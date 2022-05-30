The Sussexes plan to ‘limit’ their public engagements while they’re in the UK

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will make their way to the UK shortly, if they haven’t already arrived in Windsor as I’m writing this. The important dates this week: Trooping the Colour on June 2, the service at St. Paul’s Cathedral on June 3, The Derby and the Platinum Party at the Palace on June 4, and the Big Jubilee Lunch on June 5. So far, Harry and Meghan are basically only confirmed for the June 3rd church service, although there have been rumors that they are invited to The Derby as well. I think the Sussexes confirmed to Buckingham Palace that they would go to the church service but they’re not saying what else they’ll do. Which has left the Palace briefing the media about how they desperately hope the Sussexes won’t be seen too much. Some highlights from the Daily Mail:
Low profile: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have told the Queen that they will keep a low profile during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations next weekend and will only take part in official engagements after the Monarch ‘ordered the family to come together’ with ‘no dramas’ to overshadow the events.
Lilibet’s birthday on June 4: A source told The Sun: ‘Harry and Meghan will want to celebrate Lilibet’s birthday somehow with their family. But diaries are full on Saturday. There isn’t much wriggle room to fit in a birthday party for a one-year-old.’
LOL the Sussexes aren’t telling BP their plans: Organisers of the Jubilee are said to be ‘frustrated’ over a ‘lack of clarity’ in regard to where the Sussexes will be appearing and when, according to The Telegraph. They said they have fears that the novelty of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex being back in Britain for the huge 70th Jubilee celebrations will ‘overshadow’ the Queen’s special weekend. Those organising the royal events of next weekend are concerned that the couple’s ‘habit of making unpublicised appearances’ could lead to a ‘circus’.
Harry & Meghan probably won’t do many public engagements? The Telegraph reported that the Sussexes are ‘intending to limit themselves to public engagements’ next weekend, instead focusing on spending time with family in private, and not making these unannounced visits. Their only correspondence with the Palace has been to discuss logistical arrangements, they reported, with royal aides being ‘kept at arms’ length’ about their wider plans.
The Queen will be happy to see the Sussexes: The Queen will welcome Harry and Meghan with open arms next week as her entire family gathers to celebrate her historic Platinum Jubilee, with sources saying the 96-year-old monarch is ‘looking forward’ to seeing her great-grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet. She is likely to spend time with them privately next Saturday, when Lilibet celebrates her first birthday. The sovereign has made it clear she does not want any family dramas to overshadow next weekend’s four-day national celebration.
[From The Daily Mail]
This mish-mash of reporting leads me to believe that Harry and Meghan have only made a minimal effort to keep palace aides in the loop about their plans, but H&M have likely made plans with the Queen (and the Queen isn’t spilling to her aides either). I have a sneaking suspicion that Lilibet’s first birthday party will either be at Frogmore Cottage or Windsor Castle, with the Queen in attendance and probably the York princesses as well. I also feel like Harry and Meghan are going to stop by one or two of their charities and they won’t announce anything ahead of time. And so be it. The Sussexes offered to be “half-in” and these royal dumbasses said no. So the royal dumbasses don’t get to dictate to Harry and Meghan what they do and where and when.
USA Rights Only – Nuku’Alofa, Tonga -20181026- Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit Toloa Forest Reserve for The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy during their tour of the Kingdom of Tonga.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20180710-Royal Family Attends Events to Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
USA Rights Only – Johannesburg, South Africa -20191002- Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit Tembisa township during the last day of their tour in Africa.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20180710-UK Royals Attend RAF 100 Service at Westminster Abbey
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry
USA Rights Only – Tonga, Oceania -20181025- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend an official welcome at Consular House in Tonga on the first day of their visit to the country.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attend the WellChild Awards Ceremony at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, London, UK.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Montecito, CA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrate the 3-year anniversary of their marriage that took place on 19 May 2018 at Windsor Castle in London. Now they moved to the USA with their son Archie Mountbatten, where they are also expecting their second child, which makes Archie a big brother.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle
Cannot wait to see the church service, i hope the rude Windsors got some acting coaches before hand to assist,they have zero poker face.
Hope Meghan knocks it out of the U.k with her outfit
Same here. I want her hair and make up to look perfect. I bet that she will wear a British designer.
