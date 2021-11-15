Still-unvaccinated Letitia Wright won’t be allowed back into the US to work

Almost one year ago, Letitia Wright let the cat out of the bag: she’s an anti-vaxxer who pushes anti-vaxx conspiracies online. She did this on her own social media, and despite a well-deserved backlash and a freakout from Wright’s management team and Disney, she is still unvaccinated and planning to stay that way, it seems. Wright spent months filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Atlanta this year, but several weeks ago, the production shut down because Letitia got injured on-set and she needs time to recover. The injury itself doesn’t sound Covid-related, and Letitia went home to London. The problem? Well, by the time she heals up, her unvaccinated ass probably won’t be allowed into the US, even on a work visa.
Logistical challenges await for studios that are working with stars who haven’t gotten the shot. Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright — who portrays the lead Shuri, the sister of Black Panther T’Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman) — is not vaccinated, sources say. After sustaining an on-set injury in August, the Guyanese-born British actress went home to London.
Now, a return to the U.S. for a possible shoot in Atlanta, where Wakanda Forever is based, could be an issue. On Nov. 8, the CDC implemented rules that require all non-immigrant, non-citizen air travelers to the U.S. be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination status before boarding a plane. Wright is not a U.S. citizen. Disney declined to comment.
Wright’s U.K. rep pointed to a statement issued Nov. 5 to THR regarding the actress’ injury, prompting a shutdown of production that will begin the week of Thanksgiving (director Ryan Coogler is said to have filmed everything he can without her). The rep notes: “Letitia has been recovering in London since September from injuries sustained on the set of Black Panther 2 and is looking forward to returning to work early 2022. Letitia kindly asks that you keep her in your prayers.”
Reportedly, Wakanda Forever is very far along in the shoot, and it would be a giant hassle for Ryan Coogler to recast Wright and reshoot everything. But that’s just what many people are suggesting. Not only from a logistical standpoint – how in the world could Wright return to the US to complete filming? – but also from a moral standpoint. How does Marvel and Disney deal with the attention coming towards Letitia Wright as the headliner for the Black Panther sequel? Does the Disney corporation really have the time or the desire to cover for a prominent anti-vaxxer? Anyway you slice it, this is going to end up costing Marvel a lot of money… unless someone, somewhere can convince Letitia to simply get the g–damn vaccine.
She’s a selfish a-hole. She doesn’t deserve to be in Black Panther.
She’s toast if she is unvaccinated and causes further delay. She’s costing Disney money and creating bad publicity for their moneymaker movie; that is the unforgivable sin for them.
They likely can’t recast at this stage so they will grit their teeth. But after that she is toast. And honestly? Bye, who cares? I think this movie is a too soon messy mistake to begin with.
Although I’d love to be a fly on the wall to listen to her agent scream at her right now.
Yeah I agree – Disney has all sorts of clauses in their contracts so am sure it won’t be an issue for them to drop her once the shoot is over. Silly silly girl, she had HW at her feet and p!ssed it up the wall over a vaccine.
They will probably “kill” her. Or recast
Recast. Shuri is a beloved comic book character. That idiot Terrace Howard in Ironman thought Marvel wouldn’t recast him…hello, Don Cheadle.
Selfish, selfish, and more selfish. If she gets a vaccine, great. But if she gets replaced, I’m equally fine with it since she’s exhausted any goodwill. It’ll cost Disney, but they have deep pockets. If she wants to torpedo her career, that’s her choice.
We knew about all of this before filming started. They should have replaced her then.
And honestly, it could have been easy. Chadwick Boseman’s untimely death meant a massive rewrite which could have included saying adios to Letitia.
I agree. But they probably hoping she would come around or at least complete filming before mandates were put in place. With Chadwick gone, they were probably reluctant to change too much.
Yea, wasn’t she sharing anti-science, anti-vax AND transphobic opinions before the shooting began? Even if they had already started they should have recast her ASAP. Now it’s going to cost a ton of money but they’ll have to do it because she isn’t going to become someone new for the promotion and it will overshadow everything.
Marvel isn’t beyond recasting. Ask Terrence Howard. They could do it. It would be a hassle, but they would make the money back. People want to see how they are going to honor Chadwick’s memory in this film. It’s going to make bank. What people don’t want to see is Letitia’s antivaxx butt messing things up and delaying this film even further.
She’s not special enough for Disney/Marvel to bend over backwards to deal with her bullshit. She ain’t irreplaceable like Chadwick Bozeman. Her anti vaxx stance will not only continue to cause headaches for production but for when the time comes to release the movie. She will overshadow EVERYTHING. Not to mention the fact that someone who is so vigorously ANTI science facts is playing a character who’s entire life is about science. That’s what I loved about Shuri’s character, a young black woman who was a genius scientist and saving the world was a wonderful role model. Leticia is damaging the character and what she is supposed to represent.
