Elizabeth Banks on ‘Charlie’s Angels’ bomb: ‘Men don’t go see women do action movies’

I like Elizabeth Banks a lot and I completely support her transition from actress to big-time producer and director. She produced the Pitch Perfect franchise and directed the second film. She also put together the reboot of Charlie’s Angels – she really wanted to remake it, and she pulled it together, got Kristen Stewart on board, directed and produced it and she stars as Bosley. Charlie’s Angels came out last Friday. It bombed, only making $8.6 million in its opening weekend. Banks took it standing up:
Well, if you’re going to have a flop, make sure your name is on it at least 4x. I’m proud of #CharliesAngels and happy it’s in the world.
Good for her. I haven’t seen it so I can’t say if she should be proud of her efforts, but I think it’s great that more women are throwing their hats into the ring and saying “actually, I’m directing this.” But of course, it’s natural to look for reasons why this reboot didn’t succeed. Banks thinks it might be because audiences didn’t want to see an all-lady action-comedy:
Elizabeth Banks suggested that the reason her “Charlie’s Angels” reboot failed to make a splash at the box office opening weekend was that men “don’t go see women do action movies.” Banks — who wrote, produced, directed, and starred as Bosley in the reboot — hinted to the Herald Sun prior to the film’s release that a form of sexism from a male-dominated audience may be to blame for its current lack of financial success.
“Look, people have to buy tickets to this movie too. This movie has to make money,” Banks told the Sun. “If this movie doesn’t make money it reinforces a stereotype in Hollywood that men don’t go see women do action movies.” Banks seemed to dismiss the box office success of “Captain Marvel,” the Brie Larson-led Marvel film that earned $1.1 billion worldwide earlier this year, as well as “Wonder Woman,” which grossed $821 million in 2017, because they belonged to a “male genre.”
“They’ll go and see a comic book movie with Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel because that’s a male genre,” Banks explained. “So even though those are movies about women, they put them in the context of feeding the larger comic book world, so it’s all about, yes, you’re watching a Wonder Woman movie but we’re setting up three other characters or we’re setting up ‘Justice League.’ By the way, I’m happy for those characters to have box office success, but we need more women’s voices supported with money because that’s the power. The power is in the money.”
I think there’s something to what she said, absolutely. Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman were so successful partly because there was and is a huge built-in audience for comic-book films. That being said, the Drew Barrymore-Charlie’s Angels franchise certainly seemed to have a built-in audience too, because it was pretty successful financially and people really loved those dumb films. So… maybe that’s an issue too? I mean, at some point, people really do get tired of the reboots. (Also: this is just my opinion, but there was legitimately a casting issue – Kristen Stewart was fine, but the other Angels needed to be bigger “names.”)
I’m not sure that they put the money in advertising behind it. Maybe it’s because I’m living a streaming life, but I also saw very little internet advertising either. If FB can do analytics for everything why not movies?
Agreed! I live in streamland and I wouldn’t have know about it if I didn’t listen to her on the Dax podcast. They should have put more money into marketing. Wish this did better, even my husband said he always wants to see her succeed. She’s hilarious.
True, I only saw the trailer in movie theaters and nowhere else
I never cared for the earlier Charlies Angels shows and movies. I had no intention of seeing this one, regardless of the all female cast etc.
I’m with you. I haven’t seen any of the older ones, and have no intention of seeing this one either.
Same. I like Elizabeth but the Charlie’s Angels concept has always bugged. Too bad they didn’t check with us before making it.
I think part of the problem was the marketing. It’s not a groundbreaking movie, but it’s a lot of fun (KStew especially is a riot, who knew she had such comic chops???) and none of that really came across in the terrible trailer.
I can see that. It reminds me of how bad the marketing was for “A Simple Favor.” I feel like studios don’t really know how to market anymore – or don’t try to market – and rest on the laurels hoping for built-in audiences.
I actually saw the movie. It wasn’t great but I was mostly entertained. It’s very lighthearted fare, which I appreciate in these dark times.
Maybe people are tired of seeing the same movie remade over and over. Try doing a reboot of Ghostbusters next.
Two more good ideas: do a reboot of Harry Potter with an all female cast. Or Cats with an all dog cast! Better yet, an all female cast DRESSED AS DOGS! How progressive would that be! Winning.
Blaming men for this flop? Seriously?! Kristen S. isn’t a big enough draw for even women to go see this film. I’m looking at this photo and see no star wattage. And yeah, aren’t we all sick of reboots?
Yeah, I find Kristen Stewart unbearable. I don’t think I’m alone. They needed Emma Stone or JLaw or someone bigger.
I don’t remember seeing men in the theater when I saw the previous franchise with Drew Barrymore yet that made money so I’m not sure men are why this movie bombed, female comments here saying we weren’t interested in seeing it either shows it wasn’t just men who didn’t go. and this really bombed-less than $10 million opening weekend? Wow
I agree. I definitely wouldn’t see this movie with her in it. There is just something about her tha rubs me the wrong way.
Reboot fatigue.
This!
