Duchess Kate repeated a McQueen at the Cenotaph in the Queen’s absence

One of the biggest British stories of Remembrance Sunday was about who did NOT show up: Queen Elizabeth II. This was supposed to be her big comeback appearance following weeks of secretive illness, the event which she did not want to miss. The Queen pulled out of the Remembrance Sunday appearance because of a sprained back. Many people do not believe that excuse, and I’m not sure about any of it. As someone who recently had a glute/lower back strain, I think it’s perfectly possible that a 95-year-old woman has a similar injury, likely sustained doing something mundane, like bending over to feed the dogs or just walking. That being said, I still feel strongly that one of the biggest issues is with her balance.
So in the Queen’s absence, the Windsors just got on with it. Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince William and Prince Edward were all on the ground at the Cenotaph, and they did the business of saluting and wreath-laying. The women were on the balconies, and Kate, Camilla and Sophie were grouped together on one balcony. None of them seemed happy about it.
Kate usually brings out her keenest military cosplay for Remembrance Sunday and she’s looked like Sgt. Pepper a few times. This year’s coatdress was a repeat – she wore this Alexander McQueen at the 2018 Remembrance Sunday event too. The bucket hat isn’t great, but at least she wore her hair back. I still remember that time she wore her sausage curls loose and she twirled them throughout the Remembrance event.
Anyway, this definitely had a “preview of coming attractions” feel to it. As in, this is what it’s going to be when King Charles is in charge.
Ages her 15 years. She looks like the CoW’s contemporary. Brows are terrible. Hat clearly inspired by Meghan.
Whatever, though. She didn’t gurn or look visibly bored like she did at the Royal Albert Hall. Brownie points for this woman-child.
My first thought after seeing the pictures was that Chris Jackson was on vacation. As far as the Queen I think she has Dementia.
Isn’t Chris Jackson married to her stylist? Still, it pleases me that his best photos are of the sister-in-law she threw under several buses.
Her face seems to be falling apart. Over the last few years she has aged terribly for someone still relatively young. Not my favourite outfit or hat as she loves cosplaying the military but good luck to her. Looks like she’s going to need it with all the rumours swirling around right now.
I clicked on the close up photos of her, and holy smokes–her neck!! I never realized how lined and creased it is. Her aging has gone into overdrive these last couple of years.
What has happened to her eyebrows??!!
Didn’t Meghan wear a very similar hat one Remembrance Sunday?
Why the WAAC/Florence Nightingale cosplay?
So many questions…
I was only coming to say….holy brows, woman. A whole lotta yikes up there on that balcony.
So apparently (I saw on Twitter) that Prince Harry’s Invictus games was mentioned at the festival of remembrance. That must have stuck in W’s throat.
That last photo…. “i thought I just saw Meghan… just making sure”
The son of a soldier who has lost limbs in combat mentioned how Invictus, among other organisations, has helped them as a family – and there was an incredible round of spontaneous applause.
We all know we’ve lost the best, most sincere royal family member. I hope Wm chokes on it.
Yes. They may try to erase Harry and his family but his legacy lives on.
Quite like this look tbh. Wouldn’t it have been amazing if Kate had actually served during her 20s and was qualified to wear a real uniform?
If I was her, I think I’d feel a bit of a fraud dressing up in a pretend uniform at an event as poignant and as sacred as this. But maybe that’s just me.
To be fair, I don’t think she’s specifically trying to look like she’s in uniform so much as she loves the militaristic style. Stick a thousand buttons and some epaulets on just about anything and she’ll wear it, not just for this event. I think she tries to project a prestige and seriousness through her clothes that she is not capable of projecting as a person, which is why it always feels like she’s in costume.
However, your larger point stands – as far as I’m aware, Kate’s twenties are basically a lost decade of waiting by the phone, without even a hobby or volunteering, anything. Heck, she barely does any public service now that it’s part of her job, it certainly wouldn’t be in her character to serve her country.
I’m sorry if Her Majesty is genuinely ill. Watching my grandmother slowly decline from the age of 95 was a heartbreaking experience & I don’t think the UK is equipped to handle an ailing Queen. Haviig said that, someone on Twitter said this is the revenge of Harry’s wreath & I second that. It looked like the witches of Eastwick on that balcony. The press was all about TQ. This was the remembrance day that family deserved.
I cackled at “witches of Eastwick” BECAUSE IT’S TRUE.
I guess photographer Chris Jackson wasn’t available to provide freshly photoshopped pics of Kate.
@Aurora
It’s like a reverse Portrait of Dorian Gray.
Yeah, the Queen is really not doing well if she could not make it to this event – we’ve been hearing for the past few weeks how this event was THE event that she was going to attend and she was resting just so she could attend this one.
I am not sure about the back story – of course she could have sprained her back, but is that what’s been going on for the past three weeks? I do think that whatever it is, it involves her walking/standing, maybe she can’t stand for extended periods or is even in a wheelchair at home, so she couldn’t attend the ceremony because she stands the whole time.
