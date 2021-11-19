Duchess Kate repeats a Jenny Packham gown for the Royal Variety show

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were the royal guests at last night’s annual Royal Variety performance in London. Their appearance was announced ahead of time and it marks one of the very few joint appearances they’ve made since their two-month summer off. The Royal Variety performance benefits the Royal Variety Charity, which takes care of elderly actors and entertainers involved with Britain’s theater and film industries. William and Kate have been the royal guests several times before, but rarely does Kate ever try to look glamorous or sophisticated. She usually wears some fussy doily.
This year, Kate once again went with a repeat. She’s been repeating a lot of looks lately! It’s weird because we *know* she spent the pandemic shopping online, and she probably has tons of new stuff, just sitting there, waiting to be worn. But instead we get a repeat of this dark green Jenny Packham gown. She wore this for a pseudo-state dinner in Pakistan in 2019. The dress itself is fine, kind of whatever, a typical Jenny Packham. But the way Kate styled it… well well well. Suddenly a deep side-part and side-swept waves and curls? Actual lip color? Some cute dangly earrings? It looks like someone read all of the online comments about how old and washed out she looked on Remembrance Sunday. Maybe that’s what she was doing all week – getting some Botox top-off, a facial, a new makeup artist and hair stylist.
Honestly, I wish she had been doing fun stuff with her hair this whole time. All it took was ten and a half years of duchessing and a hateful campaign to exile her glamorous sister-in-law.
That is a good color on her.
I think so too. Minus the shoulderpads I also really like the dress. I am not crazy about the hairstyle, however…I think a sleek, pulled back look would have been better.
She looks good in jewel tones.
Kate’s posture is not doing this dress justice. Meghan is incredibly beautiful and stylish but her wow factor comes from the way she carries herself and because she just looks so damn comfortable in her skin. If Kate just stood up straighter, shoulders back then she’d actually be wearing the dress instead of the dress wearing her.
It’s jarring seeing photos of her immediately after the wedding and now. She used to have such confidence and now she looks slouched over and insecure. I guess that is what happens when you are married to someone who despises you.
Her shoulders are slightly hunched forward. As if she’s trying to make herself smaller while meghan always stands tall, with her shoulders back. I think that probably contributes to it.
She’s had ropey posture for years and it really does affect you long term.
I don’t know whether it’s because she’s quite tall so hunches, which is common, but at this point it’s been that way for ages.
She has what my trainer calls “crunch curl.” It comes from over working your abs without balancing out your shoulders and back.
She looks uncomfortable.
Paint drying is more interesting.
That was the first word that came to my mind too! She really does, and it’s not just her posture, it’s her facial expressions too (even when she’s smiling). And she’s not matching TOB at all, which really makes me think they’re not living together and their staff can’t be bothered to coordinate.
Wait— these 2 had an engagement last night???
The way the british media just ignores these 2. You would think that this would be the talk of the town instead of meghan on ellen.
As for her repeats: i’ve been wondering for a while now if charles has been restricting their budget.
Either he cut the budget or they were put on notice with all the shady money deals to act like they are frugal, I doubt it was there idea.
Chloe, right? On the DM last night there was one story about Kate and this event. There were around eight stories about Meghan and her appearance on Ellen.
Kate’s hair last night screamed “Meghan.” It was the first thing I noticed, even before her dress. She doesn’t even try to be subtle about the copying
Old bigot wears shiny dress 2.0, copies sister-in-law’s hairstyle.
Is still boring 😴
This probably the only way she’ll be wearing her hair for a while. I hope she sent more flowers to Meg.
Are the repeats because glamorous sister in law is wearing mew stuff and Katie keen is trying to appear thrifty or did Charles say, budget time duchess? Let’s be clear here, Meghan can buy and wear whatever she wants, she works for her money so she can spend it any way she wants. I am just saying that we know kate is a conniving,deceitful, hateful B who likes to undermine Meghan any chance she gets. Not like anything she does matters because again, Meghan works for her money and pays taxes to boot. Maybe this is when William should have worn his keen green velvet blazer. Btw, did he buy them in a pack of 3? Like how many velvety blazers does one Baldimort need?
It could be that she is trying to draw a comparison – with her as the thrifty one and Meghan as the one constantly buying new things – the last time we saw her wear a ton of repeats in a row like this was 2018 when Meghan was getting slammed for her new clothes, that was obviously a very conscious choice on Kate’s part to paint herself as the “cost conscious” one.
But if that’s what she’s doing, I think its falling flat because Meghan is spending her own money and she can spend it however she wants, she’s not dependent on her father-in-law to pick up the bills, and anyway here in the US we don’t really judge rich people for spending a lot of money on nice clothes (trips to space, yes, designer clothes, not really.) Amazon is already showing that blouse from Ellen yesterday in my facebook newsfeed, lol.