@Noki I’d like a split screen for that entire service, with one camera on Kate’s face for the entire time. It makes me so happy to know how much Kate must be dreading every minute of this.
@ Lorelei Kate and her whole team are in a tizzy right now. 🤣
Haha—I can see Team Kate in a full tizzy right now. Coach Carole is in overdrive, shouting and pointing at strategy boards filled with wiglet maps, Victorian wardrobe inspo-looks, button/ruffle options and more.
OMG – wiglet maps!
WIGLET MAPS!!!!
This has become such a circus. I mean, the BRF have pretty much always been a soap opera but this whole thing is ridiculous now.
Let’s analyze their facial expressions!
Will Kate dramatically slap Meg across the face!?
Will dolittle finally unclench!?
Who will side eye who!?
The drama! The possibilities!
Tune in to tomorrow’s next episode to find out.
Not sure this is what anyone envisioned for them. I was hoping M&H would have firmly moved on by now and settled into work. They have the means to set up a RE business and all sorts of things whilst still doing philanthropy. I know I’ll get raked across the coal for this like last time but I genuinely think they should have privately met with the Queen before or after the jubbly like last time.
On a positive note, this might speed up the end of the monarchy. People seem fed up with the whole lot of them.
But is the circus the Sussex fault? We only anticipate certain things because the past has show it can happen.However at the end of the day they are STILL family, other than to punish the BM and not give them their money shots hiding away or just doing private meetings is unfair. Especially when the rest of the family are going to joyous events and having a good time. They cant Win might as well do it on their terms and they have always picked the classy route.
@WithLove and yet, here you are not only commenting, but writing two whole paragraphs about the “circus”. Seems you’re happy to read all the gossip then try to shame people for doing the same.
As with the Uvalde visit, they are doing exactly what they want to do and not answering to any of those jackals. The BM are the ones giving themselves the vapors causing all this childish drama. H and M are NOT at fault here, and it’s really frustrating that there are still people who think that they need to dim and hide themselves away to please a bunch of jealous racists who will ALWAYS keep moving the goalposts.
Absolutely NOT trying to shame anyone! I love CB. This is the only place I come for the gossip.
I was speaking more broadly about what the BRF has become and M&H being dragged into it.
If anything, I think it’s beneath the Sussexes and wish better for them.
And it’s not their fault. Now I don’t follow them too closely but i was under the impression that out of all the family, it’s the Queen and Eugenie they get along with? I hope you didn’t think I expected them to hide. They are free to do whatever they want. I was just speaking about the rest of the odious clan. I thought they’d want to distance themselves from them and didn’t consider them to be family (other than the Queen and Eugenie).
It IS disappointing, when people you’ve never met and who have nothing to do with you, don’t behave the way you think they should. Even the BM know the Sussexes are coming now because Harry’s 96 year old grandmother, who’s not in the best of health, wants them there.
As far as being settled into work, past history shows the Sussexes often don’t talk until a project is finished. But we do know Meghan was working on an animated tv series, and is likely looking for a new home for that project after Netflix axed the animation division. She’s working on podcasts about notable women for Spotify. Harry has been very visible. Just this week, he announced an online safety toolkit for children (developed, interestingly, through a UK university). Still working with Travalyst. A month ago was in The Hague with Invictus. And – he has an actual job, with Better Up. And that’s just off the top of my head.
The Sussexes are living their new life. It’s the media, particularly the British tabloid media, in conjunction with segments of the RF, who clearly have not moved on. This is a gossip site; it’s fun to laugh at the stupid things they come up with to get attention (and be sad about their bile and vindictiveness and that of the demographic they pander to). And you’re right, it’s a total circus.
But if you make a comment that sounds like you’re basing your information and viewpoint on what’s coming from the BM and their cohorts, then yeah, expect pushback.
