Duchess Kate wore a black lace McQueen to the Royal Variety performance

I still remember the moment when I realized the Duchess of Cambridge was a big fan of lace. It was very early in her marriage, in the first year, really, and she wore an okay dress with an intricate lace panel in the back. It dawned on me that Kate would spend years wearing fussy lace dresses and so far, I’ve been proven right. To be fair, her love of lace doilies isn’t as annoying as her button obsession, but for some reason, Kate really does want a closet full of white lace doilies and black lace doilies. Last night, it was a moment for a black lace doily.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were the “royal guests” of the annual Royal Variety Performance. Every year, someone has to show up – sometimes it’s the Queen, sometimes Prince Charles, last year it was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They trade off years and the same royal rarely goes two years in a row. Kate wore this Alexander McQueen gown which reminded me – somewhat – of the black lace Alice Temperley she’s worn to a few black-tie events. The lace on this McQueen is a bigger “pattern” though, which keeps it from looking too fussy. That being said, the sleeves on this are not great? The shoulder puff, the way the sleeves are unlined… I don’t know. It feels off. Would it have looked better if the sleeves had been lined too? I can’t decide.
William looked boring as usual. There was some conversation about how maybe William shoved Prince Andrew under the bus somehow, but you know what? I’ll blame William for a lot of things, but not that. I think Andrew really is that stupid, and it had nothing to do with any of the other “courts” doing him dirty. That being said, I bet Kensington Palace and Clarence House find ways to distance themselves from Andrew and begin to grab some power.
PS… William touched Kate’s back briefly, which means the British tabloids will not mention Rose Hanbury the rest of the year.
I like the dress but feel that it would have looked fabulous if she’d tied her hair back and wore some proper blinged out earrings. The ones she’s wearing are boring.
Weirdly, I quite like the earrings, it’s the dress I’m ambivalent about.
In any case, she looks (to my untrained eye) as if she’s had some facial work done. Even more than she did a couple of weeks ago. I mean, look at the third picture of her, where she’s entering/exiting the car…….she’s had work done.
@Bella – William also appears to have work done on his face. He looks freshened up. I wonder if this is part of their preparation to appear on television for their upcoming individual projects on BBC??
The gown is beautiful. The hair in a chignon would have been amazing!
for what i’m sure was a very expensive dress, that sure looks cheap….. i hate unlined dresses but seeing all that nude fabric overlayed with the lace is nearly worse??
MTE. I think the velvet trim really cheapens the look.
The nude fabric doesn’t match her skin tone, which throws the dress, and the unlined sleeves, off. She also needed her hair up, and killer bling earrings to offset the empty neckline. Take away the (too high for the “waist”, but too low for empire) band, and it would be a sexy dress, especially with the back dip,
I love the dress, I wish she had worn her hair like she did on the balcony during Remembrance Day with a great earring. But she looks lovely and seems like the had fun.
Agree with you. I think Cathy looks better here than than usually does at these types of events.
Ugh to the dress but I loved the snark of your PS, Kaiser.
Surprisingly, I loved it – I’m not usually a fan of sheer over nude. I think the velvet accents added structure and the dip in the back is flirty. I do wish she’d pulled her hair back or worn a great necklace.
Lined sleeves would have felt “Olympic ice skating costume” for me.
The old girl could use a big-hawking necklace with the neckline of the dress. It is not has if she had to go out and hire a necklace for the night. I am sure QEII or any major jeweler in London would give her a loaner.
I too wish that her hair was back.
I like the dress but something just feels a bit… off with it? I don’t know what though
Am willing to bet she’s had it altered from the original design, am thinking she’s added the belt as she often does to her dresses. Without the belt it would have looked quite sexy but she makes it dowdy.
This is part of her obsession with not appearing to have short legs, even though she totally does and it’s her torso that’s long.
I love the dress and think she looks great. Man, I have major hair envy. Hers is gorgeous.
All these lace-over-nude-lining dresses echo back to that sheer skirt she originally used to catch William’s attention in the student fashion show. She always looks so pretty with an updo- why does she keep insisting on the sausage curls? An updo would have showcased the great earrings and the flattering neckline of the dress.
Something about the way William pats her back looks “off,” as if he’s posing for a picture with a stranger and doesn’t want to be accused of anything improper later.
