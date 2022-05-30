Thomas Markle was released from the hospital & his first call was to the tabloids

Last week, Toxic Thomas Markle was hospitalized for “stroke-like symptoms.” No one knows if the whole thing was faked, if this was always the plan or whether Toxic Tom went entirely off-script. I don’t have a particular theory, but I obviously think the whole thing was a huge scam. Thomas Markle had made “plans” to fly to the UK for the Jubbly, where he was going to be a paid circus freak for the media, as they set him up with various staged photo-ops. Maybe he never intended to go. Maybe he’s running his own scam. Who even knows at this point. I do think that he’s keeping up relationships with various royal commentators, and those same people continue to write his scripts. Speaking of, Thomas has now been released from the hospital. He apparently still has trouble speaking, yet he managed to right down a statement to the Daily Mail, pledging fealty to the Queen or something.

The Duchess of Sussex’s father left hospital last night, five days after having a stroke – and promptly sent his best wishes to the Queen for a happy Jubilee. Retired Hollywood lighting director Thomas Markle, 77, who is estranged from Meghan, said: ‘I feel hugely grateful and know how lucky I am to be alive. I want to thank everyone, especially the wonderful doctors and nurses who saved my life. They are angels. I have been deeply moved by loving messages I’ve received from all over the world. People have been so kind. I can’t speak right now, but I am working hard and will thank people properly when I can.’ Mr Markle had been planning to fly to the UK this week to celebrate next weekend’s Platinum Jubilee, but the stroke on Monday night, which has left him with limited speech, scuppered the trip. Writing on a whiteboard with a felt-tip pen, he said: ‘I wanted to come to pay my respects to the Queen. I wish her a happy Jubilee and many more years.’ The severe stroke was caused by a blood clot on the right side of Mr Markle’s brain. He was rushed to a hospital near his home in Rosarito, Mexico, before being transferred by ambulance to the US border where an ambulance was waiting to ferry him to a hospital in San Diego, California. He has been in a critical-care ward all week and has made what one doctor told him was ‘remarkable progress’. While he is now able to speak a few words, he faces what he calls ‘an uphill battle’ to regain his power of speech. ‘I have lots of hard work to do and will do it,’ he wrote. ‘I want to get well. I’m so lucky to have had amazing care and love. Thank you everyone.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Imagine getting out of the hospital and your first f–king video-call is to the Daily F–king Mail. Anyway, yeah, his script was written by people within the British tabloid press. That’s been happening for years and it really bothers me that no one talks about it – the scripts they write for him to “perform” and the words they put in his mouth never even sound like the way Americans talk. He’s entirely the tabloids’ plaything now. He’s their puppet.

Speaking of, the Mirror had a stupid story about how Meghan is “concerned” and she’d like to contact him privately, without any of her ridiculous half-siblings getting involved. I doubt it, peeps. I think/hope Meghan is completely done with her father’s bullsh-t.