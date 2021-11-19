Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson are ‘officially dating’ & exclusive now

I thought it was pretty much established by now that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are dating, considering we’ve been hearing about their LA, Palm Springs and Staten Island dates for weeks now. Still, we have some kind of confirmation now: Pete and Kim are dating. They are Pim, or Kete, or Davidashian. Page Six didn’t have much more than “they’re officially dating,” but E! News’ sources were chatty:

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are taking their friendship to the next level. A source close to Kim tells E! News the 41-year-old reality star and 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian are officially dating: “They are really happy and seeing where it goes.” “Pete has told her he doesn’t want to see anyone else,” the source says, noting Kim apparently feels the same. “She is telling some people they aren’t super serious but she isn’t seeing anyone else… She’s trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him.” Though the mother-of-four is trying to keep it low-key, the insider says, “Kim is smitten over him and it’s very exciting to her.” Apparently, the beauty mogul feels “giddy” around the King of Staten Island star, with the source sharing, “He makes her laugh the entire time they are together and she is completely enthralled by him.” Kim’s feelings for Pete were made evident when she brought him to Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home, an event that the source describes as a “huge deal.” The insider notes, “Everyone is happy for her.” Though they are currently living on opposite coasts, the source says, “They are making the distance work and have plans to continue seeing each other.”

[From E! News]

I still wonder how much of this is about Kourtney being so loved-up with Travis Barker and Kim’s jealousy of their relationship. I think that’s part of it, but I also think Kim was looking to draw a line under the marriage to Kanye in some way. This thing with Pete is really pissing off Kanye too.

Meanwhile, did y’all know that Kim was part of a successful effort to rescue Afghanistan’s women’s youth development soccer team? She financed and chartered the plane taking 130 people (including 30 teenagers) from Pakistan to the UK. Kim did a very good thing. The refugees are now in quarantine in the UK, and a football club has pledged to help care for them and support them.

Kim and Pete were pictured holding hands on Wednesday in Palm Springs, California + Neither could hide their beaming smiles as they took a stroll near her Kris Jenner's mansion where they have been staying together READ MORE: https://t.co/xefHwr4FsH pic.twitter.com/0t9U9JdkA9 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 19, 2021