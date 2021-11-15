Queen Elizabeth has zero public events on her schedule for the rest of the year

As we discussed, Queen Elizabeth suddenly pulled out of Remembrance Sunday’s trip to the Cenotaph. Her appearance was supposed to be a relatively simple balcony stop – she has not been “on the ground” for the wreath-laying at the Cenotaph in recent years, so it actually says a lot about the Queen’s poor health if the palace couldn’t even stage-manage the Queen’s appearance on a balcony, where she would have only been seen from the waist up for (at most) an hour or so. This Remembrance Sunday event had been hyped as the Queen’s big return to work, and it was said that the Queen herself felt like the event was “can’t miss.” It’s also concerning that she pulled out so last minute, although if she truly strained her back, it’s likely that she woke up Sunday morning and was surprised by how awful she felt.

I still haven’t made up my mind if the “strained back” story is the truth or if it’s just a cover story. Buckingham Palace only has itself to blame – just last month, they were caught lying and covering up QEII’s hospitalization, and everything the palace releases about the Queen’s health seems to be mired in shenanigans. Well, it now looks like the Queen no longer has any public events on her schedule for the rest of the year. Hm.

The Queen is resting at Windsor Castle where she is expected to carry out light duties this week after missing the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph. The 95-year-old monarch, who is said to have suffered a sprained back, has no official engagements on Monday, but is due to carry out virtual audiences in a few days’ time. No major public engagements are planned for the head of state before the end of the year, but November and December are often quieter months for her royal calendar and her diary had already been set as such. She has cancelled an appearance at the General Synod on Tuesday – the first time the Queen, who is Supreme Governor of the Church of England, has missed her five-yearly visit to the Church’s national assembly in its 51-year history. Royal commentators speculated that the monarch is unlikely to be out and about in the coming months and that the Remembrance Sunday setback marked a new phase in her reign, where she is seen more on video and less in the flesh. Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, said: “In terms of official engagements before the end of the year, I don’t think we will see her out and about doing anything officially, even if she recovers from the sprained back.” He added that there had been a “collective sigh of relief” when she was due to be at the Cenotaph, but the situation had “regressed”. Aides will be conscious of plans for the Platinum Jubilee next year, with the monarch due to reach the milestone in February, and participate in a busy four-day bank holiday weekend of festivities in June.

[From The Independent]

I get mad whenever I think about how the palace continues to plan for the Platinum Jubilee, but a thought keeps popping up in the back of my mind… what if the palace continues to plan for the Jubilee because they believe the plans will shift towards… Charles’ coronation? It’s just a thought. Anyway, I hope palace aides aren’t telling the Queen “you simply must make decisions on your Jubilee, ma’am!” Let the woman rest. Also: it will be very, very curious to see what happens around the typical royal Christmas plans. Even before the Queen would normally head to Sandringham, she traditionally hosts a pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace in mid-December for everyone in the family, not just the “main senior royals.” It will be very interesting to see what happens with that.