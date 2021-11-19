Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, 37, got shingles: ‘I can’t even explain how horrible the pain was’



Ali Fedotowsky-Manno was on The Bachelorette in 2010. She got engaged on the show and that relationship lasted over a year, which is longer than those tv romances typically last. She now has a five-year-old daughter, Molly, and a three-year-old son, Riley, with her husband of four years, TV host Kevin Manno. Ali has an influencer-type Instagram full of wholesome family content and some sponsored posts. We rarely hear about her and that’s usually a good thing for former reality stars. Ali was on Inside Edition this week, where she described her recent battle with shingles. She’s only 37 and didn’t realize that people her age could contract it. At first she thought it was a reaction to Botox in her forehead where the rash started. She said the pain was so bad she would wake up screaming. The good news is that she had it in August and has since recovered.

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno was in disbelief when she was diagnosed with a case of shingles at just 37 years old. The former Bachelorette star opened up about her experience with the virus in an interview with Inside Edition on Wednesday, explaining that she did not suspect shingles at first, and instead assumed she was reacting to Botox when she felt a tingling in her forehead. “Honestly, I couldn’t believe it … I’m only 37 years old. How could this possibly be happening?,” she said. “I always thought it happened to people in their 60s.” Shingles, which is caused by the same virus as chickenpox and typically occurs in people over age 50, can result in a painful rash, according to the Mayo Clinic. Fedotowsky-Manno told Inside Edition her pain was so bad she compared it to “lightning bolts pulsing through my brain.” As she teared up, Fedotowsky-Manno said, “I didn’t think I was going to get emotional talking about this, but the pain was so bad that there were times I would wake up in the middle of the night just screaming, just begging my husband to make the pain stop.” She added, “I can’t even explain how horrible the pain was.”

[From People]

I googled “can Botox trigger shingles.” There are documented cases in medical journals of it happening just as Ali described and starting at the injection site. I’m not saying that’s what caused her shingles just that it’s possible given the circumstances.

I had chicken pox in preschool and I remember wearing mittens so that I wouldn’t scratch myself. I’m 48 and was going to wait until I was 50, as is recommended, to get the shingles shot. I’ve heard it can be rough shot to recover from, but like every other vaccination it’s much better to have some minor side effects from the vaccine than to get the actual virus. My ex’s mother got shingles and she had terrible rashes all over her body. There are so many comments on the YouTube video from people who had shingles at young ages, including when they were still in school. I’m going to see about getting the shingles shot sooner rather than later. The excellent covid vaccines have convinced me to get all the shots I need and not to put them off.