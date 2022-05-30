Mirror: Prince William & Harry have been speaking recently on FaceTime

Here are some reminders. Just in the past year, Prince William ran to Robert Lacey and had Lacey put in print that Camp Cambridge believed that the Duchess of Sussex was “unhinged” and a “sociopath.” Lacey also reported that William himself refers to Meghan as “that bloody woman,” and that all of William and Kate’s friends acknowledge that the Cambridges were sick with jealousy towards Harry and Meghan. Also in just the past year: William authorized Jason Knauf to turn over selective “evidence” to the bloody Mail, expressly working against Meghan’s (eventually successful) lawsuit. Those are just two vile moments in what has always been a Cambridge-led campaign against Prince Harry and Meghan. But now that Meghan and Harry are coming back for a brief visit, suddenly Willileaks wants everyone to know that he and Harry have buried the hatchet, no thanks to their wives.
Princes William and Harry are healing their feud with weekly online messages and face-to-face chats ahead of their Queen’s Jubilee meeting. The previously warring pair are now said to be back to some form of normality after William made the first move to heal the family rift before next weekend’s celebrations. The brothers have been messaging each other every few days on WhatsApp – and are also having regular FaceTime calls with their respective children. But wives Meghan and Kate, both 40, have so far held back from onscreen contact, giving their husbands time to fix their relationship one-to-one.
A source said William, 39, had been disappointed about the abrupt way the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the royal family and moved to California – but that he has now moved on. And Harry, 37, who is expected to fly to the UK tomorrow night with his wife and children, is now looking forward to seeing the rest of his family and celebrating his grandmother’s Platinum Jubilee.
A source said: “The brothers needed time for everything to settle down. The family, including William, had been disappointed in the way Harry and Meghan chose to leave the royal family.”
But now there is a strong feeling that what happened is in the past and that they have moved on. Prince William wanted to embrace Harry and they have been messaging each other every few days.
“They’ve also had FaceTime calls with their children, which has allowed them to re-bond. William sees that Meghan is a good mother and loyal wife and he is genuinely pleased for his brother. It seems that the two of them have healed the rift and are very much back on their old buddy terms. Meghan’s distance from Kate has also helped heal the friction [between] the two men.”
[From The Daily Mirror]
This is, to me, Us Weekly-level fan fiction. I have no doubt that some little Kensington Palace elves put it out in an attempt to deflect away from William and Harry’s years-long estrangement. Again, while Kate and Meghan are clearly not friendly, they were never the main drama in this war. I don’t see Harry and William Zooming or WhatsApp-ing or whatever like nothing ever happened, especially given that William’s campaign against the Sussexes has never stopped. I still believe that when William and Harry do have to communicate, it’s through staff. I think that’s how they arranged last summer’s statue unveiling. I don’t even believe William and Kate had any idea that Harry and Meghan were stopping in Windsor last month.
09-03-2020 Commonwealth Day Celebrations
Prince Harry and Meghan The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend an Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on April 25, 2018 in London, England
Featuring: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 25 Apr 2018
Sure – but we will see soon enough how that relationship is when they all appear in public together at the weekend. I suspect that this is somewhat true with Chuck but not Cain – thats a relationship that will take years to build bridges with and it will never be as it was before (such as it was). Too much has been said and done.
I don’t believe this at all and even if it were true, there wasn’t much of a relationship to begin with as much of the love flowed in one direction. I suspect that the change of tact is from CH taking charge of the narrative. At least someone has worked out that the queen’s jubbly may be an opportunity to present a united front. That’s probably why they shot down Thomas too.
And why they’re sending Kitty and Bill to Wales. To make sure they don’t screw things up.
I ALWAYS find it hilarious when folks look at an obvious lie and say: “I dont believe this is true” and then immediately go on to say, “but even if its tue…..:
Which, of course, is exactly how liars hope decent folks & all who they wish to bamboozle, will respond to their lies.
Liars lie. And all liars know that the thing to do to get folks discussing and even believing their lie is to make it sound plausible. And thats easy-peasy. Because I think we all know by now that every lie is built on pre-existing things that are already known to be true. Liars merely pluck them out of their context and place them in their lies.
