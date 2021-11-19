Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, 37, got shingles: ‘I can’t even explain how horrible the pain was’

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno was on The Bachelorette in 2010. She got engaged on the show and that relationship lasted over a year, which is longer than those tv romances typically last. She now has a five-year-old daughter, Molly, and a three-year-old son, Riley, with her husband of four years, TV host Kevin Manno. Ali has an influencer-type Instagram full of wholesome family content and some sponsored posts. We rarely hear about her and that’s usually a good thing for former reality stars. Ali was on Inside Edition this week, where she described her recent battle with shingles. She’s only 37 and didn’t realize that people her age could contract it. At first she thought it was a reaction to Botox in her forehead where the rash started. She said the pain was so bad she would wake up screaming. The good news is that she had it in August and has since recovered.
Ali Fedotowsky-Manno was in disbelief when she was diagnosed with a case of shingles at just 37 years old.
The former Bachelorette star opened up about her experience with the virus in an interview with Inside Edition on Wednesday, explaining that she did not suspect shingles at first, and instead assumed she was reacting to Botox when she felt a tingling in her forehead.
“Honestly, I couldn’t believe it … I’m only 37 years old. How could this possibly be happening?,” she said. “I always thought it happened to people in their 60s.”
Shingles, which is caused by the same virus as chickenpox and typically occurs in people over age 50, can result in a painful rash, according to the Mayo Clinic. Fedotowsky-Manno told Inside Edition her pain was so bad she compared it to “lightning bolts pulsing through my brain.”
As she teared up, Fedotowsky-Manno said, “I didn’t think I was going to get emotional talking about this, but the pain was so bad that there were times I would wake up in the middle of the night just screaming, just begging my husband to make the pain stop.”
She added, “I can’t even explain how horrible the pain was.”
I googled “can Botox trigger shingles.” There are documented cases in medical journals of it happening just as Ali described and starting at the injection site. I’m not saying that’s what caused her shingles just that it’s possible given the circumstances.
I had chicken pox in preschool and I remember wearing mittens so that I wouldn’t scratch myself. I’m 48 and was going to wait until I was 50, as is recommended, to get the shingles shot. I’ve heard it can be rough shot to recover from, but like every other vaccination it’s much better to have some minor side effects from the vaccine than to get the actual virus. My ex’s mother got shingles and she had terrible rashes all over her body. There are so many comments on the YouTube video from people who had shingles at young ages, including when they were still in school. I’m going to see about getting the shingles shot sooner rather than later. The excellent covid vaccines have convinced me to get all the shots I need and not to put them off.
I’m planning on celebrating my 50th birthday by going to CVS and getting the shingles vaccine. My MIL has had it twice and still isn’t vaccinated. My husband possibly never had chicken pox and I keep pushing him to either get a test to prove he had it and they didn’t realize it or get the vaccine.
I am 38. I had shingles last year, in my arm. The joint pain was TERRIBLE. And then the rash was basically like my entire arm, fingers, and palm was covered in Poison Ivy. It was no joke- and I was able to get anti-virals which helped reduce the time period. When I went to the doctor they asked if I was under stress- which was laughable in the middle of a pandemic, virtual schooling 2 kids, working full time, the national politics of the time, etc. Of course I was stressed! Anyway- apparently stress can trigger Shingles. And you don’t have to be in your 60s! Side note- I asked for the Shingles vaccine and my Doctor told me I would need to get it like 3 times before they would recommend the vaccine early.
I mentioned down thread my friend had it below at 29 and it covered so much of her back, looking just like poison ivy. I’m so sorry you had to go through that.
My daughter developed shingles at age 4, very soon after getting the chicken pox vaccine. It was HELL. Poor baby cried and wailed and screamed for days on end, and we had no idea what was wrong because she didn’t get the rash right away. The shingles attacked the nerve in her leg, making the pain move up and down the leg. Her pediatrician said he had only seen shingles in a patient that young one time before, and he couldn’t tell us why she was afflicted. We don’t know if it was her body’s response the CP vaccine (same virus), or just a fluke. I have deep compassion for anyone who develops shingles because it is truly a heinous condition.
i got shingles at age 12 – any one can get it at any point given enough stress on the body. Mine was triggered by an extreme case of the flu that saw me loose 25 pounds and 2 months out of school. My immune system was shot and the chicken pox virus (which is what shingles is) reactivated. Both myself and my parents thought it couldn’t be shingles until I responded to the treatment (for me a topical and pain meds) well.
