‘Royal sources’ are still briefing against Duchess Meghan, re: her Mail lawsuit

Does the royal family understand the depth of clownery coming out of Kensington Palace these days? Prince William and Kate’s short-sightedness, vindictiveness and pettiness will be the end of the monarchy. That’s been my biggest takeaway from the appeal hearing for the Duchess of Sussex’s successful lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday: Jason Knauf, William and Kate clearly have not thought this through. Their aim was to smear Meghan and help the Mail – that’s why Jason Knauf was authorized to break his NDA and provide an incomplete account of Meghan. This has opened up a can of worms and (to mix metaphors) there’s no way of unringing that bell.
At the moment, the Cambridges (and perhaps the whole Windsor clan) believe that they’re closely controlling the message about Meghan in this saga. Which is why “royal sources” ran to Roya Nikkah at the Sunday Times for this article. According to those royal sources, Meghan’s appeal is going poorly and she should have known better, because she was warned about all of this. Nevermind that Meghan literally won the summary judgment and one of the Cambridges’ longest-serving senior aides went to the Mail to trash Meghan and help the Mail’s appeal!! Some highlights from this insane Times story:
On Meghan’s Finding Freedom apology: Harry and Meghan previously denied any collaboration with the authors of Finding Freedom but a source said “a lot more” could emerge on “what was briefed for the book” if the case proceeds.
The Windsors are frustrated: The royal family is frustrated by the fallout from the case and Meghan’s decision, backed by Harry, to take legal action. A royal source said: “There is frustration all the way to the top, because a lot of people told them that it was unwise to proceed with the case. Now you have been found out. They [the royal family] will think they should never have taken it to court.”
How dare the Sussexes go with outside lawyers: One of the royal family’s most trusted lawyers, Gerrard Tyrrell, and several senior Sussex aides attempted to dissuade them. A royal source said: “Before Harry and Meghan pulled the trigger, we wanted to walk them through what it would look like if it went all the way and face up to that.” The advice fell on deaf ears and the couple turned to Schillings, a firm known for its aggressive tactics on behalf of celebrity clients.
Charles wants people to know he didn’t “berate” anyone: Sources close to Charles said he was unlikely to give family members specific advice on handling the media, suggesting he would be “sympathetic to the issue, but not didactic about the solution”.
On the whole Finding Freedom debacle: A palace aide said: “Perhaps this gives them the understanding of why the royals don’t like to get into court cases. It’s not like this wasn’t going to happen. There is no gleeful dancing about it, nobody is wearing the “told you so” T-shirt, they are family members, but in the long run this is probably why you don’t want to get involved.”
This is the endgame, to make Meghan sound like a liar who lied about everything: Another royal source said: “If you can’t trust the witness evidence of a member of the royal family, if that unravels, then you’re b*****ed. To anyone who follows their story closely, it’s obvious that if she didn’t tell the whole story in court, and got caught out, of course it casts doubt on anything she has said. A lot of us who follow it closely know a lot of what she said to Oprah [Winfrey] wasn’t true.”
Again, because it’s absolutely worth emphasizing: Meghan won the summary judgment back in February. She WON. The only reason why the royals are now gloating about how terrible this is for bad-decision-maker Meghan is because Jason Knauf – who is STILL EMPLOYED BY THE ROYALS – decided to trash his former boss and break his own contractual NDA. You can’t argue that Meghan should have known that “it would all come out” when you’re the people releasing the (highly selective) information about her!
Meghan’s barrister made a request for all the emails and texts held by KP and JK to be released.
This should be interested. I’ve got the popcorn and Hennessy ready 😂🤣
I’ll join you in the popcorn, but crack the champagne open with the discovery findings…. I predict a whole hen-house worth of eggs raining down on the RF. And not before time, the loathsome group of lying bullies.
I love Hennessy and popcorn so can I sit with you? I’ll bring some beautiful mezcal for Tommy’s margaritas, fancy cheese, crackers, chocolate almonds and home made cake.
I did wonder if this short sighted and vindictive plan would backfire. Because in the leaked messages Meghan just came across an organised person going through an intensely stressful time. So by having Knauf leak private messages it opens the floodgates for all the other correspondence. Like did Meghan email and ask for therapy when she was struggling with suicidal ideation? Did Harry message whoever made that comment about the colour of their unborn baby? Did Charles berate Harry and/or Meghan via email about Thomas when the Sussexes got married? Did Meghan send a thank you text after Kate apologised with a note and a bouquet of flowers?
