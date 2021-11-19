Of course Prince William & Kate ‘authorized’ Jason Knauf’s smears on Meghan

Just so we’re perfectly clear and all on the same page, Jason Knauf and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are ALL organizing one of the most clownish and vile smear campaigns against Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. They’ve been doing it throughout the year. William, Kate and Jason Knauf left their fingerprints all over the “Meghan is a bully” story back in early March. That was pushed in advance of the Sussexes’ Oprah interview. Then over the summer, Jason Knauf was once again used by William and Kate to attack Meghan, which is why Knauf turned over selectively edited emails and texts to the Mail on Sunday’s lawyers in their appeal of Meghan’s victorious summary judgment. Very few people on Isla de Saltines are asking the question though: “so this means that William and Kate authorized their closest aides to repeatedly and desperately assassinate Meghan’s character?” The answer is an obvious yes.
Dickie Arbiter previously did Knauf’s job, but for Queen Elizabeth II from 1988 to 2000 and was asked whether William and Kate’s approval would have been required on True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat. He replied: “I would put my money on it.”
It comes after the newspaper’s editor, Ted Verity, previously said in a witness statement that they had an additional source, beyond Knauf, providing “high-grade” information.
On the chat show, royal author Duncan Larcombe added: “Lawyers from The Mail on Sunday would have approached Jason Knauf, knowing that these emails existed. That would have been the point. Most likely, Jason would have gone to William and Kate. He would not have cooperated with those lawyers without their definite knowledge.”
Knauf handed in his resignation at the Royal Foundation in May and subsequently offered new information in support of The Mail on Sunday’s case. However, he is not the newspaper’s only contact as court filings show a well-placed source tipped off the publisher that Knauf had had a change of heart.
A filing read: “It was only in July 2021 that [The Mail on Sunday] received information from a confidential source to the effect that Mr Knauf now regretted not providing a witness statement to us… [The Mail on Sunday] sought to make contact with Mr Knauf in September 2020 after being told by a source that he (Mr Knauf) had relevant evidence to give on important aspects of the case.”
In January 2020, the newspaper told the judge in the original High Court case of a “high-grade” royal source who had provided information to Ted Verity. Verity said in a witness statement: “The source had direct knowledge of the matters they told me about and which are set out below. I have absolutely no reason to think the source was being anything other than completely truthful. This was not gossip or tittle-tattle: it was what I considered to be high-grade information from a serious individual in a position of authority and responsibility who knew the implications of what they were telling me.”
Knauf “would not have cooperated with those lawyers without their definite knowledge.” I would argue – and I have argued – that these schemes were cooked up by William and Jason entirely. Knauf ran the “bullying staff” operation for years, it was the fail-safe operation to be employed in case of emergency. Suddenly, Knauf would produce these emails he wrote accusing Meghan of looking at people and making white women cry with her existence. I would think that Knauf providing his texts and emails to the MoS’s appeal was more of a happy accident for William, Kate and Jason. They didn’t expect Meghan to win her summary judgement and they were looking for something new to do to her, to hurt her. I do believe that these are mostly Kensington Palace schemes because they’re so childish and clownish, and William is such a stunted individual. I could absolutely see him thinking that all of this was a good idea.
And water is wet. These people are just plain evil. They have no remorse for driving a woman to the brink of suicide. I hope they all get exposed as the liars they are.
Also, that pic of Kate and her manic face and wavy hands is so bad. Pretty sure that’s comedian Chris McCausland, and he’s blind. Yikes.
Never mind remorse. They feel empowered by doing it. As far as they’re concerned, Meghan was inconveniencing them by daring to marry Harry. Bet Prince Charles thought she was rising about her station.
Disgusting people. Mark my word it will all comeback on them. What you give you get back
Oh, I am glad the Keens authorised this, so that when it blows up, it will land on their doorstep.
Also they will be no reconciliation and photos or a relationship of the ‘cousins’
If I were H, I would be dunzo and the next time, I saw Willileaks, it would be on sight 👊🏾
I wonder if it will blow up in their faces because i really have not seen the uk press push this angle as hard as the “meghan is a liar” angle.
I’m astonished that William is so blatantly attacking Meghan at this point, especially when Harry is still writing his memoir. Harry is the one with the temper, if KP keeps antagonizing him like this H might just drop some truth bombs.
On a general level, I find it so strange that KP isn’t even trying to cover their tracks when it comes to their roles in this media war against Meghan. They are not even trying to hide behind the veil of plausible deniability. It is such a bad look for anyone who isn’t drinking the “Meghan is evil”-cool aid. Outside of the echo chamber, it makes him look really petty and vindictive against a family member and it makes the entire operation at KP look like an unprofessional clown show. It is a very very bad look for a future head of state.