I tried to get shingles vaccine but my pharmacists wouldn’t do it. Apparently 50 is the guideline. I’m 47 and I have to wait. I had a TERRIBLE case of chicken pox as a kid. I want that shot.
I had shingles when I was 34 & I, too, didn’t realize it could hit me so young. Hit me on the top of my head, down the middle of my forehead, & across my right eyebrow. Excruciating pain, swelling along the lines of blisters & then my entire forehead, eyes nearly swollen shut, with painful nearby swollen lymph nodes. It is no joke. I was off work for three weeks. And you are contagious during that time, you can pass on chickenpox. My doc convinced me to get the vax (you get two shots, minimum four months apart); she said the antibodies I got from having the shingles were long gone from my body. The shots themselves weren’t bad at all, for me; the COVID shots were more painful.
Someone I know just got the shingles vaccine and it packs a punch, but it’s so much better than actual shingles. I know several people who have had them, and it’s brutal. One told me it was the worst pain she’s ever felt, including having her 2 kids.
Apparently the shingles vaccine study didn’t include people under the age of 50 and only lasts 5 years, hence the recommendation to wait until you’re 50 or older to get it.
Is Gen X the last generation to have childhood chicken pox? My kids both had the vaccine.
I’m a “geriatric millenial” (lol) & I had actual chicken pox, as did my younger sister. There was no vaccine at that point.
I’m hoping to get the shingles vaccine after I’m a few more weeks out from my COVID booster. A good friend had shingles around the same age as this lady & he was in agony.
@Twin falls I’m an x that got chickenpox in my 30′s. My niece’s daycare was closed due to a chickenpox case and she joined my daughter at grandma’s house for the day. They had both been vaxed. No biggie! Nobody knew I’d never had the pox. Almost three weeks of hell. There was no such thing as a chickenpox vaccine when I was a kid. Trust and believe I’ll be right there for that shingles vax when I hit 50.
A few summers ago, my best friend got shingles and she was only 29 at the time! Since she’s a surfer and we spend a lot of time at the beach, we initially attributed it to being a jellyfish sting, just based on her level of pain. We even went to a pharmacist who thought it might be just some irritation. Later that night, her girlfriend’s mom (who was a doctor back in Russia) casually diagnosed it as shingles and once she had that diagnosis she was able to get the care that she needed, not that there was much that could be done. I felt bad for her, she was in so so much pain.
And no, she’s never gotten Botox before. But since it could be related to skin issues, she was on Accutane for most of our high school years. Wonder if that has any connection…
I got a really mild case of chicken pox as a kid, and my sister never got it, despite my mom’s multiple attempts to get her to have it so she could just get it out of the way. I will definitely get the shingles vaccine once I’m eligible, though I am two decades away lol
Seems like there are more instances of younger people getting shingles so why not make the vaccine more available and widen the eligibility, especially when you can pass shingles on as chicken pox to those are don’t have immunity?
I just finished my shingles vax in early October. I’m 55. I was febrile (101.5), exhausted and my upper arm was red, hard and hot, and by god did it ever itch several days later. The discoloration lasted for 2-3 weeks. Second shot was easier than the first. That said, after reading so many comments about getting it young, I’m grateful I never experienced singles despite being 5 years late.
My Rhumatologist has a friend that got shingles in her va-jay-jay.
Oh my gawd.
It was apparently horrific.
I remember years ago David Letterman had it and was out of his show for weeks.
I’ve heard it’s awful.
Omg.. I am scheduling my vaccine today.
The first time I had shingles I got it under my right boob, right where an underwire on a bra sits. It blistered and that was nasty…
The next time it was on my neck… no blisters this time which was a blessing, sort of.
It seems that, for me, everytime I get really run down it’s going to come back. I will be getting the vaccine next time I visit my doctor.
My mom had shingles, just before turning 60. She was in tears despite pain medication and heavy treatment to subdue the virus. I would visit her and she would be weeping…
She said the pain was worse than childbirth, worse than any pain she has ever experienced- it attacks the nerve sheath directly.