Literally none of this is any of my business. But Jason Knauf twisted benign messages from Meghan and in doing so, made sure *all* the correspondence could be considered legal evidence. I suspect the full context of any these exchanges will not be flattering for the Windsors.
Did she really? That makes me incredibly happy!
Oooh here we go. KP definitely overplayed their hand here.
Surely where JK is going to next (if he even is going that is -Charles right hand man (whatever his name is. I don’t remember the names of racists) was “fired” three times and each time he stayed.) would be concerned about the fact that this guy broke his NDA. Companies take those things seriously right? I mean if I was hiring this snake, I wouldn’t trust him as far as a I could throw him
He’ll probably end up working for Jared and Ivanka. His particular brand of oleaginous sycophancy should please the Trump narcissists.
great word, oleaginous. Suitable for Piter de Vries and Harkonnen Barbie bride.
Good point about next job. Only someone with the same low morals as Willileaks and Mumbles would hire him.
Isn’t he supposed to be leaving at the end of the year anyway? I thought his husband was being transferred overseas by the Foreign Office.
Methinks the royals are well aware that their racist treatment of Meghan was seen for what it was by the rest of the world and they’re using this appeal to attempt to discredit her so they can act like their abuse of her wasn’t racist but them just getting a bad feeling about her. I’ve already seen some publications (nothing notable yet) pointing out that yes, Jason does still work for the Cambridges. It’s only a matter of time until more people start asking more questions.
Also, does Jason breaking his NDA not set a dangerous precedent for the royal family going forward? M is being smeared and abused no doubt about that but if one of the working royals was involved in a privacy case wouldn’t the ‘public interest’ argument the Mail is making now make more sense when applied to Charles or Kate or anyone? If Jason gets to break his NDA against a former member of the royal family under the guise of there being a reasonable expectation of privacy things being published, then surely all the royals who are actually public figures are in danger?
I mean, I guess it would *technically* be true to say that they “had a bad feeling about her”, just as it’s *technically* true that the Civil War was about “states’ rights”. If you just don’t finish your thought, no one will be any the wiser!
Racism by omission is never as subtle as its proponents seem to think.
Yes, this sets a really bad precedent for the other royals going forward, which is why its so stupid of KP and Jason to be going down this route.
But, I think its worth pointing out again that I do not think Jason “broke” his NDA. I think he released these emails and texts with the full authorization and permission of William.
What i dont understand is HOW on earth is the Daily Mail allowed to keep reporting a play by play of the MoS case when they are affiliated. I dont understand English law but surely this shouldnt be allowed.
Do they realize the only thing holding Harry is the Queen being alive? The Queen is sick…the moment she dies and this lawsuit is ended, Harry will have NO OBLIGATION to hold their dirty secrets.
Harry, who is holding a very, very heavy pen.
Let them enjoy their ” victory” if you can call that. Vanity Fair was not duped, Twiter threads are open for who wants to read the whole exchange, the Judge was not trumped and ordered them to be released, even Newsweek had some shade throwing at them.
They continue to have who they had before, which is the trolls, the RR, the Alt Right and White Supramacists of America…they gained no real ground and they are poking Harry with their short sticks…
Meghan is the steady, responsible, supportive one; when Harry gets his dander up, he goes full C13th knight. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if he burnt it all down – and his narcissistic brother and Wiglets certainly have it coming.
I’m 100% convinced that Harry has two versions of his book locked and loaded. One version where he pulls his punches on the royal family if the Queen is still alive when his book is released. And one where he goes scorched earth on everyone if the Queen is dead by the time it comes out. And it’s looking more and more like the latter.
I think there are two versions as well, and i do think the queen’s health plays a role in which he wants to go with, but I also think the royal family’s behavior plays a big role too. I think every time they attack Meghan like this the scales tilt more and more towards releasing the scorched earth version.
@becks
I’m sure that is coming into play as well. But, I think ultimately, Harry doesn’t want to be accused of “killing the Queen” with his revelations. Because I guarantee you, they would not hesitate to off her during the book release and claim it was the stress caused by his book.
Burn it down, Harry.
this!~ at this point, i’d release everything i had.
I wonder if Oprah wants to tape a part 2 as a thanksgiving special. Meghan and Harry, Happy Holidays Mother- F————-ers
I wonder what would happen if the minorities in the UK organised a large scale protest against this blatant bullying.
