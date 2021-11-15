The Windsors think they can sue Netflix because ‘The Crown’ makes them look bad

One of the best and funniest things about The Crown is that the show has sent the royal family into a complete and utter tailspin. For three seasons, the Windsors loooved The Crown. The Queen was likely delighted that a lovely actress like Claire Foy was playing her, and the show absolutely contributed to a renewed interest in the monarchy. Prince Charles was very pleased that he came across as so sympathetic too, especially when it came to his time in Gordonstoun, his relationship with his father and his general sensitivity. But all of that went to hell in Season 4, when Diana was introduced and people could see a dramatization of real events. It’s still so crazy to me that Peter Morgan pulled his punches on some of the Diana-Charles stuff and Charles is STILL so mad about it. So obviously, they all know that Season 5 is going to be a disaster for them. So… lol… certain “royal friends” have contacted lawyers and inquired about possibly suing Netflix over The Crown. FOR REAL!!!!

The Royal Family have been told they can sue Netflix over The Crown. Friends shown in the new series consulted the Queen’s lawyers who said they and the royals had grounds for legal action. Close friends of the Firm, worried about their own portrayals in the upcoming fifth series, recently sought advice from top solicitors. They included experts from the Queen’s favoured law firms Farrer & Co and Harbottle & Lewis. The friends close to the monarchy were told that they are entitled to sue the show’s makers. And crucially the pals have shared the advice with the Royal Family — paving the way for them to take historic action. A source said: “Friends of the Royal Family sought legal advice. The advice they received would also apply to the Royal Family. Although this is not direct legal advice given to the Queen and her family — they have been made aware of this advice.” A source said: “This [fifth] series will be the most controversial ever. It deals with events that are still incredibly raw for many.” Last year Harry and Meghan agreed to an estimated £110million deal with Netflix for programmes. Another source told The Sun on Sunday: “The Queen’s lawyers have been keeping a close eye on everything. Given Harry’s money-spinning deal, The Crown has become even more of a talking point. Worryingly, a lot of people, especially Americans, seem to think it is effectively a documentary — and much of the drama hasn’t exactly been flattering from a royal perspective. But these are real people and many are still alive. The next series could potentially be very damaging.”

[From The Sun]

The absolute COMPLEX these people have about Americans, my God. The Windsors are terrified of Americans, desirous of American money, media exposure and tourism support, and they all hate Americans and think we’re too stupid to understand that The Crown is a soap opera taking dramatic license on events which really happened. All of that has led to this: what amounts to a legal threat against Peter Morgan. They know they can’t stop The Crown’s season 5, but they think if they badger him, perhaps they’ll scare Netflix and somehow Morgan will be convinced to make some changes to Season 5. Plus, I also assume that this is just the Windsors – and Prince Charles specifically – genuinely believing that they can smear The Crown for months before the season airs and somehow preemptively delegitimize it. What they’re actually doing is making the new season sound juicy and dangerous and like must-see programming. Whoops!