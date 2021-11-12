Fart-gossiper Duchess Camilla was the sole royal to attend an Armistice Day event

The Duchess of Cornwall is not only a professional fart-sniffer and fart-gossiper. She’s also one of the few full-time working royals left. So this 74 year old woman was sent out on Armistice Day – aka Remembrance Day – to do some wreath-laying and veteran glad-handing. Camilla actually likes a lot of those old dudes so she was fine with it. But I found it interesting that Camilla was truly the only royal out on Thursday to do any Remembrance events. Usually, there would have been a few more appearances by a few additional royals. What were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge up to that they couldn’t do some wreath duties? Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen will do the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph. But that’s all!
The Queen will attend the annual Remembrance Day Service at the Cenotaph on Sunday after Prince Charles insisted today that his mother was ‘all right’. As the heir to the throne was mobbed by excited well-wishers outside a NatWest bank branch in South London, the Queen continues to rest at Windsor Castle. The 72-year-old Prince of Wales was given a very warm welcome by people gathered on a street in Brixton, and a man asked him: ‘Prince Charles, how is your mother?’ Charles replied: ‘She’s, she’s all right thank you.’
Despite earlier health concerns, the Palace has confirmed the Queen will attend the annual Remembrance Day Service at the Cenotaph on Sunday, November 14. Her Majesty will view the Service from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building.
Mindful of her doctors’ recent advice, The Queen will not attend the General Synod Service and Opening Session on Tuesday, November 16. Instead, The Earl of Wessex will be there to represent the Royals.
It comes as Clarence House confirmed that Charles and his wife Camilla will lead members of the Royal Family at the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Saturday night – but the Queen will not attend. Other royals attending are Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.
So this means that William and Kate will put in appearances at the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, and then the Cenotaph event on Sunday. Which means that William did one event during the work week and Kate did one event during the work week and that was all they did since the COP26 conference. Imagine being that lazy. In their keen defense though, you know they’re both scared to death that if they belch or fart in front of Camilla, she’ll tell the world. (Update: I wrote this before the Cambridges’ published a Remembrance video with Kate, but the point still stands: Camilla was the only royal to do a public event for Remembrance Day.)
The Cenotaph on the 14th is their big day – all that royal performative solemness, remembrance & keen sadness. Preparing for a performance like that takes a lot of effort.
@Simone: You’re damn right, it’s all performative. The Royal Family don’t care about the military they just use them for popularity. I realized this when their Twitter account didn’t talk about Harry’s last few events with the military before he left and they were slow to respond to the Afghanistan pull out. The Queen never sent a message of gratitude or solidarity with UK Afghanistan vets.
Is this the what the future of the slim downed Monarchy looks like when Charles becomes king?
I will say that Camillas choice of clothing here looks smart! She certainly knows how to dress for the occasion, compared to some one we know.
The Countess of Wessex and the Gloucesters attended events as well. He’d be an idiot if he don’t keep the Wessexes on as working royals. There’s a limit to how long TQ’s cousins can hold down the fort. For instance 84 y.o (85 next month) Princess Alexandra had 9 engagements in october. What was Keens’ number? The nearly 85 y.o with polymyalgia rheumatica seems to be doing more than the FFQ.
Charles at least did a public event, but there remains no reason for William and kate to have skipped out on any public engagements for Remembrance Day. None.
@Nic919: I said on an earlier post but I don’t think William has any affinity for the military so that’s why he does very few engagements with them. He tried to claim Invictus as his own in the beginning but Harry took it out of the Royal Foundation.
I think he’s jealous that Harry actually got to serve in the military and William was held back.
According to his schedule, William doesn’t have an affinity for anything at all.
The Duke of Gloucester was at an Armistice Day ceremony and Sophie Wessex went to another but that was about it. William and Kate should have done something. They could have invited some veterans for tea.
I think the Duchess of Gloucester was there as well.
When I was watching Meghan’s talk with the DealBook summit I thought “look at the stark differences. Here’s a woman who is eloquent in her speech, who does her research and is incredibly well-read, who interacts with everyone equally and lights up any room she walks into and on the other side you get jazz hands, the heir’s heir that’s nowhere (to be seen) and a the future Queen consort who can only attract headlines by gossiping about another leaders farts 🙄
(Also p.s. this is the event Camilla backed out of attending with Harry and Meghan in 2019 with her “cough cough I’m sick”)
@Layla: I never thought about it before but I don’t think Camilla was really sick in 2019. I think she backed out because she didn’t want to overshadowed by Meghan and Harry.
Really, the #1 advantage the royals have is being old and dull. If they can just dodder along under the radar, attending expected events, wearing something fusty and not-quite stylish, making boring speeches to sleepy audiences, then people will forget that they’re actually paying for the RF. That’s the secret to a lasting monarchy, not modernization (whatever that means).
I wonder if the Queen is getting a bit “forgetful” and that is why they are keeping her under wraps. They may have to worry about her saying what she really thinks about all of them when she’s out in public.
Equality- it’s either cognitive issues, digestive issues, or balance/standing/walking issues. She is obviously healthy enough to travel and do videos. There’s something that specifically makes live public appearances a problem.
