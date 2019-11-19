Duchess Meghan’s lawsuit against the Daily Mail is getting more detailed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are officially on their “break,” whether it will be for a solid six weeks, I really don’t know. But it looks like Harry and Meghan’s lawyers are doing the work while they’re away. Meghan’s lawsuit against the Daily Mail is mainly about their publication of her letter to her father, but there’s more to it than that. Meghan’s legal team has filed new paperwork detailing all of the Daily Mail’s falsehoods over the past few years, including all of those crazy-as-f–k stories about Meghan’s New York baby shower and the renovations to Frogmore Cottage:
Meghan Markle is fighting back against several tabloid rumors concerning her N.Y.C. baby shower, her relationship with her dad and her newly renovated home in Windsor, according to new court documents filed by her legal team. Meghan and Prince Harry have invested a lot of time, love and money renovating Frogmore Cottage into a beautiful family home for 6-month-old Archie to flourish. While this includes landscaped gardens, a green-energy center and a custom kitchen, legal papers submitted to the High Court in London show the home doesn’t include a reported $6,500 copper bathtub, $650,000 of aircraft soundproofing, self-contained yoga studio, orangery or tennis court. According to the documents — submitted by Meghan’s lawyers in her legal case against Associated Newspapers (owner of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday) — Frogmore Cottage also doesn’t have a “guest wing” for her mother, Doria Ragland, to stay in either.
Filed on November 11, the legal papers detail the finer points of Meghan’s suit against the publisher, which accuses the Mail on Sunday and its parent company of printing “untrue” stories in an attempt to portray her “negatively.”
In addition to debunking the Mail’s claims about Frogmore, the legal action also centers around the newspaper‘s decision to print extracts from a private letter written by the Duchess of Sussex to her dad, Thomas Markle, 75. The royal mom, 38, claims the letter was printed without her consent and was carefully edited to paint a deliberately inaccurate picture of her relationship with her father.
“The omitted or suppressed parts of the letter amount to almost half of the actual contents,” says the court paper submitted by Schillings solicitors. “The omitted parts demonstrate the claimant’s care for her father and others, as well as her concern about the UK tabloid media exploiting her father.” The legal draft goes onto refute claims that Meghan didn’t inquire about her father’s health or attempt to help him medically or financially. Instead, it states that she “has a long history of looking after her father’s welfare and trying to find solutions to any health problems.”
The documents add that — contrary to reporting — Thomas did not telephone the royal ahead of her May 2018 wedding to explain that he would not be able to attend. Instead, it says Meghan reached out to her dad before the wedding in order to “protect him, as well as to ensure that he would be able to come.” She also “did not ignore” her dad afterward or argue with him about his decision to not attend, says the text.
Turning to claims that Meghan didn’t include her mom at her April baby shower in New York, the legal papers describe the suggestion as “untrue and offensive” to the duchess. It continues, “The claimant’s mother was of course invited, and the claimant also offered to buy her airline tickets. However, her mother was unable to attend due to work commitments.” It adds that it was also “untrue and offensive” to suggest that the guests — which included Amal Clooney, Gayle King, and designer Misha Nonoo — were entirely drawn from a relatively new circle of celebrity friends. “The baby shower (which actually cost a tiny fraction of the $300k falsely stated in the article) was organized and hosted by one of her best friends from university,” says the court papers. “The fifteen guests who attended the shower were close friends and included long-term friendships some of which had existed for over 20 years.”
I find all of this very interesting. Meghan is using the lawsuit to deny stories peddled by the Daily Mail for months, and I wonder if the DM will say “well, why didn’t you deny the stories at the time?” That’s basically the only defense the DM has with most of these stories – they can say that they were only reporting what “sources” told them and they contacted the Sussexes’ communications people for a confirmation or denial. It becomes trickier if the DM never contacted the Sussexes for a confirmation or denial though. Hm. As for the stuff about Thomas Markle… like, that’s a CLEAR issue where Thomas Markle was telling outright lies to the tabloids. He was the one sitting down the Mail and the Sun and Good Morning Britain and spewing lies about how Meghan never contacted him, etc.