Aside from the fact that in commercials and previews the movie looked dreadful, she’s aware that Charlie’s Angels wasn’t about the action so much but the women. It was part of the age of “jiggle” tv. Sit down Elizabeth you picked a stinker , own it.
Well this reboot doesn’t have a lot of action either. It’s mainly about the angels and it has great comedy. And she’s owning it with her tweet. She’s allowed to give her opinion as to why it flopped.
I agree Kaiser. I think the three biggest issues with this film was the casting – not Kristen but the two other actresses. Films like this already have a huge mountain to climb and need big names attached. Kristen couldn’t carry this all on her own. Additionally I think the theme song with Miley, Lana and Ariana was weak and lame and had no energy behind it – and they used it in ALL of the trailers. Which made the film feel dull and weak. Even if it wasn’t. Also – the promotion. The only time I saw the trailer for this film was when I was at the movie theater seeing OTHER films. That’s it.
Edit: I also want to add that Charlie’s Angels is a tired franchise. It’s simply not that interesting to the younger generation of moviegoers. And what I think this shows more than anything is that Hollywood needs to stop remaking things and focus on creating NEW things that people will actually be excited to see.
Sexism is real but it’s not the primary reason why this movie failed. It’s literally based on a successful franchise which was female action (the 2000s one anyway). The difference is that the 2000s Charlie’s Angels was super star studded and all three Angels were big names and charismatic with their own built-in audiences. It was all about star power; it was less about the franchise, which the target audience didn’t rememeber. The movie would have been a bigger hit if the other two were say, Selena Gomez and Zendaya.
I think the story here is that Kristin Stewart cannot headline a movie on her own, which I don’t think anyone thought though? I’m rooting for Banks’s next venture, though. Onwards and upwards!
Maybe it’s both? Men don’t want to go see it because it’s up against Terminator and that Ford v Ferrari movie and CA is definitely marketed as a chick flick. And women weren’t drawn enough to the lead (mostly unknown) actresses?
That said, I saw it with my husband and my friend and the 2 “unknown” angels were very beautiful and commanding on screen. I liked the fight sequences – they weren’t too close and shaky like a lot of other action movies where you can’t tell who is hitting who, and they looked real. I liked the take on the angels being brought together for the first time and developing a friendship.
I never saw a trailer for it.
I actually thought it was a TV show, like the reboot from a few years ago.
Oh geez, I didn’t know it was a movie until I saw this post!
I saw it with my husband and we both really liked it. Kristen Stewart was great and while I didn’t mind the other girls it probably needed more star power. All 3: drew Cameron and Lucy were A listers when theirs came out
I love the Lucy, drew and Cameron version. It’s goofy and a lot of fun.
I think they put too much stock into betting K-Stew could lead a movie with two lesser known actresses. Also, I think people are just tired or reboots. Also, did Bosley really need to be a woman? I grew up watching the original series, and I did enjoy the Cameron D. Drew and Lucy reboot. This one did not interest me one bit. Even their theme song with Ariana/Miley/Lana couldn’t hold a candle to the Destiny’s Child version. Nobody asked for this. lol
I agree, the music for that trailer did not work at all. I was in high school when the previous reboot with Cameron Diaz came out and the trailers were so fun with her dancing goofy and fun music I knew I’d see it, but didn’t feel the same about this one-assuming I just wasn’t the demographic for it but I clearly wasn’t alone.
Elizabeth banks is talented and I’m glad she wore so many hats for this and hope she continues to. Trailers need to be better for her future projects
Stewart is a big enough name, but I had never heard of the other two actresses. It also has to be a pretty special movie for me the pay to go to the theater.
There just wasn’t enough star power in the cast.
The Charlie’s Angels TV series did well and men watched it. The original movie did well too didn’t it? I think Hollywood needs to put out ORIGINAL movies instead of feeding us the same sh*t over and over again.
All respect to Elizabeth Banks but she didn’t market this as an action movie and quite frankly, it’s not. It’s an action comedy at best.
I mean I’m just a lady but I adore action movies. Atomic Blonde is an action flick and it made twice what Charlie’s Angels did from what I can tell.
I’m a lady and I love action movies. I’ve watched Atomic Blonde about five times. That is the kind of action movie I’m all about.
1. We didn’t need a Charlie’s Angels reboot. Like at all.
2.I’m sorry but the casting was ehh. KStew doesn’t have a big box office draw and none of the girls had sex appeal (imo) which is part of the Charlie’s Angels allure.
3. Someone brought this up on twitter and I agreed. The fashion was also lackluster which, again, part of the Angel appeal.
4. The soundtrack sucked.
I have to point out that Captain Marvel’s success is impressive for many reasons. Main one is because the movie and brie were victims to online boycotts, petitions, review bombing and outright lies. Brie still receives online harassment and there are thousands of videos slamming her just from the past 5 months alone.
As for Elizabeth, she’s got a point in general. But specifically for her movie….I’m not sure. They should’ve ditched the “Charlie’s angels” reboot, and just have a fresh movie. Three spies/assassins/whatever in a new franchise.