Where H&M are concerned, I NEVAH! EVAH! give the peddlars of lies (including all the britshidtrags that H&M named in their statement in 2020; + all the liars that write for them; + all the liars in broadcast media that parrot the lies; + the white markles; + assorted other trolls/royalists/sycophants) the attention they CRAVE by saying anything that even hints that I accept any part of their lies.
Quick, has anyone got a number for this ‘reporter’? Get them on the line and say we have a bridge to sell them.
The press has NOTHING and will say anything that they think will get them clicks/revenue.
Wouldn’t it be convenient for William if Harry declared that “everything that happened was in the past?” There is no way.
For all their efforts, KP is so completely transparent. You think they would be better at covering their fingerprints, but apparently the Queen and Charles have finally had enough of the vicious smear campaign and are telling incandescent Willie to knock it off. They didn’t care when Meghan was suicidal but now it’s making them look bad so something has to be done.
I agree. It took a while for the penny to drop but finally someone’s had enough of the mess making them look very bad. If you can’t be seen to be publicly nice to your own family how can you possibly be nice to the plebs?
It’s the “very much” construction that gave it away for me: “very much back on their old buddy terms,” “very much not a racist family.”
Yes. This. Maybe Willyawn is realizing he married a dud and wants an ally in Harry as he slowly phases out the stalker.
😍 “Very Much” so, you are “very much” correct
William has never and will never see Harry as an ally.
William has always appeared to treat Harry as a servant. There’s so much evidence to back that up.
@Pinkosaurus: BP and CH are making sure that nothing derails the Jubilee. I don’t believe there has been any change in the relationship between the Sussexes and the Palace and the Royal Family.
Me, neither. Plus, they can’t exclude the Sussexes if they are keeping Andrew around. The Balcony is strictly a Harry/Andrew are on the same level as far as (royal) we is concerned.
And it only looks bad to them because their plan to have the Sussexes fail and come crawling back backfired miserably! Not only were they Sussex-ful, but were proven to be the most loved and admired worldwide out of all the Royal family…including the queen!!
Omg @TRUTHSF “Not only were they Sussex-ful” – this is the best Sussex pun I’ve heard yet! Very well done ❤️👏
Yes, thanks for the giggle!
Love the term – Sussex-ful!
Why do i read sussex-ful as meaning something sexy and hot.
Okay, nevermind me with my dirty mind.
Move along.
Oh yes. I believe that the invisible contract is kicking in.
The press have been ordered to stop all the negative Sussex reports, even the Fail has started putting out stories that appear positive about Meghan but of course they still have a slight snarky edge.
Yeah, no. I simply don’t believe that Harry would provide video or audio to his weasel of a brother that could then be leaked to rags such as the DM. I think it’s been clear that the Sussexes know who in their own family they can trust, and who cannot be trusted.
The lack of details about the Sussexes recent visit to the queen and the upcoming jubbly speak volumes about how William is not in the loop.
Maybe William got a short text on his birthday. Maybe.
their bitter faces at the Commonwealth Ceremony says it all. Also, Meghan’s distance from Kate? Seriously Middleton Mob, you need to stop running to tabs, this is just an embarrassment.
I feel like this is subliminal messaging from William to Harry. “I’ll divorce Kate if you divorce Meghan and we can be partners again for my reign, what do you think!?”
I said something similar before I saw your comment. I think Willyawn wants to drop Khate and needs Harry’s backing so it isn’t a Charles-Di 2.0 sitch. He needs allies and Harry, who has better instincts in everything, would be the wisest choice.
Yes, and William doesn’t want to be “the divorced one,” not first at least anyway.
Oh FFS. If Willy wants to divorce Mutton, he should just grow the guts to do so. He doesn’t need Harry for that. It’s not like losing her will leave a gaping hole in the royal work department.
Aside from the fact this is rubbish as usual business from the tabloids, I’ll also add that’s damn childish if TOB thinks that way. If you can’t get along with your spouse, handle it Wills! No need to drag your entire family into it and divorce is NOT new in that family of yours. Grow up and stop playing childish games. Maybe you’re more similar to Uncle Andrew that you would care to admit. What a stupid man.