As I said yesterday the Fail and Fail on Sunday will be made to reveal their sources in court and that’s why this has set the cat amongst the hens in the Palace. And I think we all know which Palace the leaks came from, someone has sold their souls to the tabloid press to get them to cover up their own skeletons. We might also get the see the whole letter, she might decided to release it herself once the case is over.
Either way the tabloids and Evil Papa Smurf are going to be exposed as the liars they are.
I had the same thought. I actually wonder if some of the recent Cambridge firings are to at least try and create plausible deniability. Can’t wait for this to blow up in Big Willie’s face.
That said…can she still recover against the tabs if the source is another royal court?
“And I think we all know which Palace the leaks came from, someone has sold their souls to the tabloid press to get them to cover up their own skeletons.”
This is what I’m waiting for. I’m very curious about this stuff.
Personally I think people will be disappointed when the sources are lured- I think 99% is Andrew and the Yorks. I think the news of Archie coming out during that wedding set them off in ways we can never understand. I also think a lot is Charles. Do I think William probably didn’t defend his brother and let a lot of things go and probably even said stuff that was like what can you do that fueled it to protect himself yep. (Sorry that was a long sentence) however, I don’t think KP is the primary source. I just don’t and I know everyone will disagree but that’s where I’m at.
But on the topic of the post- good for Meghan! I mean some of this stuff I do think she should just ignore as the whole public figure thing (thinking the breaking protocol stuff), but Not all of it and honestly just because you’re a public figure doesn’t mean you have to endure lies
Yeah, I think that some royal courtiers are scrambling now to cover their tracks.
@Becklu -I can believe that the initial round of stories was from a variety of sources, including Andrew, but I think the smear campaign kept going with the encouragement of KP, especially once the Rose Hanbury story started to break.
Totally get what you’re saying and I think William didn’t stop it, and maybe even said off handed not confirming not denying stories. Stuff like it’s been trying time in the family.
I just can’t get to the majority of it being KP because Harry still seems quite fond and close to Kate and honestly from what I’ve seen Kate and Meghan seem to really like each other so I just can’t square that. Unless they know Kate has nothing to do with it. You know?
I could be completely wrong but it’s my thinking.
Harry being cool with Kate is what I keep coming back everytime I think about KP leaking or rather making stuff about Meg. If H knows that the smears are coming from his brother & sister-in-law, why is he acting so warm towards her (at least in public)? He’s not making any effort to show the public that things are OK between Will and him, but he does it with Kate.
It’s strange, isn’it? Or does H think the smears are only coming from William – after all, he’s the one who’s alleged to have things to hide.
On the other hand, I am absolutely convinced that it all started with Fergie and Prince Pedo. They have an ungodly amount of stuff to hide, a lot of them criminal; they are angry that Bea’s wedding did not get enough attention before, because of the comparaisons with M&H and after, because of MM’s pregnancy announcement and tour performance.
Try videos instead of still photos selected by Kate stans. Harry is his usual gentlemanly self, but he isn’t going out of his way to cozy up to Kate.
@Nota – yup! the videos are telling when compared to the photos. I still think Harry seems okay with Kate in public, but their relationship def seems to have shifted a bit. And I think if Kate is in any way involved, we would still see Harry being pleasant to Kate in public. If he was even a fraction as cold to her as he is to his brother, the press would destroy him, and he knows that. But basically I don’t think that how Harry treats Kate in public means that KP is or isn’t involved. Harry doesn’t have a choice but to be nice and smiling towards Kate in public.
And he has been friendly in public with his father, so going by that theory re: Kate and Harry in public, it cant be Charles either.
We do know that William has been meeting with reporters/the press and we do know that the bit about the Sussexes moving out of the UK was from William’s camp – those are things from Tim Shipman, so they carry more weight than something from English/Andrews/Palmer/etc.
Again, I don’t think its entirely KP, but the notion that William and Kate are innocent here is pretty laughable.
@sarah that is where I’m at. Harry isn’t trying to hide his anger or distain for his brother heck when all four of them are together none of them hide there annoyance with William but Kate, Meghan and Harry all talk laugh and have fun. I can’t square that at all.
