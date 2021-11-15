The Windsors think they can sue Netflix because ‘The Crown’ makes them look bad

One of the best and funniest things about The Crown is that the show has sent the royal family into a complete and utter tailspin. For three seasons, the Windsors loooved The Crown. The Queen was likely delighted that a lovely actress like Claire Foy was playing her, and the show absolutely contributed to a renewed interest in the monarchy. Prince Charles was very pleased that he came across as so sympathetic too, especially when it came to his time in Gordonstoun, his relationship with his father and his general sensitivity. But all of that went to hell in Season 4, when Diana was introduced and people could see a dramatization of real events. It’s still so crazy to me that Peter Morgan pulled his punches on some of the Diana-Charles stuff and Charles is STILL so mad about it. So obviously, they all know that Season 5 is going to be a disaster for them. So… lol… certain “royal friends” have contacted lawyers and inquired about possibly suing Netflix over The Crown. FOR REAL!!!!
The Royal Family have been told they can sue Netflix over The Crown. Friends shown in the new series consulted the Queen’s lawyers who said they and the royals had grounds for legal action. Close friends of the Firm, worried about their own portrayals in the upcoming fifth series, recently sought advice from top solicitors. They included experts from the Queen’s favoured law firms Farrer & Co and Harbottle & Lewis. The friends close to the monarchy were told that they are entitled to sue the show’s makers. And crucially the pals have shared the advice with the Royal Family — paving the way for them to take historic action.
A source said: “Friends of the Royal Family sought legal advice. The advice they received would also apply to the Royal Family. Although this is not direct legal advice given to the Queen and her family — they have been made aware of this advice.”
A source said: “This [fifth] series will be the most controversial ever. It deals with events that are still incredibly raw for many.”
Last year Harry and Meghan agreed to an estimated £110million deal with Netflix for programmes. Another source told The Sun on Sunday: “The Queen’s lawyers have been keeping a close eye on everything. Given Harry’s money-spinning deal, The Crown has become even more of a talking point. Worryingly, a lot of people, especially Americans, seem to think it is effectively a documentary — and much of the drama hasn’t exactly been flattering from a royal perspective. But these are real people and many are still alive. The next series could potentially be very damaging.”
The absolute COMPLEX these people have about Americans, my God. The Windsors are terrified of Americans, desirous of American money, media exposure and tourism support, and they all hate Americans and think we’re too stupid to understand that The Crown is a soap opera taking dramatic license on events which really happened. All of that has led to this: what amounts to a legal threat against Peter Morgan. They know they can’t stop The Crown’s season 5, but they think if they badger him, perhaps they’ll scare Netflix and somehow Morgan will be convinced to make some changes to Season 5. Plus, I also assume that this is just the Windsors – and Prince Charles specifically – genuinely believing that they can smear The Crown for months before the season airs and somehow preemptively delegitimize it. What they’re actually doing is making the new season sound juicy and dangerous and like must-see programming. Whoops!
Their own actions make them look bad. It’s that simple.
The RF, their friends, advisors and hangers-on are all deluded. I want them to sue so they can make a hash of it as they always do. The Crown will then use discovery to open that vault of horrors. When they thought The Crown made them look good, they were handing out OBEs and CBEs to the makers. I hope Peter Morgan got good info out of Jemima Khan before he dumped her. The attempts to prevent Diana’s story being told will not stand.
Exactly. I love how Harry is supposed to give up the Netflix deal out of respect for his mother. If that’s the case, shouldn’t Willy give up the toxic and abusive institution that killed his mother as well? Or is the respect mom rule only for Harry?
William would KILL for a Netflix deal. Closest he came was an association with Attenbourough (whose docs are on the channel).
And yes, if we’re going to “kill” all media association with media that trashes royalty, what are they doing with the Rota Rats?
most ridiculous thing. if they actually wanted to sue, they would threaten peter morgan who writes and runs the thing! and has been honored by the queen! but of course, they only want to yell about this in a bs fake way. they are dumb.
Peter knows where all the bodies are buried. The lengths the RF are going to prevent Diana’s story from being told tell us what we need to know. They are making things worse for themselves.
😂🤭🤣
Please let them sue, I could do with the entertainment.
Go ahead. Streisand yourself into the Funny Pages and right out of your lifelong “job” “ordained by God.” The Firm doth protest too much.
I spit my coffee on this one. And yes – if they hadn’t been such insipid, mean-spirited fools, then they wouldn’t be portrayed as such. Prince Charles should also be down on his knees thanking God that someone thought Dominic West looked enough like him to play the role. Charles wishes….
