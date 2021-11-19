Duchess Meghan: Archie is still ‘adjusting’ to being a big brother to Lili

Having watched the Duchess of Sussex’s big interview on The Ellen Show, I came away knowing for sure that she is exactly the nerd-princess we’ve seen for years. That’s just who she is: dorky, earnest, wholesome, a total cheeseball. I think that was the point of Meghan doing the Ellen interview – once again, a reintroduction, but this is who she’s always been. It doesn’t matter that Ellen DeGeneres didn’t ask any penetrating questions – that’s not who Ellen is and that’s not why Meghan was there. This wasn’t even a “rebrand.” This was Meghan saying “I’m still me, I’m still this person, a cheeseball who does silly pranks and makes Mom Jokes.” Here are some quotes from the interview which we had not previously covered:
On having two kids: Archie “loves being a big brother” but he’s still adjusting to not being an only child. Meghan said:”I think it’s just, everyone tells you — well, someone told H and I: ‘When you have one kid it’s a hobby, and two children is parenting.’ Suddenly we realized, ‘Oh, right.’ Everyone talks about what it’s like for the second child, but no one talks about the adjustment for the first child when the second one comes along. So I think they have this moment of, ‘Oh, this is fun. Oh, this how it is now.’ ”
Harry looooooves California: “He loves it…we moved here during lockdown, exactly when things shut down, so we’ve just been able to spend a lot of time at home and creating our home, but I think it’s just the lifestyle and the weather is pretty great. But we’re just happy.”
She’s cooking for Thanksgiving: “I love to cook. We’ll be home and we’ll just sort of relax and settle in. It’s our second Thanksgiving at home in California, so it will be nice.”
She wanted a curly bob like Andie McDowell in Four Weddings: “I was 10 or 11 maybe. The reason my hair looked like that back then was because I was obsessed with Andie MacDowell in Four Weddings and a Funeral, and all I wanted was that perfect curly little haircut. So I asked my mom, and we went to the hairdresser and and on that first day I was like, ‘This is amazing! I look like Andie MacDowell.’ And then it was as though everyone forgot to tell me, ‘You have ethnic hair, you are not going to look like Andie MacDowell in Four Weddings and a Funeral,’ and that’s what it ended up evolving into. And I went to school and they said I looked like Krusty the Clown from The Simpsons. It was a real bummer.”
On paid paternal leave: “I think people truly forget or don’t even know, it’s one of six countries in the entire world and the only wealthy nation in the entire world that does not mandate and have federal paid leave program. Everyone knows how hard it is in those first few weeks, if not months, to be together as a family and the fact that we don’t offer that here is something now as a mom of two I will do everything I can to make sure we can implement that for people.”
It was breezy on purpose and she was given the space to talk about paid parental leave and The Bench, which is why she was there. She also made it sound like she and Harry both love the Montecito Lyfe, and she’s probably cooking a lot for H and Archie. She and Ellen also made a $25,000 donation to Brittany Starks, a single mom who started a non-profit, A Twist of Greatness (video below). There was also a really, really awkward “prank” where Meghan wore an earwig and had to repeat everything Ellen said to her in the mic, all as Meghan chatted with vendors outside the studio. This was cute for a few minutes but the bit went on way too long. Ellen said that Meghan actually requested to do it too. This was where I realized that Meghan truly is the dorky, wholesome theater geek who loved improv.
Last thing: Meghan also gave Ellen an exclusive photo of Archie-from-behind. Archie really is a ginger, just like his dad. And Archie likes feeding the rescue chickens!
Screencaps/photos courtesy of The Ellen Show.
Archie’s hair might even darken more to auburn or rust. It’s a lovely red.
This was a great interview and the fact that she’s truly moved on from the unhinged, obsessive, stalking, clinically insane press over the pond. What she did on Ellen and Oprah is clearly pushing people over the edge. Too many hints were dropped on those morning shows about coming back to England, promoting her book, interviews and the clear pain of never getting access to her. A person smiling and happy really triggers the crazy. I just can’t believe that not having access and proximity to this woman has sent people over the edge.
I love Meghan but I hate what she said about parenting. I know she likes a good quote, I do too, but I think this was not a nice one to share. I think parenting of one child is not a “hobby”, yikes.
On to the nice things, I love that she is sweet and cheesy and herself. And she looks amazing! I’m glad she did a low key interview like this, hope she had fun.
Yeah… that wasn’t great. Raising one child is not a hobby. What was her message meant to be? One kid is a breeze, but 2 is real work where you have to put effort into parenting?
She was just repeating what someone had told her about having 2 kids vs 1, not that she actually felt that way though, or at least that’s how I heard it
Cute photo of Archie! I don’t think he’s a total ginger like his Dad, maybe more auburn? Very sweet..🥰
I absolutely loved this interview. It was sweet, funny and just… nice. Meghan seems to be in a really great place and I’m so happy for her. The prank was really funny. I loved when she held the crystal to her head and was humming . It was just a nice interview and proved how sweet and funny Meghan really is. And she got a VERY long standing ovation.
I got such a kick out of the Andie MacDowell story. She’s seriously too adorkable. I still cannot get over the fact that the BM were twisting themselves in knots over this interview. Ellen interviews are as fluffy as they come and was never going to “go there”. Watching the meltdowns though was a sight to behold.
I don’t blame Meghan for wanting to go on Ellen. I do think Ellen has a cruel streak and can be mean, her “games” on the show where the participants end up covered in slime or whatever make me cringe.
I do think this was a good way for Meghan to remind people who she is, not the British tabloids’ picture of who they THINK she is. So we get the story from before meeting Harry when she drove that broke down car, the cutesy story about Archie, then the cringe skit thing. Sigh those things always go on for too long imo, but hey Ellen was having fun and it is her show?
I think this is the Meghan we will see in the future, she cares and she can be funny too. Most importantly, she’s comfortable in her skin and she’s happy.
#royalfamilywho?
As I said yesterday, I think Meghan has moved on from the Oprah interview and she’s now she’s about her work and her family now. The British press were expected bombshells and for her to talk about the Royal Family so I’m glad she disappointed them. They’re saying she’s trying to re-brand herself, no she’s not, she taking back control of her life and her image which the press and the Royal Family tried to destroy.
She was so lovely, goofy, funny and lighthearted. The fact that this side of her never came out during her UK years, only tells us how much The Firm dulls someone’s shine.
Also, since Harry is funny and goofy too, I imagine their family home is a place of a lot of laughter
I just love how Meghan wore a) a shirt and a midi skirt (the og) and that b) it was hot pink! 😂
I saw a hilarious joke on Instagram (and you’ll all join me on this one) which was a “comparison” of Meghan and… the other one… where Meghan was “surviving” and the other was “thriving”.
It was such a lovely and fun interview. yes, the whole “mic in the ear” bit went on for too long but it was fun to see how much fun Meghan was having with it. I was impressed she could squat in heels without losing balance, lol.
It was clear to me, watching it, that the goal of this was a re-branding or re-introduction for Meghan to the US – she’s fun, she’s dorky, she’s cheesy, she wants to make a difference and help people, and she doesn’t take herself too seriously. It was a side of her that we really did not see when she was in the UK and it was fun to watch.
I loved the applause and cheers from the audience when she walked out. There was such genuine excitement about her being there.
Most of Ellens pranks always made me uncomfortable,they usually did go on for too long and sometimes too silly to be funny. I used to notice how upset she would seem when one of her scares flopped
Make it light, and then get to the point of The Bench, paid leave and a donation to charity!
She is warm, kind, charitable and can laugh at herself. Good for her.