The British tabloids thought Duchess Meghan’s Uvalde visit was a ‘stunt’

I wanted to give people a fresh post on this since it felt like everyone fought about it for a full 72 hours on the internet. On Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex visited Uvalde, Texas in a private capacity. She flew from California to Texas, she left flowers at the memorial site – where she was photographed by media outlets and photo agencies already on the ground – and she dropped off two large crates of food at a local blood donation center. At the donation center and the memorial, she spoke to people and introduced herself as Meghan. Most of the people she spoke to didn’t even know who she was. They thought she was someone in their community, a neighbor or friend.
There was a lot of talk about whether Meghan should have done this or that or whether she “pulled attention” or what have you. She’s a private citizen and a mother. She can do whatever she wants, full stop. I didn’t think her appearance pulled attention, I thought it brought attention. More importantly, it brought attention to a community consumed by grief. By dropping off food, she also drew attention to the blood donation center (which I didn’t know about before then). In times of grief and crisis, people bring food to each other. That’s what people do.
Regarding Meghan having her own security with her… I’m glad she did. Apparently, that is how some of the photographers recognized her? What was she supposed to do, arrange for protection from the Uvalde police, the same police who stood around, tasering and handcuffing parents for an hour while children were being slaughtered? Meghan didn’t take up any resources in Texas, and she BROUGHT resources, like food, increased attention and likely donations. This whole thing reminded me so much of Angelina Jolie’s visits to refugee camps. Jolie coordinates with the UNHCR of course, but Jolie’s aim has always been to not take up resources on the ground. She arranges the media herself, she has her own security, she pays for her own transportation and her goal is to draw attention to the refugees and the political situations which cause refugee crises. Remarkably similar with Meghan’s visit.
Over the weekend, the Daily Mail columnist Amanda Platell had a column called “Sorry Harry and Meghan, you are NOT welcome at the Queen’s Jubilee.” In the piece, Platell excoriates Meghan for… arriving in Texas before Joe Biden (what a random criticism) and for going to a public memorial instead of meeting privately with the parents (she would have been criticized if she had done that too). Anyway, Platell is very worried that Meghan will pull a similar “stunt” which will take attention away from the Queen’s fakakta Jubbly. Meanwhile, Meghan was invited personally BY the Queen, but I guess no one wants to talk about that.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
The British tabloids exist in their own bubble. And in this case at least, I think the rest of the world is calling them the mean spirited bullies that they are.
I saw similar comments on social media. One woman was so upset that she was “shaking.” *eyeroll* No matter what she does, they will be upset.
Virtually the entire USA is roiling in grief over this disaster and citizens are travelling from across the nation to pay respects.
Maybe Platell should butt out, STFU, and respect our collective grief.
Megan is an American. She can do whatever she wants.
Platell must be a sick, sick beotch.
Meghan isn’t in this for the buttons and wiglets. She’s for real, like Diana was.
I used to think that the US and the UK had a lot in common.
Maybe the people of each country do.
But the British media doesn’t understand Americans at all. Heck. Half of Americans don’t understand the other Americans. But the British media needs to STFU about us already. ESP about mass shootings. Watching your nation become accustomed to its children being shot to death in their schools – watching mass shootings not even get covered in local news let alone national news- is a terrifying kind of hell and madness. They don’t get to make it into a hate fest on an American trying to help. They need to STOP.
Very well said.
Their own bubble.
I’m neither from the UK nor the US, but their obsession seems crazy.
Let Meghan do her thing without all the criticism.
Writers like platell are the ones distracting from the jubilee
Who is platell to say they are not welcome
the Jubilee is to honor the Queen and the Queen specifically asked Harry & Meghan to return to the UK to attend the Jubilee therefor, regardless what the RR or racists in the UK say or think, it’s abundantly clear that Meghan IS welcome
The British tabloids are so indoctrinated in the mindset of the royals can’t overshadow each other (especially the Queen), that they fully believe that anyone who doesn’t follow this mandate must be stunting. They are also well aware that everything the royal family does is a PR exercise designed to mainly benefit themselves. Do anyone actually being charitable and useful is a foreign concept to them.