Kate looked fine, I don’t like big hats like that on her but she keeps trying to make them work. I wonder if she looked mad bc she was told to wear a repeat and she had a new military cosplay dress all ready to go (because I think wearing a new dress while the Queen is so sick would have looked bad.)
She’s on the front page of all the tabloids and they did not choose a flattering picture…..
@becks1 every time the queen hasn’t been well or been out of sight for a while the tabloids always conveniently have headlines out about how she’s seen driving around Windsor, but here’s the thing, they’ve been using the same shutterstock photo for the past five/six years, so how bad is it?
@Becks: The Palace is not being upfront about the Queen’s situation. If she has a back sprain, the doctors would have told the courtiers if she would be able to make Sunday. Instead the Palace put out a statement saying she wasn’t going out on Saturday but definitely will be there on Sunday. They knew she wasn’t going to be there on Sunday when they put out that press release. And the press have just repeated what they’ve been told. So much for reporting without fear or favour.
The palace shouldn’t have made a big deal about the queen absolutely, definitely, 100 % attending Rememberance Day. Now they look bad for all of the hype and people are concerned about the queen who is in “good spirits.” Their PR is so bad. They should have just played everything by ear, made no guarantees, and if the queen couldn’t show up, then people would just think that she was resting still. Now most people are pretty much on death watch.
I really believe The Queen has dementia. In it’s early stages dementia can be very difficult. There can be good days as well as bad days. So maybe they didn’t know what type of day she would have until the morning of Remembrance Day.
It’s a complete and utter tissue of lies. If TQ is not on her deathbed, she has already died and the Men in Grey didn’t want it to coincide with Remembrance Sunday.
I did wonder why the tabs chose an unflattering photo of her. Things are about to get rough.
Granted this is a solemn event, I thought all 3 women looked very pained and dour yesterday. I think two things are going on right now. The gravity of the Queen’s situation has hit them. Camilla is to become an unpopular Queen Consort, Kate is to become the Princess of Wales and Sophie will be neglected by King Charles. Another is the MoS court case which didn’t show the family in a good light.
Not only didn’t show the family in a good light, but has the potential to spill more dirty secrets about them if it does go to trial. I don’t think they ever wanted that, but I think they’ve lost control of the situation. Tje Fail is like the Toxic Tom of the UK media, complex off the rails and doesn’t keep when to stop.
@Izzy: Either the Royal Family is just stupid or blinded by racism and hatred towards Meghan that they didn’t see it wasn’t good idea to give permission to Knauf to testify for the MoS.
There was definitely something off with them, especially Kate.
She really went all in on the eye brows this year.
And the three dolts dressed in cosplay uniforms they never earned, while Harry isn’t allowed to wear his. These people…
At least they didn’t insult the actual veterans by wearing their pretend medals. Little toy soldiers.
Kate looks older than her own mother.
Yeah, the BBC completely ignored a terrorist bombing in Liverpool in order to make the Queen’s bad back and no show the lead UK news story for most of yesterday.
At least their faces are melting in unison. Cue the jowls fairy! You get a jowl! And you get a jowl!…
And thins isn’t some new back sprain. The Queen had a fall weeks ago and isn’t recovering, just decompensating, I suspect. But no one is going to step up and take on her “burdens” of work because it’s not “fair” that they have to—“Can’t she just get up and do the events so they won’t cut into my vacay?” What a useless collective of colonial waste.
Funny how William seemed to be the only one smiling- why?
Is he under the illusion his parlor tricks are gaining him extra cookie points with the alt right?
Or is he happy to be the only ” young and glamourous” royal now?
I dont want to say, but maybe he feels his time as Prince of Wales is coming rather sooner than later- and that means the possibility of dumping Kkkate?
William kind of looks younger than her in these pics. I wonder if it isn’t something that happens with some women where weight changes and ageing affect their skin’s elasticity more so she’s showing it more than he is. I have no experience to call it fact but I would assume fillers etc would have the same impact because they play with the skin’s elasticity as well.
It’s because he’s wearing a hat. Remove the hat to reveal the gleaming, Humpty Dumpty dome, and he’ll look his years (and a score more) again.
Years ago I read a quote from a plastic surgeon saying that as women age they need to choose face or body. They either need to keep on 10-15 lbs so their face has some fullness or be super skinny and have to get fillers/lifts.
I think your right and Kate is getting into some of that now.
Yikes, that first photo is not so much Remembrance Day but “Double double, toil and trouble…eye of newt and toe of frog…”
Kate always looks old. Her face has hard features and her skin is not good.
Oh dear. That is an unfortunate makeup job…she looks like a clown. I thought she had finally hired a good makeup artist?
You can always tell when Kate does her own makeup for events – she overdoes the eye makeup and doesn’t blend properly. When a pro does it she looks good – younger even.
I can’t imagine looking at these women and seeing pride in my country. But that’s prob bc I’m 25 and black (and American lol). Kate was clearly placed in the center bc they’d much rather people imagine her as the queen over Camilla, but how’s that going to work when Charles actually ascends? We joke that the Middletons over step with all the Kate embiggening, but the make Kate Queen campaign may be a BP project.