Wow, talk about Bad Legal Takes. And these people REALLY need to do a deep dive into the meaning of the Streisand Effect, because they just keep tripping over it.
Apparently, I read minds: I wrote yesterday how Charle is losing his grip by obsessing about The Crown and not paying attention or, worst, indulging Williamßs worst impulses.
Sue your little heart away, Chaz, you still do not get to be Camila´s tampon,
Netflix executives are LOVING this!
Haha you know they just sat down with the accounting department and said they could take away most of the promotional budget for the season cause it’s all about to free!
Royal Family: please do not waste money on these lawyers! Americans already have a solid opinion and it’s that you’re dumb, haughty a-holes. We like the ones that moved here so they could be glamorous and charitable all over the place, try that maybe
Chucky should be thrilled he’s being played by decent looking actor and shut up. I cannot wait for this new season. The RF’s continues to fkup with their public attitudes about Americans, ya know the uncouth commoners lol.
Anybody can sue over anything. The question is will the court let it move forward? They don’t realize that all this commotion ups the attention level and makes it seem like secret truths are being revealed.
And also, what they need to be learning from this is that adult George, Charlotte, and Louis will be dealing with the fallout from William’s treatment of Harry and Meghan. But they won’t. Because whatever they can sweep under the rug will stay there. Right?
I don’t really understand people’s desire to sue over everything. People can’t seem to let things go and move on. Surely by suing, even though you might be motivated by money and revenge, you’re also dragging yourself through further stress?
I guess it depends on the situation. Maybe if you’ve had some injury or lost your job, it feels like the pain is worth the potential outcome. Especially when you have a sting case. In this situation, they already have plenty of money, and they haven’t really lost anything. Even if people look negatively at the Royals due to Diana, they still have plenty of interest, and people are able to be objective.
The impression I get is that people are interested in the Royals, due to their long history. There’s so much bad, as well as good.
Probably more bad in fact. Yet they’re still there, and when I walk to work, I still see huge queues of tourists waiting to get into Royal attractions. If anything, Netflix is giving them a huge boost, even if some of it is negative storylines.
Do it Charles! Netflix doesn’t need the free advertising, but I’m sure they’ll appreciate more people tuning in to see what all the fuss is about.
And anyway, wouldn’t he then risk having to show proof that the show’s characterizations are a. Untrue b. Unfair or c. Actually damaging to his image as a public figure? Who in their right mind would want to open up that can of worms?
This could get messy real fast 🍿.
Keep it up Windsors. Add this to the treatment of Meghan and Andrew’s mess as reasons for a low opinion of the monarchy.
I wonder if they ever sit around and reminisce about the good old days when the royal family had ultimate power and could behead people and start wars if someone pissed them off. Sucks to suck, Windsors!
If Charles, let’s face it, it’s Charles who made enquiries, wants to sue the Crown, does this mean that Meghan can sue the Royal Family for smearing her?
If the royals truly gave a shit about Americans, they would have embraced Meghan. Meghan was a great ambassador for America: biracial (but still white-looking), hard-working, intelligent, well-spoken. They could have bought themselves an extra hundred years as a monarchy with Meghan and Harry as their best foreign ambassadors. Meghan and Harry could have done the heavy lifting for the family–the foreign tours that William and Kate aren’t good at and don’t show interest in anyway. The royals would have had the American market locked down with Meghan. I think petty jealousy on the part of William was the main instigator against Meghan, but that it laid out the latent racism bubbling under the surface for the rest of the royals. His pettiness allowed that racism to rise to the surface, and now that genie is out of the bottle for the world to see.
The royals have the MAGAts falling all over themselves to bow and scape at their feet, but that’s not what the royals want. I don’t think they fully understand how badly they fucked up with their all-important (apparently) American audience. This American is going to watch the hell out of season 5 of the Crown, and I probably wouldn’t have otherwise.
Agree with the comments above that the idea of suing is ridiculous. I’m not an expert in British defamation law, but I assume that’s the legal claim they are referring to. They are obviously just trying to poison the well and distract, but of course it won’t work. They’ll never take forward a legal claim, which as others have said, would require them air far too much dirty laundry and focus even more attention on these matters. And they act as if Peter Morgan and Netflix legal dept. didn’t contemplate all of these angles before broadcasting! They’ve always framed it as a fictional drama, albeit one Morgan clearly researched the hell out of. Am sure his notes are meticulous too.
