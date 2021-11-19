Jennifer Lopez & Owen Wilson in the ‘Marry Me’ trailer: love it or hate it?

One of my favorite “fairy tale” rom-coms is Notting Hill. I actually hated Notting Hill when I first saw it, but it’s grown on me a lot over time. The fairy tale is that a famous, globally-recognized princess falls for a regular guy and that they figure it out and live happily ever after. Roman Holiday played around with this too, only the princess and the regular guy didn’t end up together in the end. It’s a narrative I enjoy in all its forms, and that’s what Marry Me is like. Replace “actress” with “super-famous pop star” and that’s pretty much the story. Marry Me is a film Jennifer Lopez put together with the intention of creating an entire album around a film she would star in. She executive produced it and put it together and hired Maluma as her errant, cheating fiance. Armie Hammer was originally cast as the “regular guy” but Armie left the film just before filming started (for obvious reasons) and they hired Owen Wilson to come in as a last-minute replacement. (Update: my bad, Armie Hammer was supposed to be in the other wedding movie, Shotgun Wedding, starring J.Lo) Here’s the trailer:
The part where you have to suspend your disbelief is the idea that a regular, nice-looking, middle-aged guy would have qualms about being married to Jennifer Lopez for any reason at all. Like, even if a guy thought it was an arrangement or a fauxmance to help out her image, 99 out of 100 guys would take that. Anyway, Owen Wilson usually has an easy chemistry with his leading ladies and J.Lo is an underrated romantic lead, so I suspect this will be pretty cute.
To promote the trailer (!!), Jennifer did a Today Show interview on Thursday and wouldn’t you know, she’s forever a romantic and she admits that she’s totally open to getting married again. When she was asked directly if she saw herself marrying again, she said: “Yeah, I guess. You know me, I’m a romantic. I always have been… I’ve been married a few times. I still believe in happily ever after for sure. One hundred percent.”
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I can’t even imagine Armie Hammer in that role. An every day guy, math teacher, single dad? His ego is too big. You can see that in any movie he’s been in. Granted I’ve only seen 2..
Honestly i’m all for a woman older than 40 being the romantic lead of a romcom, i dont like owen but ill watch.
And i hope that we’ll see more of these including with women who dont look as incredible as Jennifer.
I think it’s time for good quality rom coms to come back
Maluma! Hot hot hot!
why does his hair look like a wig? Is it a wig? It hurts my eyes.
His hair looks like a wig and his face looks like he’s had some resurfacing. It’s incredibly distracting.
He looks like wax. JLo, on the other hand, looks amazing as usual.
He has a receding hair line and for some reason needs to always cover it up. I can’t watch him anymore because the hair on his forehead is all I see. He needs to get over it.
I think JLo’s underrated as an actress, full stop. Great screen presence. Now if she’d just focus on that and stop with the caterwauling…
Trailer looks cheesy as all hell. I’m in!
I think Jennifer is seriously underrated as a producer and I’ve loved learning more about her as a business woman and creative force behind her films.
I’ve resigned myself to the caterwauling. And she’s continued working on her voice and singing skill, so I treat it like I used to treat the broccoli on my plate at dinner as a child. I don’t prefer it, but it came with the rest of dinner.
I’m curious how she’s planned the marketing for this film considering the cheating famous fiancé so closely matches her own life and experience. Has she nixed those questions from all interviews at the outset?
I love Jlo movies and aome are rather decent. But wow this one looks ridiculous. Ans the movie is out on Valentines Day why such early promo!?
I agree JLO is under rated as an actress. And while this is cheesy and fairytale-ish, I am here for it. And after the past two years, I don’t think that thinking this would never happen would be out of the question.
I saw the trailer during the Adele interview. It looked ok. Not really my kind of movie but I hope does well because I’m a JLo fan.
This looks like an absolutely ridiculous premise for a film, and I can’t wait to see it. Confession time: I love hallmark movies, I started watching them after being diagnosed with complex PTSD as they were soothing mush at the time, the Christmas season has begun and I’m in heaven at the diabetes inducing films they have churned out.
Same to everything!!! After the last few years I’m in dire need of some frothy nonsense. This looks a perfect relaxing watch!
Looks like cheesy fun and I will watch the shit out this when it streams but I wouldn’t pay to see it in a theater. Whatever you want to say about her, she’s good at romcoms.
In the first picture she finally looks a little bit closer to her real age than she normally does! Jennifer and Owen are the same age and I can sort of see that in the untouched pictures. That’s all I’ve got because the movie looks Wedding Planner-terrible. I like them both but I don’t think I could sit through the whole thing. As for Notting Hill. I hate it. Julia Roberts is such a b*tch to him in that movie and I have no idea why he would want to be with her other than she is beautiful and famous.
Notting Hill worked to some degree because Grant and Roberts had real chemistry. Wilson and JLo, from this trailer…um, not so much. She looks like she’d eat him alive.
I like JLo’s romantic movies – I will watch the Wedding Planner anytime its on TV, lol – but i’m not sure about this one, it doesn’t look that appealing to me. I’ll probably watch it next summer when my husband is on his annual “boys weekend” lol.
I think it was in shotgun wedding that armie hammer was supposed to be
I want to see this one. No need Oscar worthy performance just a good romantic comedy.
This looks terrible, even for a silly romcom.