss logistical arrangements, they reported, with royal aides being ‘kept at arms’ length’ about their wider plans. The Queen will be happy to see the Sussexes: The Queen will welcome Harry and Meghan with open arms next week as her entire family gathers to celebrate her historic Platinum Jubilee, with sources saying the 96-year-old monarch is ‘looking forward’ to seeing her great-grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet. She is likely to spend time with them privately next Saturday, when Lilibet celebrates her first birthday. The sovereign has made it clear she does not want any family dramas to overshadow next weekend’s four-day national celebration.

[From The Daily Mail]

This mish-mash of reporting leads me to believe that Harry and Meghan have only made a minimal effort to keep palace aides in the loop about their plans, but H&M have likely made plans with the Queen (and the Queen isn’t spilling to her aides either). I have a sneaking suspicion that Lilibet’s first birthday party will either be at Frogmore Cottage or Windsor Castle, with the Queen in attendance and probably the York princesses as well. I also feel like Harry and Meghan are going to stop by one or two of their charities and they won’t announce anything ahead of time. And so be it. The Sussexes offered to be “half-in” and these royal dumbasses said no. So the royal dumbasses don’t get to dictate to Harry and Meghan what they do and where and when.