What venue is the RF contemplating to bring their suit? Presumably not the US because first amendment would have judges laughing the RF out of court. So.. they’re going to sue in the UK?
It doesn’t matter if the audience thinks it’s a “documentary,” so long as the production makes it clear that it is a dramatization. I don’t understand how the RF’s lawyers believe they have a legitimate claim. And what exactly does H&M’s deal have to do with any of this???
Oh this can’t be true. Never complain, never explain. Right? The RF would never be so hypocritical. (massive eye roll)
Wait. What? Oh. Nevermind.
They won’t because in order to prove/disprove EVERYTHING would have to be shared and that would mean 24/7 press about things they clearly wish no one remembered. (Also in 10 years we would get a tv serialisation like the people vs oj and this would continue to haunt them forever hahaha)
Also, the mention of Harry’s Netflix deal is just sour grapes. The only time I ever remember they have a deal is when the press brings it up. There’s no way him having a deal is making people pay more attention to Netflix and the crown lol
Yeah, it’s The Crown’s fault they look bad. Not the fact that they treated Diana so cruelly, not the fact that they floated a shot of racism on that cruelty cocktail and garnished it with anti-Americanism when Meghan came along, not the fact that Bill stabbed his brother in the back, not the fact that Charles is too self-absorbed to give a shit, not the fact that they’re harboring a child rapist. Nope, it’s definitely The Crown. Alllll The Crown.
If you don’t want history to remember you poorly don’t do bad things. Simple.
Someone’s going to tell the story of Harry and Meghan. It won’t be this year, or next. It might not be for 10 years. But that story is coming. You know that NO ONE over there has given that a moment of thought.
This is just going to gin up more interest in S5. Americans can’t wait for more Diana. At least, I can’t. S5 is going to be a must watch.
And I also think it’s funny that we live rent-free in their heads. There are a lot of Royal fans here, and that’s what they see among the tourists who flock to their tourist traps. But that’s just one rather small slice of the American populace. Most of us just don’t care about them unless they’re being naughty or glamorous. Now they’re neither, just petty people with power.
I like the British people very much. It’s the class system, the Aristos and especially the Royals that don’t sit well with me.
I’ve never watched the crown… on account of the fact I’m not interested in the details of these privileged people lives and I just wanna watch a drama about a different royal family! Give me Nubian royals or Cleopatra or the Aztecs. What about an Indian sultan or a Japanese dynasty? Just anything besides another retelling of the BRF.
I will watch Spencer though. Because Diana actually used her privilege for good like how she advocated for land mine victims and hugged people with AIDS. Also I adore Kirsten Stewart, she’s talented and she only ever smiles on the red carpet when she wants to.
But the Windsor’s reaction to the Crown is peak Streisand effect. It won’t change anyone’s mind but it will cause more people to watch the show out of curiosity.
Lol that they liked it for 4 years but now it’s horrible.
All the fuss over the crown since the introduction of Diana, including government ministers wanting a fiction warning, tells me the establishment is getting ready for King Charles & Queen Camilla and are worried about their image. Of course being able to point to better treatment of Diana’s son Harry & his daughter in law Meghan might have helped show Charles (& the firm) had developed & changed. But oh well.
I also think the tabloids make a fuss of the crown now because they want to be only ones in charge of shaping the royals’ image including bringing them down a peg or two if needed & Netflix has greater reach.
It’s just funny to see this turnaround as we heard the royal family loved the crown for the first few seasons.
Lol forever. The Windsors are idiots. I guess that’s no surprise.
Cool. They do realize that if they sue and the lawsuit goes forward, Netflix attorneys would be able to get a court order for depositions of the ENTIRE royal family and senior aides? And they’d have to testify under oath?
Just because the truth was there for all to see doesn’t make it less palatable. The royals need to swallow the medicine and stop pretending they’re a healthy ,functioning family. The Crown shows a deeply flawed business model with stunted relatives. The Diana years in the news already revealed the toxic themes. The royals going after Netflix is about Harry and Meghan’s success.
Everybody on the planet already knows the Diana story – the details have been out there for 30 years. And the H&M story has been unfolding in real time to a world-wide audience for 5 years, with the RF actively trying to control the narrative up to this very minute. Nobody needs The Crown to tell them what happened.
theyre only doing this bc of the Netflix deal that H&M have and this is their excuse to go after them. its utter nonsense and is further proof that this family is so GOD-AWFUL it deserves all caps. Abolish the Monarchy!
Good luck with that Tampon king