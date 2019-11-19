Duchess Kate wore a black lace McQueen to the Royal Variety performance

I still remember the moment when I realized the Duchess of Cambridge was a big fan of lace. It was very early in her marriage, in the first year, really, and she wore an okay dress with an intricate lace panel in the back. It dawned on me that Kate would spend years wearing fussy lace dresses and so far, I’ve been proven right. To be fair, her love of lace doilies isn’t as annoying as her button obsession, but for some reason, Kate really does want a closet full of white lace doilies and black lace doilies. Last night, it was a moment for a black lace doily.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were the “royal guests” of the annual Royal Variety Performance. Every year, someone has to show up – sometimes it’s the Queen, sometimes Prince Charles, last year it was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They trade off years and the same royal rarely goes two years in a row. Kate wore this Alexander McQueen gown which reminded me – somewhat – of the black lace Alice Temperley she’s worn to a few black-tie events. The lace on this McQueen is a bigger “pattern” though, which keeps it from looking too fussy. That being said, the sleeves on this are not great? The shoulder puff, the way the sleeves are unlined… I don’t know. It feels off. Would it have looked better if the sleeves had been lined too? I can’t decide.

William looked boring as usual. There was some conversation about how maybe William shoved Prince Andrew under the bus somehow, but you know what? I’ll blame William for a lot of things, but not that. I think Andrew really is that stupid, and it had nothing to do with any of the other “courts” doing him dirty. That being said, I bet Kensington Palace and Clarence House find ways to distance themselves from Andrew and begin to grab some power.

PS… William touched Kate’s back briefly, which means the British tabloids will not mention Rose Hanbury the rest of the year.