The other factor is that the royals (even Kate on her best new dress and hair day) cast a pretty small spotlight (seemed nicer than saying they’re dim bulbs) and so the overshadow effect is barely a whimper. They can’t stand that the Sussexes, especially Meghan, breathe and their spotlight is blinding. It’s pure envy, along with misogyny and racism.
Agreed, with all of this.
I wish i could rewind back to the time pre Meghan and see what the general feelings towards Kate was(never followed royal news much then). Its really sad that a lot of the comments I read believe the rota narratives of Meghan and put Kate on a pedestal, not even close to being fair.
It was not good at all. She and TOB were called dull and boring after the India tour (I believe), she was called lazy, criticized for spending too much money, etc. But the second Meghan was introduced as Harry’s girlfriend that all changed in an instant and she became the perfect beacon of white goodness and purity. Her past was rewritten as “never putting a foot wrong.” It’s as if they don’t realize the internet is forever and the evidence is still out there somewhere.
Tbf they’ve done a lot of editing and deleting of old articles that contradict their new narrative of Kate as the saint and Meghan as the devil.
@Marleigh, luckily they’re all still here on CB. They can’t erase those, nor the critical comments.
ETA @Sunny we were typing at the same time! And yes, Kaiser literally transcribed most of them, so they’re out there forever.
Celebitchy archives are your friend, Kaiser captured all the reactions to Kate in real time! The articles they link to may have been scrubbed, but Kaiser’s extracts are forever.
“Waitey Katie” tells you everything you need to know.
So does “Duchess Dolittle”.
Co-sign the “waity Katie” nickname. Those two also had a ton of goodwill in the first few years of their marriage, IIRC. In the weeks before their wedding, they were seen as bringing the monarchy into a new modern era, the hope for the future, etc. The media really talked up the fact that Kate will bring in middle class sensibilities.
In general people loved Willie and keen around the wedding and probably up until George was born. They kinda peaked around 2013 and once Charlotte was born I guess there was nothing else for them to do to grab the publics attention. Then there was just apathy after that. Keen wasn’t beloved, she just existed. Pre Meghan, I always wondered why kate was no where near Diana’s level of popularity and fame.
Noki, you can go back and read through the Celebitchy archive. I never followed the royal family then either, so I did that one day and it was fun. I think it goes back to 2006.
What I like about this whole propaganda in the UK, it’s how it stayed there. The rest of the world managed to not get themselves taken by it and stuck to the facts. There were more people defending Meghan than people believing the nonsense from the British idiots who tried that Netflix cameras nonsense and we got to see it was actually the BBC journalists who recognizes her and then followed her whole harassing her to her car. If it wasn’t for them, no one would have known she was there. And apparently she went in other places and no one talked bc it’s how she does things.
The British tabs and their psychos are getting read for the filth they are on Twitter. Everyone is pointing out that all the criticisms are coming from bots and journos. And the people of #Uvalde were thankful she came with actual resources not just 12 brownies and a camera crew.
It is literally psychotic, imo, to suggest that Meghan should have requested personal visits with the parents of slaughtered children mere days after the incident occurred. That is so wildly inappropriate, I don’t even have the words. The state that those poor people must be in right now…I can’t imagine. I know I’d be heavily sedated and most definitely not wanting to host strangers at my home, no matter who they were or how good their intentions are. And Meghan undoubtedly knows this and never even considered such a thing. FFS, what is wrong with this woman?
It’s an yt entitled pov, where people are supposed to suppress their grief for the sake of the monarchy. That’s the only way to view it. Who really believes that any parent would be open to a stranger coming to their home after this? This was horrible. I’m still not ok with my child attending school. This is crass and another bullshit narrative bc their other ones haven’t landed
Everything they complain about is pure projection. Kkkeen’s visit to the memorial for Sarah Everard was an actual stunt. She was maskless (when no one else was), was out against curfews, brought her own camera crew, and then lied about whether she was there as work or privately once she started getting criticized.