@withlove don’t expect anyone here to accept this nuanced take. If you even criticize the Sussexes for basically walking into a trap/exploitative scenario with a rightwing propaganda machine that buries terrible crimes and manufactures others, creating an alternate reality that stymies the efforts of largely women and POC to live a prosperous, free life, you will get told that you are “regurgitating BM talking points” or “attacking Harry and Meghan”. It’s like people aren’t allowed to have political opinions about the effect of monarchy outside of admiration for Harry and Meghan. They seem like genuinely good people who want good for themselves and others, but we are allowed to think accepting this invitation was a mistake and a huge gift to an establishment that has spent the last few years literally trying to destroy them. Seriously, trying to get them fired, outing their location like they did to Diana, disparaging them and putting out hateful propaganda about them. Family or not, the RF either endorsed or actively pushed for those attacks. THOSE are the people we’re now supposed to go “oh, but it’s FAMILY!” AYFKM?!
“I was hoping M&H would have firmly moved on by now and settled into work.”
Hard pass, “WithLove”. This sentence says everything you spent tedious paragraphs waffling around. They have moved on and are very successful, apparently you missed it.
They will likely have a small birthday party at Frogmore cottage with friends and maybe Diana’s sisters. I don’t think they could give a shit if Charles, Will and Kate can’t make it.
I agree.
That sounds lovely! And I snorted at the courtier’s comment that unfortunately everyone’s diary will be “full” for Lilibet’s birthday! As if.
A. She’s an infant, the time commitment can be pretty minimal, so the family can still get to the derby or whatever. B. She only turns one once, the Sussexes are actually in the U.K., on palace grounds most likely, and we’ve been hearing constantly how much Chuck supposedly misses seeing his grandkids. So we’ll see.
C. I’ll bet the Sussexes have already invited those who they want to come, it’s just the rota who haven’t been told. I think that they’ll probably do it while the Keens are in Wales for plausible deniability.
D. Not everyone has a party on the exact birth date if there are scheduling conflicts. I guess, the BM has never heard of that, and yet, they have a Queen who has a big celebration on a date other than her BD.
But the Queen will likely see them but the diaries are full? What is it then? They really are bonkers
Chaz is the grandfather. I would want my kids to at least meet him if
possible to do it amicably. No need to be estranged from both granddads. Children want to know where they came from.
Any meeting now would be more for PC. The children would be too young to remember him without extended contact.
meeting Charles? the same charles who was more than happy to throw his own SON, his own f**king son under the bus? that charles?
Archie and LiliDi won’t remember him anyway and there is no reason to want your kids to grow around toxic people just for the sake of “family”. Those kids have Doria and H’s aunts from Diana to love them! given how toxic Charles and his Camilla are, they should stay the hell away!
I’m happy for you that you don’t have a toxic father. If you did, you would know that having your kids around the person who spent most of your life actively trying to ruin everything you care about isn’t them learning where they came from. I hate this whole – family is the most important! No. It’s not. Being treated with kindness and compassion and understanding is.
Moxylady: that always gets me, too, ‘family, the most important thing ever’. Well, swell, if you grew up with a loving family. Lots of us don’t. While we can create our own & make them important to us, it doesn’t mean those existing blood relatives necessarily are deserving of our time or energy.
@Snuffles, I would enjoy it if they invited the Cambridge children to the party to meet/play with their cousins, but make it a “children only” type thing. W&K will have been shipped off to Wales, anyway. I realize this won’t happen, but I think it would be great if all of the children got some private time together to get to know each other.
Why would you guys think that William and Kate who have clearly shown dislike for Meghan would want their kids around Archie and LiLi? This fantasy of them being all happy cousins needs to stop. The Sussex kids will never be close to the Cambridge kids. It’s never happening.
It’s a nice thought and the Camb kids going to Lili’s party would be the ideal scenario, I agree, but W&K have probably given Nanny Maria strict instructions to not bring the kids around H, M and the kids for even one moment in their absence. Those kids (esp George and Charlotte) have already been poisoned against them.
@Em — thank you so much! I don’t know why some want A&L to be close to the Cambridge kids! they have August whom I am sure they have already met….Archie and LiliDi should NEVER become to those Cambridge tots because they will be used to cover for them! on this, I trust H….I highly doubt once Betty is gone, that you will see much of H and his family on that island!
@Em, @vs: It’s definitely a hope/idea that been weirdly popular here for a while…like since the Sussexes left two years ago. Seriously, if people don’t think George and Charlotte haven’t already heard and absorbed at least some of whatever awful shit their parents and the Middletons spew about the Sussexes then I don’t know what else to say. I’ve seen people say “oh maybe the Camb kids will get curious about them as they get older”; LOL no. That’s wishful and naive thinking that I honestly think has to do with race, but I already expanded on that elsewhere so I’ll just leave it at that.
LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL
“I would enjoy it if………”
LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL
Thats the problem right there. Folks are out here imagining themselves watching a show……. a FREE show…..put on just for them to “enjoy.” I mean, its only the lives of real people who eatsleepshidt just like we do.
But, go off.
Why would H&M want any contact between their children and the Cambridge cousins? Likely as not, George and Charlotte have been already poisoned against the Sussex children. I suspect the Cambridge kids already feel some type of way about Archie and Lili, thanks to Willnot and KKKhate.
The apples never fall far from the tree.
There’s no reason to expose expose their children to the toxic Cambridge Klan.
What public engagements would they have? They made them give up all their patronages, so they can’t do anything there. They’ve made a big deal about “working royals only” at balcony appearances and such. They have nothing to do publicly. Literally, go to the church, visit the Hubb ladies, perhaps go to Smart Works, I can’t remember which of Harry’s charities he still has in the UK, go home.
Invictus is headquartered in the UK. He is still involved with Well Child.
And the Diana Awards announced on their twitter last week that they have a surprise to reveal “next week” meaning this week. And The image they had in their twitter post was a pic with Harry and a little girl and oh yeah, the bald headed TOB was in the pic too.
I like their stealth charity visits the best anyway. That’s how you keep the focus more on the charity. I am looking forward to hopefully seeing the Queen holding or engaging with Archie and Lili. And I wonder if Lil’ Willy Style will grit his teeth and allow Louis to play with Archie and Charlotte maybe to hold Lili. His jaw’s already clenched, he just needs to grind his teeth into nubs to make it happen.
I’d be very surprised if a photo with Harry’s children in it gets released.
I dunno. I think Harry would be down for a portrait with the Queen. It would be a historical moment.
@AmyBee – I would be as well. I’m sure such a picture will be taken (ie the queen with all her great grands) but we likely will
Never see it, at least not for years and years.
I think they will probably have a photographer on hand to take photos similar to the one at the top of this article. Some more intimate shots for the family to keep private, while the ones released to the public might hide Lili’s face, as with Archie in the header photo.
@Amy Bee, I feel like it could go either way? I was shocked (in a good way) at the Sussexes’ most recent Christmas card photo with both of the children in it. I know it wasn’t a full-frontal of Archie’s face, but still. They have released photos of him in the past, it isn’t as if they shield him completely whenever they’re out in public like some celebrities have done so absolutely no one knows what they look like.
I’m sure any photos would be very strictly controlled; obviously they won’t be paraded out for the ROTA. But IDK if they’d necessarily object to a large family photo, or one of all of the Queen’s great-grandchildren, or something like that? Who knows. They’re constantly surprising us! This whole week is going to be so interesting, I can’t wait.
I could see them allowing it in part to stick it to the a-hole racists and haters — Archie and Lili ARE the Queen’s great-grandchildren, like it or not and an official photo with them in it will be historical evidence to show that she values them the same as she does all her great-grandchildren. Not sure what will happen, but I’m on tenterhooks like everyone else waiting to see!
@Swirlmamad: EXACTLY!
So weird. The “diaries are full on Saturday” so there’s no room for a birthday party for Lili – at the same time, the Queen will be likely to spend time on Saturday to celebrate Lili’s birthday. I suppose that means Charles and William’s diaries are full on Saturday, but who cares about them anyway?
Well, the Cambridges will be shipped off to Wales. And I guess Charles wasn’t invited if he’s “too busy”. Because if Harry actually wanted him
there, Charles would have made time if only for the optics.
Imagine a grandfather who constantly cries to anyone who will listen that he wants to see them desperately then saying his diary is “too full” to see his granddaughter on her first birthday. Charles is a shameful piece of work. We know William is a lost cause.
And Charles always went on about Wanting a daughter. He has two granddaughters and can’t make time to visit one of them. I don’t think he spends much time with any of the grandchildren, except perhaps George. He put his (then) only granddaughter Charlotte off to the other side of a family picture and posed with the male children. He has time to appear with Camilla on a TV show but he can’t see his second granddaughter!!
