Duchess Kate repeated a Eponine dress for the Festival of Remembrance

British Legion festival of Remembrance

One of the things that still makes me mad is how the royal family consistently shoved the Duchess of Sussex to the back. Trooping the Colour? Shove her to the back of the balcony. Remembrance Sunday? Shove her to the less important balcony. The Festival of Remembrance? Make sure she’s seated all the way back, behind Prince Andrew. It still upsets me! Anyway, now those old farts don’t have to worry about being outshone by a vivacious, beautiful American. And shoving Harry and Meghan out of the country just highlights how dull, staid and boring the rest of them are.

These are photos from Saturday night’s Festival of Remembrance. Buckingham Palace confirmed last week that the Queen wasn’t going to this concert, so the “headlining” royals were Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate. They were seated in front and they all looked so… boring. Sometimes I can’t even believe how short-sighted William and Kate really are. It’s just them and a bunch of septuagenarians, octogenarians and nonagenarians left, and the Queen’s health seems to be getting worse by the day. But hey, at least that racist jackass Princess Michael of Kent is there!

For the festival, Kate repeated a black tweed Eponine London dress. She’s worn this a few times, as it ticks some of her favorite boxes: big shiny buttons (check), heavy, stiff material (check), long-tea length (check). The last time she wore this, she tried to make it fancy by pairing it with glittery silver pumps (lol). I think she borrowed one of the Queen’s pearl bracelets too, and she wore a bejeweled poppy pin. Kind of think this look would have been better and more somber if she had worn her hair back?

British Legion festival of Remembrance

British Legion festival of Remembrance

32 Responses to “Duchess Kate repeated a Eponine dress for the Festival of Remembrance”

  1. Andrew's Nemesis says:
    November 15, 2021 at 8:27 am

    At least someone redid her eyebrows for her. There’s my charitable thought for the day.

    Reply
  2. aquarius64 says:
    November 15, 2021 at 8:27 am

    Charles is dead center.

    Reply
  3. blackfemmebot says:
    November 15, 2021 at 8:28 am

    For once I really like her glam but I would hate this dress a whole lot less if it was just a pencil/midi dress. That little house on the prairie skirt is killing me.

    Reply
    • Cate says:
      November 15, 2021 at 9:17 am

      I agree! I guess all the ultra long dresses are better than flashing everyone, but seems there could be a more flattering solution to that problem…

      Reply
      • AmelieOriginal says:
        November 15, 2021 at 9:35 am

        It really does seem like she went from one extreme of wearing too short dresses/dresses that easily blow up to long Little House on the Prairie schoolmarm. I think she got her behind handed to her after one too many incidents of pictures of her underwear showing and now she plays it extra safe with too long dresses.

  4. Aurora says:
    November 15, 2021 at 8:31 am

    Poor Kate has to re-wear clothes to avoid criticism while Meghan can now wear what she wants. I still recall that last tour where Meghan rewore everything and tossed in Banana Republic just to avoid further criticism. I hope Meghan wears nothing but high fashion from here out.

    Reply
  5. FHMom says:
    November 15, 2021 at 8:35 am

    I guess I’m the only one that likes this dress. I would buy it to wear to funerals.

    Reply
  6. Amy Bee says:
    November 15, 2021 at 8:37 am

    This is the second time she wore this dress and it still didn’t look good with a change of shoes and accessories. It’s just too old for her. As for whether Meghan and Harry were shoved to the back, I don’t know. I believe they sit according to the order of precedence. On the balcony, Harry is the one who stood at the back, even before Meghan came on the scene. She can only stand where Harry is in this case. But I would agree that the Royal Family used to cut them out of the photos of the Royal box when they attended this event.

    Reply
  7. Layla says:
    November 15, 2021 at 8:41 am

    They think they’re the Crown Prince couple of Denmark for this country but they’re really just a wilted version of themselves

    Reply
  8. Lady Esther says:
    November 15, 2021 at 8:42 am

    I was a little surprised that both Kate and Sophie had their hair down, and they looked a bit casual, as did Camilla, as if they were underplaying it for some reason. No bling, no fancy dress, nothing. The Eponine dress is meh, didn’t like it the first time either. Finally I can’t believe that Princess Michael of Kent was prominently displayed; I thought her blatant racism had finally relegated her to obscurity, but I guess not…

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      November 15, 2021 at 8:54 am

      That was my thought, too. The Sussexes are gone, so they fill in with the Kents? Talk about adding insult to injury.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      November 15, 2021 at 9:03 am

      They could have at least put Sophie and Edward more prominently instead of the the guy who peddles influence to the Russians and the racist daughter of a Nazi.