But I do also wonder if Charles is cutting her spending.
I’ve actually been wondering about charles cutting the allowance he gives them. I mentioned something similar above. I actually do think that charles is a bit stingy with his money.
Agree with you Becks, like I said and want to make it absolutely clear, Meghan works for her own money, she pays her own bills and her own taxes, she could buy out every designer showroom if she wanted and no one should be able to say one thing about it . However Kate is all about stirring up hate for Meghan and I don’t for one second believe that she does anything to be conscious about the cost to the tax payers or Charles, or she would work more because she is tax payers funded and she gets a lot more out of it than she gives back. I imagine Meghan is every designer dream come true. She makes them serious bank. I hope they give her lots of free stuff to wear because she is a walking billboard.
Kate had been getting praise for wearing repeats and high street brands well before Meghan came on the scene, even though her designer clothes still cost a fortune. I think she’s taken note of how Meghan spends a lot on new clothes and seems to have something new for every appearance, so she’s really leaning into the thrifty angle. Even so, you’d have to repeat a high end designer dress many times, to make it seem like value for money.
On a side note, I found it irritating that the DM had a write up about how good Kate looked, mentioning her English rose complexion. While referring to someone as an English rose would normally not be a bad thing, when everything Kate does is compared to Meghan, it seems an obvious dig at Meghan’s skin tone and nationality, and they know it’s going to get the racists riled up.
@Grace the tabs trying to pretend kate has an English rose complexion would be a lie in Kate’s case because she’s tanned so much that she has not had the delicate and fair skin that an actual English rose is supposed to have in years. Her features aren’t delicate either. It’s obvious code for kate is white and Meghan is not.
As for repeats, kate had done it in the past, but she’s been more obvious about it during times that Meghan couldn’t wear a repeat, like when she was pregnant. Seeing as she copied a recent hairstyle Meghan wore, I don’t think it’s a coincidence that she repeated an outfit here.
Yes. She’s trying to position herself in direct contrast to Meghan and to get those “frugal duchess” headlines. Like the Flybe stunt, but about outfits.
And the tabloids will play along by praising her for repeating a dress while she wears a load of new jewellery, then go and yell that Meghan’s wearing thousands in jewels, including her engagement ring and stuff she owned pre-marriage in the total.
Maybe she’s saving her clothing allowance for her post-breakup expenses? Maybe she’s finally going to make a run for it?
Love the color on her. Not sure how she chose this color when Willy wore blue; we all know she loves to color coordinate. And with a baubble vault as vast as the one she has access to, these earrings are off when paired with the dress.
She looks different in the face. Maybe it’s the new colors and hair to the side. I like that she is trying something new – that’s about all I got on that one.
The fact that they don’t match at all is more proof they don’t live together or even speak to each other.
Like that time William wore a dark green velvet suit and Kate wore a floaty lilac gown.
Love the colour but the way the dress drags the ground bothers me. I will give it to her for usually having very well tailored clothes. The hair is a nice change but the makeup is not good.
She looks like meh and her posture is atrocious.
She’s never going to have the “wow factor,” but I think she looks very nice. Not a fan of the pointy shoulder pads – maybe she likes them because they give more shape to her body.
I cannot stand shoulder pads. I get the idea of it giving more shape, but I think when you’re very slim and have a boyish or athletic figure, it just makes the proportions look a bit odd.
Yeah, the shoulder pads are her jam but they just look so heavy on this dress. From the waist up it’s like a superhero costume. Idk why but I enjoyed this dress much more the first time around.
This is a dress that requires good posture and she does not have that.
It’s not a bad dress though, it has clean lines and thank goodness its not one of her doily dresses (we haven’t seen those in a while, I wonder if she got rid of them.) I do find it interesting that for two big engagements in a week – this and Remembrance – she is wearing repeats, I feel like a more typical move for her would be to wear one repeat (like for the Remembrance ceremony since that gets a lot of attention) and then wear a new designer dress for this.
Anyway, nice to see Kate is changing her style even a little bit. That’s enough to make us all forget she is a garbage person.
It is probably heavy too and she weighs what 100lbs? Her knuckles look like she is a prize fighter😳, have they always been that way?
@becks1: i’ll never forget what kind of a garbage person she is, especially not since she copying her sis-in-law’s style. Something said sister in law got slammed for nearly daily.
Yes, bilge-water in a champagne bottle is still bilge-water.
And I don’t know who tailors william pants, but he needs to fire them. His bits are always squish
She looks tense, which she usually does when she’s out with William.
We all know exactly which mood board the hair came from.
She looks fine. She needs to find a way to modernize her old style because she doesn’t have the posture the confidence to pull off these Meghan’s ones she’s been trying lately.
I don’t know, something about this dress doesn’t look right and I get what she was trying to do with the hair but I think it was too curly. She got a few front pages but all the talk this morning is about Meghan so she can’t be happy about that.