I think that is his goal. Harry back to do all the work while he gets to be King. Lolol I think he put this out because Chuck pulled the purse strings. No money for willy means no friends, no women, and no influence. Billy got in line and put out this lie. I hope Harry puts out a presser denying it.
I’m seriously starting to believe that William is laying the groundwork. There’s been some stuff that’s been like “the Middletons floated it to keep Will in line” but honestly makes more sense the other way.
Kate is not Diana. She doesn’t have the tragic backstory, she’s not charismatic, she wasn’t sent up as a virginal offering to the altar at 19. I think William could dump her and the RR would back him easy.
Katie Nicholl said the same thing in 2020 and the Oprah interview proved how untrue that was when Harry said “space”
Harry avoided the question when Hoda asked him if he missed his dad and brother. If they were talking I’m sure Harry would have mentioned it. I don’t buy this at all but it is interesting how they are throwing Kate under the bus.
I’m sure if they see each other at the church service they will be cordial but that’s it. Just like at the statue unveiling, they were cordial but they definitely didn’t act close.
They even mentioned Kate making Meghan cry in the Mail yesterday. Really something to see William throw his wife under the bus. He is a complete louse. She’s no fav of mine but he is the one who caused the rift with his brother. The Jason stuff was beyond the pale. Will doesn’t get to scapegoat his wife. He has the power and he used it against his brother’s biracial wife.
Yeah, this article seems to be trying to lay all the blame on Kate and she isn’t solely to blame. She is a co-conspirator though so hard to feel bad for her.
Yes, the Fail is up to tricks and has been told for now to be more favourable to Meghan.
I think Kate is in it more than we realize. She is the one that benefited most from the smear campaign. She went from being a lazy,dull, boring Duchess to Mother Theresa.
William caused the rift with Harry but there’s little doubt at this point that Kate kickstarted the smear campaign against Meghan. Like Ginger said, she is the one who benefited most from it AND from H&M eventually leaving. Let’s not keep trying to minimize her role and make excuses for her.
Kate is 100% to blame for the false crying story being put out there. William may have been a jerk in other ways but kate helped create the angry black woman trope against Meghan in the UK media and remains silent about it to this day, despite Meghan telling Oprah what really happened.
So let’s stop pretending kate is innocent here. She absolutely is not. And she’s the one who pulled bitch face at the service on video. William at least managed to be polite.
😂😂😂😂
If you believe this BS, you will believe anything.
Yesterday the same tabloid claimed M wanted to reunite with bad dad? I am loving how nobody knows what’s going on with M and H because they now have a solid team behind them. The only folks gassing are the trashy half sister and royal sources!
Indeed, if anyone (some on the salty island definitely do) believes this BS, I have a bridge to sell…..if egg was talking to H, the entire uk trashy press would know about the decoration of his house by now
Exactly. Harry has made his feelings about William clear multiple times, most recently a month ago. And let’s be real: William will *never* try to reach out because he firmly believes he’s in the right and that Harry is wrong (also made clear through all of William’s “palace sources” and “friends”).
If this is true then its only becaise William is a coward and wants to ease tension before Harry lands. Thats what bullies do when they sense you have had enough and will no longer take it,they try to pull you in. Harry and Meghan are kind people and probably even ready to forgive,atleast for civilities sake.
In things that never happened…
So funny as wasn’t the brief last week that William didn’t want Harry at the jubilee at all? Now they are best buds? Plus there’s another story out today that William is upset that Frogmore was renewed as he wants to move to Windsor.
What I found more interesting is the article doesn’t have Kate the peacemaker helping to mend bridges & refers to Meghan saying Kate made her but not the usual rebuttal that Kate cried too or it was only because of meanie Meghan bullying Kate’s staff. Seems first time they are suggesting that KATE & not just Meghan is a reason for a rift & a barrier to the brothers mending the relationship.
People always said Kate’s CW day behaviour plus the wedding rehearsal tears story could be held against her. The narratives this week will be fascinating
Agree! The way Kate was positioned in this article was interesting. Actually stating that it’s been said that Kate made Meghan cry with absolutely no reference to poor Kate crying too. Still don’t believe that the brothers are talking.
