Still-unvaccinated Letitia Wright won’t be allowed back into the US to work

Almost one year ago, Letitia Wright let the cat out of the bag: she’s an anti-vaxxer who pushes anti-vaxx conspiracies online. She did this on her own social media, and despite a well-deserved backlash and a freakout from Wright’s management team and Disney, she is still unvaccinated and planning to stay that way, it seems. Wright spent months filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Atlanta this year, but several weeks ago, the production shut down because Letitia got injured on-set and she needs time to recover. The injury itself doesn’t sound Covid-related, and Letitia went home to London. The problem? Well, by the time she heals up, her unvaccinated ass probably won’t be allowed into the US, even on a work visa.

Logistical challenges await for studios that are working with stars who haven’t gotten the shot. Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright — who portrays the lead Shuri, the sister of Black Panther T’Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman) — is not vaccinated, sources say. After sustaining an on-set injury in August, the Guyanese-born British actress went home to London. Now, a return to the U.S. for a possible shoot in Atlanta, where Wakanda Forever is based, could be an issue. On Nov. 8, the CDC implemented rules that require all non-immigrant, non-citizen air travelers to the U.S. be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination status before boarding a plane. Wright is not a U.S. citizen. Disney declined to comment. Wright’s U.K. rep pointed to a statement issued Nov. 5 to THR regarding the actress’ injury, prompting a shutdown of production that will begin the week of Thanksgiving (director Ryan Coogler is said to have filmed everything he can without her). The rep notes: “Letitia has been recovering in London since September from injuries sustained on the set of Black Panther 2 and is looking forward to returning to work early 2022. Letitia kindly asks that you keep her in your prayers.”

Reportedly, Wakanda Forever is very far along in the shoot, and it would be a giant hassle for Ryan Coogler to recast Wright and reshoot everything. But that’s just what many people are suggesting. Not only from a logistical standpoint – how in the world could Wright return to the US to complete filming? – but also from a moral standpoint. How does Marvel and Disney deal with the attention coming towards Letitia Wright as the headliner for the Black Panther sequel? Does the Disney corporation really have the time or the desire to cover for a prominent anti-vaxxer? Anyway you slice it, this is going to end up costing Marvel a lot of money… unless someone, somewhere can convince Letitia to simply get the g–damn vaccine.