And it’s not just the movie this will affect. It will affect the Disney Plus series Wakanda Forever. So, if I were Disney/Marvel, I would bite the bullet and recast her. In the long run it’s what is best for the franchise.
This news makes me sad, bc I loved Leticia’s character in BP and I also found her performance spellbinding to watch. (I don’t know why, but something about her facial expressions in the movie appealed to me.)
Nevertheless, choices have consequences. I stand with the CDC on this one.
Ya, this is where I am. I walked out of BP with a girl crush on Shuri and Okoye. No disrespect to Chadwick Boseman – he was a terrific actor – but those ladies stole the movie for me. So I’m sad on several levels. I know Letitia =/= Shuri, but I would’ve hoped she’d be a bit more science minded.
If Carrie Fisher could be CGId for Star Wars, this bish can be digitally created, too. I’m so sick of these goddamned anti-vaxers. Covid is coming for you, you gigantic a-hole.
Letitia was injured while shooting Boston – something with stunt rigging? And from what I remember, they had been shooting around her for a couple months after that before they decided to shut down production until she could recover. It’s too bad because Shuri is an interesting character – I hope they can recast.
She needs to be recast. She plays a brilliant scientist. In real life, the character of Shuri would have been at the forefront of developing and distributing a vaccine. An actor doesn’t need to be the same as the character they play. But the blatant disregard for science and the well being of others, on top of all of her horrible tweets about the LGBTQIA community is too much.
Multiverse is coming into play. A new Shuri from a different verse would be super easy to write in. I can imagine Wright’s agent is screaming over the way she is willfully tanking her career.
I would love it if they just switched actors in the middle of the movie. It’s all pretend anyway, so just pretend something a little more. And then never hire the anti-vaxxer again!
the only positive is that this has opened discussions of recasting t’challa was well. I wasn’t here for it when Chadwick’s death was so fresh but i’m more open to the possibility now, especially since letitia is acting a fool.
A multiverse T’Challa would satisfy everyone I think. We’d get T’Challa replaced but it would not be replacing Chadwick.
They already flat out said that THIS universe’s T’Challa (the 616 universe) would not be recast. But that doesn’t rule out a T’Challa coming from another universe. Loki, Spider-Man No Way Home and Doctor Strange and The Multiverse of Madness is establishing the multiverse and will open up infinite possibilities. So we can easily get a new T’Challa and Shuri that way.
I JUST saw a tweet bout this lol perfect timing! yess that would be the perfect solution imo!
omg that would be truly amazing. i bet Disney won’t go this way, but what a terrific solution.
This movie is becoming all about Letitia Wright and not in a good way. I don’t understand when people deliberately sabotage their success and show their most unlikeable sides. She has some extremest views and hope she’s not being exploited by anyone.
It’s such a shame because I loved her in the first Black Panther and in her episode of Black Mirror but this has just made me go completely off her.
Even if they find a way to get her back shooting and even if she gets the vaccine – she’s most likely leaving a bad taste in Disney’s mouth over this and that’s a very powerful company to get on the wrong side of.
She is an idiot, and she is going to find out how replaceable she is.
What a way to ruin your career.
They need to recast. She’s causing delay right now, and I’m not sure that she could be trusted to promote the film without launching into bizarre anti-vaxx tirades.
Yup. She’s a liability on EVERY level.
Let’s not forget the rumours of bad behaviour on the set in Atlanta from a few months ago – she was apparently pushing her anti-vax views on the cast and crew.
That on top of her costing the studio money – there are likely plotting her exit as we speak. Disney has no qualms about recasting etc.. even if the shoot is far along. Look at Rogue One, they sacked the previous director during editing (I think) and then reshot half the movie – even thou it cost them lots of money the final product earned the production costs back and then some.
If needed they can and will recast and reshoot.
If Disney do drop her I wonder how it will affect the other work she has lined up – she’s been cast in an upcoming Steve McQueen movie.
It’s insane this girl is willing to throw away her career over a damn vaccine. Just get the vaccine idiot ! Stop being selfish. This vaccine will help you and everyone around you.
Welp. That’s goodbye to her career 👋🏽
I don’t know about the veracity of this but a comic nerd friend send me an article saying they’ve retooled the script: originally, Shuri was the new Black Panther, but now it will be M’Baku (the lovely Winston Duke). So she may not get the boot from this film, but she’s out for any future movies. Grain of salt and all, but I like this direction
okay if it’s M’Baku i’m not mad. Duke was fantastic in that part. the thing is i loved T’Challa’s whole family scene, so i hope Ryan Coogler fleshes out M’Baku’s personal situation more, gives his wife and child(ren) dialogue, etc.