Yeah, that’s what I found most interesting. The article is complimentary of “loyal” Meghan and seems to slam “Kate the Great”.
Yup, that’s the one noteworthy thing about this story: Kate’s being prepped to take all the blame for Sussexit. It’s only one article, but if we see similar talking points in more stories in the near future…Kate, you in danger girl.
This.
How are we supposed to believe this when Harry can’t find himself to tell clearly to Hoda that he missed his brother and father?
How are we supposed to believe this when these same anonymous sources told us William was wary to speak to his brother because he was scared if leaks? What changed?
The fact that only his the UK the Sussexes are treated like shit by the media and not in the rest of the world might be the reason also, we will see if all this propaganda is true just by looking the expression of the Cambridges during this Jubly. They can’t act properly and are poor actors, we will see if they are willing to play hypocrites or if they will continue to act like the jealous pigeons they are…
He likely found out how much more peaceful his life was when he didn’t have to deal with Will and Charles. He is such a compassionate person that he would be likely to try to get along. I think he still feels sympathy for them because of being trapped by the media.
Again the Mirror’s royal correspondent has not retweeted this story on his timeline so we can take this to mean that story is not true. For weeks, the press was saying that William didn’t want Harry to be there and that they don’t talk and now we’re supposed to believe that that they’re back on speaking terms. And after smearing Meghan in the press for 4 years William views on Meghan have changed. Nah I don’t believe any of this.
Just to add the retweet from the mirror’s royal correspondent isn’t an endorsement because that one lies frequently
We’ll soon see when Baldy can’t contain his fist clenches and Keen can’t contain her face sinking quicker than the Titanic when they have to interact with the dignified Sussexes at the church service. They won’t even play nice for a hot minute, let alone a full hour because these pair are classless ghouls. KP go where the wind blows when it comes to cleaning up their dirty image and they’re so transparent about it. That’s why they have zero credibility and why nobody can stand their racists asses.
What if William has activated something bad to happen to H&M, I know I sound batshit crazy putting these thoughts in writing but I can’t help it, there’s something about this article that bothers me, greatly. I don’t trust him or Mumbles, I really don’t. I hope that H&M have someone with them at all times to kinda be an extra pair of eyes because I don’t feel good about this, I mean, this article was NOT made up, no, I believe it came straight from KP but why, what do they hope to gain and if something were to happen to H&M, no one would suspect Cain since him and Harry have been lookin forward to spending much more quality time even after jubby, and they could point to the article as prove of a reconciliation and not only with Harry but with Meghan too, whom he now sees as a good mom and loyal wife and he’s genuinely pleased. Something isn’t right and I hope Harry and Meghan go see HM and get out.
I don’t believe this at all, but if it is true, then why is William running to the press about it? Wasn’t that why they were mad and “distrustful” of Harry? I think William is still in Siberia as far as Harry is concerned. Or maybe the moon or Mars, lol. Charles maybe within hailing distance, maybe.
Bill is always trying to get the upper hand within the relationship with his brother. It was probably stressed to him the importance of his brother’s contribution to the royal family.
He spoke to Harry, and indicated that the wives were not included, inferring that the problem between them lies with which wife?
He praised Meghan as a good mother and loyal wife to his brother Harry.
So?
If it is possible that the brothers can have a decent conversation sans wives, and one wife is described in reason terms, who caused the rift?
Blame shifting or just facts, Kate told the Fail that Bill pops off if anyone goes after her.
Some one is under the bus and it is not the brothers nor Meghan.
The royals are now willing to accept the half-in concept with no prerequisite.
The Sussexes’ return is couched with no preconditions, the ball is on their court.
It will be incumbent on them to set firm boundaries.
That, financial independence and am inbuilt compass will alleviate stress.
The weak links are more so than ever. Insecurities are still in place, 🌹 bushes still being clipped means that all the ingredients that caused the Sussexes unhappiness are ever present and they cannot allow themselves to be the scapegoated.
Its all up to Harry, his sense of duty, and his need to be a loving husband and father.
Time will tell.
Sorry, maybe I’m too harsh, but just the thought of Willy praising Meghan as a good mother and loyal wife makes me sick. Even if this wasn’t blatant lie, it sounds so patronizing. Willy wants to have the upper hand, if not in relationship with his brother and his wife, then at least in press.
One more thing: maybe, Will’s approval of Meghan’s “wife and mother qualities” is going to be explanation of his previous “bad opinion” of Meghan. You see, Will just worried about Meghan’s abilities as wife and mother, not because she is American and biracial, Willy is very much not racist, as we know, and this is the proof.
Thank you @ Gina. Sick indeed is the word.
The Sussexes in genera and M in particular dont need any backhand, johnny-come-lately praises from the skunk named Bullyam.
Folks dont seem to realize that H&M hv had time to consider the remaining lifespan of the RF and hv come to the conclusion that its on its last lap. They have deliberately gone out and built a foundational future for their kids such that they will be INDEPENDENT OF THE MONARCHY.
While they will continue to do their part to maintain links (such as their visit during this time which is so important to betty) they will NOT be returning in any way, shape or form, full-time or part-time. It seems to me they are refraining from making any utterances/statements in response to all this unseemly begging from shidthole country for them to return, because they have simply decided to allow their actions and the way their life is unfolding in California, to do the talking for them.
All will become clearer by the end of the year when M’s podcast will hv been out for a while by then; when H’s memoir is released; and when they launch Archewell and folks see for themselves how embedded the Sussex Family is in America.
Gina and Charm, I could not agree with you both more if I tried. This is just gross.
@Gina, you have every right to be skeptical based on what is publicly known about the situation. As such do not apologize for how you feel. Do not ever do.
I look at it as Bill becoming aware of something that make create a change of heart?
If so, grace will mean that Harry hear him out, it does not mean immediate trust either. Trust has to be earned.
The complimentary statement towards Meghan may have nothing to do with her in particular but everthing to do with the state of William’s life right now.
I have to agree, the moment that Meghan mentioned to Oprah that someone in the royal family have conversations with Harry about Archie’s skin color, it opened a can of worms, because it resonated to every part of the world but most important, Britain and the CW. Britain has people of color ( black and brown) but most of the common wealth countries are made of a great majority black, brown and indigenous and they all began to put two and two together and realized that H&M were right, The Royal Family Is Racist! Now HM PC and Baldy are talking back and forth, and they and their aides have come to the conclusion that they NEED H&M for the Monarchy to survive, there’s just no other way around it, without H&M, it’ll just be 5 or 10 before they vote for a republic and where does that leave PC, William and George? So for now, they’ll offer H&M anything just so they stay, watch Archie and Lilibet may be offered a title plus security both there and here, anything just as long as they help save HM’s legacy.
They are being respectful to Betty. Not going back. Last week the tabloids said Bill didn’t want them here and now we believe the tabloid story they have been talking for weeks. Don’t buy it.
I think Will’s crack PR team is trying to convince us he had the situation well in hand. Meanwhile all I see is ……..SPACE
Yes exactly.. Bulliam is trying to look like the grown up big brother soothing the little brother. Such bs.
this is heaps of horse shite, but interesting quote: “Meghan’s distance from Kate has also helped heal the friction bet the two men.”
Is Baldy trying to throw kate under the bus?
He just did.
That was the most interesting line in the whole thing IMO. Either it tells us a lot about what happened, or it tells us a lot about what William wants us to think happened.
If William wants us to think that, then it’ll be super telling on the current state of their marriage. Not to thread-jack, but William’s attendance with the Tindall’s at the Houghton Horse Trials yesterday without Kate and the kids told us a thousand words.
His attendance there was rather odd. I wonder why he goes there, I don’t think he is really that friendly with the Tindall’s.
Isn’t Houghton House where Rose lives. Wonder if he was only there alone because he was leaving after spending the night. Lol.
I have heard that William is very close to Zara and Mike and Zara is a godparent to one of their kids. But it’s still odd that Kate and the kids weren’t there. It must not be his week to have them.