It would be taken as proof that the pasty ones were right about “those” people all along.
Minorities in the UK couldn’t care less about royal intrigues, and they will never embrace Meghan because she married into f-ing royalty.
Meghan was readily embraced by the Commonwealth nations.
Some might disagree. https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/mar/07/almost-embodies-fear-black-women-treatment-meghan
Well, for one it is not MM’s appeal as she won round 1. And number two a door has been opened by the appellant that will cause monstrous damage to the RF and the appellant themselves.
Stategic thinking is not a strong point at KP/MOS methinks.
I have a slightly different take on why the emails and texts are being released. The Daily Mail has Kensington Palace by the balls and demanded they be given more Meghan material to write about or they will leak all of the Cambridge’s dirt. They’re absolutely FURIOUS that the lost the original trial AND that they completely lost access to the Sussex’s. With every event that the Sussex’s do that they don’t get access or exclusives to, their rage grows. They have demanded that Kensington Palace pay up for secrets kept and give them more material.
Of course this is a slippery slope for the royal family and KP in particular are too short sighted to see it. It’s going to blow up in their faces. It’s already doing so because Meghan’s lawyers are already getting the full text exchange’s released and will continue to do so. And Jason Knauf might find himself in personal legal hot water from providing edited versions to the court to manipulate the judge.
Eh, it’s not uncommon to excerpt documents that best support your case. However, usually those excerpts are from documents which, if cited in full, would still support your argument. This was short-sighted on Jason’s part. Maybe he (mistakenly) believed that because Meghan didn’t have access to the texts/emails, she wouldn’t be able to provide appropriate context and didn’t anticipate that she could demand that the texts and emails be produced in full. In which case… who the f-ck is his counsel? Standard practice in discovery is to produce complete email chains with all attachments and complete texts covering a certain time period: sometimes people have to submit their phones to be completely imaged, then attorneys review the texts that are responsive to the discovery request and produce them.
Thanks for the clarification.
I agree that the DM is furious with KP. And I think when this whole thing started (publishing the letter), Jason was assuring W&K that he could “handle” Meghan. And Jason, as the spokesman for W&K, was also assuring the DM that there would be no pushback when they published the letter. And if there *was* pushback, Jason would provide evidence to discredit Meghan, up to & including having planted the seeds of bullying allegations.
But all of that falls apart when Harry & Meghan free themselves from the institution & hire their own lawyers. And the DM is mad because they were assured those things would never happen.
This is how you know the Palace is run by idiots. The arrogance in thinking that this was some sort of win when it actually showed not only how kind Meghan was in all her exchanges but also the pain and time she took to make sure it didn’t leak. It also reVealed the truth about a few stories that were written lies about her. These people think only short term and because they have the press on their side they really feel invisible.
But again Meghan proved her case and from how her and Harry operate they have nothing to hide. Harry said that clearly a few times in the Dax Shepard and The Me you can’t see interview.
The palace is the one here with everything to lose. It’s like they are trying to convince themselves and everyone else. Lol
Harry and Meghan were asked point blank by Oprah why they had agreed to speak out. The answer was because of the palace(s) actively briefing against them. If that stopped, Harry and Meghan would stop. I knew the dips at KP were too stupid and arrogant to heed the warning.
I would imagine that a BIG line has been crossed with Harry. Especially because JK – presumably with Williams approval – essentially lied by selectively releasing communications to put his thumb on the scale for the MOS. Did they think that wouldn’t go unchallenged? Did they realize the degree to which they were opening themselves up by releasing those comms in the first place?
I’m confused about why/how Jason was able to break his NDA in the first place to do this?? Can someone explain?
Probably because Kensington Palace gave him permission to do so.
Snuffles is probably right. I guess the NDA was signed with Kensington, not Harry and Meghan themselves.
Exactly. LaraW had some examples of questions that could come up re: his NDA if this goes to trial in the post from yesterday, and they were not very pretty (in terms of how the answers would reflect on the Cambridges.)
The appeal gave the public an inside view of Meghan’s brief time with the royals and the optics favored Meghan. The emails don’t show a narcissist,bully,or a woman trying to control a man for material gain. Meghan was determined to work,support her husband,and start a new life on good footing. Her new country allowed a smear campaign to destroy a wonderful asset that was ready to shine. None of this 10 years to find work.