It is triggered by stress- if you are on burnout and undergoing a lot, or carrying a lot of ordeals in life at that time, then zoster will take advantage of your compromised state and come out of hibernation.
Remember stress is many kinds: emotional, psychological, physical– and definitely combinations. And you can be compromised by many things, like other illnesses or lacking nutrition etc.
For my mom it was the passing of her mom and dealing with her cruel father after her passing, that collapsed her immunity.
I had shingles at 28, a couple of weeks before my wedding. My doctor said the stress of planning probably set it off. I thought I was cool, calm, and collected, but my body said otherwise. It was in a band around my waist (I remember my doctor also asking if that would be an issue with my wedding dress, lol, which, no, it was not a cut-out gown!) and it felt like FIRE if anything touched it, I can remember walking around at work holding my cotton blouse away from my waistline because if it brushed against me I wanted to die. Absolutely awful. If you’re eligible for the vaccine, get it! You don’t want shingles.
My son (who is now 25) got shingles when he was 2 right after he got the chicken pox vaccine and it was awful. He gets it in the same spot every so often and they will not give him the vaccine because not enough research has been done on younger people to ensure its safety. Thank God for Zovirax and GSK because it’s no picnic.
My husband got chicken pox as an adult. He got it from our son, who caught it from his classmates just about a year before the vaccine was approved. My son had a mild case, but it can be particularly dangerous in adult men.
At the time, a medicine had just been developed that, if taken early in the disease, could lessen its symptoms. I don’t even know how I heard about it, but I asked my SIL who is a doctor to prescribe it (she had never heard of it). I think he would have gotten so much sicker if he hadn’t taken it.
Anyway, he got shingles about ten years later, and it was bad. Not as bad as it is for some people, but I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. I keep telling him to get the vaccine but he hasn’t done it yet! I’m going to talk to him about it again today. A friend got it about a year ago and it was horrible for her too.
I’m going to talk to my doctor about getting it myself. I have a severe Aspirin allergy (can’t take Tylenol either) and have had weird reactions to the flu shot so I need to weigh the risk/benefit. My case of Chicken Pox (I was a teen) wasn’t too bad.
I had shingles on my face/around my eye about 10 years ago (totally due to stress at work, my boss was horrible!). I figured out what I had mainly because I have an aunt who had it, and she talked about it over and over and over again over the years, so I recognized the symptoms lol. But I was “young” and the first two clinics I went to diagnosed me with an allergic reaction to a bug bite (despite the classic half moon rash around my eye) and tried to give me prednisone. I finally went to an ER that sees a lot of HIV patients, and they recognized it as shingles right away. I was able to get an antiviral in time that stopped it in its tracks.
So if you think you might have shingles and you’re younger than 50, remember you have a three day window from symptoms to get antiviral meds for be most effective. Press your doc if they waffle because of your age… you do not want to go through it without proper meds!
I had shingles at 55. It started on my face around my left eye like a bad case of acne. I was also in and out of my eye doctors office getting ready for cataract and glaucoma surgery. Even the eye doctor didn’t recognize what it was after poking around my eye. I finally went to my GP who diagnosed it as shingles. Eye surgery was delayed. I should have cancelled it all together seeing as how the ophthalmologist didn’t think anything of it.
I got shingles at 25! It was truly awful, and at the time, I also had no idea that I was at risk so young. It was all down the side of my neck and started out as an ache. I used icy-hot, then the next day, the spot felt burned, so I thought it was a reaction for days until the nerve pain (and sores) started. I didn’t know there was a vaccine, I’ll definitely be looking into it.
I had shingles in my mid-30s, and it was truly the worst pain I’ve ever experienced (even worse than a tumor at the end of my ulnar nerve, which was also a nightmare until it was surgically removed). The shingles was on my inner thigh, and I still get phantom nerve pain in and around that spot many years later. I wouldn’t wish shingles on anyone. Vaccines are a gift.
My mom got shingles on her face and it was horrible. She’s going to have lasting nerve damage. I’m turning 50 next week and planning to go get my vaccine for it. I’ve had several friends who’ve had it and some get it worse than others, but it sounds awful. I’ve been COVID boosted so I’m ready to get the Shingrx asap.