They usually trot out Zara or Peter when they need to make it look like anyone in that family can stand Willnot.
The ‘hug’ between him and Mike looked so awkward. My first thought was, he’s trying to act like Harry and he just doesn’t have it in him.
@TheDuchess and @Mandl
You saw the article. Why do you think the Fail print it?
According to the latest YouGov poll, 11% of population is super excited, which is included in 46% that is interested in the Jubilee.
Hence the reporting has to be about leaks, from ‘palace sources’.
Who is 🏰 sources?
With the big 🎫 items in the country, the only thing that can sell is drama.
🏰 sources have a moral dilemma – leak about the Sussexes (piss off the rf) or have his bad marriage be exposed.
Luckily he knows nothing.
@Well Wisher How do you know the Cambridge marriage is in trouble? Do you live in their home? Have you listened to their conversations?
Maybe the Sussex marriage is in trouble. They haven’t been able to deliver on any of their deals yet. They aren’t bringing in any new business partners. They live a very expensive lifestyle. How long can Harry’s inheritance continue to keep them afloat? I hope they didn’t spend the Netflix payments on things not related to content production. Money problems have ended many marriages.
The excessive PDA is for show and isn’t proof of a strong marriage.
I do not believe one single word of this article.
But wanted to take this opportunity to say that that top photo is one of my favorite pictures ever. I have no idea exactly how it happened, but I think it’s absolutely hysterical. I love it so much.
I know, really? I especially love the concept that they’re FaceTiming with their respective children. I’m sure that Lili is having a grand time chatting with her cousins.
I am very dubious considering the way Kate and the elder two children would not go near Meghan and baby Archie. The youngest one Louis wanted to see Archie but Kate would not bring him over. I think those children hear things from their parents. IT is really sad.
I believe it is true. They want the kids to get to know each other before they meet so that they are not like strangers. They are probably getting the kids excited by saying you are going to meet your cousins next week! Kids love to get excited and look forward to things.
Doubtful PrincessK. Harry’s words a month ago: “He’s got his kids and I’ve got mine”. Anyone hoping for the Cambridge kids and Sussex kids to spend time together (which is really weird IMO, considering how the former are already likely being influenced by their parents’ words about the latter) is probably going to be very disappointed.
No way would Harry resume contact with his brother without William admitting to the part he played in tormenting a pregnant Meghan to the brink of suicide, and begging forgiveness from both H AND M. Meghan, Archie, and Lili are Harry’s entire world. He would never allow them to be insulted and smeared and degraded with impunity.
I think its also a case that Cain would never resume contact unless Harry admitted he was wrong / Cain is right and beg forgiveness. Being the rage filled narc he is, Cain will never make the first move – he expects Harry to come crawling to him. And the fact that Harry isn’t only enrages him more.
Even if Harry did, which I doubt he would do in a billion years, William would only get worse after being “appeased.” That’s the way he probably operates.
This is all being done for the sake of the Queen.
The queen’s feelings don’t matter on this front. Harry made it clear that the only senior RF member he cares about visiting and spending time with is the queen. Nothing more, nothing less.
@Miranda. Please answer this question, if you blame people in your husband’s family for making you suicidal, would you ever want to be in the same room with them?
The ghosting of the Cambridges by Harry and Meghan is going to be GLORIOUS. Kate will get a first hand look at how it feels to be phased out.
Nah, i want meghan to smile and say hello to kate like the past incident.
Kate had already use the ignore and pulling hideous faces at meghan.
Wonder what kate tricks this time.
Kate need to has the permanent smiley botox to endure looking at meghan unbothered happy and young face.
@Harper. Do you understand that in a hereditary monarchy, the line of succession is determined by birth order? There is nothing that Harry and Meghan can do to “phase out” William. The Cambridges are the future of the monarchy not Harry and his family.
Just sitting here in Flyover Country with my bag of popcorn 🍿 waiting to watch Season 8’s trailer of “The Crown” in real time….
This right here. I am here for it!!