Meghan has visited memorials before (after the Las Vegas massacre) and is known time and time again to bring food for caregiving and support. This is who Meghan has been all along. This is who she authentically is. The same cannot be said of others in that family who don’t have an authentic bone in their body and do actual publicity stunts (Kkkeen in high heels and a long white dress “packing supplies” for covid support and smiling like a maniac into the camera).
What made Kate’s visit to a murder victims memorial a stunt is the following.
She brought her own photographer and videographer.
She removed her mask for better pictures.
She only talked about herself.
She gave quotes to a reporter she brought with her.
She allowed and said nothing of the police waiting for her to leave before they broke up the gathering. Because it was all arranged.
Kate with KP released the condolences note she sent the family of Sarah because the family did not. Meaning the note was only done for the tabloids and her own PR.
Kate never attends memorials and never speaks on any subject connected to Sarah or how she tragically died.
The memorial was only claimed as a work event to cover herself after her visit backfired.
Kate brought nothing to help anyone, but herself.
That my fellow celebitches is a STUNT.
I agree, it was a stunt. Bringing those people (photographer, videographer and reporter) proves it. In my opinion, if she truly had done it for noble reasons, she wouldn’t have cared if the world knew she was there or not.
I have a recollection of reading somewhere that the Everard family weren’t too happy about the release of the note from KP – I think the comment was that they had been asked not to so they didn’t.
Spot on!
Omid has already done a comparison of articles about the two memorial visits on Twitter.
I might be in the minority with this one but it only feels slightly better than the Kate photo op at the vigil for Sarah Everard.
Meghan, of course, didn’t count this as an official engagement, she bought items to help the community, and no one (that I know) was arrested for paying their respects immediately after Meghan left unlike what happened during Kate’s photo op.
This wasn’t a photo op for Meghan. Most of the press didn’t know who she was until after she left.
It wasn’t a photo op. Press was already present and she left as soon as she was recognized and they began harassing her.
Meghan is a mom like so many of us and Knowing what I know about her track record, she was never not going to do something, anything to help other mothers suffering. May god continue to bless and protect her .
Only “slightly” better to actually offer financial help and bring food?
LEvans, I read that she had already visited other places before she got to the Center where there was a blood drive. She left when she was recognized and when Beto arrived with press. I know the BM believe they are the center of the universe, but they’re not. There were news organizations there on the ground and had been well before Meghan ever showed up. If you really believe that there wasn’t much difference between what KHate did and what Meghan did, it tells me that you’re a troll. Find something else to hate on–don’t you dare use murdered children and teachers to score points.
The differences are massive! Someone can only believe they are mildly the same if they’re getting their marching orders from the BM.
Agreed, Wiglet Watcher.
@LEvans … And Meghan speaks Spanish, which is probably why some of the people she spoke with thought she was a neighbor.
Meghan is smart enough to unsubscribe to the idea that people who do not know her will define who she is.
If they do know her how can they accurately describe her actions and their connations?
* edit
If they do not know her how can they accurately describe her action and its connotation?
saw the video of a camera crew who recognized her hassling her as she and her team were getting into the car to leave, and it was the BBC. If this was a way to draw attention to the memorial or donation center, she might have made some statement of some kind to at least one reputable news organization on the ground, it didn’t have to be a tabloid, but it was apparent she intended to be as incognito as it was possible to be with a security team and didn’t have anything planned for if/when she was approached by any media there, since a statement didn’t even reach the press until after her team was asked for one since she was recognized.
