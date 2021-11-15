Queen Elizabeth has zero public events on her schedule for the rest of the year

As we discussed, Queen Elizabeth suddenly pulled out of Remembrance Sunday’s trip to the Cenotaph. Her appearance was supposed to be a relatively simple balcony stop – she has not been “on the ground” for the wreath-laying at the Cenotaph in recent years, so it actually says a lot about the Queen’s poor health if the palace couldn’t even stage-manage the Queen’s appearance on a balcony, where she would have only been seen from the waist up for (at most) an hour or so. This Remembrance Sunday event had been hyped as the Queen’s big return to work, and it was said that the Queen herself felt like the event was “can’t miss.” It’s also concerning that she pulled out so last minute, although if she truly strained her back, it’s likely that she woke up Sunday morning and was surprised by how awful she felt.
I still haven’t made up my mind if the “strained back” story is the truth or if it’s just a cover story. Buckingham Palace only has itself to blame – just last month, they were caught lying and covering up QEII’s hospitalization, and everything the palace releases about the Queen’s health seems to be mired in shenanigans. Well, it now looks like the Queen no longer has any public events on her schedule for the rest of the year. Hm.
The Queen is resting at Windsor Castle where she is expected to carry out light duties this week after missing the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph. The 95-year-old monarch, who is said to have suffered a sprained back, has no official engagements on Monday, but is due to carry out virtual audiences in a few days’ time.
No major public engagements are planned for the head of state before the end of the year, but November and December are often quieter months for her royal calendar and her diary had already been set as such. She has cancelled an appearance at the General Synod on Tuesday – the first time the Queen, who is Supreme Governor of the Church of England, has missed her five-yearly visit to the Church’s national assembly in its 51-year history.
Royal commentators speculated that the monarch is unlikely to be out and about in the coming months and that the Remembrance Sunday setback marked a new phase in her reign, where she is seen more on video and less in the flesh.
Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, said: “In terms of official engagements before the end of the year, I don’t think we will see her out and about doing anything officially, even if she recovers from the sprained back.” He added that there had been a “collective sigh of relief” when she was due to be at the Cenotaph, but the situation had “regressed”.
Aides will be conscious of plans for the Platinum Jubilee next year, with the monarch due to reach the milestone in February, and participate in a busy four-day bank holiday weekend of festivities in June.
I get mad whenever I think about how the palace continues to plan for the Platinum Jubilee, but a thought keeps popping up in the back of my mind… what if the palace continues to plan for the Jubilee because they believe the plans will shift towards… Charles’ coronation? It’s just a thought. Anyway, I hope palace aides aren’t telling the Queen “you simply must make decisions on your Jubilee, ma’am!” Let the woman rest. Also: it will be very, very curious to see what happens around the typical royal Christmas plans. Even before the Queen would normally head to Sandringham, she traditionally hosts a pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace in mid-December for everyone in the family, not just the “main senior royals.” It will be very interesting to see what happens with that.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I think they’re lying and covering for something else (as usual). I don’t think she was ever going to attend Remembrance Sunday just by the way the palace was talking and operating after she pulled out of COP26. This is starting to feel like late winter/early spring with Prince Philip’s decline.
agreed, strained back my foot
I agree. There is something else going on with her and the palace is desperately trying to cover it up.
Exactly. There IS *something*, whether she took another fall and face-planted (visible bruising everywhere) or broke some bones in a fall (in a cast(s)), SOMETHING is afoot. If not, there’d be a video meeting/visit of sorts *sometime* for *something* between now and Christmas.
Wonder what they will do about her televised Christmas vid??? If she is truly hurt/waning, they can’t fake that by just propping her up (a la “Weekend at Bernie’s).
They’ve probably already recorded the video.she did do a video like a week ago so wouldn’t be surprised if they are doing one now behind the scenes.
*Puts on tinfoil tiara* I kind of believe that this whole appeal with the Mail and Jason breaking his NDA to smear Meghan might be (among other things) an attempt to distract from just how dire the Queen’s health is? Wouldn’t be the first time Meghan has been used to deflect unwanted press attention.
*Takes tiara off*
For however much time this woman has left I really do hope it’s spent peacefully and not being bothered by something as frivolous as a jubilee. It’s time for everyone to step up so she can enjoy her last years/months/weeks surrounded by the corgis and drinking as many martinis as her old heart desires.
I agree – no tinfoil here. We all predicted that Meghan would be in the firing line to cover up QEII’s demise/further PaedoAndy revelations.
I’m with you except for the part where she would be “bothered” by planning her jubilee. I think she lives for being Queen (or she would have stepped down years ago) and all the stuff that comes with it. There is no part of me that thinks she’s bothered by planning a celebration of her reign even for one second.
I do think that her health is failing. Putting a 95 year old on bed rest is like a shrug; it won’t help as much as it hurts.
And when she goes, let the chips fall.
I think BP is lying about the strained back and those pictures of her driving around Windsor recently were staged.
Also at COP26 when President Biden asked Charles after the Queen, Charles looked visibly sad and almost teary eyed. So no, she’s not doing well.
Staged is possible but why? It makes these cancellations look ridiculous. Which I guess is on brand for Windsor PR, so you’re definitely right.
They aren’t ready to admit she’s in decline.
This is just weird. If her health is so dire, then how was she well enough to travel to her Country Estate for a weekend? And she was driving at one point, for heaven’s sake. And she was/is clearly well enough to be on video.
Sprained back? She could’ve been there on a wheelchair.
My theory has always been standing troubles,, or cognitive or digestive issues. But I’m not sure anymore. But I don’t think she’s going to be changing 7 times for X-mas this year.
Something very shady is happening.
STREETS SAYING IS COVID! OMG what if it’s covid cuz she really didn’t care. No Royal or their employees care! I also don’t understand hide it. Why do they want people to see her withering away before their eyes?? No one asking why she should abdicate !? She made a promise ok? Everyone she promised it to is dead. Literally the only person left. I love how the royals don’t know what they’re doing. So embarrassing.
She might be in the hospital right now as we talk about this. If she dies between now and the Platinum Jubilee which I think is a very strong possibility (and it’s morbid to type this out but she’s 95 and clearly her health is failing), the Jubilee will probably pivot to be more of a celebration about her reign and her legacy as monarch. I am 100% sure there are contingency plans for that if she does pass before the Jubilee. You don’t plan a 4 day extravaganza like that without some kind of backup plan. I know the BRF is incredibly stupid when it comes to leaks and communications, but they know how to do event planning as a huge component involves the family’s security. You don’t just leave details like that to chance.
Clearly her balance/mobility is impaired and knowing the Queen is stubborn as a donkey (she refuses to abdicate no matter what), she doesn’t want to be seen out in public in a wheelchair or a walker. I bet even the handful of times we’ve seen her with a cane she has pitched a fit about it every single time. I totally get why because as soon as she is in a wheelchair/seen with a walker, the media will talk nonstop about it. But she’s 95, most 95 year olds can barely walk.
Something is not right. My grandpa (96) went to hospital yesterday. Things can go bad quickly, and maybe I’m projecting because I’m upset, but I believe the Queen is far worse than the grey men want the public to know. After all, FDR required mobility devices that were disguised and distracted from due to ableism. My grandparents were flabbergasted when they learned later in life that he used a wheelchair, etc. I find it hard to believe that there wouldn’t be a way to even disguise equipment for the Queen on the balcony. Something is up.
I think the Queen is in a wheelchair.