The trailer for Paris in Love is here: ‘I feel like Pretty Woman, but not a hooker’

Paris Hilton is supposed to get married November 11. Paris, as we know, has been engaged multiple times, so we all had our doubts whether she’d make it down the aisle. She’s never gotten this close. The trailer for the reality show based on her journey to the altar is here, so I guess she’s locked in. In the trailer for Paris in Love, we see the many faces of Paris. We see her accept Carter Reum’s proposal. We see her telling her engagement party guests like Kris Jenner how happy she is. We see her dealing with implied feuding between her mother and her fiancé. Plus, we see Paris struggle with whether she really wants to marry Carter and the fact that her Save the Date designs look like a dog’s party invitation. The trailer does answer the question of whether Paris was going to be able to strong-arm Carter into doing the reality show. The answer is yes. And she does not make him look good. Great start, guys!
Paris Hilton is bringing fans into her plans for an unforgettable wedding.
On Tuesday, Peacock dropped the first official trailer for the upcoming docuseries Paris In Love, following the 40-year-old reality star’s journey to the altar with fiancé Carter Reum.
“Reum, who popped the question in February, explained, “As you can imagine, marrying Paris Hilton is quite different than what I expected.”
And although Reum is stepping up to help plan, Kathy warned that the couple’s special day is like her own wedding, as well, telling Paris, “He just needs to stay in his lane.”
All the stress makes the star reach a breaking point as she told her mom and sister, “I want to grow up, but I’m not sure that I made the right choice.” Through tears, she added, “I just don’t want to be alone forever.”
The quote in the title is not in the People article but it is in the trailer below. Paris tries on dresses throughout the trailer and at one point she likens herself to “Pretty Woman, but not a hooker.” Clearly Paris missed the point of the scene she’s referencing. I’m not defending PW, but that scene was that Vivian got to experience something society refused her because she was a sex worker/deemed inappropriate.
But that’s probably my smallest quibble with the trailer for Paris in Love. I honestly thought I might watch the show out of a trainwreck curiosity, but the trailer left me sad. Paris is so bereft of any emotion in anything she says or does. From her proposal acceptance to her breakdown, it’s all so obviously for the cameras. When she tells Kris she’s “so happy,” it’s with dead eyes. It’s a little scary. The drama they’re trying to build in the trailer is about Kathy being overbearing and taking over the wedding and Carter and Kathy clashing. They also inject Paris having second thoughts about getting married. Meh. I’m sure Kathy is an extreme MOB*, but a MOB asserting herself into the planning or clashing with the groom is not uncommon in wedding planning. And even though Paris has a history of broken engagements, she’s certainly not the first betrothed to wonder if they were making the wrong choice. The trailer suggests Paris is doing this solely because she doesn’t “want to be alone forever.” If that’s true then yes, she is making the wrong choice.
*MOB = Mother of the Bride
You’ve been warned:
I’ve never gotten the love for Pretty Woman. It’s literally a story about a woman being saved by a man from her awful life. They try to paint it a different way but the reality is that the movie gives off the savior vibe
Honest question: And is that a bad thing ? Being helped or saved ? Someone showing you that ‘you are better than that’ ? Men save women sometimes and vice versa.
Yeah, and the story on which it is based is just plain awful. I pretty much only like Pretty Woman for the “Big Mistake!!” scene. They should just do an editor’s cut that consists of the shopping spree being replayed over and over again.
It had two incredibly charismatic actors in their prime doing a love story with a Cinderella glow-up in it.
Fantasizing about wealth is a favorite past time for Americans, and both Pretty Woman and Paris Hilton (and all the Housewives) owe some of their success to that.
Carter must have been living in a cave if this is different from what he expected.
I hate that movie! LOL.
Also, is she trying to look like Kylie Jenner? That’s the vibe I get. She just seems pitiful, as if she’s trying to regain her past popularity. She is a wealthy business owner who is 40 and should have outgrown that ridiculous need for attention by now.
I hate that movie, too. I’ve blocked most of it from my memory, but I’m still slightly creeped out whenever it see it mentioned.
LOL the way her voice changes when she’s around her fiancé… it reminds me of that girl Jessica from Love is Blind.
Didn’t read too carefully – she has a trailer for her *wedding*?
Paris looks goodT. Honestly she is one of the best aged hollywood people in her age group. For someone who has partied for decades she has great genes. She looks younger than Kylie Jenner ffs
Plus she hasn’t gone crazy with the fillers and plastic surgery. One of the (few) things I always liked about her is that she seemed to genuinely and unapologetically like herself, so that’s probably why.
And even with the partying rep i dont think she hs ever been a heavy drinker.
She doesn’t want to be alone in her old age, so she got a pet human.
Can you imagine the size of the handbag she’ll need to carry him around? God, I always felt so bad for that poor chihuahua she used to do that to.
Too funny, both of you. Of course, she wouldn’t actually carry the mammoth handbag containing her pet human, that’s a job for her giant bodyguard.
The switching between baby talk and being an adult woman is creepy.
Why does she do that godawful baby voice thing still?! It’s clearly not her actual voice, ugh. I watch rhobh this season with Kathy on it and I feel like I understand Paris a little more, her non is pretty flighty and actually funny.
She ALWAYS looks and sounds vapid to me. I love a cooking show, so I tried hers on Netflix and it was her and Kim Kardashian and I simply could not. I have to believe this is an act they use for cameras and they have real personalities? Either that or they’re both just obnoxious robots.
I hope that the I don’t want to be alone forever comment was for the cameras or was momentary cold feet. Marrying the wrong person is just about as lonely as you can get. There is no alone like feeling alone while living with another person.
Don’t worry, it was probably scripted. Most of these shows are “soft scripted”, and they do multiple takes to get the shot.
Lol at the drama they’re trying to create around Paris Hilton, heiress to Hilton Hotels, not being able to find a venue!
Also what is this “I’ve lived my whole life for other people”? Does she really think that??
Went to school with Carter and his family. He was a sweet kid. I think he deserves better. If my fiancé spoke like this about me, I’d be done.