I’m not criticizing her at all for acting in a capacity as a private citizen- she did more than almost just by showing up with donations- but feel like it was a missed opportunity to be akin to the Angelina refugee visits you liken it to, since apparently unlike Angelina, Meghan didn’t want anyone to know she was there other than the organizers on the ground she’d be dealing with directly. Like, if she didn’t want to give an interview to the BBC or CNN or whatever, it might have been nice to say something brief and kind to a local media outlet- their coverage has been fantastic, and it’s their community.
Fair enough.
I respect the perspective.
However, there is a quote Meghan’s made before that comes to mind “[women] don’t need a voice, they have a voice”. Like others have said, there was already attention on the issue, what more could she have added to the conversation that the people there hadn’t expressed already by the people of the community? She wanted to be there to help and sit with them in their grief, she did that. Anything more would’ve definitely been construed as “making it about her”.
I respect how Meghan handled this visit and I believe it is somewhat unfair to compare this visit to Angelina Jolie visit to the refugee camps. Meghan has been doing these sort of endeavors since she was a child. I heard of Angelina Jolie activism when she became an adult…Meghan has to walk a right rope because of who she is married to and the backlash that can come to this memorial because of her visit. I applaud both women for their activism but would be cautious of comparing them to each other. There is enough injustice being done in our world and we can use all the activist we can have championing causes.
I don’t agree @Plums. Angelina speaks to bring awareness to the plight of refugees and also funding. Meghan was there just on her own and there was no need to bring awareness because practically the whole world’s media was already there. And why would she need to speak to the local media, they should be focusing on their own citizens and the victims and their families. Meghan wanted to offer condolences, provide some resources and then leave as quietly as possible.
@Plums: When Angelina visits a refugee camps she going as a representative of the UN. Meghan has no such role and so is not obligated to speak to the press at the scene. She did it the right way and the press didn’t even know who she was when she went to the memorial so why would they want a statement from her?
The way the BBC camera was following her all the way back to her car. Shameful. Clearly, there weren’t any Netflix camera, as the BBC knew, and only later did that vid of them folllowing her come out.
Plums
Sometimes the simplest ways are the most effective.
Meghan’s presence and good deeds were enough. Any statement she gave would be used against her. She made this about the parents and the community.
This was handled perfectly IMO because while it might not seem ideal to you it couldn’t have been done any other way without the press detracting from the tragedy and making it about Meghan.
Remember. Only the press is making this about her.
Plums, the BBC has been snarky when it comes to Meghan. Maybe she doesn’t trust them.
LEvans, I can’t think why we need to defend Meghan when there is nothing wrong with an honest attempt to help people whose children have been murdered. We are hurting here in the U.S. and we appreciate the kindness.
Comparisons to a British royal’s PR disaster come across as strange and, well, strange.
Apparently nobody recognized her at the memorial and it was the BBC who realized who she was and followed her to her car. The British press are the people who will ensure that Harry and Meghan overshadow the Queen and the Julibee with their constant reporting on the Sussexes.
It’s hilarious, and I give grudging praise, that the British media has landed on an explanation for the media attention they will draw to the Sussexes this weekend: it’s because of the novelty of their presence in the UK, and not because there’s a cottage industry of Sussex news, fueled by the British media.
I have to say that the British media are completely out of their minds. I hope we don’t see Harry and Meghan at all so the British media can’t get family photos that they will no doubt criticize. That would be such sweet revenge.
Meghan has been doing these charitable endeavors since she was a child, volunteering at the Food Kitchen weekly in a not so pleasant part of Los Angeles. Because the structure of that family in the UK is driven by publicity, it is Unfathomable for those folks in the press to understand authenticity or acts of kindness because it is the right thing to do. Many mothers in the US would have done this if they had the means and time. The grief in this community is almost unbearable and the UK press choose to turn kindness into publicity because this is how the UK institution rolls. Most of those gutter journalists get their talking points from fellow gutter journalist and it shows because of how they report. If any of them took the time to read about this woman’s life, they would know this is how she has been operating the entirety of her life, something her mom instilled in her. Instead they choose to look at Meghan’s life through the lens of that dastardly family which is based on publicity and nothing more. I applaud this Duchess and admire how she does what she feels is best even when she knows how the gutter press in the UK will spend it. Also, I applaud the US press because slowly and surely they are catching on to the UK press and it is reflected by how well received Meghan’s visit was by them. The US has been very welcoming to the Sussexes and I am happy to see it.