It looks like he’s helping someone cross the road.
I’d love if it didn’t have the sleeves at all. Come on Kate, get those scandalous arms out.
The only weird thing about the dress is the sleeves. It throws me off. She also should have done an updo to show off the dress more.
It’s a good suit on him, good fit, none of the royal men dress particularly interesting, I wish they did more prints, explored more.
But also? Looking at the photo of Will touching her back all I could think was that he needs some hand lotion!!! His hands look dry AF.
To me Kate is a total mistery. How can someone so tall, skinny, with beautiful hair, symetric face and so conventionally beautiful be so Meh?!?
She has it all. Is it the personality, the bad posture, the smiling like a crazy person? What is it?
I think it’s the lack of personality. It’s like looking at an American Girl toy – sure it looks adorable and prettily dressed, but it won’t say anything to you or make you laugh or give you any indication it cares about anything.
This is why I don’t like her wearing McQueen – McQueen was all about passion, personality etc… If Lee were still alive there is NO WAY in all seven hells Katie Keen would be allowed to wear anything from the label. Sarah Burton has ruined the vision Lee had for the label – there were other better people who could have taken over (the Italian guy who’s name escapes me – his own label stuff is good).
Lee, like Tom Ford, was famously picky about which celebs wore his designs – this is the guy that BANNED Victoria Beckham from his stores and made it known that she was never to be allowed to buy his clothes.
DU, Who banned Posh? Was in Tome Ford, Lee McQueen or both?
@Bay – It was McQueen. Lee was quite the b!tchy queen.
Dress is nice.
Hair looks like a wig from 2007 and I hate it so much.
I like this dress. The back is great. There’s less lace then she normally wears which is maybe why I like it. I’m not nuts about her hair. I wish, if she was going to do bombshell type waves, that she’d made her part deeper so that it looked different from how she normally styles it.
I’m meh on the dress. She has better black lace gowns and the pattern on this one sits so that it points to an area I probably wouldn’t want it pointing to.
I’ll also add to the chorus of those wishing her hair was up. When she has a fancy updo they look great, but she doesn’t wear them enough!
Not loving the dress. Maybe if the whole dress was lined in a darker nude it would have looked better. Also, the velvet trim is visually annoying.
I like the dress, but also wish she had worn her hair up, great earrings would have really set off the look.
I like the dress, generally, although I did laugh bc it is another lace doily dress for her, but there is something about this overall look that I don’t like. Her hair? The jewelry? Just the general styling? I feel like the look falls flat but cant figure out why.
I’ve realised what this reminds me of, with the curtains of hair and the long black dress. It’s like a Halloween sexy La Llorona.
This is one of her nicer gowns as of late, but the lining also makes it look cheap. Not sure if it’s the color or the lack of lining in the sleeves but it throws the look off a bit. The hair is totally wrong for this dress too, it would’ve been better if her team styled it into a chignon.
“William touched Kate’s back briefly, which means the British tabloids will not mention Rose Hanbury the rest of the year.”
Is it ok if we of the Celebitchy commentariat talk about “Rose Who?” for the rest of the year?
A Rose is a Rose is a Rose and I will never tire of talking about her.
To me, Rose Hanbury and her whole family and family history is extremely interesting.
i like the dress. the neck and waitlines are very flattering. she usually looks like an inverted triangle when she’s in formal wear and this really gives her nice proportions. i do wish the sleeves were lined. she needs to figure out how to curl her hair…i mean..come on
also – will’s hair is so tragic. not that he’s balding – bald men can get it. but – he’s keeping that frizz on top and the sides shellacked down and it is just so elderly. he’s so unattractive.
I feel like the lace pattern highlights her breasts in a weird way and there is like a heart or something off-center, making it look like her nipple is in a weird spot on the outer sides of her breasts. I can’t unsee this now. I hope this isn’t considered offensive!
I came for the comments because I knew they would be fire and I was right. Thanks Celebitches, you made my morning.
It would have looked better with a black lining instead of nude. Nude lining under black lace always look cheap to me.
they look great, I love her loyalty McQueen. The tailoring is impeccable, the velvet is gorgeous, adds depth. Hair down keeps it youthful, fun. No one does lace like McQueen. Her figure is to die for, and the video clips were cute, fun. Wins all the way around.