Racism covers for a great deal. They’re racists and trying to appeal to racists. What’s going on in England politically matches with William’s behavior.
I’m not surprised at all. He’s gotten away with everything so far, why not keep going? If he’s never held accountable in any real way, he’ll keep doing what he’s doing.
In other words the real William has shown himself..
Well, William was never known as the brightest crayon in the box. Is this really that surprising that he’d go out of his way to do this and not cover his tracks? The more that these stories leak the more Harry will retaliate though. All bets are off!
I’ve never been less shocked. The toxicity of that family is grotesque.
Meghan and harry fans have been saying this. Of course jason wouldn’t go rogue. Have the UK morning shows mentioned this bit as well?
And i disagree. I think they were fully aware that the mail hand no legs to stand on and would loose this case. I do think however, that they were surprised that meghan had the guts to sue in the first place. But jason handing over those confidential emails and texts (selectively) had only 1 purpose: to smear her.
Of course this was done with william and kate’s knowledge/authorization/approval – whether it was their idea or Jason’s, they absolutely knew about all of this, from the bullying allegations to his witness statement, etc.
It sure sounds like William is the one who called the MoS editor, right?
they’re garbage people like I’ve been saying and I’m glad that some of these “experts” are finally admitting that W&K would definitely have known about this – even if its Arbiter and Larcombe or whoever and they’re still being way too nice and deferential to the cambridges about it.
They’re all but saying that William called the MoS. It feels like the RR are getting perilously close to that breaking point of feeling like they can tell the truth about William & Kate. They never would have admitted this sort of story in previous years.
If the DM’s appeal fails (& I suspect it will, meaning they’ll eventually have to pay Meghan & run an apology), I think they will be out for blood after being promised that Jason & KP would have their backs.
I feel like they’re angry meghan sued in the first place. The way they seem to be going on about how she’s “been advised it would be unwise” to sue, seems to me like jason gave the dm reassurance that she wouldn’t take legal action. Just like he gave them reassurance that her friends wouldn’t speak to the media. I wonder if they will actually retaliate if they lose this case again, because they will even if it goes to trial.
What an absolute disgrace this family is. How sad and small they are. H&M are so much better off far far away from them living their best lives. The best revenge is living well, and they certainly are doing just that.
Imagine this man as king of somewhere.
This is why the Sussexes aren’t coming to Christmas. The judges know this too and if they officially rule the Keenbridges and Jason released irrelevant information to harm Meghan their images outside the UK will really take a hit. Forget that US tour.
My question is who is paying for that US tour? I see no benefit to the US for taxpayers to foot the bill. And what would be the benefit to the UK for W&K to see NY?
Having a royal tour here in the US doesn’t even make sense anyway. Heads up, I saw on Twitter that the Express just had a story up that the Keens would be staying at H&M’s for their US tour. 🙄 I’m betting “reconciliation” is going to be a theme in the coming months, especially if Burger King and Fries start feeling the heat.
There’s no way the Cambridges would stay with H&M for a tour. EVERYTHING else aside (the smear campaign, the racism, William and Kate’s treatment of Meghan, the bullying allegations, this recent mess with MoS – so thats a big EVERYTHING lol) I dont think H&M would let a single KP employee anywhere near their house or their children at this point, and if they are on tour, they would have staff with them.
For a non-working trip, just a fun “lets see california” trip maybe in 5 or 10 years IF* a reconciliation happens? Yes, the Cambs might stay here. but the Sussexes aren’t letting any of their employees, who they know they absolutely cannot trust, near their home or their kids.
*Again that’s a really big IF, and I doubt the Cambridges will ever be invited to Montecito, but I’m just saying if it happens in general, it won’t be for a working trip.
So they are publicly backing up a campaign against Meghan all while being a very much not racist family?
I had to laugh when I read the article this morning – they tried to make it sound like “William had serious evidence that it was his duty to bring before the court, blah, blah, harrumph, harrumph…” I wonder if William really does understand the implications.
Its very interesting that they are trying to make this a william vs meghan thing. He did something evil to her. Something nobody dares to mention.
Interesting that a royal “expert” would say that out loud. Hopefully more “cracks” in the system protecting W&K will come about. I wonder if it will be open season on all of them once QE is gone.
I am praying the court throws this out and upholds the original decision.. then watch out because the Cambridge’s have made themselves fair game to the media especially here.
We all know this but when will some investigative reporters start to dig into this fully is the question. UK media is barely touching this and so far some US media has mentioned it but not much! They way the frame this article against Meghan is also ridiculous.