Imaginary Meghan in my head using fake accounts to respond to haters: “Sorry everybody but President Biden was busy attending all the OTHER mass shooting memorials that week!”
I would love it if this actually angered the Queen so much that the palace would put out a statement reminding everyone that Harry and Meghan were personally invited by the Queen herself, and are very much wanted.
I know it won’t happen, but this woman is *directly contradicting what the Queen said.* The audacity of this woman to write that after it’s been made public that H&M are coming specifically because those were the Queen’s wishes.
I mean, lots of bitter hateful people showed up here on Friday making the same claims. Almost as though they were following a set narrative.
Daily Fail interns and reporters most likely.
Overworked underpaid staffers at KP and PP.
Sorry, which place is PP, Nota? I got about 2 hours of sleep last night and the only thing I can come up with is Prince Philip, which makes no sense.
Party pieces?
D’oh, of course it’s Party Pieces. I was trying to think of the name of a palace/castle that began with P. Thanks Wiglet Watcher:)
The sheer arrogance of BM to try and police Meghan’s actions on America’s soil. They need to get the royal stick out of their asses and worry about what the remainders are up to… nevermind the royals are doing nothing while they wait for jubbly events.
Oh, screw the British tabloids. They’re a spot of fly poop on the map, relevant only for propping up the totally irrelevant royal family.
She absolutely did what any decent person with the resources wold have done, and in the most respectful way. I’m also guessing there will be equally respectful follow up. Because that’s who the Sussexes are.
WTF, the so called British media is getting on my last mother fucking nerves. It is crystal clear they have no understanding of the American culture. They refuse to acknowledge Meghan has been an activist her entire life. Providing comfort to those in need was part of her upbringing and her desire to do so is a fundamental part of her character.
Another thing, Biden is not the King of the US. Meghan doesn’t have to wait for him to appear in Uvalde before helping that community who appreciated everything she did for them.
Additionally, why can’t these idiots get that Meghan is a mother (a grieving American mother) who is shaken to the core (like the rest of us) about the continued gun violence in our country.
Let’s pretend she did go down to Uvalde as a PR stunt. Who gives a fuck…The outcome of Meghan assistance would have been the same. She brought comfort to a community who appreciate her generosity.
The blood drive was not the only place she visited that day. Meghan made other private visits, no one from those visits have gone to the press. The person from the blood bank said Meghan had planned to stay longer but left quickly when Beto showed up with press. If Meghan wanted publicity she could have stayed and gotten photographed with Beto.
The pushback against this was blatantly coordinated (and as unhinged as per usually) which is why, like most Meghan criticism nowadays, it felt a little hollow and staid. I think they’ve pushed the villain Meghan narrative too far and it no longer has meat. The girl barely leaves her house. She’s just living her best philanthropist-mom life.
“I love Meghan but…”, “NETFLIX cameras,’ = too coordinated. You need more people.
Also, can we talk about how global Meghan’s audience is now? My twitter thread was all Meghan for three days straight – legitimate news outlets covering her visits and blue checks fighting back for her. These hateful people are pretty much ensuring her icon status now.
So well said. This is fascinating to watch. She and Harry were always going to be popular, charisma oozing and all, but the British media can’t stop themselves from writing dozens of stories about her, PER DAY, ensuring her face is all any of us see when we go to the market or online.
Nearly all the American media notes it one day and moved on. The story has been the awful police response and the NRA conference since day 1. Meghan would have to do ALOT to pull away attention from that.
All I heard from BM and haters was this is about the Netflix show! Which is the new panic cry instead of the memoir.
