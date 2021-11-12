The Sussexes visited a military base in New Jersey for Veterans Day

One of the things which has largely gone unnoted this week is that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in New York from (at least) Tuesday through Thursday and there were absolutely zero paparazzi photos of them. There were no street photos, no photos of Meghan arriving at the Dealbook summit, no coming-and-going shots of them at the Salute to Freedom gala. I’m not sure we even know which hotel they’re using during this trip! They really found a way to fly under the radar and completely evade paparazzi. Which is pretty amazing. It also bodes well for the staff they have around them: no one is leaking now. The Sussexes control their own message now, and they control when, where and how they’re seen.

Back when Harry’s appearance at the Salute to Freedom gala was confirmed, I suggested that he and Meghan would probably stay on the East Coast for some military/veterans work for Armistice Day and Remembrance Week. They did. On Thursday, they went to New Jersey for a visit to the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, where they hosted a luncheon for service members and their spouses. It seems like Harry & Meghan brought their own photographer (Lee Morgan) and authorized him to release photos to the media.

To mark both Veterans Day and Remembrance Day, Prince Harry + Meghan visited with service members and their families today at the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey. (📸: Lee Morgan) pic.twitter.com/XZWZ0otY7I — Carly Ledbetter (@ledbettercarly) November 11, 2021

Meghan and Harry reportedly “discussed topics like mental health and the importance of community.” Both wore red poppy pins and Meghan wore all-black, like she did at the Dealbook Summit. Very strange that The Other Brother and Jazz Hands didn’t think to do something like this for the military community on November 11th!