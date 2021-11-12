Fart-gossiper Duchess Camilla was the sole royal to attend an Armistice Day event

The Duchess of Cornwall is not only a professional fart-sniffer and fart-gossiper. She’s also one of the few full-time working royals left. So this 74 year old woman was sent out on Armistice Day – aka Remembrance Day – to do some wreath-laying and veteran glad-handing. Camilla actually likes a lot of those old dudes so she was fine with it. But I found it interesting that Camilla was truly the only royal out on Thursday to do any Remembrance events. Usually, there would have been a few more appearances by a few additional royals. What were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge up to that they couldn’t do some wreath duties? Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen will do the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph. But that’s all!

The Queen will attend the annual Remembrance Day Service at the Cenotaph on Sunday after Prince Charles insisted today that his mother was ‘all right’. As the heir to the throne was mobbed by excited well-wishers outside a NatWest bank branch in South London, the Queen continues to rest at Windsor Castle. The 72-year-old Prince of Wales was given a very warm welcome by people gathered on a street in Brixton, and a man asked him: ‘Prince Charles, how is your mother?’ Charles replied: ‘She’s, she’s all right thank you.’ Despite earlier health concerns, the Palace has confirmed the Queen will attend the annual Remembrance Day Service at the Cenotaph on Sunday, November 14. Her Majesty will view the Service from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building. Mindful of her doctors’ recent advice, The Queen will not attend the General Synod Service and Opening Session on Tuesday, November 16. Instead, The Earl of Wessex will be there to represent the Royals. It comes as Clarence House confirmed that Charles and his wife Camilla will lead members of the Royal Family at the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Saturday night – but the Queen will not attend. Other royals attending are Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

[From The Daily Mail]

So this means that William and Kate will put in appearances at the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, and then the Cenotaph event on Sunday. Which means that William did one event during the work week and Kate did one event during the work week and that was all they did since the COP26 conference. Imagine being that lazy. In their keen defense though, you know they’re both scared to death that if they belch or fart in front of Camilla, she’ll tell the world. (Update: I wrote this before the Cambridges’ published a Remembrance video with Kate, but the point still stands: Camilla was the only royal to do a public event for Remembrance Day.)