@AmyBee, I agree with your comment about her hair, it should have been styled in soft waves not these tight curls.
It’s pretty but way too fussy for the dress, which already has a lot going on. Plus the red lip and the heavy makeup overall — it’s too much.
It’s a no for me but then again, I’ve never been a fan.
Everything about this woman underwhelms me. The Meddlesomes were also in attendance 🙃
Yeah, it was VERY weird that the Middletons were there. There was no reason for them to be there. You would think the royalists and press would be mad but not a word.
They were right next to the royal box too, which they hadn’t done before. Carole is making some moves again because you didn’t see Diana’s family try to glom on to events like this.
Same. It just shows how outdated the institution is. What is it people are supposed to think seeing her? She is not a working celebrity with causes she is championing. She is not a model who has natural glamour aligned with brands. She is supposed to be championing the British brand and really does such a mediocre job with it. I ran into an article (admittedly on CNN) about how British tourism is far off of many of it’s European counterparts https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/uk-tourism-decline-restrictions-cmd/index.html At some point, are people going to realize that they are not pulling their true weight and harming the British economy? Their true function is to bring in the tourism dollars right? Where and what is the activity level there?
I dislike the hair, I’ll be honest. Yeah it’s good that she tried something new but doesn’t look good on her. Before I saw close ups I thought she had crimped her hair and I immediately cringed lol. But then I saw she didn’t but still don’t like.
Not much to say on the dress. It’s fine.
I think we’re seeing so many re-wears on Kate because of the Earthshot Awards and the fact that they asked everyone to wear sustainable fashion or re-wears so now she’s stuck doing that. Lol
That’s what I assumed too. She has to appear not to be hypocritical, at least for a little while. We know it won’t last.
@Harla: I agree. The re-wears have to do with Earthshot Awards.
I saw some of the celebs they met on their insta page. I was disappointed to see Alison Hammond laughing it up with William. But i get it ,alot of these British celebs have to stay neutral especially if they want MBEs,OBEs and knighthoods.
I will give it to her, it’s a nice dress with a good balance of simple lines, glam, and a sophisticated color–this is how you do sparkle, not that 1988 Miss Teen USA pageant gold mess. She looks very nice and is definitely carrying the glam. However, I can’t help but chuckle at Kate herself simply because we all know this is her trying her darndest to compete with Meghan. That hair…come on now Kate, we see you.
I see Carole, along with other Middletons, was in attendance too – presumably in case Kate needed a wee at the interval and needed mummy to take her?
Is this the kind of event where you can just buy a ticket and attend? Or do you have to be invited etc? Was Carole in the royal box?
@Becks: Yes, Carole and the rest of the family were in the royal box. I haven’t seen any royalists complain about this breach of protocol yet.
You can buy tickets to the royal variety show and you can even purchase the grand tier box for 7.5k (that’s NOT the royal box however) which is next to the royal box.
As for the Midds, they seemed to be in the royal box but they could have been in the grand tier one which they could have purchased or had it comped on the virtue of being the in-laws of the FFK or they could have been sitting in the royal box itself which is invitation only I believe. I think they were in the royal box.
Carole, Mike, James and Alize were right next to the box where Kate and William were sitting and it was more obvious because there was only one other couple in the box with K and W, presumably the president of the association who runs this event. It is not just random that they got those seats.
I saw some photos of them in the Royal Box. Comparisons to previous years’ appearances confirms that the distance between them has grown. Also, Carole and Mike and James and Alizee were sitting directly to the left of Kate in the next box. Reinforcements, as there were no other Royal buffers for the evening?
CopyKeen strikes again
She doesn’t looked wildly bottomed, but her face looks very hard. Everything about her always looked clenched.
There is definitely something not right in the House of Cambridge. Watching the entrance video they didn’t even look at each other. Their fans pointed out how lovely it was that Will pointed to the step for Kate. He actually pointed! So awkward. Instead of greeting the people and walking in together, Will kept moving and left Kate on the stairs. I know if my partner had done this I would be fuming.
Fashion wise? This is much better than expected, the colour is flattering and her makeup and hair are professional looking. It’s definitely better than the doilies, harsh eyeliner and sausage curls of yore, although I don’t think the cut is particularly flattering to her shape.
She’s got a long way to go if she wants to be “known” for being ecoconscious and rewearing, considering that Anne has been doing that for most of her life, and I suspect this will just be a blip more than a trend. One thing Kate is not known for is taking up a cause and running with it for many years.
Maybe somebody realized that it would look bad, debuting new gowns while the UK experiences supply chain woes and people can’t get heat for their homes. But I’m guessing she’ll have something special picked out to inspire the masses for the Christmas pap stroll.
I think she looks fine, however derivative. Too bad her beauty treatments can’t be counted as “work.”