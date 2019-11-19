The Queen ‘backs’ Prince Andrew and she ‘is said to be supporting him privately’

It seems like most of the “work” Prince Andrew has done this year has revolved around his Pitch@Palace initiative, which is something like “start-ups pitching their businesses/products to investors.” Andrew had a lot of corporate sponsors for Pitch@Palace. Following his trainwreck BBC interview, those corporate sponsors are leaving. The auditing firm KPMG is “not renewing” their sponsorship. Pharma company AstraZeneca’s partnership is ending this year contractually, but they say the contract is “currently being reviewed.” Insurance company Aon exited their partnership. Still in the mix: the bank Standard Chartered, Barclays, Tencent, Hult International Business School, Inmarsat and Bosch Group.
As for the larger fallout within the palace… according to many sources, the Queen is still standing by her favorite son. I cannot believe this broad. The Daily Beast reported that the Queen signed off on Andrew’s interview and that the Queen’s courtiers are still spinning on Andrew’s behalf and one source said “This is one of the worst spin jobs from the palace we’ve seen.” But, you know, it’s not like Andrew wore jeans to Wimbledon.
The Queen appeared sombre today as it emerged that Her Majesty and other senior royals have told Prince Andrew they ‘back and believe’ him ’100 per cent’ after his calamitous interview with the BBC. The Duke of York is said to have received support from his mother over the weekend. And he has also been reassured that his duties will not be slashed back after he was urged to ‘take a break’ for the sake of others including his brother Prince Charles, whose trip to New Zealand was overshadowed today.
The Queen will not be commenting on her son’s scandal-hit interview but she is said to be supporting him privately. A senior royal source said: ‘His Royal Highness has the backing of the Queen and his close family, they believe in him totally and think he has shown strength for telling the truth and admitting errors he has made’.
The insider told the Evening Standard: ‘There is no question of him being ordered to reduce his duties. He wants to get on with his job. He has told the truth, in detail’. But a friend told the Mail he ‘regretted’ not expressing sympathy for Jeffrey Epstein’s victims in his disastrous TV interview. A source told The Times that he hoped the interview would end ‘the sniping and the commentary’ – but it has actually started a firestorm.
Somehow, I don’t find it surprising that the Queen is still supporting Andrew and that she has decreed that he can still be a “working royal.” It seems on-brand for her and the terrible year she’s had. What’s funny is that people are still bending over backwards to give the Queen a pass for supporting Andrew. As I’ve been saying for months now, it’s pretty clear that she’s not some sweet old lady with a brooch collection. She’s actively covering for her rapist son. And I wonder if Boris Johnson is even in a position to advise the Queen and tell her “actually, you need to stop defending Andrew.” I don’t even think there’s anyone in her circle saying that to her.
She must really hate Charles.
This.
Charles is no saint, but nothing he has ever done, as far as I know can come close to this.
This goes above and beyond him being her son , I think. This family believes they were ordained by God to live a luxurious life and be waited on hand and foot. I mean, people can’t even eat after she’s done eating. The level of privilege boggles the mind. Either she doesn’t believe he did it, and because she’s the Queen she’s always right so why would this be different, or she thinks he did and doesn’t care because they’re better than everyone else.
^^^
really good points! People can’t eat after she’s done eating (rolls eyes). I don’t know I’m not British, all I can say is; from where I sit this entire family is a huge waste of money. A joke really.
Well worth looking up the etiquette people have to follow around her. She gets out of conversations by moving her purse from one arm to another. Her people see that and move her along. Why would someone who doesn’t even have to endure conversations she doesn’t enjoy be in touch with reality you know? They’re treated Iike demigods. Why would the rules apply to them?
These are really good points, it’s disturbing to think they believe that but you’re probably right. I do think she should ask him to retire but won’t. However, you know that Charles and William are working on getting rid of him and probably his entire family. Don’t think that would be bad to be honest. As I think Andrew is behind a lot of what has been going on and so is his family.
I mean, I don’t know, but wouldn’t Charles be saying this to her?
The problem is that Charles is out of the country (probably seething that he’s tour is being eclipsed by this shitshow), and so can’t confront his mother and Pedo Andy personally. I’m sure he can’t wait to get back to London to talk some sense into his mother. Her inaction could be the downfall of the BRF and Charles’ legacy. He must be livid.