It’s worth pointing out that Sony screwed them up by cutting the movie’s budget.
I don’t think her point makes sense in this case because the other Charlie’s Angels franchise was successful.
Also, if I’m reading right, Proud Mary made 10mil its opening weekend, and it sucked.
Peppermint made 13mil. I didn’t see it.
So, I mean, misogyny is at play, always but men not wanting to see ladies kick ass isn’t it. Men not wanting to see these ladies kick ass maybe…Or maaaaybe not knowing they were gonna kick ass…
I think partly this movie had the same problem as doctor sleep, booksmart, and other movies recently- people aren’t paying to see things in the theater like they used to! Frankly both of those movies are probably better than this reboot, but I’m sure a lot of people went “Hmmm, maybe once it’s streaming” and thought no more of it. There’s other problems but the only things that really seem to make bank anymore are bigger franchise films and action movies that play well in China. I’m a little worried about Knives Out; to me it looks like one of the best movies of the year, and the reviews are almost perfect, but are people gonna pay to see an old fashioned whodunnit in theaters…?
I agree. The way my life and budget is set up, 87% of what I watch is on a streaming service. I have to be SUPER interested in a movie to go and see it in a theater.
I’m a big action movie fan. This was not marketed right, nothing in the promos or trailers made me want to see this movie. There was no “draw.” I don’t feel I have to go see a movie like this if I don’t really want to just because we all share the same plumbing. Plus the reboot fatigue factor.
Didn’t this franchise do well when Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu were headlining?
Maybe people just don’t care about Kristen Stewart in a movie, to be honest. If you stuck Jennifer Lawrence (though I doubt she’d do this flim), the outcome could have been different.
Banks’ reasoning doesn’t make sense here because Charlie ‘s Angels is a cultural thing everybody is aware of going back to the 70s or whenever this thing with the Angels started.
It was reboot of a reboot. It was not needed. If she had come up with an original script/concept, then she could use the “men don’t see women action movies.”
I had no idea this film even existed.
Tell it to Atomic Blonde. I’m a man and I watched and enjoyed that, and Fury Road and Captain Marvel and Dark Fate (which is an action movie with three female protagonists).
I think the problem is that the trailer didn’t make me want to see it. I was in the theater saw the trailer and thought this movie is going to be for a much younger crowd and it doesn’t look very good overall. So I didn’t go see it.
Now I read that people who have seen it say it is good but that it didn’t do well at the box office.
So as far as me personally, being a man who watches movies in the theaters, blame the trailer.
Everyone else have said it all, but I just want to add: K Stew looks really good with that hair and eye makeup!
I would have watched this movie if the cast was more compelling or the fight scenes looked cooler but there was nothing inherently interesting to me about this. I had no idea who Ella Balinska was and was only mildly acquainted with the other cast members. For a movie to do huge numbers you have either appeal to multiple demographics or have boffo action scenes an d dialog. I actually heard this movie was pretty good but it was not nearly compelling enough to make drive to a theater and pay $10.00 to see it. I will just wait for it to stream somewhere
Oh honey no.
I’m begging the universe for more Spy movies with Melissa McCarthy or that movie she did with Sandra Bullock. Speaking of Sandra Bullock, Bird Box and Ocean’s Eight, anyone? (Not strictly action, but close.) And that Mila Kunis/ Kate McKinnon movie did better than this, right?
Also… Widows… Atomic Blond… Proud Mary… I’m pretty sure some men went and saw those women in action movies.
Basically, you made a movie five years too late with actors no one wanted to see. There have been other successes of woman-powered action-y movies (and I don’t think she should discount Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman, either). Take your lumps and make something else awesome.
How cool would it have been if CA had actually been more like a Mission Impossible thing. More serious and just crazy stuff like that. I would have watched it.
Maybe the business model needs to change so that women become normalised first. At the end of the day consumers ultimately determine the success of a film so maybe get people used to female leads via mediums like Netflix etc.
IMO the problem was the lack of “star” power and also they pushed the release date. The original release date was September. I think it might have done better with less competition. Instead, they released it in November when all the Oscar baity films are released. It doesn’t make sense.
I don’t like Kristen Stewart, never have, never will and I know a lot of people who feel the same way. Something just seems off with her. The other two girls are completely bland. And I am saying this as a HUGE Charlie’s Angles fan, I really like Drew, Cameron, and Lucy to this day, and I thought that I would be running to the theater to see this. But, no. Perhaps other people feel the same way.
I don’t think she’s wrong, but there are other factors to. Mainly the things everyone has said, lack of advertising, not great trailers, and little star power to the cast.
There are lots of male action movie flops too though, and those actors and directors get chance after chance. I hope Elizabeth gets the same opportunities.
No offense but it flopped because it looked bad, it’s a concept that has been done a 1000 times (like how many Charlie angels do we need) and the stars weren’t compelling.
I saw a lot of advertising on social media and tv. I also notice that these days that basically put the whole more in the trailer so you already know what’s going to happen beforehand. I’m also tired of reboots.