Not so long ago Harry choose not to even go to that space relationship about Willy. Also not that long ago we got words that Willy the incandescent won’t invite Harry to his birthday party because everyone likes Harry more. Now I am supposed to believe that all Is well between these two? The same Willy who was doing everything in his power to destroy Harry wife, nope nope nope,
Harry might be a good man, but he isn’t a saint. No one forgets and moves on from this evil so fast.
This presumed direct communication between William and Harry is British media fan fiction.
But I do think the Windsor heirs are desperate to get Harry back into the fold and are making efforts to communicate with Harry through mediators who were sent to Montecito.
(There are no efforts from the palace yet to smooth things out publicly with Meghan because the smear campaign against her in British media continues: with today’s interview of her estranged sister Samantha on Good Morning Britain as a new low.)
My guess is that the mediators/messengers that the Windsor heirs picked are Eugenie (for Charles and the Queen) and Charlie von Straubenzee (for William). Both have a good relationship with Harry. Their role is to break the ice before the Sussexes arrive for the Jubilee to guarantee a smooth visit.
I don’t see a full reconciliation between the American and British Windsors, but just enough for the Windsor heirs to have a seamless transition for Charles to become the regent for Elizabeth who will retire soon, I think!
I am sort of dubious about Charles. Still. He cast his lot with William but his first priority seems a lot of Camilla spin now. Charles would have to do a lot of backtracking and make Harry and Meghan non negotiable and put the “Camilla style” spin for Harry and Meghan.
Who’s spreading the stories that Harry wants to destroy Camilla? I thought it was PC trying to throw Harry under a bus to create sympathy for Camilla. Plus, I doubt Harry will ever forget that Charles left them without security abruptly while they were escaping in Canada. He wanted Harry either home or dead. Now they want Harry to play happy family?
“I am sort of dubious about Charles.”
Tessa, Charles has no choice but to make peace with the influential Sussexes. On the brink of his regency he still doesn’t have an effective royal supportteam.
His Fab Four model with his two sons and their wives ended in a rift between the brothers with Sussexit as a result.
Then his “slimmed down monarchy”- dreamteam of 6 including the Cambridges and the Wessexes failed miserably on the global stage this year during the last 3 royal tours in the Carribean and Canada, weakening the monarchy (beyond repair?)
Harry is the only royal left with a successful presence on the global stage with Invictus and together with Meghan he is building an effective global Archewell brand. The Sussexes also have the global media on their side, limiting the royal rota’s influence to the UK.
Conclusion: the future King and his royal team have lost the spotlight while the Sussexes are still making the tabloids money.
Further efforts by Charles to rehabilitate Camilla will not save the sinking Windsor ship. She may become queen-consort but she will always live in Diana’s shadow.
So, what’s next for Charles? Will he negotiate a half in- half out deal with the Sussexes, including security and titles for the grandkids? I doubt such offer will appeal to the Sussexes at this stage of their development.
I was pleasantly surprised by the GMB interview, because he confronted Samantha about Toxic Tom’s plans to stalk Meghan at the Jubbly. And he actually used the word “stalk”. Never thought I would see the day.
I don’t believe this for a second. If this narrative is being pushed by any of the palaces then that says everything i need to know about a possible reconciliation. They clearly still see it as Harry was the only wrong party here which means there will never be an apology. You can’t move forward without accountability.
This is cover for the other article out that lillibet is celebrating her first birthday in the UK and the lambridges will not be there. The horse race is that morning Anne is going for the Queen and since they’re filling in for the Queen at the party that night and copykate needs to be seen since Meg is in town. The queen will be there for lillibets first birthday on the fourth. It didn’t say Charles but it clearly stated that the lambridges won’t
@What..oh, well observed..!
One thing about certain British rags is that when they’ve got people speculating about something that is extremely unlikely they’re often deflecting attention away from a more
realistic if not outright confirmed event.
So, yes! This article is cover for the other article out about little Lili celebrating her 1st birthday here in the UK and that the less than dynamic duo will not be there.
If ya wants to be King, ya gots to learn to talk to ya Brudda, Willie. 😀
At minimum fake it.
You future cushy lifestyle depends on keeping the Monarchy open for biz.
How tough is it? We’ve all had relatives we have to work to get along with.