Palace officials are ‘kept at arms’ length’ about their plans but the source that says they are laying low is from where?
The press is scrabbling for a lie or narrative to make the remainders look like the “big dogs in charge.” Harry and Meghan now have the freedom to show better than to tell who’s driving the train.Who are you going to believe …your lying eyes or the media.
This isn’t news. I doubt that they were planning to do a lot of public events. Harry and Meghan only care about the Queen. It’s only going to be a couple of public events and a few private charity visits. Aren’t the working Royals visiting other parts of England that weekend? I doubt a birthday party was planned anyway. Maybe visits from family and friends but nothing significant. Harry and Meghan probably planned something before or after the trip.
Palace aides: why oh why won’t the Sussexes brief us so we can spill to the Daily Fail? Don’t they know we have past due payment on our invisible contract?
I love to see their desperation but my goodness, the palace aides are so transparent and pathetic. Harry has explicitly said he will not be a part of that system. Why they don’t take him at his word I’ll never know.
I can’t wait to see the Sussexes swoop in for a few jubbly events (and, in addition to the church service, I do think we will see them for the Derby and other weekend events while TOB and Kkkeen are out of the country), meet with their charities (which I believe they will do and release the pictures later), celebrate Lili Diana’s birthday and then jet.
Harry rarely went to horse racing events when he was a working royal and I don’t think he’s going to start now. Plus the Queen’s not going to be there so it wouldn’t make sense for him and Meghan to attend that event. I think they will spend Lili’s birthday with her and Archie.
I saw an article saying William and Harry are once again besties, zooming and calling each other like old times !!!!!! I think Will ‘who will be in Wales’ feels left out of de party 🥳
Spot on. He was told to leave the drama behind, leaked it while pointing the finger at Harry.
Bill has all the attention,only to show his insecurity.
I truly love that the Sussexes seem to have found out who is and isn’t trustworthy in their circle, so the rota is totally clueless about where they’ll be leading up to and after the church service. And anybody that thinks Meghan and Harry “limiting” their engagements will diminish their star power is really straining – if anything, that will make them more of a hot property.
My pet theory is that they’ll have a small party for Lilly while the Cambridges are in Wales, but who knows? They could be at Balmoral taking portraits with the queen right now and we wouldn’t know.
“They could be at Balmoral taking portraits with the queen right now and we wouldn’t know.”
And that’s what I am enjoying the most about this phase of their lives. Given how horrific the campaign against them was, it is a thing of beauty that now they do things on their own terms and don’t have to engage in any of the horse trading the other royals do around their coverage. No more invisible contract for them. I imagine the bile and bitterness this causes for some other members of the BRF is a thing to behold.
Exactly what @SarahCS said ^^^.
William and Kate must be seething at the fact that they’ve been cut out of the loop and have no idea what’s going on, with who, and where.
“They could be at Balmoral taking portraits with the queen right now and we wouldn’t know.”
Perhaps this is the answer to the question of why the Queen decided to head to Scotland to rest ahead of the Jubilee. This would be glorious if it actually happens. Then they all come back to England together and wouldn’t that just explode everyone’s heads!
The reporting on Harry and Meghan has been all over the place. The press is just throwing out scenarios to see what sticks. The Telegraph piece was contradictory and confusing and that’s because the Palace has absolutely no idea what Harry and Meghan will be doing except the church service. And it’s how it should be. I agree that Harry and Meghan will probably make some visits but we will only find out about them after the fact.
@PuppyMom … Patting Meghan and Harry down for recording devices? Keeping the Black duchess away from the queen? What racist fantasy is this?
I love how the palace and press have no idea what Harry and Meghan are doing and just scrambling. The Sussex’s team is tight and I love it.
Since Harry is in the UK, I wonder if WellChild will have their award ceremony there? They changed it last year when Harry was there and no one knew until it happened.
This. If Harry will make time for any of his charities, it will be Well Child.
Yeah I think it’s likely that the Wellchild Awards take place while Harry is in the UK.
WellChild is a large awards ceremony. They don’t turn on a dime and surprise all the families with ‘awards are today’. The date was set ahead of time for 2021, likely to coincide with his being at the Diana statue unveiling, but the date wasn’t moved at the last minute. His appearance there was a surprise, the date of the awards wasn’t a surprise.