I do think we’ll see more once Meghan’s case is over and it will eventually blow up in Williams face.
Nothing stays hidden forever and I think there will be enough curious eyes that someone will look into this if they haven’t started already. I could see a documentary coming
I believe when Meghan wins the case for the second time, the floodgates will open and people will start discussing everything openly. When the front page apology goes up I think everyone will want to get into the nitty gritty of what went down and how everything got this far. Going by Arbiter’s take the BM is just waiting to go there with the Keens, and if the Daily Mail has to pay Meghan millions, they will want blood.
+1
I’m not surprised that William and Kate had to approve Jason Knauf giving the emails to the Mail. What does surprise me is that Dick (well-named) Arbiter and Duncan Larcombe have said this out loud and it got printed, because that means that they’re saying that Meghan’s brother-in-law and sister-in-law actively are trying to attack her by helping a flipping tabloid paper! Which, duh, of course they are, however, it comes across differently if “royal experts” say that in print. If Meghan wins (which she should, but she’s publicly going up against her in-laws), that’s going to be interesting.
Glad Arbiter finally said it out loud. Racist FFK Bullyiam asked about Archie’s skin color and wanted H&M’s kids stripped of their titles when Charles ascends, and when Harry called him out oon not only the optics but also the downright racism, Bullyiam hatched this eggheaded, half-incubated scheme to accuse Meghan of demonic, satanic behavior against fragile white button-down Kate and any other fragile white female staff conspirator in order to rile his racist brethren and call them to feeble-minded Twitterfinger arms.
These fools are so transparent and mediocre in every way. Don’t know how you all can stand funding their lifestyles and propping them up as anything other than examples of what not to be and who not to become. This is so grotesque. Time for a French Revolution in Great Britain.
Kate’s insecurity may have egged on William, but I’m glad that it’s been stated that William was the lead aggressor. I have felt like part of the narrative is that Kate is a Lady Macbeth but no, William is racist trash all by himself.
Bullyiam does nothing in consideration of kHate. Everything he does is to feed his own ego and sense of entitlement.
I thought this blew up in their faces when Meghan’s lawyer demanded the full release of emails and texts that Jason had selectively curated. I guess the BP ignored that though.
Interesting that this article mentions William AND Kate. Usually they try and keep her name out of it, lol. Well my theory is that the Mail knows they lost this appeal but they’ve been dying to get this info out there somehow, after all can’t let a good smear go to waste, can we? But it backfired because it made Charles and the rest of the family look horrible and confirms why Harry said to Oprah the relationship is “space”.
The MoS must have some really juicy bits on William & Kate that they are willing to go to these extreme lengths against M&H.
William, Jason, and Kate are the dumbest bunch of people ever, in the world, in history, period.
It’s perplexing that outside of social media, W&K have largely managed to go blameless in H&M’s departure. To this day, I hate that Meghan affirmed that K was a good person. That was all she needed to never be held to account as she continues to co-opt elements of Meghan’s being that are most palatable to her white stan base. Both W&K have been unspeakably cruel.
Of course they did. Royal staff (including former ones) do not speak to the media without permission let alone hand confidential communications voluntarily to them (even if it’s for a court case. Jason was NOT asked by the courts to do this. He did this out of his own choice.)
But all of this has just set a bad precedent where current and former staffers can hand communications information to papers with the permission of their bosses – even if there isn’t a court case involved.
I think Willy has opened a pandora’s box with this regarding NDA’s. So Jason reached out in July. I wonder what was said at the statue unveiling!?! Willy is about to learn all about Karma.
Good point. Kate wasn’t allowed to be a part of it?
@Kyliegirl: Remember the press was hoping for a reconciliation at the statue unveiling. It didn’t happen because Harry refused to play ball. William’s failure to deliver the reconciliation could be the reason why he told Knauf that he could provide evidence to MoS.
I’m genuinely curious why they’re being blatant about it. It feels like they believe they have some kind of upper hand on the situation and they’re getting more bold in their attacks. That’s why when people keep seeing panics in house cambridge or Windsor I’m like where ? That also make me believe they’re playing the public with the Queen’s health I think she’s fine and just had a check up. They’re using that to unofficially introduce a soft regency.
Abusers escalate… is the simplest explanation on why they think there is no consequences for there actions. So far there has not been any consequences so they are emboldened and they think there gaslighting is running the show.. but as with most abusers they get sloppy and feel no one can touch them. Anyone who has left an abuser knows that you are in the most danger at that point. I do not see them ever reconciling, civility at events like the unveiling might even be asking to much after this.