Doesn’t Meghan put herself in an impossible position here, though? She is determined to keep certain parts of her life private, but to prove DM was lying about the renovations, shower, etc., she’ll have to provide the true details, right? And then DM will publish them just like they wanted to do all along? I can’t see what she might “win” here.
Edited to add: Oooh I just saw the comment from Digital Unicorn- forcing the DM to reveal their sources! But what if they don’t even have sources- what if their source is just flinging poo into the wind and seeing where it lands?
If they don’t have any sources then its slander and she can sue them into oblivion.
Good
Ah, I didn’t know that. Now I’m not sure which I’d rather see exposed- DM or rival courts! I just hope she doesn’t have to give up too much more of her own to make it happen.
The whole point of this is to attack the credibility of these papers. To make it clear how deliberately disingenuous and spiteful they are.l in their reporting of her in particular.
“what if their source is just flinging poo into the wind and seeing where it lands?”
Then we will see schitt flying all over a courtroom.
No source means outright lies which means slander!!!!!! Meghan is a smart woman, I thought most would have known that by now!!!
By the way, public figures are allowed to have privacy. You pay for firefighters, policemen and policewomen, the PM and plenty of others, I have never seen the public asking to know who are the godparents of their kids……Meghan & Harry have said NO. Their public life and work yes, what they do in their bedroom or with their kid(s) is none of your business
The thing with specifying which stories they are complaining about is that it leaves the room open for the stories they are not negating to be considered as valid?
I mean, what about the tiara story, the “what Meghan wants Meghan gets”, the Meghan making Kate cry because of Charlotte, telling the family she was pregnant at Eugenie’s wedding, etc.?
I am not sure how wise this is
I was thinking that as well but I wonder if it is because there is actual physical proof for the stories they are contradicting? They can easily prove how much the baby shower cost, what work was done on Frogmore Cottage. It’s a lot more difficult to prove a ‘she said they said’ type of story.
Because the ones listed are the ones that can be disproven. They got a huge ass copper tub? Well, that tub doesn’t exist in their home so it’s lie. But you can’t prove someone didn’t cry unless there were cameras up there recording every single moment.
The tiara story and the Meghan making Kate crying” were from the Telegraph, I believe. Meghan is suing the DM and MOS.
I think they’ve chosen the stories which they think “caused the most damage” and will involve family members least.
It’s possible they may challenge other stories but they’ve chosen to start with these
I’m not sure if all of those stories were printed in the DM or the Mail on Sunday though.
But also, this is about very specific claims the paper has made about Meghan. Its one thing to print “Meghan is so busy renovating Frogmore she cant be bothered to visit the Queen at Balmoral” (as an example of something they might print), but its another thing to say “Meghan is wasting taxpayer dollars by building a yoga studio that cost X amount of money.” The second is a specific claim that can be more easily refuted and proven to be false, which is why I think she is going after those stories.
But I also think this all ties back to the letter, and she’s citing these other stories as general evidence of the Mail having an agenda against her.
She’s also targeted the rags that gave her father and step sister the most press time and money. The Fail and Fail on Sunday were relentless in their negative coverage, more so than the others.
@Becks1 —— I thought the reason of why she decided to sue for those specific stories were clear but apparently it isn’t for some
Thx for laying it out so simply………
Agreed Becks. It also directly goes to the heart of her role as a member of the monarchy. Whilst some will argue that tabloids are trash, they are still subject to IPCC rules and media regulation and given that they sell on/ syndicate their stories and those lies are repeated by other publications the level of defamation is greater.
Also I suspect that she has gone for the Fail and and its sister publication as they generate the most clicks of any of the publications and therefore the greatest degree of dissemination and correspondingly defamation.
The Fail have to keep figures of circulation for their advertisers so it’s the easiest barometer by which to judge the levels of defamation.
These stories were picked because the Sussexes can show documents about these stories in regards to Frogmore, letter, Baby shower etc. The Daily Mail can’t because they make up prices and quotes on the drop of a dime to incite outrage. We all know those tiara and Kate cry stories are false but that would get Kate involved.
I don’t know how people don’t understand that!!! There are things that can be easily proven false………how can she prove the “Meghan made Kate cry” BS? which is just another version of a black woman making a white woman cry? the only way to prove that is to have Kate said that was false or to have the moment referred to in the crying video taped.
