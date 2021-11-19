Angelina Jolie attends ‘Paper and Glue: A JR Project’ premiere with Shiloh & Pax

Over the summer, Angelina Jolie took her kids to Europe for some fun, travel and work. During that trip, we kept getting stories and photos of Jolie with her friends. She ended up hanging out with Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, Prune Nourry and JR. JR is a “street artist” and he took many photos of Angelina (mostly posted to his IG Stories) during the trip. A nice time was had by all, and I halfway wondered if JR’s photos would end up in a magazine editorial as Jolie promoted The Eternals. That didn’t happen! Instead, I kind of wonder if Jolie turns up in JR’s documentary, Paper and Glue: A JR Project.
Last night, Paper and Glue: A JR Project premiered in LA. Angelina attended the premiere and happily posed with JR (who honestly looks like her type). Jolie brought two of her kids, probably the two “artsy” kids, Shiloh and Pax. Pax rarely does premieres with his mom these days, so he must have really been interested in the documentary. Shiloh’s back to her tomboy style. They’re both really good-looking kids. Angelina wore one of her favorite ensembles: a black pencil skirt and a black turtleneck.
Jolie was also seen out a few nights ago in LA – she was apparently attending an evening event for Guerlain (one of her few endorsements), but there were only street photos of her outside the event. I didn’t see anything from inside the event?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Pax has incredible bone structure
He has a beautiful smile. Both children do . I was surprised to see him, he doesn’t seem to like these events, but I supposed its a little smaller than a Marvel premiere, so probably not as long of a press line.
JR is cute, get it Angelina! And that’s not “tomboy” on Shiloh, all the teenage girls dress like that these days
No kidding, that man is so good looking with great style. To me this pic is the epitome of beautiful people, not just looks but accomplished adds to their allure. Her children, what we see of them always appear so respectful and supportive to their mom.
Shiloh looks like such a blend of Angie and Brad, it’s really disarming.
She looks gorgeous these days and the children look happy as well.
Angie has always been a great beauty, but lately she’s looked incredibly gorgeous. Maybe because she’s at a really good place in her life.
I hope she attends something at some point with a date or a friend instead of always the kids.
With this guy!
Shiloh has Angelina’s whole face and Pax is very good looking.
They all look so happy. Shiloh is lovely and Pax is extremely handsome. His bone structure is amazing.
Pax would make an incredible model if he were taller.
I know I’ll be in the minority here, but I think it’s a little odd that she’s constantly bringing her kids to red carpets for work premieres. I get if they’d travel with her, or even go see the movies, but they don’t have to walk the carpets to do either of the other things.
JR is married to Prune Nourry and they have a child. Angie has been friends of the couple for many years.