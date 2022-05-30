Mirror: Prince William & Harry have been speaking recently on FaceTime

Here are some reminders. Just in the past year, Prince William ran to Robert Lacey and had Lacey put in print that Camp Cambridge believed that the Duchess of Sussex was “unhinged” and a “sociopath.” Lacey also reported that William himself refers to Meghan as “that bloody woman,” and that all of William and Kate’s friends acknowledge that the Cambridges were sick with jealousy towards Harry and Meghan. Also in just the past year: William authorized Jason Knauf to turn over selective “evidence” to the bloody Mail, expressly working against Meghan’s (eventually successful) lawsuit. Those are just two vile moments in what has always been a Cambridge-led campaign against Prince Harry and Meghan. But now that Meghan and Harry are coming back for a brief visit, suddenly Willileaks wants everyone to know that he and Harry have buried the hatchet, no thanks to their wives.

Princes William and Harry are healing their feud with weekly online messages and face-to-face chats ahead of their Queen’s Jubilee meeting. The previously warring pair are now said to be back to some form of normality after William made the first move to heal the family rift before next weekend’s celebrations. The brothers have been messaging each other every few days on WhatsApp – and are also having regular FaceTime calls with their respective children. But wives Meghan and Kate, both 40, have so far held back from onscreen contact, giving their husbands time to fix their relationship one-to-one. A source said William, 39, had been disappointed about the abrupt way the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the royal family and moved to California – but that he has now moved on. And Harry, 37, who is expected to fly to the UK tomorrow night with his wife and children, is now looking forward to seeing the rest of his family and celebrating his grandmother’s Platinum Jubilee. A source said: “The brothers needed time for everything to settle down. The family, including William, had been disappointed in the way Harry and Meghan chose to leave the royal family.” But now there is a strong feeling that what happened is in the past and that they have moved on. Prince William wanted to embrace Harry and they have been messaging each other every few days. “They’ve also had FaceTime calls with their children, which has allowed them to re-bond. William sees that Meghan is a good mother and loyal wife and he is genuinely pleased for his brother. It seems that the two of them have healed the rift and are very much back on their old buddy terms. Meghan’s distance from Kate has also helped heal the friction [between] the two men.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

This is, to me, Us Weekly-level fan fiction. I have no doubt that some little Kensington Palace elves put it out in an attempt to deflect away from William and Harry’s years-long estrangement. Again, while Kate and Meghan are clearly not friendly, they were never the main drama in this war. I don’t see Harry and William Zooming or WhatsApp-ing or whatever like nothing ever happened, especially given that William’s campaign against the Sussexes has never stopped. I still believe that when William and Harry do have to communicate, it’s through staff. I think that’s how they arranged last summer’s statue unveiling. I don’t even believe William and Kate had any idea that Harry and Meghan were stopping in Windsor last month.