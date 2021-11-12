Paris Hilton married Carter Reum in a lavish wedding we’re sure to hear more about



The lead up to Paris Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum has been extensively chronicled in her podcast, This is Paris, and her new streaming Peacock reality show, Paris in Love. None of us have seen more than clips from those shows and that’s not going to change. We do know that Carter did not want to be in the reality show at first, that the happy prospect has not changed Paris’s insipid personality and that she was planning a three day wedding with 10 outfit changes. So far all we have is a headshot of Paris in her veil and doily gown and the news that she’s married, but I’m sure that will change soon. There are also photos of some guest arrivals, which are below. This is Paris’s first marriage and fourth engagement. From what we know, it is also Carter’s first marriage.

Paris Hilton married boyfriend Carter Reum on Thursday, Nov. 11, in Los Angeles, a source confirms to E! News. “Paris selected her dress late last night,” a second source says. “There is a lot of love and support surrounding both Carter and Paris.” On the Nov. 11 episode of the This is Paris podcast, Reum shared, “It is definitely going to be your fairytale wedding,” adding, “That first kiss and that first hug and as we always say, the electric bolts that are going to shoot between us—I’m going to think about all those memories.” Hilton revealed she was most “nervous” for the first dance. “I have not had a free second,” she explained ahead of the big day. “I did dancing lessons twice; it’s just hard.”

The quotes at the end about how hard it was to go to dancing lessons and to plan for this wedding she had total control over are from her podcast. She has that clip on her Instagram stories now. Guests photographed outside Paris’s wedding include Bebe Rexha, Kathy Hilton and Paula Abdul. (Emma Roberts was also there and we’ll have more on that in a moment.) Why is Paris complaining about learning how to dance when she knows Paula Abdul? Get Paula to come over your house and give you lessons! I’m sure this is just one of many stories we’ll hear about Paris’s wedding and the parties that are likely happening this weekend. Congratulations to Paris and Carter!