I think William originally wanted to put H & M in ‘their place’ and they would listen and tone down their work and appearances and general hotness. If he has a brain he must surely regret and be ashamed that this has gone as far as it has. And because of this mess the BM have evn more s**t on him and he is truly their b*** now.
It’s blindingly obvious to everyone who’s paying attention that KP is behind the smear campaign against Meghan. A female journalist even said so on one of the UK morning shows this week.
I think Jeremy Vine was on TV and said Meghan was set up.
@JT: Yes.
Squirrels was being shouted all last week to distract from Will’s chief minion cackling about a crisis of conscience which prompted him to come to the aide of MoS. WFT?! It was a blatant hit on Meghan but I knew newspapers weren’t going to publish this angle due to fear of being sued ! So I avoided TV discussion as I naturally assumed that they would not dare touch it too. It is something that certain journalist will even acknowledge authorization from above for Jason’s back stabbing.
Yet today BBC seemed to be bewildered that Meghan on Ellen indicated that neither would be returning to work for RF?!
Are these people thick, why would either want to live amongst that nest of vipers ever again! William and Jason have shown their hands and it is such betrayal. It is betrayal Thomas ongoing stupidity and cruelty piled upon betrayal: Harry’s own brother compounding and adding misery to the original bfamily betrayal. What a mess!
evil.
They are both so vile. If only they put in the effort into actually working as they do into bringing Duchess Meghan down they would accomplish something other than botched Botox and yellow teeth.
Sorry for the run on sentence but f**k these to trash heaps.
So the press is connecting the dots…but meanwhile The Fail’s current headline :
“Social media explodes with memes ridiculing Meghan Markle’s ‘awful’ Ellen interview – and viewers say it shows ‘she never understood the difference between royalty and celebrity’”
Le Sigh.
The British media OWNS William and Kate. The British media knows all the dirt on the Cambridges and the Cambridges promised to hand Meghan to the media on a platter if they leave them alone. There’s a sense of frustration now cause Meghan’s lawyers are involved and she’s winning her case. Meghan and Harry left at the right time because I believe the royals and the media had sinister plans for them.
Good lord, their pettiness knows no boundaries. He really cannnot stand the fact his brother made himself a family, has a smart beautiful wife, and that they’re happy. Ffs Willy, grow up.
Here’s a theory I just came up with: Knauf + Kate = crying white women. This sounds like a plot by the two of those shady bitches. Kate couldn’t stand Meghan from day 1. She’s American? She’s beautiful? She’s smart? She’s motivated? She has Harry’s devotion? Kate five questions to herself about Meghan and went off the wall. And then Meghan and Harry were the super stars of the moment. Everyone has always liked Harry better. This is William’s thorn (because he loves Roses without thorns, lol) anyhow, whispers in the palace of everyone loving Harry more has always been in William’s ear because he was supposed to be the better brother, and has become the Other Brother (lol still with that dumb proud picture of him on the cover with the Other Brother title, gong show). William also needed Harry to deal with his psychotic wife and buffer him, but was also (really gross) attracted to Meghan. And their popularity was the catalyst for William and Charles. Camilla is just a drunk who encourages this shitty behavior (re: Diana, re: The Crown) The plot was between the Cambridges and Knauff and here we are. We are very not a racist family William was trying to save face for the statue unveiling and Kate was benched in July …. when the source ran to the mail. I think it wreaks of Cambridges. I also think Queeny has sent message to Charles to cut the budget for Cambridges to punish them. They are all so passive aggressive but at least they know where it hurts the Cambridges. Pomp and circumstance and all. Like how they were benched at the Commonwealth for their shady releases of Sussex 2019/2020 info to Wootten. Charles is hopeless and can’t relate to his sons. He’s probably used one against the other their entire lives after the passing of Diana. If any reporter can’t connect the dots to all of this, then what the hell is their job? This is gross and I respect Harry and Meghan for being so calm because I would burn it to the ground. Dear William, you are very much a racist, vengeful, egotistical, insecure, ugly and stupid family. The End.
William is petty and dumb, yes, but he THINKS he is playing a long game. He has put much stock into bringing Meghan down and having Harry divorce her and come back to be his lapdog- and let´s not forget Chaz role in it- only to see Harry standing up and leave.
Not only Harry left, but called his bluff. Harry went to USA, not a commonwealth country; Harry went to Oprah, not leaked something to Scobie.
William CANNOT go to Oprah.
The only very INTERESTING detail is that William is allowing Kate´s name to be involved and talked about …
William can have it all if he so wants, when Betty dies. He can throw KKKate under the bus, blame this whole Meghan debacle ( Megahn made KKate cry anyone?) on KKKate and then move on…