What are a few underage sex slaves between friends? Those girls were poor. This is how the wealthy amuse themselves. The queen probably thinks of poor girls like she thinks of horses and dogs.
Though she probably thinks better of the dogs and horses, like the aristocrats, they were properly inbred.
These people are disgusting.
The queen needs to abdicate. She has outlived her usefulness.
@ Ariel
She really has outlived her usefulness, but she is faaaarrrr too power hungry to even contemplate abdication. She’s already decreed that she will die on the throne as she believes it’s a life long calling. 🙄
Bullshit. More like the idea of having someone else (even her own son) supersede her is unthinkable to her. So even if she became blind, deaf, immobile and senile, you can all f-ck off, she ain’t giving that throne up for nobody.
She is deluded and thinks that people “love” and respect her so much as a monarch that by letting it be known that she supports Randy Andy that will be an end to all this “unpleasantness”. Instead people are fast losing patient and respect for her as she shields him. Reports this morning are saying that new stuff is coming down the pipeline and a decision is being made by a judge whether it is to be made public in January, roll on 2020!
It’s strange. I’m in Australia and we have a very active group working to convince Australians to ditch the Monarchy and opt to become a Republic. The monarchists, usually very vocal in their support and love for QEII, have been completely silent as we all watch this train wreck. I’ll bet Charles is spitting chips right now. Andrew has always been a sleazy oik, and the Queen, well… she has some nice hats.
Zapp, I heard on tonight’s news that prosecutors are ready to charge several members of Epstein’s gang of rapists. I guess Andy won’t be making any trips to the US anytime soon…
Okay, this may be a weird comparison, but go with me here: this is kinda reminding me of the parents of Scott Peterson who, *to this day* still believe that their son didn’t kill his wife Laci. Despite ALL the evidence to the contrary.
He’s her son, her favorite son, and she is clearly NEVER going to believe he’s guilty of anything. Meaning I guess that The Crown always wins *except* when it comes to Andrew. You couldn’t write a better end to the monarchy and Liz’s reign than this I guess. Because I think unless Charles can wrestle away some power and counter keeping Andrew around in a public role, or the British people are just willing to wait for her to die and power to pass to Charles so HE can get rid of Andrew, this very well might really be the end I think.
And again, the Sussexs’ look like geniuses for dipping out of Christmas at Sandringham this year. With this news it’s clear he is for SURE going to be there with the family, walk to church and all I think.
I don’t think any mother wants to admit that their son is a bad person. So I figure that’s why she’s standing by him despite the fact it’s clearly wrong. O don’t get why he’s the favourite though. Anne should probably be her favourite, I think.
He’s a risk to national security. She has a responsibility to the country (and other western democracies) to cut him off. GCHQ must have informed her. What are their next moves on this?
The Queen is an elderly insulated woman and he is her favorite son, so I wouldn’t expect her to publicly denounce him. A lot of mothers would do the same. No one wants to believe the worst about their child. As this scandal unfolds, I doubt Andrew will be resuming his duties, whatever they are.
Let’s not forget she’s 95. She is probably being shielded from most of this shitstorm, but I do think her true nature is showing through. The older you get the more you tend to double down on your core values and characteristics, so now I guess we just learn who she was all along.
This is my take on it too. First of all, what’s being suggested is just horrible. Then, she’d have to square that with the Andrew she knows or thinks she knows. Do, she’s pushing up against 58 – 60 years of knowing this person, a person she’s giving birth to and has favored. No, not him, her mind is probably saying. Then, as a mother and despite his age, if she entertains it, she has to contend with mother guilt complex of what did I do wrong, I thought I got this one right, were people right when they said I overindulged him, etc..
Her world is not just small and insular but it’s anachronistic too.
I don’t so much as have sympathy for her as I do understand that mothers protect and lie for their kids, especially their sons,
He, even if didn’t have sex or have a sex act performed on him by Virginia Guiffre, ain’t sh*t. Epstein couldn’t have hid all of his lifestyle from Andrew. Especially not with the frequency of visits and contacts they had. However, once again, I’m not shocked by this this. A lot of private wealth and monied influencers hung around him too and knew what he was up to. Even on the most mundane levels, people will turn a blind eye to abuse especially if it benefits them not to see it or if they too are indulging in it.
Finally, I don’t know if this is annus horribillis for the Queen. She said she experienced that when parts of Windsor burned to the ground. And guess who was there beside her in the photos as she walked through the charred remains? Yep, you all know.
🕊
The British press is having a field day. Andrews’s mess has been a rolling disclosure nightmare since that stupid interview. Fergie’s ride or die interviews don’t help. The Fail is now running a story that more court documents may be released and Andrew may be named along with others. I hope Piers Morgan is named; on Twitter someone posted a picture of him and Ghislaine Maxwell looking chummy. The Sussexes were smart to ditch Sandringhan Christmas this year.
She won’t do or say anything against Andrew until people are beating down her door ready to riot and throw her out like they did with Diana
She backs him but she knows he is not innocent.
Hahahahaha! To the idea of Boris Johnson telling her to have a little consideration for the people beneath her.
This is her usual ostrich impression, she won’t deal with it until it become a crisis that she can’t avoid. If its true more it coming out in the new year then they are screwed, they can’t stop a judge from releasing court documents esp if a precedent has already been set with previous sealed documents being released. That interview was a ham fisted attempted to get ahead of more damaging information coming out.
Her and the RF’s rep eventually recovered from Diana’s death but it will never recover from this – that she willingly protected him not just from having sex with a trafficked girl but from dodgy financial dealings.
No surprise there! the queen is showing who she really is with this one, rotten to the core.
boris johnson won’t say anything of that sort because he probably thinks the same as pedo andy.
For what it’s worth, some charities/organisations have started distancing themselves from him, NSPCC issued a statement on August that they haven’t worked with him since 2009 or something. KPMG says it’s ending their sponsorship, University of Huddersfield student union have voted to demand his removal from an honorary post, hopefully the University will act on that.
Of course, because they’re all assholes.
The one thing that seems apparent is that the Queen and Courtiers are focused on Andrew’s culpability as a participant and seem intent on rebutting that presumption. whilst the general public are also disgusted by Andy’s association (especially post conviction) at all.
That is what I believe is now driving the disconnect. Andy’s office are in fight flight mode to keep him out of prison, whilst in the eyes of the public he is already there for this horrible association. Until the Courtiers understand that, Andy is toast.
What purpose do any of these people serve? What exactly do they do for the British taxpayers? I don’t care how old the woman is, she’s protecting a predator.
England has one super old lady that looks the other way when her favorite son is outed as a predator. Meanwhile over here we’ve got 50% of an entire nation that will actively support a predator and all his predator minions. The media doesn’t even report on Epstein. It is old news here.
I think it’s expecting too much to want the queen to publicly denounce her son. I mean, if god forbid I ever did something comparably awful I think my mom would still love and support me because, you know, she’s my mom. But of course no one (aside from me) would care what my mom thought because she’s not the queen of anything. For me, it sort of emphasizes that monarchy is good for gossip but not much else, and people’s moms should not be making calls like this. There’s no way the queen can be unbiased and reasonable about her son, and I think the idea that these people are supposed to put some nebulous concept of their country ahead of loving their family is just toxic and dumb. In my mind, the royals are basically upscale Kardashians- I don’t expect more of them. I enjoy the heck out of the gossip but don’t revere any of them, even Meghan. I think it works better that way.
This is going to destroy her precious legacy and I’m here for it. When you don’t even have the presence of mind to at least curtail his public duties, then you are truly cosseted from the opinions of normal, decent people.
Oh, well, Queenie, that’s it, then. You are too deluded for me, so you’re blocked, deleted and off my Christmas card list.
That family is trash. The British people deserve so much better than that. Hugs from Paris.
It is so delusional for the Queen to believe that the narrative can be changed by showing her support to Andrew. For sake of beloved monarchy, she at least could have pretended….
For her not to know after all these years that he needs to be pulled back from public life means that yet again she’s failed to ‘read the room’. Sorry to say it but this will be her undoing because this case isn’t going away.
Is Charles clenching his jaw so hard that he’s grinding his teeth to nubs in NZ?
Well, it was always going to take something cataclysmic for people to stop respecting the Queen. She’s been around for so long that for the vast majority of the country she just “is”. She’s been a steady figurehead if you don’t look too closely and even most republicans were saying “abolish the monarchy once the Queen passes.”
I have to say though, I didn’t actually expect it to happen, but openly supporting her predator son might just do it.
Standard Chartered has withdrawn their sponsorship.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again royalty is bs it’s a farce. A very expensive taxpayer funded farce. These people should not be above the law.