Look, I don’t see the problem with Meghan going to Uvalde. If you think it was a bad idea, that’s OK too. HOWEVER, if you are angry about it, angry enough to scream about it on the internet (or write an opinion piece on it), there is something wrong with you. Seriously. Something is Wrong in your brain. Block her name and title on social media, and get yourself some help. Her going to Texas should not affect you to the point you are hateful about it. Even if it was performative, so what? Climate change is destroying lives on a daily basis, mass murders are occurring weekly, and women are now second class citizens–and that’s just in the US. There’s plenty to scream about in whatever country you live in. Find some joy in an activity that isn’t hate, and if you’re going to hate, go after people who are literally destroying the world. It’s time to leave this woman alone.
Yes to all of this.
I really don’t understand the hate around her visiting Uvalde. She did a nice thing, brought food and donations, it’s what I was taught to do when someone is grieving. If I had the resources I would have done the same , and I’m Canadian.
This is ridiculous. When disasters happen here in America, whether it’s tornadoes, wildfires, mass shootings, we come together to help the affected communities. It’s actually considered a good thing when people with money & resources show up to help. There is something seriously wrong with the BM.
It is absolutely ridiculous. The BM/derangers are acting in such a way that it looks like they want to erase Meghan’s history of charity, compassion, volunteering and other supportive actions to others before she met Harry. This isn’t a new thing for Meghan. People come together to help regardless of financial status too. Two other recent situations come to mind. The different ‘teams’ for the Afghan refugees. I’m in Team Rubicon’s area and I loved seeing those of us who donated what we could. Outside of that, Team Rubicon said if you couldn’t donate money, if you could donate time or in some way show the refugees they are seen and matter. The second one involved the 2021 Kentucky tornadoes. A lot of people from across the US went to help and show support. I remember reading/seeing all the different stories. This is just one of many others that watered up my eyes.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2021/12/13/jimmy-finch-tornado/
They are only saying that because Kate’s vigil visit was an actual stunt, which she was called out on. I think Meghan knew what they would say, but still went anyway because it was the right thing to do. Meghan spoke with people, donated food and blood and most of the people there didn’t even recognise her. Kate went to the vigil not to pay tribute, but to pretend she was so caring walking round by herself, when her security was moved out of the camera’s view. Plus all the royal reported were on hand on a Saturday afternoon to quickly write about Kate’s ‘secret visit’. Keens visit benefited no one but herself. When women were beaten by the police and arrested, she was praised for being an ‘activist’ with her ‘keen Guevara’ article. The British press are so glad Meghan did thins because they can now project everything kate is and does onto Meghan, who’s visit was actually authentic.
I mean, there had to be a goal for that visit. Maybe bring attention to the donation center?
Nobody flies out of town just to lay down flowers at a memorial and give one box to a donation center if they aren’t directly affected by the event. Maybe she knew a victim?
Maxie, I wonder just how many people from surrounding areas also went to pay their respects and they didn’t know ANYONE? I wonder how many people were there from outside that city that went there specifically to protest the NRA conference, and didn’t know ANYONE? I can guarantee that it was more than 1. Except for the totally self-serving assault weapon owners, I believe you’ll find that the rest of us are devastated about these murders. I get furious when someone comes along and minimizes another person’s actions to help–just what have you done for the people in Uvalde?
Maxie, her goal was to bring comfort and show her respects to a devastated community. If her visit to the blood donation center brought attention to the need for blood donations, isn’t that a good thing? And Meghan brought two crates of food, not one box.
She delivered two crates of lunch, help paid for some of the funerals and and comforted grieving people, if that is not enough for you, tell us what you did besides criticizing.
It is always the do nothings who have the most to squeal about.
Maxie
Welcome to a gossip blog with people who need receipts and pay attention.
You’re laying a foundation for a goal needing to be nefarious in your comment. That no one does a selfless act. They do. Diana did. Meghan did. And she’s acting with kindness.