@Notasugarhere: Wellchild works with Harry’s schedule to allow him to be there. They’ve done it in the past and it’s not beyond the realm of possibility that the awards will take place while he’s in London. We don’t know how long Harry will be in London for. We don’t know how long he has been contemplating going to the UK for the Jubilee. My guess is if the Wellchild Awards take place while Harry’s there, it will be after the Jubilee.
I think it’s hilariously funny that the Sussex and their children will be delighted to attend the Jubbly has turned into the media and institution loosing its shit over what they will and won’t do. Well as Kaiser said in so many words, tough shit, they don’t owe these people answers about one darn thing they do or don’t do.
That these sociopaths felt it necessary to say that the Queen’s jubilee (celebrating 70 years of waving and smiling for a living) is somehow more important than a child’s first birthday is sending me. Who does that?
Well, Mina_Esq, there WAS waiving involved. Come on now.
Good on them.
This is a private visit to honour and celebrate their Grandmother’s service, on their terms.
The Queen will also meet Lili Diana and see Archie once more.
No one is interested in infantile fairy tales and playing 👗 up.
This would be comedy if the intention wasn’t malice. The BM are commenting on the lies they invented because they had nothing to report on the Sussexes?
Everyone knows that Kaiser’s photo selections are superb, and today’s was evidence of her skill. Loved how the lady paragraph of the text ended with that photo of Meghan’s laughing pic. Brilliant 🙂
*last paragraph (not lady paragraph 😂)
Meghan’s hair stylist and makeup artist have been capped in London so the Sussexes are definitely coming. Meghan’s college friend was papped too. Lili’s christening?
I keep thinking that too, aquarius64.
Meghan’s college friend lives in the UK because she’s married to a Brit. Daniel and George have been in the UK since last week unrelated to the Sussexes to attend a tatcha make up event. It’s literally in the article you must have seen
Adding to what em wrote about people already living/being there. Doesn’t mean a christening. Odds are Lili has been christened, which might have happened when Eugenie was seen visiting California months ago. If they were planning on doing this at the same private chapel at Windsor as Archie’s christening? I think the courtiers would have already leaked that info for more gossip/attack opportunities. Time will tell.
Remember in 2013 when the internal Whitehall pamphlet was released following a court order that shows ministers & civil servants are obliged to consult the queen or Chuck in greater detail and over more areas of legislation than was previously understood? When the queen invites you to her jubbly, it sounds like an order, and maybe Harry has no choice? IDK.
LOL no, Harry definitely has a choice. He and Meghan not only have a choice, they hold all the cards at this point because the BRF has been hit with disaster after disaster for at least the last several months straight, if not the last year. We already saw hints that they had the upper hand in the Hoda interview and Harry said “other things” needed to be worked out before he made a decision to visit again. Whatever ends up being their itinerary will be completely of their making.
My favorite part about the whole thing is that the Queen personally wants Harry and Meghan and the kids to be there and the royal aides/the Cambridges can’t do anything about it lol. I really don’t think people like the Wessexes or Princess Anne care about any of this and have probably long moved past all this. Charles wants to mend bridges too to an extent. I think it’s more a case of the Queen’s aides and the Cambridge team being unable to leak so many negative stories against Harry and Meghan because it will pull focus from the Queen and make William look like an idiot for using his default “Harry and Meghan are the worst” narrative. So they complain how annoyed they are that the Sussexes are only giving them need to know info and about how secretive they are. That’s what people do with toxic family members and not a major story. William/the Queen’s aides are obviously grasping at straws.
They didn’t even brief against Meghan when her dad had a “stroke” or Meghan’s visit to Uvalde. The British tabloids did it anyways of course but it doesn’t seem like they got any legit royal source to comment and the Sussex squad fought back. It will be interesting to see what happens when Charles is king and what William will do. He can’t put down his little brother and his wife forever.
“There isn’t much wriggle room to fit in a birthday party for a one-year-old.”
You can always tell when it is a statement from one palace or another, because no normal human being thinks there is no “wriggle room” for a birthday party for a one year old, in a family of people who do next to nothing all day, every day, funded by taxpayers.