Trivial!!!
People have already answered your “not sure it is wise”. Meghan is just too smart ……………
So here the thing those stories you mentioned are probably all true- but not the way they were portrayed.
Tiara- Meghan probably saw their green one and liked it. Then asked to wear it- they said no and she asked why. All of this is normal especially when no one outside the family would know what this stuff means.
Kate crying- probably happened. I have no doubt Meghan made Kate cry, I don’t think it was intentional but it did happen. Now here is what anyone reasonable would think- Meghan is planning a wedding which is stressful and it isn’t a normal wedding it’s an international event, Kate is post pardem what 3 weeks? I bet she cried at anything. So two women who are in intense emotional situations had a brief moment that had it happened on any other time the outcome would have been different.
She probably did mention being pregnant at the wedding- and again to be fair in any normal family this would not have mattered so why would she think not to say something. I mean it’s not like she stood up and announced it she just told the family.
Again all of these things are highly normal and when taken in non royal family situation no one would think anything about it.
Camilla Tominey changed the Meghan making Kate cry story. She said she thinks Kate was crying because of Rose.
HM would have selected the ones from which Meghan could choose and that’s it. She wouldn’t put a tiara option out here and then take it back.
No proof whatever about Kate crying. If it had happened, someone from the atelier would have squealed by now.
Mike Tindall said the news of the baby was announced on their family WhatsApp group a couple weeks before the wedding. The wedding reception was the first time some family members were able to congratulate them in public. When she stepped off the plane three days later in Australia, there was no way to hide that pregnancy. We’d been guessing it for a month with the way her clothes were hiding her shape (burgundy peplum top, ruffled sky blue dress, green leather skirt).
The tiara storey and Kate crying stories were from The Sun. This lawsuite only deals with the Daily Mail and MOS.
I’m sure Meghan and her team will get around to suing The Sun once they have a full case built. Right now, The Sun can continue to just worry over the lawsuit Harry brought to them wrt phone hacking.
The tabloids did not expect for them to sue and I’m happy they are. I think they wanted to see how far they could push them in a bid to get back at them for perceived slights and access. They took advantage of the never complain, explain mantra that this must’ve really shocked them because they are going for the jugular with these lawsuits. Even now, you still have morons still trying to link Meghan and Harry to Andrew’s backlash…at this point, they just need to bury those papers and I believe they will because that will open a floodgate of lawsuits
The girl has chutzpah..
good for her for sticking up for herself and her family. I think she’s sending a message for the future of any attempt to write this kind of bs, as in “stop smearing me as if I’m new money and spending all your tax payer dollars(pounds) to make me look bad”. I get it and I’m with her but do we think the tabloids will ever stop? I think not
They won’t stop but she will set a precedent………..they will think twice before lying in her name again!!!!
They won’t stop but outright lies will be sued so they will have to find the balance between making money out of lies vs payments from lawsuits.
I think they’re being smart about it – the centerpiece and probably strongest legal piece is the letter. But by as part of issuing denials about the other ridiculousness, they are getting their refutals on the public record. And assuming they win the part about the letter, those denials will also be tied to their “win” even if they ultimately aren’t decided on in court.
The legal papers say the DM was informed at the time that the renovation claims were untrue. I’m not sure if they were told that before or after they were printed, but they’ve reprinted the yoga studio claims multiple times since.
Meghan said in the interview that when they told newspapers that stories were untrue and they still printed and lied anyway. That’s insidious and no one can’t tell me that they weren’t motivated by greed, racism, xenophobia and not having access to the Sussexes and wanted to exploit them, so they could run get their abusers for good coverage.
The media was playing there usual blackmail game. Any of them haven’t hid it. Openly talking about how if Harry and Meghan want positive coverage then they need to make archie available. The idea is that eventually in the face of negative coverage Meghan would I’m despair run to the very same British media that’s abusing her to get her side of the story out. It worked on Diana and so many others. Underestimating Meghan again.
They truly did underestimate her………..I think they forgot she was a hard working woman who was able to take care of herself for 35 years!!!!
Diana imo took the wrong approach; by bringing them in, they start asking for more. It is like a blackmailer; never pays one because it never stops!
