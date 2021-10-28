The trailer for Paris in Love is here: ‘I feel like Pretty Woman, but not a hooker’

Paris Hilton is supposed to get married November 11. Paris, as we know, has been engaged multiple times, so we all had our doubts whether she’d make it down the aisle. She’s never gotten this close. The trailer for the reality show based on her journey to the altar is here, so I guess she’s locked in. In the trailer for Paris in Love, we see the many faces of Paris. We see her accept Carter Reum’s proposal. We see her telling her engagement party guests like Kris Jenner how happy she is. We see her dealing with implied feuding between her mother and her fiancé. Plus, we see Paris struggle with whether she really wants to marry Carter and the fact that her Save the Date designs look like a dog’s party invitation. The trailer does answer the question of whether Paris was going to be able to strong-arm Carter into doing the reality show. The answer is yes. And she does not make him look good. Great start, guys!

Paris Hilton is bringing fans into her plans for an unforgettable wedding. On Tuesday, Peacock dropped the first official trailer for the upcoming docuseries Paris In Love, following the 40-year-old reality star’s journey to the altar with fiancé Carter Reum. “Reum, who popped the question in February, explained, “As you can imagine, marrying Paris Hilton is quite different than what I expected.” And although Reum is stepping up to help plan, Kathy warned that the couple’s special day is like her own wedding, as well, telling Paris, “He just needs to stay in his lane.” All the stress makes the star reach a breaking point as she told her mom and sister, “I want to grow up, but I’m not sure that I made the right choice.” Through tears, she added, “I just don’t want to be alone forever.”

The quote in the title is not in the People article but it is in the trailer below. Paris tries on dresses throughout the trailer and at one point she likens herself to “Pretty Woman, but not a hooker.” Clearly Paris missed the point of the scene she’s referencing. I’m not defending PW, but that scene was that Vivian got to experience something society refused her because she was a sex worker/deemed inappropriate.

But that’s probably my smallest quibble with the trailer for Paris in Love. I honestly thought I might watch the show out of a trainwreck curiosity, but the trailer left me sad. Paris is so bereft of any emotion in anything she says or does. From her proposal acceptance to her breakdown, it’s all so obviously for the cameras. When she tells Kris she’s “so happy,” it’s with dead eyes. It’s a little scary. The drama they’re trying to build in the trailer is about Kathy being overbearing and taking over the wedding and Carter and Kathy clashing. They also inject Paris having second thoughts about getting married. Meh. I’m sure Kathy is an extreme MOB*, but a MOB asserting herself into the planning or clashing with the groom is not uncommon in wedding planning. And even though Paris has a history of broken engagements, she’s certainly not the first betrothed to wonder if they were making the wrong choice. The trailer suggests Paris is doing this solely because she doesn’t “want to be alone forever.” If that’s true then yes, she is making the wrong choice.

*MOB = Mother of the Bride

You’ve been warned:

