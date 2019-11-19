The Queen ‘backs’ Prince Andrew and she ‘is said to be supporting him privately’

It seems like most of the “work” Prince Andrew has done this year has revolved around his Pitch@Palace initiative, which is something like “start-ups pitching their businesses/products to investors.” Andrew had a lot of corporate sponsors for Pitch@Palace. Following his trainwreck BBC interview, those corporate sponsors are leaving. The auditing firm KPMG is “not renewing” their sponsorship. Pharma company AstraZeneca’s partnership is ending this year contractually, but they say the contract is “currently being reviewed.” Insurance company Aon exited their partnership. Still in the mix: the bank Standard Chartered, Barclays, Tencent, Hult International Business School, Inmarsat and Bosch Group.

As for the larger fallout within the palace… according to many sources, the Queen is still standing by her favorite son. I cannot believe this broad. The Daily Beast reported that the Queen signed off on Andrew’s interview and that the Queen’s courtiers are still spinning on Andrew’s behalf and one source said “This is one of the worst spin jobs from the palace we’ve seen.” But, you know, it’s not like Andrew wore jeans to Wimbledon.

The Queen appeared sombre today as it emerged that Her Majesty and other senior royals have told Prince Andrew they ‘back and believe’ him ’100 per cent’ after his calamitous interview with the BBC. The Duke of York is said to have received support from his mother over the weekend. And he has also been reassured that his duties will not be slashed back after he was urged to ‘take a break’ for the sake of others including his brother Prince Charles, whose trip to New Zealand was overshadowed today. The Queen will not be commenting on her son’s scandal-hit interview but she is said to be supporting him privately. A senior royal source said: ‘His Royal Highness has the backing of the Queen and his close family, they believe in him totally and think he has shown strength for telling the truth and admitting errors he has made’. The insider told the Evening Standard: ‘There is no question of him being ordered to reduce his duties. He wants to get on with his job. He has told the truth, in detail’. But a friend told the Mail he ‘regretted’ not expressing sympathy for Jeffrey Epstein’s victims in his disastrous TV interview. A source told The Times that he hoped the interview would end ‘the sniping and the commentary’ – but it has actually started a firestorm.

[From The Daily Mail]

Somehow, I don’t find it surprising that the Queen is still supporting Andrew and that she has decreed that he can still be a “working royal.” It seems on-brand for her and the terrible year she’s had. What’s funny is that people are still bending over backwards to give the Queen a pass for supporting Andrew. As I’ve been saying for months now, it’s pretty clear that she’s not some sweet old lady with a brooch collection. She’s actively covering for her rapist son. And I wonder if Boris Johnson is even in a position to advise the Queen and tell her “actually, you need to stop defending Andrew.” I don’t even think there’s anyone in her circle saying that to her.