Yes, I think that is one of the main reasons why Harry stood firm in his defense of his and his family’s privacy. He saw what happened with his mother when she tried to tip, accomodate and/or control the press. How did they repaid her? By photographing her as she was dying in a car crash in which they were not totally blameless, to say the least.
You don’t invite these people in. EVER
Also, the Sussexes are drawing a line in the sand and trying to get this media bullying under control because of Archie and another future child. Can you imagine the attacks on their children if they don’t check the media?
I’m just so F’n proud of her for doing this. Sending so many gokd vibes to her and hers, stand up for yourself queen!
One thing that I noticed from that quote was that Doria chose not to attend her only child’s first baby’s shower. I would think she could absolutely make that happen if she wanted to. I admit I never knew of Meghan until she dated Harry. But it seems like she wasn’t close to her mom, and she mentioned her dad a lot on her blog but not her mom? Is that true? I don’t have an opinion on it- my own mother moved away from us kids and cut off contact for years- of HER choice. So it happens. I’m just wondering about the narrative of she and her mom being so close.
Yes you are wrong.
From what I can recall, Doria came to the UK for a small/intimate baby shower a few weeks after the baby shower in New York. They don’t need to be connected to the hip you know to have a great relationship.
Yup. She had two showers: one with friends in NYC and one in the UK with her Mom and Im presuming some members of the royal family.
@ Valiantly Varnished : I have heard of a second baby shower in the UK, but it’s the first time I really think about other members of the BRF being invited. I am kind of surprised by this, it’s not as if they’ve been very supportive of her. Which one do you think were invited?
@Sarah I have no idea hun, hence why I said “presume”. 🤷🏽♀️
“I’m just wondering about the narrative of she and her mom being so close.” —— really??
continue to wonder; I am sure Meghan will address this to make sure you stop wondering about it!
She’s very close to her mother and was the only parent at her wedding. She has put up pictures and her blog. You can tell that they love each other dearly. Her father on the other hand is more obsessed about himself and his faux friendship with the tabloids than anything else. Those two always seem to have an up and down relationship. Despite the fact that she took care of his ungrateful ass.
I think if there is anything that might have hurt Meghan, it was her father betrayal? despite him be a deadbeat father as she most likely took care of him, he still had the audacity to complain to the press and people slandering his daughter………my goodness, I hope she never let him back into her life, never!!!
As said you are 100% wrong. Her mom was all over her IG and Meghan wrote about her life with her mom and her mom’s influence on her life and outlook on life on The Tig (her Blog) often as well.
There could be a myriad of reasons that Doria wasn’t at the baby shower, not least of which could be because she had to work (yes, she has a real life normal job) and couldn’t get time off/was already taking time off to fly to London for some time before and after Archie was born. (Because we actually have a picture showing her, the Queen and Philip all with newborn Archie).
I really wish people would understand that it’s a damn 12+ hour flight from London to LA (where Doria lives) and vise versa. And it’s a 4+ hour flight from LA to NYC, as well as 4+ hours from London to NYC. It’s not like Doria could just drive to NYC for the shower in a few hours. She’d have to hop a plane to NYC and then, a few weeks later, turn around and hop a plane to London. It’s obvious the Baby Shower was in NYC because most of Meghan’s close friends live either in LA, London or Toronto . . . and NYC was the halfway point between LA and London and a pretty quick flight to get to from Toronto (since they are on the same coast). Given all of that, plus the fact that Americans do NOT get all THAT much time off wrt work and such, Doria NOT being at the show doesn’t really mean much IMO, especially since she WAS there for the birth and christening.
@Kristina, that’s an interesting assumption; I’m not sure what it’s based on. You say you knew nothing about Meghan but you claim to know the contents of her blog?
Doria is a working woman. Unlike other royal in-laws who will drop everything for the chance to be royal-adjacent, Ms. Ragland has to earn her living. She and Meghan were probably disappointed that she couldn’t attend but it’s a fucking baby shower, not the actual birth, which she WAS there for.
Nice try though.
