Emma Roberts went to Paris’s wedding with a date who was not Garrett Hedlund

Thanks to a reader for pointing this out to me: Emma Roberts attended Paris Hilton’s wedding on November 11th. Emma wasn’t hiding, and she was holding hands with a date upon her arrival. Her date was not her baby-daddy Garrett Hedlund. Which is not some huge surprise, but it still feels notable, especially since they’ve never confirmed a breakup. Garrett and Emma began dating in 2019, and she got pregnant in 2020. She and Garrett tried to put a bow on it and they were “together” before they welcomed their son Rhodes just after Christmas 2020. Over 2021, there have been whispers that they broke up, but again, no one confirmed anything. And here’s Emma, holding hands with Cade Hudson at Paris Hilton’s wedding.
Emma Roberts attended friend Paris Hilton‘s wedding on Thursday noticeably without partner Garrett Hedlund, 36. The 30-year-old actress entered the event holding hands with Cade Hudson, aka Britney Spears‘ longtime manager. The Scream Queens star walked into the Bel Air locale with her friend wearing a stunning black tulle spaghetti strap dress and a black tuxedo jacket over her shoulders.
Although they like to keep their relationship pretty low-key, Emma and Garrett have been spotted a few times since welcoming their child, Rhodes, together last Dec. 27. Rumors of their potential split, however, have made the rounds, as numerous social media detectives noticed the pair both unfollowed each other on Instagram, per the Daily Mail.
I actually respect the way Emma handled all of this sh-t with Garrett, I have to say (and I don’t even like her). She didn’t marry him, she made it clear that she would have the baby regardless of his involvement, they were “together” throughout her pregnancy and then whatever happened this year, they kept it quiet. As for Cade Hudson… he’s nice looking and tall, that’s all I’ve got. Interesting that Emma is seeing someone behind-the-scenes in management and not another actor. PS… I glanced through Emma’s Instagram and there are no photos of Garrett or Cade. On social media, she acts like a single mother (which is probably the truth).
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I didn’t even know that they were a couple! Well, just because you have a baby with someone doesn’t mean that you have to stay together. Though she seems nervous in the pictures though, which is odd to me.
She’s also an actual abuser, so, there’s that.
We don’t know that that’s true.
Here in Canada, where the event took place, an individual who assaults someone will be indicted regardless of whether an assaulted person “presses charges”, which is what some claim is the reason the case was dropped — that’s a US thing.
If the police didn’t find evidence that Emma committed assault, then it’s a possibility that we don’t know the whole story. We can’t know that she’s an abuser, or not, in the absence of an indictment.
Yup. Because the police are infallible and can always tell exactly what happened in a domestic violence situation. No police report? Nothing to see here folks….
I don’t think Evan Peters will agree with you.
Garrett always seemed kind of flaky to me while he was dating Kirsten Dunst, I’m not surprised at this.
Doesn’t he also struggle with a drinking problem as well? I seem to recall a DUI with a crazy high breathalyzer result
Yes, he had to go to rehab for that and it looks like Emma got pregnant right after that.
I had dinner with him about ten years ago and he got so drunk that we had to put him in a taxi to go back to his hotel before the food even arrived.
I know Kirsten is glad she went on and married Meth Damon. Garrett sure is pretty but he definitely seems like the kind of guy one picks for a good time and not a lifetime.
I had to look up the origin of the Meth Damon lol, I didn’t watch Breaking Bad. Jesse Plemons definitely resembled Matt more when he was younger and could have been his twin, his face was more angular. As he’s gotten older, it’s filled out more and it’s not as strong but there is still a likeness.
Garrett really *is* pretty.
I hope she’s getting some therapy if she’s raising a child and that her current and past romantic partners are safe. That’s about all I can muster when it comes to Emma.
Double post
Hopefully the way she’s handled everything since getting pregnant is a sign she’s matured and dealt with her issues. Epic public make-ups and break-ups are the last thing her son needs to have in his life.
Honestly surprised there was no public drama (yet).
He could be a friend?
I think she’s messy (coming between Hayden Christianson and my all time girl crush Rachel Bilson) and there’s the abuse of Evan Peters. But I also respect her ability to move on from men.
I always felt sorry for how she treated Evan. Not only she abused him but one week she’s seen shopping with him like couples do and the next already papped with Garrett. I’m pretty sure she either cheated or dumped him for Garrett and didn’t even have the decency to hide it, like at least give it a few months before you show off your new boo. You were together for years. So you know, karma, but with someone like Garrett what was she expecting really?
Is he her Holidate?!? I just watched that last night, I feel like I willed this post into being.
I love that movie too much! 😂
They may have attended the wedding together, but I really doubt these two are dating.
Weren’t there photos of her literally hitting and punching Evan Peters? Multiple times?? I can’t celebrate anything about her, especially not new relationships.
Does anybody remember that story/interview with Garrett where he said something like he was in love with a co-star but that she was unavailable? He’s pretty but he seems like he has a lot of red flags.
I like her shoes.