I saw a clip of Roya on British TV spouting this nonsense about they shouldn’t have gone to court in the first place, pretending as if Meghan didn’t win a case and wasn’t vindicated. The Royal Family made a poor decision allowing Knauf to testify for MoS.
Meghan’s case is very similar to one that Charles won against the daily Mail & she obtained the summary judgement pretty comprehensively. So issue isn’t a point of law- the queens lawyers would only have advised her not to pursue the case because the firm would be exposed or it could negatively impact its relationship with the daily Mail.
Someone allowed Jason to volunteer info for the appeal so they can’t blame that on Meghan. Of course this whole mess could have been avoided if they had just been cool with Harry’s choice of wife.
I think what’s been revealed actually supports what was said on Oprah. Seeing how Meghan was super polite & deferring to advice from Jason doesn’t really line up with idea that she wouldnt take advice, was a bully or duchess difficult as palace sources claim. Perpetuating falsehoods as Meghan said.
Meghan spoke about choosing a tiara with the queen giving her 5 to choose from and queen saying one she chose suited her best. This lines up with the audio Harry & Meghan did for the wedding exhibition. Jason doesn’t seem to challenge that version so why were the press claiming a diva tantrum happened over a emerald tiara & why didn’t Jason shut that down? I believe that was one of the stories KP gave no comment on so example of Meghan not being protected. My guess is Jason was the source who said there were no tears at the wedding rehearsal in order to protect Kate. So example of lying to protect other members of the family.
The idea they wanted Meghan to confront her father in Mexico when he was surrounded by press & Harry was getting harangued for not getting thomas to shut up, doesn’t really make them seem like a super supportive family. Plus im sure they could have used their leverage with the media if they really wanted to stop all of Thomas’ interviews.
The released emails I saw on Twitter show her apologizing for sending an email at a certain time when JK was in a different time zone and then he apologized for not responding immediately citing jet lag.
So, sounds like he’s the one complaining about her emails being sent at off times lol. And yet in reality, she was writing someone on a different continent who worked.for.her. Or rather was supposed to work for her.
Also, they warned MM not to sue because suing opens the doors and she’s gonna get hers? But also, they’re going to maybe sue Netflix.
Hahahaha I cannot with these people. So entitled.
The royals want the headlines that Meghan lies. Therefore, any of her damning statements about what the royals did to her are not to be believed. This is part of the Princess Pinocchio strategy and clearly stated by this royal source in The Times article. Meghan makes an abrupt u-turn regarding Finding Freedom. Meghan apologizes to the court. Meghan perjures herself and admits she did collaborate. Meghan forgets to inform the court that she cooperated. Meghan knew letter would be leaked and wrote it for public consumption.
Most of the public sees headlines only and doesn’t dig deeper. It is William’s only option at this point and now he’s sunk so deep with the Mail. Supposedly, whatever the press has on a senior royal is ‘eye-blistering” so Meghan has to be flogged for clicks in exchange for keeping royal secrets.
Quite a few stories have been debunked since the case started but the media keeps on moving the goalposts instead of admitting they were wrong. They have not once queried why palace aides felt emboldened to brief against Meghan so frequently and with such malicious lies. I wish we could have an article on a list of urban legends about Meghan Markle that we now know are false.
I think KP might be panicking right now. Sure, they were able to push another lie about Meghan and FF through the media, but the emails and texts are out there now and paint a very different picture…for a lot of things. Also, more people are pointing out the fact that Jason’s still happily employed by the Cambridges. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen that photo of Kate grinning and shoving that container of bugs in Jason’s face on Twitter the past week. Things are dicier for these idiots than they intended; I think that’s at least partially why Kate’s been looking rather…tight at the recent Remembrance events.
Would the Windsors and they hound dogs go f themselves already. It’s time for Meghan and Harry to pull the pin all the way out. These people are making me angry and I am not even involved. I support you Meghan
As it says in the Bible by your acts you shall be known. JK is currently employed by the Crown yet has publicly sided with MoS in their case against Meghan and in doing so shared privileged and confidential email, texts and briefing documents. Yet he has NOT been suspended from his post or put on gardening leave. This indicates he can act with impunity because he was merely obeying orders.
I feel very sad for both Meghan and Harry to have been completely betrayed by both families except for mom. They are in love and thriving in America. Hopefully they will win the Appeal and if so I would suggest neither of them should return to the UK except for private visits. Yes this is a real mess but at least they know the full extent of the betrayal and it is time to cut ties with all betrayers.