Meghan’s denial of stories highlights what she didn’t
Remember that dumbass story about making Kate cry? Yeah, Meghan didn’t include that because Kate could have been called as a witness, at the trial. But who was the source for that? KP will deny stupid botox and hair stories , but let that fester so the royal reporters could use it to tear Meghan down.
That story, I believe started the riff between the brothers because William never had KP deny it.
She probably didn’t include it because it was a different paper. And also probably true- and any reasonable person could see why it happens and think nothing of it.
Meghan planning a wedding that the world will watch (highly stressful) and Kate has a baby what 2 weeks prior to it so I imagine a cat food commercial made her cry. It was a nothing story and people have tried to make it a huge story to push a side.
The lawsuite only addresses articles published in the Daily Mail and MOS. Things like the tiara story and making Kate cry were in The Sun. I’m sure The Sun will get it’s turn to be sued whenever Meghan and her team are ready.
That story was covered in the DM too.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-6433099/amp/Kate-Middleton-TEARS-Princess-Charlottes-bridesmaid-dress-fitting-Meghans-wedding.html
So like I said, KP let that lie run. Meghan is sticking to stories that won’t force other royal members to possibly testify, but but who was the source?
I read the details about the lawsuit on ByLine last week and boy…the DM and MOS are in TROUBLE. Im glad Meghan is standing up for herself while also creating boundaries to protect her own emotional and mental well being.
This seems so petty? Tabloids lie about public figures all the time and it’s not ok but also no reason to give it life by responding. It’s part of the job no?
Not blatant lies that some in the public lap up that can destroy a person’s character.
Huh. So it’s petty for someone to sue for blatant lies that tarnish their reputations but NOT petty for publications to knowingly lie and tarnish said reputations??. That’s an interesting way to look at life.
Also – in the UK it is against the law to knowingly publish lies. So the DM and MOS broke the law if they cannot provide evidence and sources to back up their stories.
@Valiantly Varnished has already well addressed your BS comment
It is part of the job to have people lie about? if only British tabloids were treated as such but those tabloids and obvious liars are on TV talking about their obvious lies……….this tells me something about some part of the British society!
No having blatant LIES told about you is NOT part of the job. It’s character assassination. In fact, Britain apparently has some of the strictest libel and slander laws against this kind of stuff in the world FWIU. SO if the Daily Mail and MOS knowingly printed lies, then they knowing broke the law. Anyone, where a private or public figure as the right to sue in that regard.
@Lulu, but writing about Keen Katie is a human rights violation?
Excellent! My only complaint is that they are only going after the DM. The Sun is an even bigger piece of trash. I’ve been watching a lot of documentaries and reading about the Hillsborough tragedy. They deserve to be DESTROYED for what they did back then, the smearing of people who died in a horrifying manner, the relentless lies for DECADES and DECADES. I loathe them.
look at @Lulu’c comment above? it is because of people like him or her that tabloids continue to publish their made up stories
Exactly!! And it’s something that took me so long to understand and I am finally understanding now, in light of the Hillsborough tragedy. People absolutely believe the lies printed in tabloids, especially if the same angle is constantly being shoved down their throat – Meghan is an ungrateful diva, the Hillsborough 96 were just a bunch of drunken thugs, etc. It’s character assassination, it’s relentless and it absolutely works.
If I had to guess, I bet Meghan and her team are building up a lawsuit against The Sun too. Hell, The Sun was the paper that more or less said she was a porn actress because a love scene from Suites was posted on a porn site, only a day or two after the news of her and Harry dating broke. I’m sure Meghan remembers that vividly given that she and her PR team were threatening to sue The Sun back then for that.
Does it mean the stories not listed in the suit are true?
If they were published in the Daily Mail or MOS and they aren’t listed here? Maybe.
If they were published in another newspaper/tabloid first, then no it doesn’t. Because this lawsuit focuses only and specially on the Daily Mail and MOS.
No, it just means there is no SOLID proof that they are false. The story about Meghan making Kate cry is probably as big a lie as any of the ones in the suit but there’s no way of proving it to be a lie. Any lawyer on earth would advise their client to stick to what they can prove.
No. It means they are only going after the stories that they can demonstrably PROVe are false. This is a court of law. A story about Kate crying cant really be proven one way or the other. But a story about a tub that doesnt actually exist CAN be proven.