My goodness that is so sad you actually had the thought that people don’t do acts of kindness without a selfish motive.
Many people throughout these threads have written that in our —and in most — cultures, when faced with a tragedy, it is common to show up in person, bring gifts of food, acknowledge the loss, and offer what assistance and comfort we can.
Most of us do this for friends and neighbors. Many of us, when we have the means to do so, do these things in our wider communities, even when we don’t know those personally and directly impacted by the tragedy.
To me, one of the things that Meghan’s visit signifies is that her community, her “neighborhood”, is extensive. Many of us, even without her resources, can learn a lot from that wide-ranging, inclusive perspective.
+ a lot The BM/RR’s/BRF/courtiers come off (and most likely are) a very exclusive lot. Personally, I don’t believe what the trashy BM people try selling. My belief is that normal thinking people in the UK miss Harry & Meghan. H & M represent real people. They are inclusive. @Blithe, you struck an important point re:inclusive perspective. Harry kept most of these nonsense people away from Meghan. They don’t know her. They look and are complete fools with their depictions of her.
How nice of Amanda Platell to say H & M aren’t welcome. She missed the memo that the Queen invited them. How nice of Platell to slap the Queen in the face like that. Good job, beyotch.
I think it was fine. I honestly do not get the extreme polarization of Meghan. People either think she is the worst person ever or some amazing, flawless humanitarian that can’t make any mistakes and no one is allowed to criticize w/o being a jealous hater. I think she is a decent person who shows up and drops off food and supplies and shows up to events to raise money. None of its groundbreaking to me but it’s what wealthy celebrities do. She is an extremely privileged person and is using it for good in some ways. I’m lukewarm on the whole royal thing and her and Harry seem to be the best of the bunch but still aren’t exactly doing anything too ground breaking that a bunch of other celebs aren’t doing already.
British medias think they are in the big league arent they?
No one cares about their lies and harassment on meghan outside of their bubbles.
The USA medias report meghan donation in one or two days only.
The way british medias report on meghan like she is the president of USA who is in constant scandals.
Meghan is almost in the same or higher level than the queen!
The way the BM is saying they’ll report almost exclusive on Meghan during the Jubbly while nearly forgetting the Queen says they obsess about her.
It’s interesting, isn’t it? If H&M were just two random people with good intentions and bad parents, that wouldn’t excite the media. But what makes them notable is what they represent in the relationship to the royal family. With the royal family, the ultimate insider and the ultimate outsider joined together to represent how changing times threaten the ultimate old world symbol. With the media, which has also been threatened by changing times, two global celebrities are trying to side step the media and control their own narrative. Resentment ensues, extinction looms, the global audience takes sides, and I put another bag of popcorn in the microwave.
LOL @ “and I put another bag of popcorn in the microwave.”
@Eurydice, so many good points! Except, the microwave popcorn. Get thee self a Whirley Pop as CB/Kaiser mentioned months ago. It is awesome.
@luna17
I think the British tabloid media created or contributed to the polarization by taking such a hard stance against her, contrary to any evidence or her experience or references. It’s been so blatant and ridiculous and dishonest that I think her supporters came out pretty strong in the other direction. Add to that the opening for people to monetize hate on social media, those accounts are motivated to keep things hysterical. It’s fascinating to witness but the sad reality is there’s a real living breathing woman at the centre of it
So now some random tabloid columnist is deciding who is or isn’t welcome to the jubilee? She seems a bit big for her britches and bossy too.
The reason Biden hadn’t visited before Meghan is because a presidential visit really is a big deal which requires detailed planning and heavy security. You can’t sneak POTUS in for a quick, anonymous visit. It’s just silly to criticize Meghan for being there before Biden. A POTUS visit actually IS disrupting unlike Meghan’s.
Meghan’s visit has nothing at all to do with Biden’s visit there is no connection at all.
