Duchess Kate repeated a Eponine dress for the Festival of Remembrance

One of the things that still makes me mad is how the royal family consistently shoved the Duchess of Sussex to the back. Trooping the Colour? Shove her to the back of the balcony. Remembrance Sunday? Shove her to the less important balcony. The Festival of Remembrance? Make sure she’s seated all the way back, behind Prince Andrew. It still upsets me! Anyway, now those old farts don’t have to worry about being outshone by a vivacious, beautiful American. And shoving Harry and Meghan out of the country just highlights how dull, staid and boring the rest of them are.

These are photos from Saturday night’s Festival of Remembrance. Buckingham Palace confirmed last week that the Queen wasn’t going to this concert, so the “headlining” royals were Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate. They were seated in front and they all looked so… boring. Sometimes I can’t even believe how short-sighted William and Kate really are. It’s just them and a bunch of septuagenarians, octogenarians and nonagenarians left, and the Queen’s health seems to be getting worse by the day. But hey, at least that racist jackass Princess Michael of Kent is there!

For the festival, Kate repeated a black tweed Eponine London dress. She’s worn this a few times, as it ticks some of her favorite boxes: big shiny buttons (check), heavy, stiff material (check), long-tea length (check). The last time she wore this, she tried to make it fancy by pairing it with glittery silver pumps (lol). I think she borrowed one of the Queen’s pearl bracelets too, and she wore a bejeweled poppy pin. Kind of think this look would have been better and more somber if she had worn her hair back?