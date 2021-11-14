The Sussexes also visited Afghan refugees living on the joint base in New Jersey

Duke and Duchess of Sussex

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited servicemen and their families on Veterans Day, they made their way to the 10,000 Afghan refugees living at Task Force Liberty at the same joint base in New Jersey. The Sussexes went to a classroom and joined in, singing “Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes” and worked on teaching the kids English by introducing colored markers. The kids got to practice their English lessons with some famous guests and Harry and Meghan got to practice some words in Dari, one of the languages spoken by Afghans.

One of the things the Sussexes did for their visit to this joint base was that they did NOT bring their own cameras. They let the US Air Force’s communications team handle the photos and the release of information about the visit. The Sussexes also allowed their names to be used to promote the Task Force Liberty’s Amazon wishlist, encouraging people to buy clothing and other essentials for the refugees – you can see the Amazon wish list here. I’ve already donated some stuff. These babies need coats and shoes.

In a previous post, I noted how interesting it is that Meghan and Harry weren’t pap’d at all during their trip to New York. There were no street photos, no candids as they were leaving or entering a hotel. According to Page Six, they didn’t even stay at a hotel for this trip. After staying at the Carlyle during their September trip to New York, this time they stayed at a “luxury apartment at 860 United Nations Plaza on Manhattan’s East Side.” They had eight bodyguards with them, a surveillance van and they only entered or exited the building from a basement parking garage. Which explains why there were no street photos.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

4 Responses to “The Sussexes also visited Afghan refugees living on the joint base in New Jersey”

  1. Amy Bee says:
    November 14, 2021 at 8:34 am

    Love them. They’re doing such good work.

    Reply
  2. Jan says:
    November 14, 2021 at 8:39 am

    I bought two coats for toddlers, will go back later and purchase a few more items.
    I don’t believe they had 8 bodyguards, the NYP loves to lie.
    They may lose a bodyguard soon, if the women in SS have their way.

    Reply
  3. Noki says:
    November 14, 2021 at 8:41 am

    Has Omid Scobie mentioned anything about the new FF revelations?

    Reply
  4. Nev says:
    November 14, 2021 at 8:50 am

    Amazing.

    Reply