      Reply
  9. swirlmamad says:
    November 15, 2021 at 8:49 am

    This is something my nearly-70-year-old mother would wear and look absolutely lovely, but not a great choice by a not-even 40-year-old woman by any means. But that’s just me. I get this is a somber occasion, but there’s a way to look respectable, presentable and still age-appropriate and she has NO clue how to accomplish this.

    Reply
  10. OriginalLala says:
    November 15, 2021 at 8:49 am

    The pained, dour looks on everyone at both events… is the Queen dead and we are just not being informed? I’ve never quite seen them so unhappy at a concert before…I know they are supposed to look serious on the balcony, but those faces were way beyond that.

    Reply
    • Merricat says:
      November 15, 2021 at 8:55 am

      Except for William, who looks pleased as punch.

      Reply
      • MsIam says:
        November 15, 2021 at 8:57 am

        He’s happy about how that “Charles berating Harry ” bit leaked out. Now Charles has to go on the offense instead of promoting he and Camilla’s big tour.

      • Beach Dreams says:
        November 15, 2021 at 9:24 am

        Eh, he looked pretty dour at points himself.

    • Beach Dreams says:
      November 15, 2021 at 9:23 am

      Who knows? But I’ve felt that Kate in particular seemed especially off throughout the past week. Even that visit to the museum had a mildly “off” vibe to it. Maybe it’s the Queen, but I think the problem might be a little closer to home (aka Jason and his monumentally stupid moves, or something else we don’t know yet).

      Reply
  11. MsIam says:
    November 15, 2021 at 8:55 am

    I’m glad Meghan and Harry moved on. Imagine years of seeing these same dour faces just to get a glimpse of the Sussexes.

    Reply
  12. Kfg says:
    November 15, 2021 at 9:09 am

    I also think the queen is dead. I think PWT is happy bc he gets to be PoW and dump Kate. That’s why she looks so bad. Her time is up. Charlie boy is sad bc mummy still didn’t approve of him and them hiding this is going to open the floodgates. I think that’s why they let JK go out to help the fail. They’re trying to ward off the worst of it by feeding Meghan to the wolves.

    Reply
  13. Harper says:
    November 15, 2021 at 9:09 am

    In her past few appearances this week, something looks off about Kate’s forehead/side part. It’s like I’ve never seen quite that much of that side of her face before? Or maybe her hair is just flat and unstyled? Maybe her regular hair stylist is off and Kate is just not bothering anymore for some of these events? I can’t pinpoint exactly what looks off to me, but she looks different.

    Reply
  14. CindyP says:
    November 15, 2021 at 9:10 am

    That dress looks like something from Mad Men, total housewife vibe. She is so frumpy

    Reply
  15. Becks1 says:
    November 15, 2021 at 9:20 am

    The first time she wore it I said I liked the dress, but I am taking it back. I don’t – the length is off, I normally like a longer hem on her, but this is too long – its more than a midi length, but not full length and it looks awkward.

    at least she wore a repeat. I was expecting something new and $$$$ since she had to work two days in a row

    Reply
  16. One of the marys says:
    November 15, 2021 at 9:30 am

    Camilla looks good here. Wow that family is OLD, where are the young royals, where is the next generation of royals to carry on their legacy? This is not a good look. They are much diminished by the absence of H&M. This royal dynasty looks like it’s on its last legs yeesh

    Reply
  17. What says:
    November 15, 2021 at 9:38 am

    Look at Williams face in these pics. There’s one where they’re leaning in to talk at each other but they’re not even looking at one another. So again what was the deal with the People exclusive if your regular pics tell the real story

    Reply
  18. Julia K says:
    November 15, 2021 at 9:42 am

    Are those age spots (liver spots) on her forearms?

    Reply
  19. SueBarbri says:
    November 15, 2021 at 9:46 am

    They all look rough, pale, and old. And adding this to their old-fashioned frumpiness at the Centopath, the entire group looks like a collection of poorly dressed Nazis.

    What were they thinking?

    I know that William is aligned with the Tories, but come on. Most of the royal families of Europe seem to be strategically aligned with the right-wing/military in their respective countries, and they still manage to look reasonably modern. Fred and Mary still look like they belong in the 21st century, Max always brings something fresh in the Netherlands, and Felipe and his wife always look good. What’s stopping the Windsors?

    Reply
  20. Gina says:
    November 15, 2021 at 9:53 am

    Willy’s blazer it too short. Why I always have to see his croch area?

    Reply