Someone had better tell The Queen of England that she shouldn’t have personally invited Meghan to HER Jubbly because a racist reporter said so.
Right! The Queen is knowingly choosing to overshadow her own Jubbly by inviting the Duke & Duchess of Sussex. How DARE she do that after RR’s/BM had already written “stories” about how awful the Sussexes are for not coming to the Jubbly.
The BM/RR’s might as well create their own corporation-Gaslighters R Us.
My dad was also there before Biden to offer legal services, I guess that’s a huge offense too?
Thanks Kaiser for setting them straight.
I read a comment on SM that I felt summed it up perfectly….she was there as a mom, grieving the loss of the innocent, and paying respects. If I had the means to do so, I would have done the same.
I don’t know why the UK tabloids are still going on about this. It has passed the news cycle here and thousands of people have shown up to Uvalde to pay their respects. I saw someone tweet asking why they haven’t heard from Beyoncé yet, so there is this ridiculous thing that you’re criticized and attacked if you do show up, and then if you don’t. Those who like Meghan understand why she went , and those who don’t like her see ulterior motives in everything she does, whether it’s something like this or NOT making an appearance somewhere. There really isn’t much more to add to this.
A “stunt” is what Will and Kate do all the time (sometimes, alright always) unsuccessfully. A humane and philanthropic act is what Meghan does all the time (always) successfully. Have I fixed it for them?
You said every major outlet was there and then said she brought her own photographer. At least make sense. Why would she need to when every major outlet was there and why weren’t any of the pictures credited to her own photographer that she supposedly brought. And the people there who met her or saw her have repeatedly said she there were no cameras with her or anyone else with her.
She also didnt release any statement. Her team was contacted after someone shared a pic and all they said was a short sentence and nothing else since. She went there as a mum, she’s an American with American children that will go to school in America. It does affect her, it affects all America mums
She didn’t just “show up”, she actually volunteered her time helping the blood donor center, she offered to pay for costs as one of the victim family said and also went to multiple places in Uvalde that we aren’t privy to. Her actions didnt pull focus from what happened and was completely appropriate.
This is one of the reasons I admire Meghan so much. She knew the BM would trash her name and she went anyway. That takes courage and resilience.
They try and call Keen the “steel marshmallow” or whatever, but she ain’t got sh!t on Meghan.
Agree. She ecompasses the way of thinking that is beneficial to most of us. I really see what she has to say as something being empowering to teenagers too. Meghan, surviving all the BS and smear campaigns, still embodies strength. Love that she lives her life now that what you think of me is none of my business.
https://www.liveyourtruestory.com/what-you-think-of-me-is-none-of-my-business-confidence/
I don’t care if Kim K showed up to the memorial in spandex and a full makeup and media crew, if your takeaway from this week is how some celebrity offers support, you are missing the point entirely. For any reporter to distract from the issue at hand or the victims being mourned is abhorrent, especially when you’re clear across the pond and not directly facing the issues of parents stateside.
See, this is what I don’t understand about this personal photographer narrative. Why don’t we have more than that one photo at the blood donation center? Someone above mentioned that she went to other locations. We haven’t seen photos of that either. The only photos we’ve seen, outside of that one cellphone picture, came from photojournalists on the ground. Am I insane to not understand how the BM and anti-Meghan nut jobs can’t put that together?
@ Gracie, you presented an excellent example (Kim K) that the British Media doesn’t understand about Americans.
Kim K can fly to Texas in a private jet, press in tow, wearing that straight jacket tacky mess she always wear and god knows what. If she is seen giving blood, donating food and offering to help pay for the funerals of those babies, regardless of when Biden shows up, Americans would applaud her without taking into consideration of motive if the motive is unknown.
Bottom line, it’s all about rolling up your sleeve, being proactive and doing something meaningful to help those in need. Apparently, my bottom line is what got Meghan labeled as too American and a bully with the BM.
As soon as I saw the article I knew the BP was going to make a stink.