Btw, I think it would be equally hard if not more so for Harry.
H&M were the ones that were ganged up on.
I doubt this is true. william probably has not changed his attitude that he is “right” and Harry will “come to his senses.” Plus the “investigation” by Jason Knauf. Harry would expect that the “investigation” would be dropped and William would admit he was wrong. But I doubt William would EVER admit he did anything wrong.
This goes right back to his obsession to Meghan. He spent all of last year throwing a tantrum to get her attention, which didn’t work and actually hurt his reputation. Now that he knows he will be in her presence, he wants to see her. Throwing Kate under the bus to be blamed for good measure. He wants her approval badly and hates that. IMO
Well if the Mirror is reporting this then it’s definitely a lie. Has everyone forgotten when Harry said “s p a c e”?
Wait. Didn’t I see a similar story last summer about how William and Harry were zooming regularly with the wives and kids, while making cups of tea? Mos def Fan fiction!
Bet there’s been no contact other than through their offices, maybe. Hopefully once back on the Salty Isle, they brothers will have zero contact other than a brief (and hopefully civilized) glance from the Cambridges across the room at the church service. The racist Hatebridges mustn’t be allowed anywhere near Archie and Lili. And there is absolutely no good reason to introduce the youngsters to the Camb cousins who have been “briefed” against their mixed race cousins. If you were feared to be “too dark” to be part of the RF, you must be assiduously protected from that family.
“Gaffes” are painful and inflict lasting damage.
Harry and William zoom regularly? Hahahaha. After William’s ongoing treatment of Meghan? After Khate showed her racist ass on the Caribbean Flop Tour? After William likely colluded with Dan Wooten to create Thomas Markle’s latest fiasco? Nope. This is all a lie.
More likely, the Hatebridges are fuming because they’re being shipped off to Wales and won’t be able to make an early imprint on Archie by whatever horrid comments they would have made. The wounds they had wanted to deliver in person to the Sussex children won’t manifest this time around. But the tabloids are still in need of clicks, dammit.
Better luck next time, Baldy. But guess what? Harry’s got your number. His days of being your scapegoat are over. Meghan will never trust that lying bigot Khate or the enraged Bully around her kids. And eventually it will be obvious to the entire world that Harry and Meghan have nothing to do with those garbage people.
And remember The Mirror is one the tabloids the Sussexes expressly officially “refused to deal with.”
Completely agreed! At this point I roll my eyes at people who still talk about the kids getting to know each other. Like…that’s practically null and void at this point. Do you know who made it that way? William with his racist remarks about skin tone and Kate with her gleeful smearing of a pregnant woman (wouldn’t be surprised if she also made some racist remarks without Harry around) and both of them refusing to even acknowledge or congratulate Meghan and Archie when he was born. That was 2018 and 2019 *alone*. Considering everything else that has happened since then, there is no relationship to foster. I hate to say this, but I do wonder if some of the people hoping for some magical Cambridge-Sussex kids/family get-together are white, because this is the kind of ignorance/lack of awareness that I only see with white folks.
I Think This is William and Kensington Palace Playbook William has been getting a lot of bad press lately . The Caribbean Tour was a Huge Disaster his visit to the Refugees center was a another huge Disaster with his callous Racism being on display but cover up by his usual lackey and then now Meghan and Harry got a personality invite from the queen and now him and boring wife are being send to wales . William wants to get some good press
Complete load of hogwash.
“And Harry, 37, who is expected to fly to the UK tomorrow night with his wife and children, is now looking forward to seeing the rest of his family and celebrating his grandmother’s Platinum Jubilee.”
Isn’t that interesting? I can’t imagine that the Sussexes would put out info on their travel. Is this just more bs or is someone leaking?
I think it’s just more guesswork. They’ve been tossing out so many contradictory claims about the Sussex itinerary over the past few days.
You are literally insane to come away with that idea. Clearly the FFK rage monster that is Bulliam is desperate to pretend he isn’t a racist bully, that his better loved and more respected, brother wants absolutely nothing to do with.
LOL they’re still throwing Meghan shade, bless their hearts.