Duchess Meghan in 2018: Harry’s family ‘berates’ him about Thomas Markle

I’m still not over the fact that a chief executive for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Royal Foundation is doing their dirty work in a civil court and turning over his own texts and emails to the g–ddamn Mail on Sunday. Jason Knauf is a clown, but holy hell, Kensington Palace is the clownshow. As we discussed, Knauf volunteered information and testimony to the MoS in their appeal of the Duchess of Sussex’s summary judgment legal victory. Instead of “proving” that Meghan doesn’t really own her own copyright, all Jason Knauf has actually proven is that he’s a slimy, sycophantic slug who is terrible at his job. The entire case hinges upon the letter Meghan wrote to Thomas Markle in the late summer of 2018. In the full texts between Meghan and Jason Knauf that summer, she sent him a draft of the letter to read. Knauf provided the MoS and their lawyers with selected edits from the texts. This is what the full texts said:
Meghan Markle said Prince Harry faced “constant berating” from members of the royal family over her relationship with her father, according to texts and emails released by London’s Court of Appeal on Friday. The messages were released as a result of her lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited, publisher of MailOnline and The Mail on Sunday. In the messages, Meghan told her former communications chief Jason Knauf about her plans to pen a note to her father, Thomas Markle, who gave media interviews about his daughter after he pulled out of attending her May 2018 wedding.
“The catalyst for my doing this is seeing how much pain this is causing H,” Meghan said via text in August 2018, using her pet name for Prince Harry. “Even after a week with his dad [Prince Charles] and endlessly explaining the situation, his family seem to forget the context — and revert to ‘can’t she just go and see him and make this stop?’ They fundamentally don’t understand so at least by writing H will be able to say to his family… ‘She wrote him a letter and he is still doing it.’ By taking this form of action I protect my husband from this constant berating, and while unlikely perhaps it will give my father a moment to pause.’”
Meghan added in the text, “Obviously everything I have drafted is with the understanding that it could be leaked so I have been meticulous in my word choice.” She also discussed handwriting the letter with few paragraph breaks and numbered pages so it couldn’t be easily manipulated.
Meghan, now 40, also discussed the decision to pen the handwritten note to “Daddy.”
“Given I’ve only ever called him daddy it makes sense to open as such (despite him being less than paternal), and in the unfortunate event that it leaked it would pull at the heartstrings,” she wrote.
Basically, in 2018, Meghan told Jason that she felt she had to at least try to proactively deal with Thomas Markle via a handwritten letter because, at the time, Toxic Tom was blanketing the UK media with his weekly unhinged tantrums (tantrums which I still believe were scripts written by Piers Morgan or someone like that). Meghan and Harry likely spent a week or two in Scotland with Charles and Camilla – I can only imagine that they were the ones doing the “berating.” It’s also heartbreaking to hear that they were probably all talking over Meghan or behind her back. God knows they would never address it with her personally. No, they were complaining about Thomas Markle TO HARRY. Berating him.
In Meghan’s 22-page statement, she also said that “members of the Royal Family” suggested that she fly to Mexico to see her father in person, and that she flatly refused. Of course, because that’s a terrible idea. Meghan saw that too, and she knew there was a good chance that if she did meet with Toxic Tom in person, she would be ripped to shreds even further. Meghan describes herself as “eager to please” the Windsors because she had (at that point) only recently married Harry.
Jason Knauf himself saying Meghan tried to contact her father while he was in the hospital but he stopped communication. 🔥
This is one of the text messages released today after Jason failed to mention them in full in his witness statement.
Meghan is in black, Jason in grey pic.twitter.com/SdeXLVaTep
— The Gold Standard 💜 #WeThe15 (@InvictusbyPepp) November 12, 2021
